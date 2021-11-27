956
Dugout Discussion November 27

3pm kick-off team news: Jota and Robertson return to Liverpool XI

There are three Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional 3pm kick-off time, including Liverpool v Southampton.

There are no surprises in the Reds’ line-up, with Diogo Jota and Andrew Robertson both returning to the starting XI following midweek benchings. Robertson has not started a match since limping off with a hamstring injury in Scotland’s win over Denmark, while Jota took a knock to the knee in Gameweek 12 and was unused on Wednesday night.

Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho are also recalled after breathers in the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp pretty much going full strength based on the players currently at his disposal.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has sprung a tactical surprise, seemingly switching to a wing-back system for the trip to Anfield. Lyanco, Romain Perraud and Armando Broja are brought into the side, with Ibrahima Diallo, Moi Elyounoussi and Kyle Walker-Peters dropping out. Tino Livramento keeps up his ever-present record.

The other two matches this afternoon are Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace v Aston Villa.

It’s just one change apiece at Carrow Road, with Josh Sargent replacing the benched Todd Cantwell for the Canaries and Francisco Trincao coming in for the absent Daniel Podence for the visitors.

Like Wolves, Crystal Palace are missing a player we thought was available; Joachim Andersen isn’t part of the squad and is replaced by James Tomkins at centre-half. Michael Olise is also in for Jordan Ayew further forward.

Steven Gerrard’s two changes are in attack, with Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings replaced by Ashley Young and Leon Bailey.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Olise, Benteke, Zaha

Subs: Butland, Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Reidewald

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Young, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Luiz, Sanson, Buendia, Tuanzebe, Inga, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Kelleher, Williams, Morton

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu, Livramento, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Perraud, Broja, Adams, Adam Armstrong

Subs: Walker-Peters, Long, Redmond, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Valery, Forster

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent.

Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semado, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle

956 Comments
  1. Podge
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 10 mins ago

    3 bonus for Sa just made my day

    1. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 9 mins ago

      2 for Coady cheered me up too.

      1. OptimusBlack
        • 8 Years
        2 hours, 7 mins ago

        Me too

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      3 bonus points is more than all my players got

  2. Over Midwicket
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Will Jota rise tonight? On +86% ATM. Could really do with waiting until Chelsea and Alonso have played..

    1. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      He most probably will after the double.

    2. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Yeah he will

    3. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Do you want me to sell him to help slow the rise?

  3. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Sarr to Jota for free a no brainer?

    1. ZeBestee
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Yeah Pool get soooo many chances its a joke.

    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      yeah

  4. ZeBestee
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 9 mins ago

    Raphinha return will end the day on a high.

  5. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    I benched Antonio for Hwang.

    You know what will happen tomorrow

  6. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    That Brighton team look solid, finally Potter sorts it out, no nonsense Lalllana Duffy

    1. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Sanchez will still grab his 2

      1. _Ninja_
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        saves.

  7. The 12th Man
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    For -4.
    Livramento,Gilmour,Vardy >> Alonso,Jota,King?

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 7 mins ago

      Yes.

    2. Podge
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      Yeh only losing vardy really

  8. Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Picked Targett VVD on Fantasy 5. Hope Raphinha, Reguilon and Pulisic can keep it up.

  9. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Small win with TAA(C) since i have no Jota, have to hope Sanchez and Trossard help me out now

  10. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 6 mins ago

    Disaster day for my differentials, Wilson, Gallagher and ESR which already means it's a red arrow for me this game week.

    1. DannyDrinkVodka
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 3 mins ago

      Jimenez ESR and Gallagher for me with no Jota and Mbeumo probably exploding from the bench

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        Oh there's no way I have Jota

  11. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Gallagher was basically DM with no runs forward after Eze came on. New buyers have fallen into a massive trap

    1. Over Midwicket
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      He'll rack up 2 pointers - bank his previous points and run imo.

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      That was the worry I had which is why I avoided, do feel bad for new buyers though, but signs were there even before Eze's return

      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        1 hour, 7 mins ago

        Same here.

        I felt that if I got him it would be at the end of the gravy train ride, not the start or middle.

        The key now is finding whose going to be the next Gallagher.

      2. FPLrookie2009
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        I own VvD,Salah and TAA ,should i do VvD and Gallagher to 5m defender and Jota?

    3. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Reason I went ESR over Gallagher on WC

  12. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 5 mins ago

    Bus captain stays on Kane until tomorrow at least.

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Not Salah?

      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Will probably chicken out lol

  13. ⚔★Vibudh★⚔
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    Rage transfer Foden for Jota now? I literally have no other route for Jota and can get Bilva/Gundo in a few weeks if needed

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      There's always another way but it might cost a hit.

