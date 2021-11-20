1517
Dugout Discussion November 20

3pm kick-off team news: Three new Premier League managers take charge

1,517 Comments
Six Premier League matches take place this afternoon, with three of them featuring new head coaches.

Norwich City, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all on home soil as Dean Smith, Steven Gerrard and Eddie Howe take charge of their respective clubs for the first time, although Howe will be managing ‘remotely’ after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Canaries face Southampton, Villa entertain Brighton and Hove Albion, and the Magpies welcome Brentford to St James’ Park.

The other three fixtures kicking off at the traditional time are Burnley v Crystal Palace, Watford v Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers v West Ham United.

There’s no sign of the much-expected 4-4-2 on Tyneside as Howe seemingly goes with a wing-back system for the clash with Brentford. His three alterations see Fabian Schar replace Emil Krafth at the back, Joe Willock come in for Isaac Hayden in midfield and Joelinton replace Miguel Almiron out wide.

In fact, it’s Thomas Frank who appears to have gone to a back four – something that will likely see Bryan Mbeumo move into a wider role. Mads Roerslev and Saman Ghoddos replace Zanka and Mathias Jensen in the Bees manager’s starting XI.

Smith recalls Todd Cantwell and Billy Gilmour to his starting XI, with the fit-again Grant Hanley returning, too. Andrew Omobamidele and Pierre Lees-Melou drop to the bench, while Kieran Dowell misses out.

Ralph Hasenhuttl’s sole alteration is seemingly enforced, with Ibrahima Diallo in for the absent Stuart Armstrong. Armando Broja is a substitute.

Three is the magic number with the new Premier League managers, as Gerrard goes for a hat-trick of alterations: Ezri Konsa, Jacob Ramsey and Danny Ings return, with Axel Tuanzebe, Anwar El Ghazi and Leon Bailey making way.

Opposite number Graham Potter goes one better, with Jason Steele, Adam Webster, Pascal Gross and Jakub Moder coming into the Brighton side. Joel Veltman, Solly March and Enock Mwepu all drop out, while Robert Sanchez is suspended.

At Vicarage Road, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hands starts to Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Nemanja Matic at the expense of Mason Greenwood, Eric Bailly and Fred. Greenwood misses out after testing positive for Covid-19.

Claudio Ranieri also makes a triple change, with Adam Masina, Imran Louza and Tom Cleverley in for Danny Rose, Ozan Tufan and the banned Juraj Kucka.

It’s one alteration apiece at Molineux as Daniel Podence replaces Francisco Trincao, and Craig Dawson is in for the injured Angelo Ogbonna. Raul Jimenez starts for Wolves after his late-ish return from international duty.

Sean Dyche names an unchanged team but Patrick Vieira has made two alterations: Luka Milivojevic comes in for the injured James McArthur, while Jordan Ayew is preferred to the benched Odsonne Edouard in attack.

GAMEWEEK 12 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martínez, Cash, Targett, Konsa, Mings, McGinn, Buendía, Watkins, Nakamba, Ings, Ramsey.

Subs: Steer, Hause, Young, El Ghazi, Davis, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Bailey, Tuanzebe

Brighton XI: Steele, Lamptey, Cucurella, Duffy, Webster, Dunk, Bissouma, Moder, Trossard, Gross, Lallana.

Subs: Scherpen, Maupay, Richards, Mac Allister, Sarmiento, March, Burn, Locadia, Veltman.

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil, Cornet, Wood.

Subs: Hennessey, Cork, Lennon, Rodriguez, Collins, Pieters, Bardsley, Vydra, Long.

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell, Milivojevic, Gallagher, Kouyate, Zaha, Ayew, Benteke.

Subs: Butland, Tomkins, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly.

Newcastle XI: Darlow, Murphy, Schar, Lascelles, Clark, Ritchie, Joelinton, Willock, Shelvey, Saint-Maximin, Wilson.

Subs: Dubravka, Lewis, Hayden, Krafth, Manquillo, Fraser, Almirón, Gayle, Longstaff.

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Roerslev, Jansson, Pinnock; Canos, Ghoddos, Norgaard, Janelt, Henry; Mbeumo, Toney

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Goode, Forss, Onyeka, Baptiste, Bidstrup, Maghoma, Haygarth

Norwich XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Normann, McLean, Cantwell, Gilmour, Rashica, Pukki.

Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Placheta, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Sargent, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele.

