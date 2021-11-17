185
SoRare November 17

Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

Sponsored by Sorare

The Sorare Academy is back for another Gameweek with 10 more prizes on offer to the winners!

You can enter your team for free now ahead of Friday’s 11am GMT deadline.

The last Gameweek featured nearly 3,500 unique players and that number is growing every week. 

Let’s look at the winning team from the last Gameweek before the international break – and the prizes that were won. 

Congratulations to Kevin P, Jorge Mendes and foxinthebox_, who finished in our top three.

Our winner Kevin P went for a ‘Galacticos +1’ approach, with the stardust of Messrs Militao, Kroos, Mbappe and Neymar combined with Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli as a more offbeat differential. 

Personally, I like this tactic of throwing in a less obvious player as a good performance from them can really pull you up the rankings. I’ll do that when I pick my team for this week below.

All of the top 10 actually got prizes but the top three rewards were:

These are three great young players and I would not be surprised if we see one or two of them in the Premier League in the next season or two. These cards are worth hundreds of euros on the Sorare market so they are great prizes – congratulations to our winners!

Picking your Team

The Academy is completely free to play, so why not give it a go this week? Just head over to the Sorare Academy site here to enter your team. 

The free game gives you chance to check it out, and if you enjoy it and wish to do so, you can consider buying some Sorare cards to start building your team for the main Sorare Tournament “SO5”.

Fixture Frisking

You can pick stars from across all these leagues where a Sorare card exists. As Sorare cards are officially licensed by the clubs, not everyone is available yet – although this is rapidly changing. Recently La Liga and the Bundesliga signed a rights deal with Sorare and the Premier League licences are being worked on currently. But we can already pick plenty of EPL stars.

I have a super-secret tool over on my website to help with fixtures across the ‘big five’ leagues in Europe, something that we’ll integrate into the Academy site soon. 

This easily shows the teams that are likely to have the most appealing fixtures on paper across Europe and just like FPL, this is always a good place to start.

Bayern Munich are points machines on Sorare and have the best fixture this week according to the algorithm, so we can expect plenty of entrants to be running with Bayern players. So do we do the same? Or do we bet against the favourite and hope this will take a lot of opponents out if it comes off?

Manchester City, pretty much like always, come out on top versus Everton, who arguably are not that soft. Nevertheless, the algorithm expects a kicking. A bit like Bayern, City players do well in the Sorare scoring system because high-possession teams tend to shine (more actions = more points). 

PSG, Barcelona, Liverpool and Dortmund will also provide good options but we can also go for a few differentials at Atalanta (who are no pushovers, as Manchester United can now attest). Gladbach, Sevilla and Leverkusen can provide strong players, too.

Form

The Academy will give us quick access to information about the players’ previous form. 

Let’s start from the front this week. We can use the filters to easily show us the available forwards, like so:

The Academy automatically serves us up the players with the highest average scores over the last five Gameweeks. And you can see the individual scores in each match, too.

Robert Lewandowski looks extremely tempting with that attractive fixture and is currently the highest-scoring available player on average. A no-brainer, except for the fact that so many people will pick him! We could dodge him and hope for him to flop, and Thomas Muller would be a great alternative.

Neymar is sitting there as a strong option, too, as is the resurgent Vinicius Junior at Real. And, lest we forget, there is always Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Memphis Depay. Across all five leagues, there are so many great options – it might seem straightforward to just pop in a Galactico and be done but choosing the right man for the Gameweek isn’t always that easy!

In midfield, Toni Kroos is popping off at the moment with an average of 72 (out of the maximum Gameweek score of 100). Real next face Granada and will expect to dominate the ball, giving Kroos plenty of chances to rack up points. Teun Koopmeiners at Atalanta might be a decent pick versus Spezia for the same reason, while Kerem Demirbay at Leverkusen is in a similar boat for the clash with VfL Bochum; both of these are good differentials.

