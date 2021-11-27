Brighton v Leeds team news: Raphinha returns as Duffy is benched

Brighton and Hove Albion take on Leeds United in the final Premier League match of the day, with two of the three most-owned Fantasy Premier League (FPL) assets on show back from injury and suspension – and the other one benched.

Kick-off at the Amex Stadium is at 17:30 GMT.

Robert Sanchez is back between the posts for the hosts after serving a one-game suspension in Gameweek 12, replacing Jason Steele.

Shane Duffy is a substitute for only the second time this season, however, with Joel Veltman recalled at the expense of the Irishman.

Neal Maupay for Adam Lallana is Graham Potter’s other alteration, while Enock Mwepu is back on the bench after recovering from a muscle injury.

Any notable Fantasy interest in Leeds players is restricted to Raphinha, who sits in around one in five FPL squads and in over 50% of the top 10,000 managers’ teams.

He and Rodrigo replace Joe Gelhardt and Mateusz Klich in Marcelo Bielsa’s starting XI, while Junior Firpo is in for Pascal Struijk at left-back.

GAMEWEEK 13 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Dunk, Webster, Veltman, Cucurella, Lamptey, Bissouma, Moder, Gross, Trossard, Maupay.

Subs: Steele, Mac Allister, Mwepu, Lallana, March, Duffy, Locadia, Richards, Sarmiento.

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Llorente, Cooper, Firpo, Dallas, Forshaw, Phillips, Harrison, James, Raphinha, Rodrigo.

Subs: Klaesson, Roberts, Struijk, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Klich, McCarron, Shackleton, Jenkins.

