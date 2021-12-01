Test your Fantasy Football skills in the free-to-play Sorare Academy tournament

273
The Academy is back for another Gameweek with 10 more amazing prizes on offer to the winners.

The previous Gameweek featured over 3,000 unique players, so let’s look at the winning team from last week – and the prizes that were won. 

Congratulations to Polux17, TheFreak and Kekkoa88, who make up our top three.

Polux, as you can see, went for the Galactico approach and in the Academy, you really have the freedom to choose any player you want, which is something people are telling me they love about this version of the game. 

Our winner made the most of it and what I like here is the ability to combine our usual FPL stars like Mohamed Salah (Always. Captain. Salah.) with big names like Toni Kroos and (questionable this year!) Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.  

Prizes will be winging their way to all of our top 10 from last week; let’s look at some examples of prizes that went to the winners the week before last.

All of these have a current market value on the Sorare eBay-style auction house into the low hundreds of dollars – not a bad prize at all! 

Picking your Team

The Academy is completely free to play so why not give it a go this week? Just head over to https://www.sorare.academy/ to enter your team. 

The free game gives you the chance to check it out, and if you enjoy it and wish to do so, you can consider buying some Sorare cards to start building your team for the main Sorare Tournament “SO5” later on.

Fixture Frisking

You can pick stars from across all these leagues where a Sorare card exists. As Sorare cards are officially licensed by the clubs, not everyone is available yet – although this is rapidly changing. Recently La Liga and the Bundesliga signed a rights deal with Sorare and they hope to acquire the full Premier League rights too before long. But we can already pick plenty of EPL stars.

I have a super-secret tool over on my website to help with fixtures across the ‘big five’ leagues in Europe. 

This easily shows the teams that are likely to have the softest fixtures on paper across Europe and just like FPL, this is always a good place to start.

There’s no shock as Manchester City top the billing for the most likely team to win across Europe, as they almost always do. Liverpool and Bayern Munich are up there yet again and you can rely on managers to be picking plenty from that set. However, Wolves are no pushovers and Dortmund are tougher than the algorithm ticker lets on in my humble human opinion.  

It feels like a good week to take a look at some relative differentials. AC Milan have a plum fixture vs Salernitana, while Bayer Leverkusen meet Furth, who have amassed just a single point all season, conceding a shocking 28 goals in 13 games! I think I know what I’m going to do. 

Lille, PSG and Barcelona also make for tempting options. 

I enjoy these weeks where many of the bigger teams have tougher matches – there are lots of choices this week and we should see managers make some interesting picks. 

Form

The Academy will give us quick access to information about the players’ previous form. 

I want some Leverkusen players so I’ve filtered the Bundesliga and Leverkusen and then forwards. The Academy will easily highlight as you can see the average score of that player over the last five, and the individual scores in each game.


This is a really easy at-a-glance way of seeing who is doing well on the Sorare game. On Sorare, just like FPL, you can take player research however far you wish – it can be spreadsheet geek’s dream if you want it to be. 

However, for the purposes of this free-to-play game, I will just use the information available here. The only thing to check on is the expected line-ups if you can! 

The Squad

Here is my team on behalf of the Academy.

I am doing something I’ve never done on the Academy before and employing the “stacking” tactic with a full Leverkusen line-up, as that mismatch vs Furth is just too tempting to ignore. Nobody copy me, ok?!

Fortunately, Leverkusen provide no shortage of options. I have spent a lot of time over the years analysing the Bundesliga and here are some well-known favourites for fans of the league – and all can be expected to score well on Sorare on their day.

Remember the name Florian Wirtz in particular – that kid is surely destined for big things!

Enter your team right now for free – just make sure not to miss the earlier than usual 11am Friday deadline. 

Good luck with your teams!

Adam. 

  1. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
    • 7 Years
    12 mins ago

    Watford surely will score at home, counting on Ranieri masterclass.

    Open Controls
    1. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Omg, first comment on the page, is it?

      Open Controls
    2. F4L
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      RLC, Saul midfield 2, they should score

      Open Controls
    3. Zalk
      • 10 Years
      just now

      With no James, lets hope so!

      Open Controls
  2. Kun Tozser
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Great having a bench this season

    Open Controls
    1. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Absolutely imperative during this period as well

      Open Controls
    2. PartyTime
        2 mins ago

        Wish I had a bench

        Open Controls
      • Dammit_182
          just now

          Got Gallagher co
          I guess In for James. 1pointer…

          Open Controls
      • lilmessipran
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        As a James owner without Rudiger and Alonso, really want that cleanie gone tonight..come on Watford

        Open Controls
        1. Make United Great Again
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          2 mins ago

          James benching is annoying. Hope Alonso comes through with the goods!

          Open Controls
        2. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          just now

          As long as Alonso bangs a goal

          Open Controls
      • Make United Great Again
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        11 mins ago

        Alonso is slapping one top bins tonight.

        Open Controls
      • Firminoooo
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        10 mins ago

        James to Azpi -4 done.

        Open Controls
      • PartyTime
          10 mins ago

          I feel like smacking Potter for screwing my team

          Open Controls
          1. G B
            • 10 Years
            1 min ago

            It's not Potter's fault.

            "Ya gotta be willing to take the hits, and not pointing fingers saying you ain’t where you wanna be because of him, or her, or anybody! Cowards do that and that ain’t you! You’re better than that!" - Rocky Balboa

            Open Controls
            1. G B
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_J0Ahh3UxbM

              Great speech.

