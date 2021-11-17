87
Who are the best Crystal Palace players to own in FPL for Gameweek 12 and beyond?

Crystal Palace have made a promising start to their 2021/22 campaign, despite a tough opening set of fixtures which has seen the Eagles visit all of the current top five: Chelsea, Manchester City, West Ham United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

During their opening 11 Premier League matches, they have lost just two games and conceded 14 goals, and given that most of their difficult matches are behind them, it’s easy to see why many Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers are now considering their assets ahead of Gameweek 12.

With Selhurst Park encounters against Aston Villa, Everton, Southampton and Norwich City to come before the end of the year, plus away trips to Burnley, Leeds United and Watford, they certainly have one of the kinder schedules, but who are the best players to own in FPL for this run?

In this, our latest Fantasy Football Scout Premium Members article, we’ll take a closer look.

THE OUTLOOK

The best Crystal Palace FPL players for Gameweek 11 onwards 2

After a 3-0 loss at Chelsea on the opening day, a match which Thomas Tuchel’s side completely dominated, even the most optimistic Palace fans must have been fearing the worst.

However, that result proved to be an anomaly, as they have since lost just one match and have now recorded back-to-back wins over champions Man City and Wolverhampton Wanderers. Notably, they’ve done that despite recruiting a new manager and a host of new players in the summer, whilst introducing a new, possession-based style.

Defensively, they have been excellent, while the underlying statistics suggest that they have been a little unfortunate to concede 14 goals, despite that tougher schedule we touched on above.

CRYSTAL PALACE’S DEFENSIVE STATISTICS 2021/22:
MetricTotalRank v other Premier League teams
Goals conceded149th=
Clean sheets46th=
xGC10.802nd
Non-pen xGC10.803rd

Going forward, they have posted mid-table numbers to date, though with easier fixtures, you’d expect that to improve in the coming weeks.

CRYSTAL PALACE’S ATTACKING STATISTICS 2021/22:
MetricTotalRank v other Premier League teams
Goals scored158th=
xG13.9011th
Non-pen xG12.3211th

THE TACTICS

The most eye-catching change at Palace since Patrick Vieira’s appointment has been a shift from Roy Hodgson’s 4-4-2, which focused on long balls into the channels and quick counter-attacks, to a more energetic, attack-minded 4-3-3 / 4-2-3-1 formation.

The tactic places a greater emphasis on possession and pressing in the final-third, with the impressive Conor Gallagher (£5.8m) – no. 23 below – often pushing forward and joining the attack.

  1. LaCazettio
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    Hello?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 hour ago

      Is there anybody in there

      Open Controls
      1. Yes Ndidi
        • 2 Years
        39 mins ago

        Just nod if you can hear me

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          18 mins ago

          Is there anyone home

          Open Controls
          1. Amartey Partey
            • 2 Years
            just now

            AHHHHHHHHHHHH

            Open Controls
  2. Jeff Wilson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Hello, which option would you go for?

    A) Antonio, Gallagher
    B) Wilson, Raphinha

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. DayOldBlues
      24 mins ago

      Definitely B

      Open Controls
    3. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      20 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Any possibility of Wilson Gallagher?

      Open Controls
    5. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Definitely Wilson Gallagher

      Open Controls
    6. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Or even cornet instead of raphina?

      Open Controls
  3. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Anyone looking to captain someone other than Salah this week? If so, who you going for?

    Open Controls
    1. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Cancelo

      Open Controls
    2. DayOldBlues
      1 hour ago

      No, I'm scared of effective ownership

      Open Controls
    3. Bob Vrabkab
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Hatrricky Kane

      Open Controls
    4. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      55 mins ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
    5. Man Chest Hair United
      • 7 Years
      48 mins ago

      Foden

      Open Controls
      1. NateDog
        • 1 Year
        34 mins ago

        Very interesting choice. Everton have been woeful of late, could be a great shout

        Open Controls
    6. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      43 mins ago

      Kane if I go no Mo

      Open Controls
    7. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Son but will probably bottle it

      Open Controls
    8. Amartey Partey
      • 2 Years
      11 mins ago

      I'm currently on Cancelo but might change it back to Salah.

      Open Controls
    9. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      just now

      No. VC Son.

      Open Controls
  4. DayOldBlues
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Foster)
    James TAA Chilwell Cancelo (Livra)
    Salah Foden Raph ESR (Doug Luiz)
    Vardy Antonio (Hwang)

    £1.1m ITB, 2FTs

    Would you swap Doug Luiz & Vardy for:
    A) Son & Davis
    B) Son & £6m (King, Pukki or Armstrong probs)
    C) Jota & Wilson (Leaving £1.5m ITB)

    Additional one... Foster or Ramsdale

    Open Controls
    1. Pukkipartyy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      just now

      B with Pukki

      Open Controls
  5. Pukkipartyy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    1 hour, 1 min ago

    Im Benching Jimenez + Livra out of this lot. Toughts?

