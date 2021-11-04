48
SoRare November 4

Win £2-3k of prizes in the free-to-play Sorare Academy

48 Comments
Sponsored by Sorare

The Sorare Academy has now been running for five weeks and, last weekend, more than 3,500 of you entered teams. Head over there now to enter your team for the weekend before the 11am Friday deadline and get a shot at one of 10 prizes.

Remember, we’re giving away around £2-3k-worth of prizes every weekend.


Here is last week’s winning team: congratulations JoeyM25! 

If you are interested in playing the full game, we’ve got some tips from guest blogger, McBrideAce. If not, feel free to ignore the rest of the article and just launch into the free game – a guide to which can be found below:

How to play Ignition, the free Sorare Academy tournament

Fancy a crack at the full Sorare game?

McBrideAce has been a Sorare manager since June 2020 and has gradually built up his gallery to over 1,000 cards. He recently won one of the tournaments on the site and picked up none other than Lionel Messi.

Basics of buying cards

Cards can be bought from ‘new card auctions’ (minted by Sorare) or ‘manager sales’ on the site. You can purchase with Ethereum (a cryptocurrency) or with a credit/debit card linked to your account.

In the free-to-play Academy game we have removed the following bonuses for simplicity. But if you graduate to the main game, here are some things to be aware of. 

Each card has a bonus that impacts their score in tournaments. New cards carry a 5% season bonus and cards also get a ‘level bonus’ based on the card XP – experience points your players get for playing or training. 

If you have a team of five players, an extra 3% per card is 15% more points for your team. This can make the difference.

This is relevant to buying and selling. As the current season cards have a 5% bonus, they can often be easier to sell or trade. If someone has a smaller budget and is intending to buy and sell on, a lot of the time they favour a current season card.

One other thing to bear in mind is that if you buy a card from another manager the XP halves, impacting the level bonus. These fine margins can affect your performance in tournaments and can affect how easy it is to sell the card too.

Opportunities to buy

In my opinion, selling into demand (when someone is on top form) can be a good time to sell. Similarly, an opportune time to buy price-wise could be when someone is in poor form, at the end of his current season, or is injured or being rotated.

When players aren’t playing there is less demand – so you’re likely to get them for a good price – but this means there is also a risk that they don’t come back, get in the team, regain form or so on. Be careful with older players as they have less time left in their career or can struggle more with a serious injury.

The end of a season is also an interesting point to buy. Often demand and prices drop. Just be careful as transfer windows open because the 5% season bonus disappears when the player has a card minted for the next season. This means your lovely 7-8% bonus player becomes 2% or 3%, or 102-103 for a perfect score rather than 107 or 108. 

Final thoughts

Understanding the card bonuses and the nuances of the site will take time. Don’t rush in, avoid succumbing to FOMO and make sure you use the Sorare website to check prices. It can be hard but to make the most profit consider selling into demand or when someone is doing well, rather than dumping when their form drops or at the end of their season.

Here’s a checklist of factors to consider when buying and selling:

  • Price – Has the player already risen a lot recently?
  • Form – Has the player been playing well, average or injured?
  • Card bonus – Is the card the current or previous season? How long is left in the season?
  • Popularity – Does the player play for a big team, is he popular and collectible (like Messi!) or does his price just rely on good scores?
  • Age – Good players under 23 can be very popular because they’ve got longer left in their careers and there are also under 23 only tournaments
  • Card supply – How many cards exist for that card? Are they scarce or easily available?

Have fun and good luck with your trading!

And don’t forget to enter your team on the Academy for free, with a chance to win a card to start your trading journey. Make sure you don’t miss the 11am GMT Friday deadline.

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

48 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Mozumbus
    33 mins ago

    Is this the top post?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      On paper, it is.

    2. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      But in reality I did see a unicorn walk by painted in Portsmouth colours.

  2. Jimbo-Jones
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    25 mins ago

    Pre WC 1-week punt:

    Sarr > 6.8mid

    A. Raphinha
    B. ESR
    C. Saka
    D. Trossard
    E. Mbeumo

    or
    Christensen > 5.7def
    F. Reguilon
    G. Brentford def

    1. Pedersen
      • 3 Years
      21 mins ago

      ESR i would say

    2. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      16 mins ago

      None sound particulary enticing but Mbeumo if you have to (rather than wasting the FT before WC).

