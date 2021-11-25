324
Meet the Manager – Great and the Good league founder Greyhead

Joe (@FFScout_Joe) chats to Greyhead(@Greyhead19) to find out what he has learned from tracking the best managers in Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in his Great and the Good league.

Each week, Fantasy Football Scout regulars can learn the tactics, player selections and captaincy choices of the best managers in FPL thanks to Andy, aka Greyhead, and his Great and the Good article.

He created this league four years ago to track the strategies used by those with regular high finishes.

This research has already paid off, helping him to a top 100 finish in 2018/19 to add to another previous top 10k campaign. This time around he is once again doing well, currently at 8,370th in the rankings.

He chats to Joe about some of the characters in the league and how he has been learning from their weekly moves over the years.

Have Magnus Carlsen’s maverick tendencies influenced him? Or is he swayed by dullard planners?

Greyhead takes us through the Great and the Good’s latest template and he reveals the best strategies for success that he has adopted.

As a snapshot of his thinking, he discusses his own Gameweek 13 plans, transfer issues and captaincy selection. In addition, Joe and Greyhead look ahead to 2021’s remaining fixtures and some of the latest expected statistics kings to consider before the year-end.

Joe, who is a regular in the league, also questions why Greyhead himself is not included, given his own strong track record.

This chat is available below:

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, an interesting view of the game and are offering the community a unique insight into Fantasy management.