At the back, Bayern’s Dayot Upamecano looks plum for big returns, and will likely be amongst the most popular players this week. Mats Hummels at Dortmund could be a great alternative at home to Stuttgart.


Much like FPL, there’ll be a lot of interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold, who is currently the top performer in defence on average in Sorare. However, Arsenal are no pushovers lately. Marquinhos at PSG would be a solid choice. too. 

Manuel Neuer and Alisson will no doubt prove popular options between the posts and both would be strong picks. Thibaut Courtois is up there too amongst the favourites. Let’s learn from last week’s winner, though, and find a small differential: Yann Sommer of Gladbach is solid and his side face lowly Greuther Furth, who sit rock bottom of the Bundesliga with just one point and eight goals from 11 games.

The Squad

Here is my final team on behalf of the Academy. If only to keep it interesting, I will dodge Bayern given that I expect most people to go heavy on them this week. It’s high risk, but if Bayern flop, I should be able to do well. I’m not entirely confident about that, though!

Neymar gets the armband, while Vinicius Junior comes in as he is resurgent at Real Madrid this season. Koopmeiners is given the nod over Kroos mainly because I just bought him in my latest Football Manager save. Hey, it’s a free game and we can have some fun, right?

Enter your team right now for free – just make sure not to miss the earlier-than-usual 11am Friday deadline. 

Good luck with your teams!

#ad 18+

Adam @ Football Trader Adam has been scouting for and trading in football games for far too long and for far too many hours. He has a particular interest in the big 5 European Leagues as well as lesser known ones like the Eredivisie, Primeira Liga and even the MLS. Before he managed to somehow make a living by writing about football, he spent ~10 years as a Ministerial adviser and project/risk manager for the UK Government including the Foreign Office and MOD. When not buried in xG spreadsheets he plays too many computer games, lifts heavy things in the gym and attempts to cultivate a handsome beard.”

Post a Comment
  1. Littlebitwizardoföz
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 39 mins ago

    Sanchez
    TAA James Rudiger
    Salah Foden Raph ESR
    Vardy Jimi Antonio
    Steele Livra White Sissoko

    1FT, £0.7m in bank. Any transfer ideas/notable weaknesses? Feel like team needs a refresh.

    1. nico05
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Looks good! Possibly Ruduger - Reguilon as you have James already?

      2. Iceball
    2. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 22 mins ago

      Save looks fine

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Rudiger to Cancelo?

      2. Iceball
  2. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 37 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Chilwell Cancelo
    Salah(V) Foden Mbuemo
    Kane(V) Antonio Pukki
    Foster Raphinha Livramento Brownhill
    Agree on Pukki and bench or play Raphinha? Or even Livra?

    1. Iceball
    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 23 mins ago

      Salah is (C) btw 🙂

      3. cigan
  3. cigan
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Mbeumo to Gallagher or give him 1 more chance against Newcastle?
    I made some wrong choices and fell off hard lately but might just save & reevaluate next week

    FWIW, I think Vardy will come good again (fixtures after Chelsea are nice) and I'm in no rush to move anyone but Semedo and Mbeumo - there's just a lot of players I feel like I'm missing out on right now (Cancelo, Gallagher, ESR, Son, James etc.)

    Steele
    Trent Rudiger Livra
    Salah Jota Foden Raph Mbeumo
    Vardy Antonio

    Semedo & White on bench

    4. WibblesTeam
  4. WibblesTeam
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 36 mins ago

    Bench one:

    A) Dias
    B) Livramento
    C) Mbeumo
    D) Jimenez

    1. nico05
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      c

      5. FredrikH
  5. FredrikH
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Guaita
    Rudiger James TAA Livramento
    Salah Son Gallagher Raphinha
    Wilson Antonio

    Steer Toney Gray Williams

    -4 to bring in Jota for Gray, and increase the benching headache or go g2g?
    2.9 itb already got Guiata for Sanchez.

