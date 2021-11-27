814
FFS Cup November 27

The first round draw for the 2021/22 FFS Cup

Qualifying for our open-to-all Fantasy Premier League cup competition took place in Gameweek 12.

Fantasy managers who registered their teams and scored 62 points or more (after hits) qualified for round one automatically, while those who scored exactly 61 only progressed if their overall rank was 724,950th or better.

Six of our former winners also submitted entry forms and were handed a bye to the first round. They were: Wild Rover, Gribude, A Manager Has No Name, donnellyc, TH14 and 2EyedTurk.

A total of £300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in this tournament, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

And a reminder that Premium Members can still enter our FFS Members Cup up until this morning’s FPL deadline, with qualifying set to take place in Gameweek 13.

FIRST ROUND DRAW

The full draw for the first round can be viewed here.

Our former champions were all kept apart in the draw.

2EyedTurk faces Germanrapha, TH14 plays shubhan, A Manager Has No Name takes on MyPrettyPony, donnellyc meets THEFOREHEAD, WildRover squares off against Matt172, and Gribude vies with Mata-Is-The-Juan for a place in round two.

We’ve got some high-flyers involved in the first round, with the world number five, tab.hashimi, our highest-ranked entrant. You can watch Az’s interview with Tabz, who takes on FCBetoni in round one, over on our YouTube channel.

Lincolnite_Imp has an OR of 14th, meanwhile, and faces jonbrown84 in Gameweek 13.

benedict11 (397th) v Drunken Gnome (728th) is the match-up of the round and our only all-top 1k clash.

DonieFPL (938th), FPL MONO (728th), Ryyuuu (319th), Tail o the Bank (938th), kevcar (275th), Milanista10 (794th) and Stateside Villains (728th) are also having superb seasons and feature in round one.

sledger and Ould Onion Bagger each passed 100 points in Gameweek 12 and were our highest-scoring managers in qualifying.

At the other end of the scale, Bottom feeders squeaked through as the 1,024th and final qualifier.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Post a Comment