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Diallo, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Elyounoussi, Armstrong, Adams.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Smallbone, Tella, Walcott, Valery.

Watford XI: Foster, Louza, King, Cleverley, Masina, Nkoulou, Cathcart, Sissoko, Femenia, Sarr, Dennis.

Subs: Bachmann, Ngakia, Rose, Ekong, Pedro, Goslin, Fletcher, Tufan, Hernandez.

Man Utd XI: De Gea, Lindelof, Maguire, Ronaldo, Rashford, Fernandes, Shaw, Sancho, Wan-Bissaka, Matic, McTominay.

Subs: Heaton, Bailly, Mata, Martial, Lingard, Fred, Dalot, Telles, Van de Beek

Wolves XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Nelson Semedo, Neves, Joao Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Podence, Hwang, Jimenez

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Trincao, Boly, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle

West Ham XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Zouma, Dawson, Cresswell, Soucek, Rice, Bowen, Fornals, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Coufal, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Noble, Diop, Masuaku, Kral

1,517 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    52 mins ago

    Mendy
    James Chilwell Cancelo TAA
    Salah Foden Jota ESR
    Jesus Hwang
    Foster Antonio Mbuemo Livramento

    Locked and loaded for next gameweek.

    Open Controls
    1. Bob Vrabkab
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      Beautiful

      Open Controls
    2. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      You don't trust Tonio to nick one in?

      Open Controls
      1. Zim0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        11 mins ago

        Not for now. Can't even score against Wolves. Might bench Hwang in the end. Let's see

        Open Controls
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    Is Mbeumo still essential?

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Yes for me to bin

      Open Controls
    2. Bob Vrabkab
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      No

      Open Controls
    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      About as essential as a United defender.

      Open Controls
  3. Esalman
    • 12 Years
    51 mins ago

    target Norwich strats in the mud

    Open Controls
  4. 1912 F.A Cup Winners
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    51 mins ago

    Evening all!! Sorry if it’s been asked before is there any rumblings about of Foden will play??! I don’t want Livramentos points off the bench this week!! Haha

    Open Controls
  5. Hy liverpool
    • 7 Years
    51 mins ago

    Get in Stevie
    Hope we end this day with a great performance.

    Open Controls
  6. Will Kane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    50 mins ago

    I think we all just need to take a moment to enjoy the fact that Harry Maguire cost £80m.

    Don't just acknowledge it and move quickly on - enjoy it, savour it like a fine wine or single malt.

    Delicious.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      48 mins ago

      It's the worst signing ever made in the history of football. I honestly can't think of a worse one.

      Open Controls
      1. Marvin who is called Marvin
        • 5 Years
        47 mins ago

        Chelsea have a £70 million back up keeper.

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          42 mins ago

          Who helps win penalty shoot outs at least

          Open Controls
        2. Will Kane
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          40 mins ago

          Good point. At least he's still young enough to get better...

          Open Controls
          1. Marvin who is called Marvin
            • 5 Years
            40 mins ago

            On Chelsea's bench?

            Open Controls
            1. Will Kane
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Just trying to find a positive, clutching at straws!

              Open Controls
      2. Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        47 mins ago

        Joelinton is up there

        Open Controls
        1. Mr. O'Connell
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I'm a Sunderland fan. Joelinton was a great signing.

          Open Controls
      3. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        32 mins ago

        Sancho?

        Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      48 mins ago

      Tastes like tears, a flowing river of tears.

      Open Controls
    3. All Muxed Ip
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      40 mins ago

      He is still doing it for England !!!!

      Open Controls
  7. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    49 mins ago

    Already have chillwell,
    Is Reece James nailed?

    Open Controls
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      26 mins ago

      As long as he keeps putting in these performances he's nailed.

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Does it matter?

      Open Controls
      1. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        23 mins ago

        +1

        Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      26 mins ago

      Should play some part in every game. Will get the odd benching.

      Open Controls
  8. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    49 mins ago

    Antonio & hwang to Jimi & pukki ? Or are there 2 other better budget forwards ?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Fed up owning Antonio

        Open Controls
    2. Hits from the Bong
      • 3 Years
      3 mins ago

      Benteke

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Over jimi ?

        Open Controls
  9. Hazz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    Danilo now injured, out for UCL match maybe? Dyabala. Chiellini. Ramsey also out.

    Come on Chelsea, take the advantage.

