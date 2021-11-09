128
Scout Notes November 9

Mbeumo and Toney: Keep or sell for FPL Gameweek 12? What Scout readers think

We continue our Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek 11 Scout Notes with analysis of Brentford v Norwich City.

Brentford 1-2 Norwich City

  • Goals: Rico Henry (£4.5m) | Mathias Normann (£4.5m), Teemu Pukki (£5.8m)
  • Assists: Saman Ghoddos (£5.3m) | None
  • Bonus: Henry x3, Normann x3, Pukki x3

MBEUMO/TONEY: KEEP OR SELL?

Mbeumo and Toney 2

Owners of Ivan Toney (£6.7m) and/or Bryan Mbeumo (£5.6m) had a fleeting moment of joy on Saturday when the pair linked up to beat Tim Krul (£4.5m), only for VAR to play spoilsport and belatedly spot an offside on the ‘out of position’ FPL midfielder.

A case of fine margins and a Sliding Doors moment as overdue attacking returns consequently became hysteria-provoking blanks: for all their promising underlying numbers, it’s now six games without a goal for Toney and two returns in 10 appearances for Mbeumo.

We’re now two-thirds of the way through what was deemed to be an irresistible fixture run for the Bees but Burnley and Norwich City have seen off Thomas Frank’s hipsters’ favourites, and now even a trip to Tyneside is perhaps not the favourable match-up it previously looked given that Newcastle United will be buoyed by the appointment of Eddie Howe.

Toney and Mbeumo are suffering a small number of net transfers out ahead of Gameweek 12 overall but owners polled on our website are generally keeping the faith, with over 75% of responders retaining the full complement of Brentford attacking assets in their squads.

Newcastle are, it should be said, one of two clubs still without a clean sheet in 2021/22 and have conceded more big chances than any other side in the division. Might the adrenaline rush provided by Howe’s appointment, plus the adoption of what will likely be a more attacking shape, open up even more gaps at the back on Tyneside? It’s a straw to clutch for existing owners of Toney and Mbeumo but further blanks against another Premier League whipping boy would surely signal a wider exodus.

INJURIES TO BLAME?

Brentford have now lost four league games on the bounce, although it’s only really the last two where anything other than defeat was expected.

Injuries aren’t helping.

Thomas Frank was able to name more or less the same team in the first six Gameweeks, with 10 of his 11 starters ever-presents in that time and just one central midfield spot showing any change.

Since then, the Bees have lost first-choice goalkeeper David Raya (£4.5m), right-sided centre-half Kristoffer Ajer (£4.5m), central midfielders Vitaly Janelt (£5.0m) and Shandon Baptiste (£4.9m), and, briefly, Mbeumo to injury.

Added to that is a recurring hip problem that seems to be affecting Ethan Pinnock‘s (£4.7m) performance levels and, as of Saturday, a fresh issue for Ajer’s deputy, Zanka (£4.5m).

“I don’t know about Zanka’s injury – he got a minor one in training on Friday so I don’t know if it was the same one that stopped him continuing or another one. I will find out on Monday.

“We’ve been very unlucky with injuries so far, I think we have some of the most (in the Premier League). I think I have a fantastic medical staff so I think it’s been very very unlucky with the injuries we’ve got.” – Thomas Frank

The playing budget defender klaxon was sounded with the introduction of Charlie Goode (£3.9m) for Zanka, although the Bees’ current defensive woes – no clean sheets in six – do make investment in their backline less appealing than it did a month or two ago.

There are parallels with Sheffield United, who excelled in a largely injury-free debut Premier League campaign under Chris Wilder before fitness issues ravaged the squad in their relegation season. While Brentford are somewhere in the middle of those two extremes, injuries won’t be helping; the loss of Raya’s distribution skills and sweeper-keeping are particularly damaging at either end of the field.

NORGAARD: THE POUNDSHOP SOUCEK

Brentford are actually an eye-catching third for goal attempts and shots in the box over the last five Gameweeks. Look a little closer, though, and over half of their 76 efforts during this period have come from set plays.

Only six sides have a lower expected goals (xG) tally from open play in Gameweeks 7-11 but no-one can come close to matching the Bees’ xG total from set plays.

Brentford’s centre-backs have contributed a lot to that shot count but top of the pile over the last four Gameweeks is Christian Norgaard (£5.0m), a defensive midfielder by trade but a bit of a dead-ball magnet and emergency targetman when Frank’s side are attempting to claw back a deficit.