    6. Bojack Horseman
  6. Bojack Horseman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Attending my first game since Newcastle 0 - 0 Noriwch in Feburary last year on Saturday, which will be the glamour tie of Burnley v Palace.

    Another ground to tick off and a nice day out! Interested to see Gallagher in the flesh. Not least so I can gauge whether his hair is as impressive as it looks on TV.

    1. Miguel Sanchez
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Where you based?

      1. Bojack Horseman
      1. Bojack Horseman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        38 mins ago

        Brum.

        2. NateDog
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 27 mins ago

      Enjoy! I actually think it could be a decent game, Palace are in excellent form but Burnley have been in good goalscoring form of late too

      7. Quan MisTaka
  7. Quan MisTaka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 35 mins ago

    Is this crazy?

    Dias + Saka + Mbeumo + Vardy >> Regulion + Son + Gallagher + Wilson (-8)

    1. cigan
    1. cigan
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      For a -8 I wouldn't do it.

      Dias and Vardy could be held

      1. Quan MisTaka
      1. Quan MisTaka
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Vardy and Dias are the money bags to fund the other transfers. Will try and find another way

        3. nico05
    3. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      Definitely not worth -8

      8. nico05
  8. nico05
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 32 mins ago

    This any good on WC? 0.5 available.
    Ramsdale
    James TAA Cancelo Livramento
    Salah Gallagher Jota
    CR7 Antonio Jimi
    (McArthur-White-Bissouma)

    A. CR7 better than Kane?
    B. Would like Wilson but who for Jimi or Antonio? This would also free up funds to do White-Reguilon
    Thank you 🙂

    1. FredrikH
    1. FredrikH
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Kane if he wakes up and id go Ronaldo from GW15.

      1. nico05
      1. nico05
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 15 mins ago

        So long term you would go CR7?

        1. FredrikH
        1. FredrikH
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 10 mins ago

          If Kane comes good probably both from 15.

          1. nico05
          1. nico05
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Cheers

            9. waltzingmatildas
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 31 mins ago

    Best 4.4 or below def to replace duffy, would be 2nd/3rd bench.
    A) white
    B) lowton/C.Taylor
    C) manquillo
    D) white
    E) lamptey
    F) tsimikas (ignore jota)

    Current defence
    Guaita
    TAA cancelo Chilwell duffy livra

    1. nico05
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 16 mins ago

      Ben White

      Open Controls
    2. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Tsimikas if Robbo injury is long term.

      Otherwise White or maybe Johnson at West Ham

      1. waltzingmatildas
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        57 mins ago

        Tsimikas is really tempting as I can't get to jota easily.

        3. TopMarx
    3. TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      50 mins ago

      A or D both good, F excellent option short term, but if you don't have Sanchez in goal I would go for Lamptey, feels the most exciting of the regular starters

      Open Controls
  10. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 30 mins ago

    2 transfers already done to bring Kane and Gallagher in.

    1.0 itb....is it worth doing another transfer for a -4 hit?

    A - Raph to Jota (-4)
    B - Duffy to Reggie/Emerson (-4). Raph goes to the bench
    C - Any other transfer
    D - Hold

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    TAA, James, Cancelo (Livra, Duffy)
    Salah, Foden, Gallagher, Raphinha (Luiz)
    Kane, Antonio, Armstrong

    Cheers!

    1. Goro Majima
    1. Goro Majima
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      59 mins ago

      D

      2. TopMarx
    2. TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      53 mins ago

      Nice team. I agree, option D - Hold

      Open Controls
    3. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      39 mins ago

      Cheers guys

      11. Miguel Sanchez
  11. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 29 mins ago

    One for Havertz owners. Lukaku only just started ball work in training so I would expect Kai to continue up front vs Leicester this weekend .

