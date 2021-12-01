Wednesday’s FPL team news: Vardy and Antonio start, James and Gundogan absent

There are six Gameweek 14 matches taking place this evening, with four kicking off at 19:30 GMT and two getting underway 45 minutes later.

Southampton v Leicester City, Watford v Chelsea, West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley get us started, with Aston Villa v Manchester City and Everton v Liverpool to follow at 20:15 GMT.

Gianni, Toby and Ed will be following the action in the embedded video below and over on our YouTube channel.

As for the team news, it’s Thomas Tuchel who rotates the most – he’s made six changes from the Chelsea side held to a draw by Manchester United last weekend.

The injured Reece James misses out, while Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Thiago Silva drop to the bench.

Andreas Christensen, Christian Pulisic, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kai Havertz are recalled but Romelu Lukaku again has to be content with a place among the substitutes.

Opposite number Claudio Ranieri has made only one alteration from Gameweek 13, with Joao Pedro replacing the benched Cucho Hernandez. That means that Emmanuel Dennis is fit to start despite picking up a knock at Leicester.

Jamie Vardy and Michail Antonio both start their sides’ respective matches despite concerns about a midweek breather.

Leicester are indeed unchanged for their meeting with Southampton, who bring in Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella for Lyanco, Romain Perraud and Armando Broja.

Antonio isn’t among David Moyes’s two changes; Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen come in for the injured Aaron Cresswell and the benched Arthur Masuaku.

Pascal Gross and Tariq Lamptey also have to make do with substitute duty at the London Stadium, with Adam Lallana and teenager Jeremy Sarmiento brought into the starting XI.

At Molineux, there are two changes apiece, three of which are enforced through suspensions to Ruben Neves, James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood. Francisco Trincao drops to the bench as Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore come in for the hosts, while Nathan Collins and Jack Cork replace their banned colleagues.

As for the later kick-offs, Jurgen Klopp has made only one change for the Merseyside derby: Joel Matip is recalled at the expense of Ibrahima Konate, with the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all starting.

Richarlison and Demarai Gray are in for Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon for the Toffees.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are only among the substitutes for Manchester City’s clash with Aston Villa, while Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones miss out altogether and Aymeric Laporte is suspended.

Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fernandinho come into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Buendia replace Jacob Ramsey and Ashley Young in Steven Gerrard’s two alterations.

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM NEWS

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, A.Armstrong.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Daka.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Louza, Joao Pedro, Cleverley, Sissoko, King, Dennis.

Subs: Ngakia, Rose, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Elliot.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Silva, Lukaku, Werner, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Masuaku, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Perkins, Diop, Kral.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Sarmiento, Maupay.

Subs: Mac Allister, Mwepu, Lamptey, March, Steele, Duffy, Locadia, Burn, Gross.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.

Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Hoever, Trincao, Silva, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brownhill, Wood, McNeil, Cornet.

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Lennon, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Long, Thomas

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett, Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn, Bailey, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Steer, Hause, A. Young, J. Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, A. Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Davis.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Grealish, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand.

Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Allan, Richarlison, Gray, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Godfrey, Coleman, Rondon.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Dobbin.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Oxdale-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams, Morton.