Norgaard can’t be beaten for goal attempts, shots in the box, big chances or xG by any of his teammates in these last four matches, with two gilt-edged opportunities from point-blank range testing Krul’s reflexes on Saturday alone.

Above: Christian Norgaard trails only Mohamed Salah for goal attempts among FPL midfielders in the last four Gameweeks

NORWICH PLAYERS TO MONITOR UNDER THEIR NEW MANAGER

Mbeumo and Toney 3

As for Brentford’s conquerors, Norwich City strangely chose the aftermath of their first victory of the season to dismiss manager Daniel Farke.

Frank Lampard currently leads the bookies’ market to replace the sacked German but whoever is appointed in the Carrow Road hotseat, they face a battle to win the faith of FPL managers given what the Canaries have served up not just this season but in their previous campaign in the top flight in 2019/20.

There are names to monitor. The set-piece-taking Milot Rashica (£5.2m) has had eight shots – the joint-best among FPL midfielders – since returning to the starting XI in Gameweek 10, while Saturday goalscorer Mathias Normann (£4.5m) loves a crack at goal from distance and is arguably the pick of the £4.5m-and-under midfielders.

Above: £4.5m-and-under midfielders sorted by goal attempts in 2021/22

Billy Gilmour (£4.4m) could come back into the thinking for bench fodder duties if Lampard is appointed, while Teemu Pukki (£5.8m) is, for all his profligacy from open play, on spot-kicks for the Canaries and was on target from 12 yards against Brentford.

The truth is, however, that Norwich are bottom of the table for a reason. FPL managers will want an audition period to see if Farke’s successor can transform the East Anglian club into anything other than also-rans and once that ‘wait and see’ chapter is over, the fixtures aren’t great thereafter.

Brentford: Fernandez, Jorgensen (Goode 12′), Jansson, Pinnock, Canos, Janelt (Ghoddos 46′), Norgaard, Jensen, Henry (Forss 69′), Mbeumo, Toney

Norwich City: Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Gibson, Williams, Normann, McLean, Lees-Melou, Dowell (Giannoulis 74′), Pukki (Sargent 78′), Rashica (Idah 90′)

128 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Rid thyself of the execrable Brentford pair!

    1. Jacktastic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Magnificent use of the English language

  2. MGD
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 33 mins ago

    I had 2 Ft but impulsively went Azpi -> Cancelo last night before Cancelos price rise and Azpis price drop...

    Now I have some regrets. But overall long-term good move right?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Regretting bringing in Cancelo? Did I read that right?

      1. MGD
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        55 mins ago

        Haha more like not saving a FT over the international break.. (and with spurs fixture swings)

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          52 mins ago

          You’re fine. Glass half full mine fellow new Cancelo owner.

  3. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Key Norwich player to monitor is No Body hands down. No Body has been doing great things lately. No Body has scored a ton of goals and has attracted many many BAPs. Yep, No Body is the perfect Norwich pick.

  4. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Probably keeping because it’ll take a hit to remove him.

    Egg on the faces of the stats nerds and “experts” who hyped them both up.

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      You bought the hype?

      1. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yes, a bit. Shame on me. But in my defence, only Toney, only since last week, and I could only afford a forward up to 6.9m or I would’ve gone Wilson

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          57 mins ago

          Tis a magnificent confession and restores faith that honesty is the best policy! Arise, Sir Cok3y5murf the Honest!

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      So glad I dodged the Brentford bullets of Toney and Mbuemo (and Raya)

  5. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Bottomed on last thread:

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo James (Duffy Livra)
    Salah Foden Raphinha Havertz (Luiz)
    Vardy Antonio Armstrong

    2FT, 0.2itb

    What's the best option:

    A - Vardy & Havertz to Kane & Gallagher
    B - Vardy & Havertz to Son & Wilson
    C - Vardy Havertz & Raph/Foden to Kane Gallagher & Jota (-4)
    D - Vardy Havertz & Antonio to Kane Jota & ASM (-4)
    E - Havertz to Jota
    F - Havertz & Duffy to Jota & Reggie/Royal

    Sadly can't do V&H to Kane and Jota without taking a hit.

    Am still undecided about Kane & Son as both have been underwhelming recently.

    Leaning towards going with E or F at the moment.

    Thoughts?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      E for me.

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        I like this option as it allows Vardy v Watford in gw13 and still leaves me with 2FT

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          1 hour ago

          Yep, very nice indeed, Walder.

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      59 mins ago

      E

    3. ameisin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      E.

      Vardy has some great fixtures after Chelsea.