    TAA James Chillwell Cancelo
    Mbuemo Salah Foden Raphinha
    Kane Toney

    Open Controls
  6. mentaculus
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    58 mins ago

    Looks like Sarr, Sanchez & Vardy could drop tonight.

    Open Controls
  7. Devos
    58 mins ago

    On WC (0.2 ITB)

    McCarthy
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Reguilon - Livra
    Salah - Jota - Gallagher
    Kane - Wilson

    Ramsdale - Jiménez - ESR - Brownhill

    Any suggestions or GTG?

    Open Controls
    1. Nikolai Volkoff
      • 5 Years
      30 mins ago

      Noice. Hope the fixtures are kind on your bench headaches.

      Open Controls
    2. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      21 mins ago

      Not sure on Jimi, an possibly better options than Brownhill at that price?

      Open Controls
      1. Devos
        16 mins ago

        Already had Jimi and keeping him for 3 more gameweeks.

        Which mid would you pick at 4.5?

        Open Controls
        1. Hansel
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          13 mins ago

          Haven't done any research tbh but don't keep Bronwhill just because you have him already is my advice!

          Open Controls
        2. Yes Ndidi
          • 2 Years
          9 mins ago

          Looking at Palace's fixtures, I wouldn't be surprised to see Jimmy Mac getting a return or two before the end of the year.

          Open Controls
    3. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Norman instead of brownhill

      Open Controls
    4. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Also try downgrade jiminez to one of the cheaper strikers and upgrade esr to Foden

      Open Controls
    5. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      Also downgrade one of your keepers to foster

      Open Controls
  8. Bojack Horseman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Great article.

    Open Controls
  9. Hansel
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    48 mins ago

    A) Havertz -> Son + 1 FT
    B) Havertz/Vardy -> Jota/Kane + 1.3m ITB
    C) Havertz/Vardy -> Gallagher/Kane + 3m ITB

    Sanchez Steele
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger White Omobamidele
    Salah Havertz Raphinha Mbeumo Gilmour
    Vardy Antonio Armstrong

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      44 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. The Pesci challenge
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      C

      Open Controls
  10. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    45 mins ago

    Guys if I sell Vardy to release funds for Son or Kane aren’t I just going to want to get him back in next week? Leicester’s fixture are incredible . Anyone holding Vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      36 mins ago

      You're not gonna want to sell Son/Kane though

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      30 mins ago

      Possibly, but Kane & Son have another price rise or two in them yet, while Vardy will surely drop. If Spurs are on fire, you'll want to hang on to them; if not, you'll might be buying Vardy back at less money.
      Plus, there's more than one way into the Leicester attack.

      Open Controls
      1. Yozzer
        • 4 Years
        22 mins ago

        That isn't going to happen. Once you decide which spurs player to go for you aint selling them before Norwich, no matter what they do. That's why it's important to get the right one in my opinion

        Open Controls
    3. Yozzer
      • 4 Years
      24 mins ago

      Better to wait maybe? Why rush into Kane or Son . If they look bad this next game then keep Vardy

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      23 mins ago

      I don't think they're that great. Soton have only conceded in 3 of their last 8, Villa will have had a bit of time under Gerrard by the time they face them so they could be improved and Spurs similarly should be tighter in defence

      Open Controls
  11. K4pril
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    43 mins ago

    Hello!
    Have 2FT 3m IB.
    Taa - chilwel - James- cancelo - livra
    Salah - raph - Gallagher- mbuemo - brownhill
    Antonio - HWANG - Vardy

    What to do T.T
    A)Antonio to Kane, Raphinha to Hojber, mbuemo to Cornet (-4)

    B)Vardy to Kane, Mbuemo to Cornet?

    Open Controls
    1. Hansel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Keep Mbuemo

      Open Controls
    2. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  12. More Cowbell
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    38 mins ago

    Which trio do you like best:

    a)Son/Wilson/Cancelo
    b) Kane/Gallagher/Dias

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  13. Miguel Sanchez
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    37 mins ago

    Would you sell Auba or Vardy?

    Open Controls
    1. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      13 mins ago

      Auba

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      12 mins ago

      Auba.

      Open Controls
    3. Il Capitano
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Auba

      Open Controls
    4. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Both

      Open Controls
      1. Miguel Sanchez
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Can bench the other

        Open Controls
  14. Pachi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    34 mins ago

    Azpi, sissoko and vardy to tta, gallagher and kane for -4?