    3. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Trossard could be a fun differential

  3. DAZZ
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    24 mins ago

    Traore + Antonio > Mbuemo + Toney -4?

    1. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Just Traore to Mbuemo if fit.

    2. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      Agreed.

  4. Bookkeeper
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    I have Broja, shall I start or bench him?

  5. Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    24 mins ago

    Whu in trouble here

  6. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Who to start?

    A) Gray (TOT-H)
    B) Livramento (AVL-H)
    C) Mbuemo (-4) (NOR- H)

    Cheers!

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      19 mins ago

      B

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      Probably B, think i'm doing C (Gray out) to afford Havertz to Son next gw.

    3. JohnnyRev7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      13 mins ago

      b) AVL are in gashville.

    4. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      B

    5. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      6 mins ago

      Thanks all, looks like I'm sticking to Livra!

  7. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    20 mins ago

    Repost from old link

    Start two of these:

    A: Raph
    B: Mbeumo(have Toney)
    C: Jimenez

    1. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      B and cointoss between A/C

  8. ZeBestee
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    Antonio starting doesn't bode well for him in fpl. Expected Yarmo to start this, and with Antonio's fixture difficulty, I guess its time to part ways.

    1. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      He should start barring any injury I guess.

    2. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Let's see how many minutes he gets.

  9. Esalman
    • 11 Years
    19 mins ago

    Who is the better bench fodder, given I already have Jimenez and Livra?

    A. Hwang (cry WHU nor BUR LIV)
    B. Broja (AVL nor liv LEI BHA)

    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      B

    2. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Yeah B given you own Jim. Also saves you some cash.

      1. Esalman
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep, plan is to grab Kane or Ronaldo (once his fixtures get better).

  10. bautasten
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    16 mins ago

    Sanchez (4.0)
    TAA. Cancelo. James. Rudiger (Livramento)
    Salah. Raphinha. Havertz. (Gray. Sissoko)
    Toney. Antonio. Vardy

    2FT, 0.6 ITB

    A) Gray > Mbeumo (bench headache)
    B) Havertz > Foden/Jota
    C) Rudiger > Chilwell

  11. Colby
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Very disappointed by Rashford’s performance against Atalanta. I was looking to bring him in after the City game as my United’s choice of attacker (can’t afford Ronaldo). Besides no 7 who is your pick for United’s attack going forward?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      Rashford if any

      1. Colby
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Is he going to start though?

  12. Esalman
    • 11 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anyone thinking (S)on over (S)alah?

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      In GW14 and 15

      1. Esalman
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Currently have it on (S)alah but new manager bounce+Everton shipping like 10 goals in last 5 tempts me.

    2. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      12 mins ago

      Not this week is the boring answer

      1. Esalman
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Haha indeed it is.

    3. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'm doing it. Will probably backfire badly though.

  13. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Any ideas what to do with this lot?

    Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, James
    Salah, Havertz, Jota, Raphinha
    Antonio, Jimenez, Toney

    Steele; White, Livramento, Sissoko.

    2 FT 3.4 ITB

    Was all set on Jota to Son but want to keep Jota now that Firmino is injured. Havertz to Son? Really stuck.

    1. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      6 mins ago

      Just do Sissoko to Brownhill for 0.1?

    2. bautasten
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Nice team. Think I'd go early on Son. Could backfire this week but you'd get rid of Havertz next week anyway.

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        Yeah will definitely sell Havertz next week so might just make that move now. Would be really annoying if he scores this week though.

    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Havertz to Son isn't a bad idea.

      Everton look very leaky, new manager bounce, plus you'll be ahead of the curve on a Spurs transfer.

      Everyone will want Son or Kane in a few weeks

  14. Sid07
    • 7 Years
    4 mins ago

    Have 2fts
    1) grealish to Foden
    2) grealish + antonio to Toney + son ( have (mbeumo)

  15. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Is Antonio injured yet?

  16. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Evening all!! Do we think Foden starts this weekend after last nights minutes anyone?!??

  17. Mane Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Moneys not an issue who is the better option for the next 5/6 weeks,

    A) Broja

    B) Hwang

    1. Esalman
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Had the same question, ended up going for Broja because I have Jimenez.

  18. CrouchDown
    • 9 Years
    1 min ago

    Chances of Duffy starting this GW?