  6. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 24 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo James Livramento
    Salah Foden Jota
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    (Gunn Saka Semedo Sissoko)
    1 FT & 0.0m

    No keeper for this week but I don't mind that as Sanchez will be back for GW13.

    A) Saka ➡️ Gallagher (Bench Livra)
    B) Vardy & Sissoko ➡️ Son & 4.4m fwd -4
    C) Save FT

    Thoughts?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Get a keeper.

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        58 mins ago

        Ramsdale is out of my budget. Not sure it's worth spending a transfer on any other keeper with 4.5m budget. They will probably end up scoring less than Sanchez anyways.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          56 mins ago

          Ok. Gallagher a great option.

    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      44 mins ago

      A is a good option as it at least leaves you with some money.

      Semedo to Emerson Royal?

      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Yeah I like Gallagher. Just not sure if it's a good long term move.

        I'll most likely sell Semedo when I have a spare FT. Benching him every week anyways so don't think that spot needs a transfer atm.

    3. pingissimus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      36 mins ago

      I'd rule out benching Livra

      Norwich attack is the one to target more than their defence imo. Would consider Guaita for free but Vardy to Jesus or Wilson would be where I'd go.

      Not keen on Saka to Gallagher. One scored from a wicked deflection and the other had one narrowly ruled out. Also happen to think that Zaha is more likely if you're thinking of Palace mids.

      Son is still wait and see for me. Leeds defence is looking to be good again as per late last season.

      1. pingissimus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        32 mins ago

        Should add that Burnley defence at home is also looking to be solid on form. Not a bad fixture of course but nor yet one to target.

      2. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        Agree with most of those points. I'm not convinced about either of Son or Gallagher and the matchups they have this week aren't as enticing as they look on paper.

        Vardy is the one I want to sell and Jesus and Wilson do free up the much needed cash.

        1. pingissimus
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          15 mins ago

          Looking at it if you get either Wilson or Jesus you should still have a route to Son - who I like a lot. It just depends on whether you move from Jota or Foden and if you cash in Semedo first. Easier from Wilson of course.

          Contemplating something analogous here but I still have more to fix first! Finally paid for double Chelsea no City defence. Still up but .....

          1. Karan14
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Yes you're right if I get Wilson I could go from Saka to Son with a Semedo downgrade. Could even go 4 atb with Chilwell. Freeing up cash from Vardy does seem like the optimal route for future transfers.

  7. The Knights Template
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 23 mins ago

    How can happy non-owners participate in the Toney n Mbeumo survey?

    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      59 mins ago

      Surveygloatmonkeys

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        54 mins ago

        Cheers, thought I was going to have to pretend I was a Toney owner! A horrible thought.

        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          53 mins ago

          My name is Tony, I can barely manage myself.

          1. The Knights Template
            • 8 Years
            50 mins ago

            Is it Antony or Anthony?

            1. GreennRed
              • 10 Years
              28 mins ago

              Anthony

              1. The Knights Template
                • 8 Years
                18 mins ago

                Arise, Sir Anthony of the Arrow!

    2. McGazza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      As non-owner I would like to lend support to owners and say it is pure bad luck and FPL variance. You made good choices and the fickle finger of FPL fate has been unkind. Turns out Gallagher and ESR won the recent cheap mids lottery. Keep making good choices and enjoy the better luck when it comes.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        6 mins ago

        Arise, Sir McGazza the Agreeable!

  8. Nightf0x
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 19 mins ago

    Cancelo davies or jota reglion ?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      54 mins ago

      Only if it’s Ray Davies

      1. Nightf0x
        • 6 Years
        50 mins ago

        Davies totenham

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          49 mins ago

          Prefer Davies, Kinks.

  9. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 17 mins ago

    So I rolled my FT this week and to be honest, had a pretty average week.. red arrows two weeks in a row but still sitting just in the top 100k at 89k OR.

    What would you do with this lot? Have 2FT and 0.2m in the bank.

    Sanchez
    Trent - Rudiger - Cancelo - Chilwell
    Salah - Son - ESR
    Toney - Antonio - Vardy

    Steele - Livra - Gray - Sissoko

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      What can you get for Toney?

      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        49 mins ago

        6.5m, bought him when he was a lot cheaper.

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          43 mins ago

          Maybe sneaky Hwang punt, nice fixtures coming up and then upgrade Gray.

    2. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      48 mins ago

      Rudiger to James

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      38 mins ago

      Gray to Gallagher?