    Open Controls
    1. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Well, that's my UCL transfer booked:

      Kimmich + Danilo > Davies + Cancelo

      Open Controls
  10. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 3 Years
    48 mins ago

    Steele conceeding 2 in the last 10 and foster assisting. Guess who got Steele and whose rivals got foster 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Bob Vrabkab
      • 9 Years
      9 mins ago

      Me

      Open Controls
    2. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      You?

      Open Controls
  11. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Keep hearing that Bruno was gesturing to the crowd to blame Ole not the players, but it seems more likely to be the other way around, no?

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      20 mins ago

      yes

      Open Controls
    2. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      17 mins ago

      Was clearly the other way round

      Open Controls
  12. Kaneyonero
    • 5 Years
    47 mins ago

    Chances of Foden playing? Dennis 1st Bench

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      19 mins ago

      Hopefully high.

      Open Controls
  13. TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    47 mins ago

    Not really followed today but:
    - saints boss and lose to Norwich..
    - Watford get OGS fired
    - 3 Brentford goals and no Mbeumo
    - 3 Newcastle goals and a Wilson yc
    - West Ham beat Liverpool but lose to wolves and 3 blanks in a row for Antonio
    - no clean sheets for anyone

    How has anyone got any points? International break absence makes the heart grow fondly but this really is rubbish..

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Chelsea got a clean sheet.

      Open Controls
    2. Bob Vrabkab
      • 9 Years
      17 mins ago

      Chelsea defence

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      \0/ Wolves

      Open Controls
    4. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      15 mins ago

      Ronaldo assist. Drink it in.

      Open Controls
  14. Manani
    • 10 Years
    46 mins ago

    would you keep Vardy?

    fixtures looking great coming up, but form dont seem to be there

    Open Controls
    1. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      18 mins ago

      I am holding too much green

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        Waiting to see what Spurs do?

        Open Controls
    2. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      18 mins ago

      I shipped out this week, glad I did. Sure he will be among the goals soon though

      Open Controls
    3. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      17 mins ago

      Watford next, even United managed to score against Watford.

      Open Controls
  15. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    46 mins ago

    Was thinking of downing Teirney to 4.5 or 4.0 now considering to James, 3X Chelsea defence too much?

    Open Controls
  16. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Forward options looking promising again

    Benteke
    Jim
    Watkins
    Wilson
    ASM

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      Reckon Jimi best out of those?

      Open Controls
      1. gellinmagellan
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        He really looks like he's back to where he was pre injury, but I can't quite pick the best out of the other four. Looks a bit even to me right now

        Open Controls
        1. Finding Timo
          • 1 Year
          3 mins ago

          I would say whoever has best fixtures? Maybe ben

          Open Controls
  17. seewhyaxe
    • 4 Years
    45 mins ago

    Guys, is Gallagher still an attacking option with Mili back?

    Open Controls
    1. gellinmagellan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Looked class today too

      Open Controls
      1. seewhyaxe
        • 4 Years
        15 mins ago

        Couldn't catch the game, was he good? Saw he had an assist

        Open Controls
        1. gellinmagellan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Yeah, was solid and created chances. He's brilliant to watch

          Open Controls
          1. seewhyaxe
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Thanks man

            Open Controls
  18. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    43 mins ago

    Hmm burnt a ft this week, and still don't know what I want to do!
    It's either
    A) duffy and toney to James and davis (money to do mbeumo to gallagher next week)
    B) Mbeumo and toney to jota and davis
    What do you reckon?

    Open Controls
  19. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    40 mins ago

    Mbeumo and Christensen to Jota and James for - 4? An easy yes?

    Open Controls
  20. Hiiler
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    40 mins ago

    What are the chances of Salah blanking ?(captained CR7 :D) Probably somewhere around 5% .......

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      About 5%

      Open Controls
  21. Marvin who is called Marvin
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Jack Wilshere is quite draining to listen to isn't he.

    Open Controls
  22. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    38 mins ago

    wait what! Man U lost 4-1 lmfao

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      5 mins ago

      True

      Open Controls
  23. gellinmagellan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Quite surprised to see ASM is selected by 15.5% players. Popular option already

    Open Controls
    1. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      He was decent early on too.

      Open Controls
  24. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    35 mins ago

    Pukki 2 in last 2 plus next 2 good fixtures surely best forward under 6?

    Open Controls
    1. The Knights Template
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Finding Teemu?

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        I can’t see much too lose at 5.8!

        Open Controls