              Open Controls
        • DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          10 mins ago

          James was a big ML differential for me for many weeks. Now everyone's transferred him in and he gets a blank followed by a no show!!! Typical haha. Least I got Alonso, my new different ial! 😀

          Open Controls
        • JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Can’t believe it’s my first game with a Chelsea defender all year

          Open Controls
          1. Make United Great Again
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            2 mins ago

            What rank are you? 😀

            Open Controls
            1. JONALDINHO
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              95k before this GW. Expected rank based on xg is 20k. As you can imagine it’s been a painful season

              Open Controls
          2. PartyTime
              2 mins ago

              They’ll probably concede too

              Open Controls
          3. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            9 mins ago

            Chelsea defensive EO below 100% 😮 ~70%

            Open Controls
            1. Make United Great Again
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Come on Alonso!!!!

              Open Controls
            2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Differential territory

              Open Controls
          4. Dthinger
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            9 mins ago

            My brother, who also trails me in our mini league has been trying this strategy of starting three Chelsea defenders (Chalobah, Azpi, and Christensen, on the assumption that only one or two will play and he will get players off the bench. But this week they are all starting! So Ronaldo will stay rooted to his bench.

            Open Controls
            1. Scholes Out For Summer
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              3 mins ago

              Only one of those has been starting lately to be fair

              Open Controls
              1. Dthinger
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I know! It's a terrible strategy! But he's committed to it.

                Open Controls
            2. Lord.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Also swerves all those wingback points.

              Open Controls
          5. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Ok with James out I can’t afford Foden to be benched as well…

            Open Controls
            1. The Units
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Or Cancelo

              Open Controls
              1. TomSaints
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                Don’t go there haha

                Open Controls
            2. Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              He will be

              Open Controls
          6. Echoes
            • 1 Year
            8 mins ago

            Is there a mass hallucination going on with everyone saying "james is benched" and similar tones. He's not in the squad, lads.

            Open Controls
            1. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              just now

              P'raps they mean THEIR benches.
              I dumped him on mine to avoid a cameo. Turns out to be no advantage over my rivals who started him.

              Open Controls
          7. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 4 Years
            8 mins ago

            Love all this resting of players, meanwhile Jamie Vardy just rocks on every game

            Open Controls
            1. Bubz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              4 mins ago

              I hate him with such a burning passion

              Open Controls
              1. The Units
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                Don't hold back tell us what you really think

                Open Controls
              2. Firminoooo
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                2 mins ago

                2 goals minimum tonight. I feel sick allready.

                Open Controls
              3. KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                just now

                He is one of those players that never do well for me

                Open Controls
            2. g40steve
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              4 mins ago

              Skittles Vodka 🙂

              Open Controls
            3. Andy_Social
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              3 mins ago

              He's my only differential that will start this GW - I need him to do something

              Open Controls
            4. RamaJama
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              1 min ago

              Starting again could be A mistake to his hammy

              Open Controls
            5. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              BR said he can’t start midweek without dropping his level, then proceeds to start him midweek and bench both young strikers again. Can’t write it…

              Open Controls
          8. Ze_Austin
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 mins ago

            That's James or Foden VC for next GW, then

            Open Controls
          9. TomSaints
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            Ah Dennis starts.

            Feel like I could regret rooting him to my bench

            Open Controls
          10. Firminoooo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            6 mins ago

            Normann probably have to come in for me this GW. Lovely.

            Open Controls
          11. Well you know, Triffic
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            4 mins ago

            James owners should be happy he's not even on the bench tbh.

            Also: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/11/30/rangnicks-appointment-could-see-sancho-become-powerful-fpl-differential/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24413852

            Open Controls
          12. JONALDINHO
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            4 mins ago

            Wonder what Livramento’s EO will be come the end of the gameweek. Need Leicester to score

            Open Controls
          13. Lord of Ings
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            3 mins ago

            Gundogan newa anyone?

            Open Controls
            1. Lord of Ings
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              just now

              News*

              Open Controls
          14. Rainer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 mins ago

            James missing popular EO changes...

            Livramento now 27.86% (+21.80%)
            Mbeumo now 19.06% (+11.32%)
            Toney now 47.88% (+10.67%)

            ESR, Lamptey & White small jumps.

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              1 min ago

              I got Gallagher's 1pt :/

              Open Controls
            2. Iceball
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Have Mbeumo 1st sub, time for him to shine

              Open Controls
          15. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            2 mins ago

            Who has a better chance of coming off the bench and scoring - Iheanahco or Hudson-Odoi?

            Need to play one in draft.

            Open Controls
            1. The Suspended One
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Nacho

              Open Controls
            2. Well you know, Triffic
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Nacho as Vardy could come off early for the weekend.

              Open Controls
            3. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              thanks - both confirmed my instinct!

              Open Controls
          16. THE SHEEP HUNTER
            • 4 Years
            1 min ago

            West Ham 20 Brighton 0
            Can feel it in me bones.

            Open Controls
            1. Astronaut
                just now

                Antonio =19 goals and an assist. 🙂

                Open Controls
            2. Astronaut
                1 min ago

                Rudiger it's your time to shine mate.....

                Open Controls
              • Super Saints
                • 5 Years
                1 min ago

                Hehe I've cursed James too

                Open Controls
                1. KAPTAIN KANE
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  I usually do well midweek so hoping our curse doesn’t carry on lol

                  Open Controls
              • jay01
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                I could have had Livramento, Alonso and Vardy in my team but instead opted for Wilson and Jota (-4) with Semedo

                Filled with regret after seeing the lineups

                Open Controls
              • KAPTAIN KANE
                • 4 Years
                1 min ago

                Is James actually out or just rested?

                Open Controls
              • F4L
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Owning Rudiger is not worth it with that Chelsea midfield, damn

                Open Controls