  10. martyhan
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Have 2fts and not sure what to do. Thinking dias and vardy to regulion and kane. Any other options ?
    Team is
    Ramsdale Foster
    Taa Cancelo dias chilwell livramento
    Foden salah Raphinha brownhill mbeumo
    Vardy Antonio Armstrong

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Savings ITB?

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      54 mins ago

      I like those moves.

    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      50 mins ago

      Just not massively convinced with Spurs attacking players at the moment.

      Dias and Vardy don't have bad fixture runs either so it could be worth holding onto them until better options present themselves.

      Maybe a move from Mbuemo to Gallagher could be good for now and you keep your 2 FTs for next week?

      1. Camzy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        48 mins ago

        If you always wait until you're sure you miss all the big hauls and the price rises. If the rest of your team is fairly solid, template picks, it's worthwhile to take a chance on one or two positions with good fixtures.

        1. House Frey Wedding Planner
          • 3 Years
          18 mins ago

          Very true.

          I'm just not convinced that Spurs will be as high scoring for gw12 and gw13 as everyone thinks

  11. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    58 mins ago

    Bruno or BruNo?

    Or is Threemium the way to go?

    1. Levi's 501
      • 1 Year
      36 mins ago

      On current form I'd say No.

    2. TeddiPonza
      • 11 Years
      33 mins ago

      With all those cheap/mid priced midfield options ticking, I would say no for the time being.

    3. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      30 mins ago

      Thanks guys. I was really just making a joke about bandwagons. 🙂

      1. Ooh Ah Cantona
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Isn't strange how Bruno is considered almost a differential this season, compared to last.

  12. DagheMunegu
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    57 mins ago

    Would you guys save ft here ?

    Steele
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Raphina Foden Havertz Jota
    Antonio Toney

    Livra Rudiger

    1. Ooh Ah Cantona
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Havertz sticks out, but saving the FT would be prudent what with your two good subs, and reassess after the next round with two FT. It will be a challenge to resist temptation for a whole fortnight though!

  13. asquishypotato
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    54 mins ago

    Does anyone know how to find previous seasons gameweek history’s? I once had a seriously good gameweek score but didn’t note it/screenshot, but not sure if there is a 3rd party site that saves this information.

    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Too late now, it's deleted from the site, so you can't download it with tools.

  14. Levi's 501
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Sanchez suspended
    Livra injured

    No internationals played yet, gw12 wild card is getting dangerously close :-/

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      18 mins ago

      I wouldn't pay too much attention to injuries until the club pressers before the GW deadline and training photos/videos

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        18 mins ago

        IB injuries*

    2. Vertigo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      13 mins ago

      Don't blow a wildcard on those two.

  15. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    50 mins ago

    Most likely 4,5m striker to be somehow involved. Gelhardt? Keinan Davis? Someone else?

    Thanks

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      46 mins ago

      None really. Broja at 5.1m most likely to break in and become a starter. But I'm planning to just go Davis and switch to 4-4-2/3-5-2

      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        34 mins ago

        10GWs in 40 days, is it wise to have a dead 3rd bench spot over this period?

        1. Camzy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          30 mins ago

          Yes imo. Using your 3rd bench slot will almost never happen if you're an active manager. If your player is benched for rest, they'll often come on to cameo.

          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            20 mins ago

            Agree to a certain extent that it rarely happens but we have seen a lot of injuries to popular picks earlier in the season. In GW7 I had to use all 3 bench players when Bamford and Ayling was injured and Alonso lost his place to Chilwell.

            1. Camzy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              14 mins ago

              Then you eat a zero and pretend he was a defender who let in 2 goals and got a yellow card. It's not like 0 point scores are that rare (thanks Shaw...) You have transfers to fix problems and you should be using them to sort out the biggest problems in the team.

              Spending money on a 3rd bench slot so he can come in and get 2 points most likely, on a rare week when you have 3 no shows just isn't efficient imo.

    2. Boly Would
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Gelhardt will get some cameo minutes here and there while Bamford is out.

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        When he’s not being a Witcher you mean!

    3. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      34 mins ago

      Origi could become an interesting option

  16. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    46 mins ago

    -4 done , budget restrictions imminent
    townsend to gallagher
    sarr to son
    vardy to wilson

    3 duds have misfired and sold,and mr vardy and i have split permanently ,fortunately hes 54 and will vanish soon...

    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      20 mins ago

      Vardy to Wilson is something I am strongly considering after the ib. The second transfer in will be either Gallager or Jota.