    Open Controls
    1. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      Do it!!

      Open Controls
    2. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      2 mins ago

      I would, but I'm not exactly brilliant at this game.

      Open Controls
    3. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      100%

      Open Controls
    4. Maverick 11
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Try get cornet over Gallagher much better pick in my opinion ( coming from a Gallagher owner)

      Open Controls
  15. Champions League Varane
    • 2 Years
    31 mins ago

    Thoughts on this? would be for a -4..have kane already..

    Vardy and Mbuemo to Son and Wilson will be priced out when Vardy drops tonight.

    Open Controls
    1. Yes Ndidi
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      The only thing I would mention is that you'll be investing almost a quarter of your budget into a Spurs attack that is not exactly prolific at the moment.
      Do you have Salah as well?

      Open Controls
  16. Il Capitano
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    2FT 0ITB

    Foster Sanchez
    TAA Cancelo Chilwell White Livramento
    Salah Son Raph Mbeumo Brownhill
    Vardy Antonio Toney

    Is Vardy worth selling if I already have Son? Would upgrade Mbeumo to Jota next week with the funds if I did.

    If I keep Vardy I could still do Toney + Mbeumo to Hwang (too short-term?) + Gallagher next week.

    Open Controls
  17. Werner Bremen
    • 3 Years
    26 mins ago

    Is the double up James/Chilwell too much at the moment?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      What would Luther Vandross say?

      Open Controls
    2. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Dont overthink it. They're looking more and more nailed, they're hauling. What more could you want?

      Open Controls
  18. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    18 mins ago

    The Jota injury rumour looks to be bogus, but is it a wise move to buy him anyway as he doesn't have the greatest injury record?

    Open Controls
  19. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    18 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Chilwell
    Salah Foden Raphinha Mbeumo
    Jimenez Antonio

    Foster Vardy Livramento Brownhill

    2 FT, 0.0 itb

    GW12 options:

    1. Vardy Brownhill >> Son + Davis (would be 3rd on bench)
    2. Vardy Brownhill >> Jota Wilson (benching headache)
    3. Vardy Foden >> Kane Gallagher

    With 1. I could work in Jota in GW13 next week if required by doing Mbeumo Jimenez >> Jota Hwang (-4), or I could just do Mbeumo >> Gallagher

    Thanks guys

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
      1. FCSB
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks Bobby

        Open Controls
  20. Well you know, Triffic
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    16 mins ago

    Anyone getting Kane and not captaining him?

    Open Controls
    1. Miguel Sanchez
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      14 mins ago

      I'd say most. Definitely seem to be a few planning on punting captaincy on him but I'd imagine most will revert to Salah by Saturday

      Open Controls
      1. Well you know, Triffic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Seems pointless then imo.

        Open Controls
    3. FCSB
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I’d say he’s enough of a differential

      Open Controls
  21. artvandelay316
    12 mins ago

    With Vardy dropping tonight, is a -4 to swap him for Kane justifiable?

    I had a weird feeling Vardy might upset Chelsea and slip one past them, but could also use the extra profit on selling him before he drops.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      If you think he scores more points than Kane then hold, especially if for a hit. Don't worry about transfer values

      Open Controls
  22. Fernandito
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    Sanchez to Guaita worth a transfer? Or Just play Steele
    Would you lose Jimenez or Antonio to get Wilson?

    Open Controls
    1. artvandelay316
      9 mins ago

      I just played Steele. That's why I got the same team, as it means you don't get forced into a transfer.

      Open Controls
    2. schlupptheweek
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I suspect Guaita will outscore Sanchez before your next WC, Sanchez will get clean sheets but the ceiling is lower. Jimenez might get benched this week due to playing with Mexico, but the 2 fixtures afterwards are good so short term Wilson and Jimenez are quite even. Antonio is probably not worth losing.

      Open Controls
  23. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Classy Azpi 🙂

    https://www.thechelseachronicle.com/international/cesar-azpilicuetas-four-word-reply-after-what-ibrahimovic-did-to-him-yesterday/

    Open Controls
  24. FCSB
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Without all the details, it really comes down to this for me this week… who you bring in:

    1. Son
    2. Jota (have TAA / Salah)
    3. Kane (Foden to Gallagher to enable)

    Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  25. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Which set and for the near future would you go with?
    A. Ramsdale
    B. Guaita

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B till GW20

      Open Controls
  26. Slitherene
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    RMWCT?

    Sanchez ¦ Steele
    TAA Cancelo Rudiger Reguilon Livramento
    Salah Son Jota Gallagher Mbeumo
    Vardy Dennis Davis

    Open Controls