    2. Podge
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      Yeh I done it this morning for -4

    3. rupopo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      There will be another route. I've got no Spurs, cos Kane and Son take up so much budget and yet to get the big points. Means I can get all the other players I want though..

  14. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Jota. Salah(c). Trent. Gallagher. Red arrow hmm.

    That just the Arsenal defence?

    1. Salan
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Same here. This surprises me a little.

    2. Nanoelektronicar
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Same, and yes. You have arond -4 points on Ramsdale only.

      1. Nanoelektronicar
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Arsenal are -6.59 points for me.

    3. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      Arsenal added 6.59 to top 10K

    4. F4L
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 32 mins ago

      yeah White/Ramsdale

    5. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      I don't have Jota, all my rivals do plus Ramsdale White, I'm fooked now Wilson Gallagher ESR blanked

    6. Podge
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Ramsdale mainly but some white and Saka, you sure it’s red ?

      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 29 mins ago

        Yeah. 37k >> 39k. White first sub 🙁 I hate Newcastle

  15. F4L
    • 6 Years
    2 hours ago

    Had Guaita since GW4 and he's done his job well but Ramsdale is different gravy; if you had no pressing issues whatsoever it's worth the switch isn't it?

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 29 mins ago

      Owner here. I would. Unfortunately I have to do Chilwell to Alonso/Rudi this GW

      1. F4L
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 27 mins ago

        cheers. tbf this week isn't ideal with United away, Chilwell to Alonso/Rudi would be a better use of the FT

        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          35 mins ago

          Yeah need to follow the template. Ramsdale an example, what a boring season

  16. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    2 hours ago

    Brought Jota in on my WC and he blanked in 5 of 6 games then got benched so I sold..... the next week Firmino gets injured, my rival brings Jota in and he scores four goals in five games!

    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Moral of the story?

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 58 mins ago

        It's all luck

        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          You could have got Jota back, at least this GW.

          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            I had Chilwell of course so Jota would have been a -8, Jota has actually been quite poor last three too plus couldn't sell ESR or Gallagher with those fixtures.

            1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • Has Moderation Rights
              • 12 Years
              1 hour, 51 mins ago

              Jota was essential this GW and you went without. Norwich scored 2 vs S'ton. Villa can now defend.

              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                This. Fwiw I left Chilwell on bench and bought Jota for a hit

              2. Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 46 mins ago

                Lol essential what the hell, people on here are nuts after a player scores

                1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • Has Moderation Rights
                  • 12 Years
                  1 hour, 45 mins ago

                  Well if you include the Arsenal game, sure. Should have scored more vs Arsenal too.

        2. Jon Walter's Hatty
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          It is all luck so no point beating yourself up

      2. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Life is a tragedy

      3. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 57 mins ago

        Buy Jota when it makes sense to do so.

        1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • Has Moderation Rights
          • 12 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          Sounds right.

          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 49 mins ago

            Jota scored in his first two games then had the below teams, don't be a captain hindsight, no-one would have him if Firmino hadn't got injured, I had him before that and it's just been unlucky I've had so many injuries since so couldnt get him back.

            1. Top Mark.S
              • 4 Years
              1 hour, 45 mins ago

              You must have a pretty low rank every year with your highly consistent bad luck

        2. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 52 mins ago

          Leeds Palace Brentford Watford in those games I had him for... It's nothing but luck, don't kid yourself

      4. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 56 mins ago

        Some people got cursed

    2. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      Please don’t buy Jota

    3. Shark
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      I sold Mane this week for him. It's all about timing and good fortune, erm, unfortunately.

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 48 mins ago

        You sold Mane for Jota? Lol

    4. rupopo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      You are nothing if not consistent SS 😀

      I do hope one day you post something when you feel you are not riddled with bad luck!

      Out of interest, can you share your team ID? Or at least your OR?

  17. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 55 mins ago

    Come on Mark have a word one more point for Jota in the countback

    1. F4L
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 26 mins ago

      Robertson did it on purpose with that enticing cross that was just a bit too far in front of Jota, sabotage

      1. Jon Walter's Hatty
        • 8 Years
        34 mins ago

        Yeah and nobody has him either so he ought to lose one

      2. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        32 mins ago

        This

        Plus Robbo must've captained himself

  18. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 54 mins ago

    King to save my GW

  19. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
    • 10 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Brighton will win today, trust me, i just drop a bet for them

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Anything as long as Raph stays quiet

    2. Warby84
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      1-0 I reckon

  20. Warby84
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 51 mins ago

    Dbl up Robbo/Trent, got nothing to lose…

    1. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Jota

