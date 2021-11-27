3pm kick-off team news: Jota and Robertson return to Liverpool XI

There are three Premier League matches getting underway at the traditional 3pm kick-off time, including Liverpool v Southampton.

There are no surprises in the Reds’ line-up, with Diogo Jota and Andrew Robertson both returning to the starting XI following midweek benchings. Robertson has not started a match since limping off with a hamstring injury in Scotland’s win over Denmark, while Jota took a knock to the knee in Gameweek 12 and was unused on Wednesday night.

Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho are also recalled after breathers in the Champions League, with Jurgen Klopp pretty much going full strength based on the players currently at his disposal.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has sprung a tactical surprise, seemingly switching to a wing-back system for the trip to Anfield. Lyanco, Romain Perraud and Armando Broja are brought into the side, with Ibrahima Diallo, Moi Elyounoussi and Kyle Walker-Peters dropping out. Tino Livramento keeps up his ever-present record.

The other two matches this afternoon are Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace v Aston Villa.

It’s just one change apiece at Carrow Road, with Josh Sargent replacing the benched Todd Cantwell for the Canaries and Francisco Trincao coming in for the absent Daniel Podence for the visitors.

Like Wolves, Crystal Palace are missing a player we thought was available; Joachim Andersen isn’t part of the squad and is replaced by James Tomkins at centre-half. Michael Olise is also in for Jordan Ayew further forward.

Steven Gerrard’s two changes are in attack, with Emiliano Buendia and Danny Ings replaced by Ashley Young and Leon Bailey.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Gallagher, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Olise, Benteke, Zaha

Subs: Butland, Ayew, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Clyne, Edouard, Kelly, Reidewald

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, McGinn, Nakamba, Bailey, Jacob Ramsey, Young, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Luiz, Sanson, Buendia, Tuanzebe, Inga, El Ghazi, Hause, Chukwuemeka

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Konate, van Dijk, Robertson, Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Jota, Mane

Subs: Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Matip, Kelleher, Williams, Morton

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu, Livramento, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Perraud, Broja, Adams, Adam Armstrong

Subs: Walker-Peters, Long, Redmond, Smallbone, Tella, Diallo, Walcott, Valery, Forster

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Hanley, Gibson, Williams, Gilmour, Normann, McLean, Rashica, Pukki, Sargent.

Subs: Gunn, Rupp, Dowell, Cantwell, Tzolis, Lees-Melou, Giannoulis, Idah, Omobamidele

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Semado, Neves, Moutinho, Ait-Nouri, Trincao, Jimenez, Hwang

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Marcal, Silva, Dendoncker, Traore, Cundle