    1. TopMarx
    1. TopMarx
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      news on Werner?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Not back yet

        1. Miguel Sanchez
        1. Miguel Sanchez
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 11 mins ago

          Sorry - don’t know about Timo but not heard he’s been training

          1. TopMarx
          1. TopMarx
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 8 Years
            55 mins ago

            Good to know, thanks

            2. nico05
    2. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      I think Jota is a far more attractive opposition at this point. Are you holding?

      1. Miguel Sanchez
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        I sold Havertz for Gallagher but now have funds to either get Kane or Jota

        1. nico05
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 8 mins ago

          Who you taking out to get either of them?

          1. Miguel Sanchez
          1. Miguel Sanchez
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Sarr to Jota
            Vardy (or Auba) to Kane

            1. nico05
            1. nico05
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              1 hour, 2 mins ago

              Both tempting options, difficult one that

              1. Miguel Sanchez
              1. Miguel Sanchez
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                56 mins ago

                Think I need to sell Vardy who is highly owned at my rank and go Kane

                1. nico05
                1. nico05
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  53 mins ago

                  If he hits form he could be gold. I'm swaying towards CR7 myself. Jota is also a good move right now though

                  12. Pukkipartyy
  12. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 28 mins ago

    Im Benching Jimenez + Livra out of this lot. Toughts?

    TAA James Chillwell Cancelo
    Mbuemo Salah Foden Raphinha
    Kane Toney

    13. Quan MisTaka
  13. Quan MisTaka
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    Vardy and Saka to Wilson and Jota for free? Cant afford Son 🙁

    1. nico05
    1. nico05
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Definitely

      1. Quan MisTaka
      1. Quan MisTaka
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Would you rather Wilson and Jota or Son and 6.5fwd?

        1. nico05
        1. nico05
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          57 mins ago

          I think Wilson & Jota would score higher, the sub 6.5 forward bracket is nothing to shout home about

          Open Controls
  14. House Frey Wedding Planner
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 26 mins ago

    Sold Havertz this week. Was only ever a short term option from gw9-11 for me with Lukaku and Werner being injured suddenly

    Open Controls
    1. House Frey Wedding Planner
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      *fail

      Reply to Miguel Sanchez

      2. Miguel Sanchez
    2. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Same too manny options available now for Chelsea even if Lukaku isn’t quite back yet

      15. Echoes
  15. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 22 mins ago

    Mbeumo -> Foden. No brainer or give the Brentford man one more chance?

    *have Toney as well

    Open Controls
  16. SCOUT PICKS COMMUNITY CHAMPION LOTTERY - GW12 & GW13
    TopMarx
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Fancy taking on the Scout Picks?

    Each week the Scout panel of Neale, Tom, Sam and Az pick a team of players who they think will fare best in the upcoming Gameweek, but their choice may leave some people questioning - can I do better?

    Well, time to prove you’re more than just talk - a member of the community will be selected to go head-to-head against the Scout Picks, with the Community Member who has the largest winning margin across the 38 weeks taking home a £100 Amazon voucher and entry to our Mods and Cons League.

    The current leader is Holmes, who set a 25-point winning margin in Gameweek 7.

    If chosen, you will have a budget of £83m to select 11 players but outside of that standard FPL rules apply - you need to use a normal FPL formation and with a limit of 3 players from a team. And remember to choose a captain and vice-captain.

    If you’re interested in applying, email me at will@fantasyfootballscout.co.uk with the subject heading “Community Picks”. Include your FFS username and FPL Team ID and I’ll select a champion at random from the entrants for Gameweek 12 and 13.

    This season there is a draw for a champion and a sub, just in case the champion is unable to get their selection in on time. The sub then becomes the champion for the following Gameweek.

    The champion will be picked Thursday evening, so make sure to enter by then. If selected you then have until 1pm Friday lunchtime to send in your team, but tweaks are allowed right up to the deadline (in case of injuries announced in the press conferences).

    The Scout Picks are currently 8-3 up on the Community. Although given that the aim is to secure a big win, and differentials are often the best way to go, it's perhaps understandable. But no one wants it to become embarrassing...

    Open Controls