      Vardy has been one of the biggest trolls for me. Always does f all when I own him, and returns whenever I don't even consider him as an option.

      1. House Frey Wedding Planner
        • 3 Years
        9 mins ago

        I like Wilson - he'll benefit from working with a familiar manager who will play to his strengths and those 3 home games in the next 4 are juicy. He could haul well.

        Only thing putting me off Wilson though is gw13 and as I already have Antonio and Armstrong up front, that forward line will be playing Arsenal (a), Man City (a) and Liverpool (a) on gw13

        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yes the fixtures are more short term than I would usually like, and the moment you put him in the team, you get anxious about possible injury.

    2. basilfawlty
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      18 mins ago

      Ramsdale Foster
      TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Livramento
      Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo Brownhill
      Vardy Antonio A.Armstrong
      1FT 2.0 ITB

      Any thoughts, what to do here? Original plan was Vardy to Kane, then switch to CR7, but not convinced on Kane.

      A) Vardy to Kane
      B) Vardy to Wilson
      C) Mbeumo to Jota (or someone else eg ESR)
      D) Vardy & Mbeumo > Son & Wilson (-4)
      E) Save

      1. The Knights Template
        • 8 Years
        15 mins ago

        It is Basil Fawlty!

      2. Jordan.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        12 mins ago

        D

  17. Sulley
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    42 mins ago

    Wildcard tinkering has begun. Torn between:
    - Jota, Jesus, Hwang or
    - Son, Davis, Wilson

    Could start with second 3 and transition to top 3 around GW16. Not too sure on Son vs. Jota and also whether Jesus can be good asset.

    Interested to get thoughts of others on mentioned players?

    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      That is not like for like comparison. Who's third starting line up player in option two?

      1. Sulley
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        5 mins ago

        Rest of team is
        Guita / Foster
        Chilwell James TAA Livra Cancelo
        Salah Gallagher Raph Foden
        Anotonio

        First option would bring bench headache but I don’t mind that too much at the moment (likely hwang and livra most games)

        1. Nanoelektronicar
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Second brings the headache too with Raphinha.

  18. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    41 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/BenDinnery/status/1458008068491554820?s=20

    Tielemans *might* miss the Chelsea game

  19. basilfawlty
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    38 mins ago

    Ramsdale Foster
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell Livramento
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo Brownhill
    Vardy Antonio A.Armstrong
    1FT 2.0 ITB

    Any thoughts, what to do here? Original plan was Vardy to Kane, then switch to CR7, but not convinced on Kane.

    A) Vardy to Kane
    B) Vardy to Wilson
    C) Mbeumo to Jota (or someone else eg ESR)
    D) Vardy & Mbeumo > Son & Wilson (-4)
    E) Save

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      34 mins ago

      I'd stick to the plan. It's a placeholder for Ronaldo in 16.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      30 mins ago

      C or E

  20. Champions League Varane
    • 2 Years
    37 mins ago

    have a couple options.. would love anyone’s opinions thank you (-4)

    A-Vardy and Mbuemo to Son and Wilson
    B-Vardy and D.Luiz/Sissoko to Hwang and Son
    C-Vardy and D.Luiz/Sissoko to Jota and Jesus

    1. Champions League Varane
      • 2 Years
      19 mins ago

      I already have Kane.

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        16 mins ago

        C - Too early to jump on Spurs double-up.

  21. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Just noticed that the total amount of teams in FPL is creeping up to 9 million. Top 100k is the new top 10k

    1. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Probably, but the question is, how higher is the percentage of involved and devoted managers now comparing to previous times. It's higher for sure, but you have to assume that most of that increase up to 9 million are still casual players. I'd say top 50-60k is the new top 10k.

    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I just noticed that’s the population of Papua New Guinea. I went to Papua New Guinea once.

      Open Controls
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        6 mins ago

        Was it hot in the body armor?

        1. The Knights Template
          • 8 Years
          just now

          ‘Twas very hot. At mine hotel I had mine own butler, named Kila. Kila was keen to impress and called me at 4am to confirm I still wanted an 8am wake-up call. I took the opportunity to amend it to 8.30am!

  22. DannyDrinkVodka
    • 2 Years
    35 mins ago

    The next few GWs will be all about benched differentials

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      You mean Bissouma?

      1. DannyDrinkVodka
        • 2 Years
        just now

        I was thinking Gallagher, Raphinha, Mbeumo, ESR, Antonio etc….

