Dugout Discussion November 27

Brighton v Leeds team news: Raphinha returns as Duffy is benched

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Leeds United in the final Premier League match of the day, with two of the three most-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets on show back from injury and suspension – and the other one benched.

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 17:30 GMT.

Robert Sanchez is back between the posts for the hosts after serving a one-game suspension in Gameweek 12, replacing Jason Steele.

Shane Duffy is a substitute for only the second time this season, however, with Joel Veltman recalled at the expense of the Irishman.

Neal Maupay for Adam Lallana is Graham Potter’s other alteration, while Enock Mwepu is back on the bench after recovering from a muscle injury.

Any notable Fantasy interest in Leeds players is restricted to Raphinha, who sits in around one in five FPL squads and in over 50% of the top 10,000 managers’ teams.

He and Rodrigo replace Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI, while Junior Firpo is in for Pascal Struijk at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Cucurella, Lamptey, Bissouma, Moder, Gross, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Steele, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Lallana, March, Duffy, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Phillips, Harrison, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Jenkins.

  1. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    17 mins ago

    Sanchez 3rd save

    
  2. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Sanchez with a clear 3rd save. Blimey.

    
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      just now

      It'll come at a cost 🙁

      
    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      and a 4th

      
  3. MidTableFantasy
    • 6 Years
    16 mins ago

    Raph to Bilva? Nothing else pressing.

    
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes imo

      
  4. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    16 mins ago

    Leeds will score. Raph goal and 3 bps.

    
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      8 mins ago

      Fking hope so

      
    2. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      Thanks

      
    3. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      Please no. Would ruin my great GW so far

      
    4. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      As a Sanchez and Raph owner I'd take it.

      
    5. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Would be a travesty

      
  5. HonestBlatter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Sanchez has to get some baps from this

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      6 mins ago

      Why? Game has been played down the other end

      
  6. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    15 mins ago

    9 goals from 5 games and LFC with 45% of them.

    
    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Another reason to why 5-4-1 is better going forward.

      
  7. Sim Simma 🤷 🔑 🚘
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    15 mins ago

    Blew it Ref

    
  8. Corned Beef Kelly Osbourne
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    I know everyone loves them but seriously how the f### have I got conor gallagher and smith-rowe in my team?

    
  9. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    4 players on 1 bonus

    
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Sanchez should get extra bps for staying awake 1st half.

      
      1. HonestBlatter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        This

        
  10. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    14 mins ago

    Sa > No laughing De Gea for the fixture run?

    
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      No way

      
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        9 ranked 2 difficulty
        4 ranked 3 difficulty

        Till March?

        
  11. JBG
    • 3 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why has Bielsa put Raph on the left??

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      5 mins ago

      Cameras might pick him out better

      
    2. G B
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trying to find him some space probably. Was marked out of the game on the right.

      
  12. Colonel Shoe 肝池
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Really let down by my midfield ....esr, Gallagher, raphina..... Pain

    
    1. G B
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      When it comes to budget glue guys (5.5m-6.5m), you can't beat the defenders atm.

      
    2. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      You get what you pay

      
  13. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    13 mins ago

    Brighton content with their point at home, pathetic, please concede

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Should be 3 or 4 up … if only they had a striker

      
  14. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    12 mins ago

    3 - Cucurella (35)
    2 - Lamptey (31)
    1 - Sánchez (28)

    Meslier (26)
    Veltman (25)
    Dunk (25)

    
    1. DAZZ
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Hope this stays

      
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Weird given Meslier has kept Leeds in it

      
    3. Ephurion
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Livramento-> Lamptey could become popular

      
      1. Bushwhacker
        • 2 Years
        1 min ago

        No point if Brighton miss every sitter he creates

        
  15. fusen
    • 9 Years
    11 mins ago

    Raph just went from 1 BPS to 2 BPS

    3 minutes left to get 30 more...

    
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      9 mins ago

      ?

      
      1. fusen
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        the players with the most BPS get bonus points, they are two separate things.

        
      2. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        BPS vs bonus

        
    2. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      ?

      
    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      Yeah but people only actually care about the bonus points.

      
      1. fusen
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        All the more reason to pay attention to BPS to figure out who is going to get the bonus

        
        1. Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Hahaha … not when you talking about 1 BPS or 2 BPS …

          
          1. Eh, just one more thing ...
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            I appreciate you point was to highlight just how pish Raphinha has been tbf.

            
  16. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    11 mins ago

    14 shots off target BHA

    
  17. JBG
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    These players don't like to score goals it seems.

    
  18. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    9 mins ago

    Raphinha to Jota is going to be a popular move for GW14!

    
    1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      5 mins ago

      Crazy before Palace.

      
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      He’ll stay in my team for another 2 weeks

      
    3. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      3 mins ago

      Leeds are sh*te though.

      
      1. Salah’s Sonnet
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Really are, Palace will win

        
    4. Salah’s Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Just unfortunate it's late for non owners, missed a haul

      
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        More to come, no doubt

        
        1. Salah’s Sonnet
          • 10 Years
          just now

          I do hope so!

          
  19. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Wilson or Jesus?

    
    1. tbos83
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Wilson has good couple of fixtures

      
  20. Nomar
    • 12 Years
    7 mins ago

    Meslier.

    1 CS all the time I had him. Sold him 2 weeks ago. Now he keeps a Cleanie.

    Guaita, CS galore until I get him.

    I can never get it right with keepers.

    
  21. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Sanchez 8 pts.

    
    1. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

      Great

      
    2. Jon Walter's Hatty
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Ramsdale owners not so full of it now

      
  22. lilmessipran
    • 9 Years
    4 mins ago

    Started Raph over Lamptey ofcourse ffs

    
  23. Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    We're going to get absolutely destroyed by rotation in midweek, aren't we?

    
  24. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Played Raphinha over Lamptey 🙁

    
    1. lilmessipran
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Same

      
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Hope James gets 0 minutes tomorrow

        
  25. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    Torssard > Jota Done for Free

    
  26. dlrowssoB
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    A) Raphinha > Jota & Duffy > Johnson (-4)
    B) Vardy > Lukaku

    Team is currently

    Sanchez (Steele)
    TAA - Cancelo - Rudiger - Livramento - Duffy
    Salah - B. Silva - ESR - Gallagher - Raphinha
    Antonio - Jimenez - Vardy

    
  27. Salah’s Sonnet
    • 10 Years
    3 mins ago

    Get in Sanchez!!!! Fantastic start to the GW again!

    
  28. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    3 mins ago

    Robbie Savage is so annoying on 606.

    
    1. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      He's so annoying on every other platform as well

      
    2. denial
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Total pranny.

      
  29. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    just now

    I watched the two 0-0 games.At least it was a good fpl day.

    
    1. dlrowssoB
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Three hours of your life you’ll never get back!

      
  30. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    just now

    Vardy + Mbeumo ➡ Jota + Wilson for free sounds good? Gives me -

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - James
    Salah - Son - Foden - Jota
    Wilson - Armstrong - Hwang

    Foster - ESR - Livramento - Manquillo

    