  23. griffzinho
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    26 mins ago

    Eddie ‘Howe’ will he line up?? Preferred formation. Did he play 1 or 2 up top with Bournemouth. Wilson, Fraser, King were integral from what I remember. Will ASM get nearer the goal again after dropping deeper with Wilson back?

    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      Anybody who would know is on the Fantasy Championship site.

    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      He'll stick with back 3(5), iirc that was his number two formation in Bournemouth when they met with the better teams. That is the set up the players are already familiar with.

  24. daitheboot
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    23 mins ago

    A. Antonio & Vardy to Kane & Wilson?
    B. Vardy & Luis to Son & Pukki

  25. Leif Erikson-Formerly of La…
    • 9 Years
    23 mins ago

    Any sense in following up with my plan for a "mini WC" over the intl break? Was thinking Wood + Foden + Vardy > Gelhardt / Davis + Son + Kane? 1FT w/ 1.9 ITB so would essentially be a -8. Current team below, any thoughts very much appreciated!

    Sanchez

    Chilwell, James, TAA, Dier

    Salah, Foden, Mbeuno, Sarr

    Jimenez, Wood

    Subs: McGovern, Christensen, Vardy, Mendy (Lei)

    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Not for a -8

  26. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    21 mins ago

    https://twitter.com/FFScout/status/1458012173142269956?s=20

    Ogbonna ACL. Best of luck to him

  27. JBG
    • 3 Years
    18 mins ago

    I can afford Vardy to Kane in one move (unless Vardy drops or Kane rises in price), but I'm still not sold on Spurs assets. But Vardy has (for 3rd or 4th season straight) been a huge disappointment for my team so want him out. Don't know what to do :/. My team:

    Ramsdale
    TAA-Cancelo-Livra-(Chilwell-Azpi)
    Salah-Raph-Foden-Mbuemo-(D.Luiz)
    Vardy-Hwang-Antonio

    1.5 itb 1ft.

    1. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      11 mins ago

      Playing Livra over Chilwell and Azpi. Jesus.

      But otherwise, Vardy > Kane looks good imo.

      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Azpi probably won't start.. Looks like he is the RWB for CL matches. If I sell Vardy I think I'll start Chilwell (weird way of thinking I know, but don't like playing defenders against attackers I own).

        Thanks.

    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      I'm in a similar position with 2 FT's and am thinking Brownhill (Luiz in your case) and Vardy to Son and fodder, leaving MITB to upgrade Mbuemo (or Hwang in your case) next GW.

      1. JBG
        • 3 Years
        just now

        If I had 2fts that's what I would do immediately, always liked Son over Kane as a FPL asset.

  28. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    12 mins ago

    Roll? 1FT 0.4 itb. Also start sarr or mbeumo?

    Foster
    Cancelo Taa chillwell livra
    Raph sarr salah
    Toney cr7 Antonio

    Bachman mbeumo rudiger gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Roll and start Mbuemo I'd say.

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      This is why double Brentford attack is a bad idea, you'll never want to play them both even against Newcastle! I prefer Mbeumo to Toney personally though. Tough benching Rudi too! Squad is too good.

      1. Steve The Spud
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        3 mins ago

        Yeah I know mate, in a right pickle with those 2 now!

        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          You could go Mbuemo to Gallagher and start him over Sarr?

          1. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            It’s an option for sure mate, gets me off the double up

  29. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    12 mins ago

    These are the 4 players I'm considering bringing in.
    Please rank these player's in terms of most important FPL asset to own at the moment.
    Raphina has been killing me so he's 1 for me.

    1. Raphina
    2. James
    3. Son
    4. Wilson

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      3,1,2 and 4 IMO.

      Son first only if Conte can unlock that toothless Spurs attack.

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Yeah Son could explode but it's incredibly unlikely at the moment, do Conte teams ever score more than 2?

        1. JBG
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Good point that, think his Inter side with Lukaku scored alot. But his Chelsea side was often counting on a Costa goal to win it 1-0, 2-1 etc.

    2. Camzy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      Son, James, Raphinha, Wilson in that order.

      But Wilson actually probably shoots up to 3 on the basis that there are no good forward options.

    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      2,3,4,1

      For me but I own Raph so probably done appreciate his points as much as non owners if that makes sense

    4. Mutter's Munters
      just now

      Owning only Son out of these 4 makes me worry. I want them all

  30. ShaunGoater123
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Two questions:
    1) Would you take out Jimenez or Antonio?
    2) And following from above, would this be complete madness? Jimi / Antonio, Raphinha & Semedo > Broja, Son & 4.1 defender

