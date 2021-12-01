2740
Dugout Discussion December 1

Wednesday’s FPL team news: Vardy and Antonio start, James and Gundogan absent

There are six Gameweek 14 matches taking place this evening, with four kicking off at 19:30 GMT and two getting underway 45 minutes later.

Southampton v Leicester City, Watford v Chelsea, West Ham United v Brighton and Hove Albion and Wolverhampton Wanderers v Burnley get us started, with Aston Villa v Manchester City and Everton v Liverpool to follow at 20:15 GMT.

Gianni, Toby and Ed will be following the action in the embedded video below and over on our YouTube channel.

As for the team news, it’s Thomas Tuchel who rotates the most – he’s made six changes from the Chelsea side held to a draw by Manchester United last weekend.

The injured Reece James misses out, while Hakim Ziyech, Jorginho, Timo Werner, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Thiago Silva drop to the bench.

Andreas Christensen, Christian Pulisic, Saul Niguez, Mason Mount, Cesar Azpilicueta and Kai Havertz are recalled but Romelu Lukaku again has to be content with a place among the substitutes.

Opposite number Claudio Ranieri has made only one alteration from Gameweek 13, with Joao Pedro replacing the benched Cucho Hernandez. That means that Emmanuel Dennis is fit to start despite picking up a knock at Leicester.

Jamie Vardy and Michail Antonio both start their sides’ respective matches despite concerns about a midweek breather.

Leicester are indeed unchanged for their meeting with Southampton, who bring in Kyle Walker-Peters, Nathan Redmond and Nathan Tella for Lyanco, Romain Perraud and Armando Broja.

Antonio isn’t among David Moyes’s two changes; Vladimir Coufal and Jarrod Bowen come in for the injured Aaron Cresswell and the benched Arthur Masuaku.

Pascal Gross and Tariq Lamptey also have to make do with substitute duty at the London Stadium, with Adam Lallana and teenager Jeremy Sarmiento brought into the starting XI.

At Molineux, there are two changes apiece, three of which are enforced through suspensions to Ruben Neves, James Tarkowski and Ashley Westwood. Francisco Trincao drops to the bench as Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore come in for the hosts, while Nathan Collins and Jack Cork replace their banned colleagues.

As for the later kick-offs, Jurgen Klopp has made only one change for the Merseyside derby: Joel Matip is recalled at the expense of Ibrahima Konate, with the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Diogo Jota all starting.

Richarlison and Demarai Gray are in for Alex Iwobi and Anthony Gordon for the Toffees.

Jack Grealish and Phil Foden are only among the substitutes for Manchester City’s clash with Aston Villa, while Kyle Walker, Ilkay Gundogan, Kevin De Bruyne and John Stones miss out altogether and Aymeric Laporte is suspended.

Nathan Ake, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fernandinho come into Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

Douglas Luiz and Emiliano Buendia replace Jacob Ramsey and Ashley Young in Steven Gerrard’s two alterations.

GAMEWEEK 14 TEAM NEWS

Southampton XI: McCarthy, Livramento, Bednarek, Salisu, Walker-Peters, Redmond, Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Tella, Adams, A.Armstrong.

Subs: Forster, Lyanco, Long, Perraud, Broja, Djenepo, Smallbone, Elyounoussi, Valery

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Soyuncu, Evans, Thomas, Soumare, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Vardy.

Subs: Ward, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Amartey, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Vestergaard, Daka.

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Masina, Louza, Joao Pedro, Cleverley, Sissoko, King, Dennis.

Subs: Ngakia, Rose, Gosling, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kucka, Elliot.

Chelsea XI: Mendy, Chalobah, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Loftus-Cheek, Saul, Alonso, Pulisic, Mount, Havertz.

Subs: Arrizabalaga, Jorginho, Silva, Lukaku, Werner, Barkley, Hudson-Odoi, Ziyech, Sarr.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Johnson, Dawson, Zouma, Coufal, Soucek, Rice, Fornals, Benrahma, Bowen, Antonio.

Subs: Masuaku, Yarmolenko, Lanzini, Vlasic, Areola, Noble, Perkins, Diop, Kral.

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Dunk, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, Moder, Trossard, Sarmiento, Maupay.

Subs: Mac Allister, Mwepu, Lamptey, March, Steele, Duffy, Locadia, Burn, Gross.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Semedo, Kilman, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri, Moutinho, Dendoncker, Traore, Jimenez, Hwang.

Subs: Moulden, Ruddy, Hoever, Trincao, Silva, Cundle, Bueno, Campbell

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Collins, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Brownhill, Wood, McNeil, Cornet.

Subs: Hennessey, Norris, Roberts, Lennon, Rodriguez, Pieters, Vydra, Long, Thomas

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Targett, Luiz, Nakamba, McGinn, Bailey, Buendia, Watkins.

Subs: Steer, Hause, A. Young, J. Ramsey, Chukwuemeka, A. Ramsey, Philogene-Bidace, Archer, Davis.

Man City XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Ake, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Rodri, Bernardo Silva, Sterling, Mahrez, Jesus.

Subs: Steffen, Carson, Grealish, Foden, Mbete, Palmer, McAtee, Lavia, Wilson-Esbrand.

Everton XI: Pickford, Keane, Allan, Richarlison, Gray, Digne, Townsend, Doucoure, Godfrey, Coleman, Rondon.

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Delph, Iwobi, Tosun, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Dobbin.

Liverpool XI: Alisson, Fabinho, Van Dijk, Thiago, Mane, Salah, Henderson, Jota, Robertson, Matip, Alexander-Arnold.

Subs: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Oxdale-Chamberlain, Minamino, Tsimikas, Origi, Williams, Morton.

  1. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    46 mins ago

    Who would you lose for Jota?

    A. Esr
    B. Gallagher
    C. Raph

    Open Controls
    1. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      35 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      33 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      32 mins ago

      C no brainer

      Open Controls
      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 mins ago

        Bad fixtures coming up for Raph

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Planning to dump after the Bre fixture

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 min ago

            This

            Open Controls
    4. FantasyClub
        4 mins ago

        Just wait a week then dump Raph for Jota or just do it now but it has to be Raph out of them 3

        Open Controls
    5. DT42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      44 mins ago

      It’s time for me to join the crowd and invest in TAA. #wantnotneed.
      Should I remove
      A. Rudiger or
      B. Dias?
      Have James, Cancelo and Livra

      Open Controls
      1. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        25 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      2. Disturbed
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        18 mins ago

        B

        Open Controls
      3. FantasyClub
          2 mins ago

          I would say B but considering the double blanks for CHE to come and a couple of tough fixtures right before vs LIV & CITY if I would get rid of Rudi…otherwise Dias

          Open Controls
      4. ⭐ ABHISHEK - THE CURIOUS …
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        44 mins ago

        Risers: Jota (7.9) Pukki (5.9) Dennis (5.4)

        Fallers: Foden (8.1) Azpilicueta (5.7) Barnes (5.2) Rodriguez (5.2) .

        Open Controls
        1. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Cheers!

          Open Controls
      5. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        43 mins ago

        Who to get?

        A) Mount
        C) Billva
        C) Maddison
        D) Antonio

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Bilva

          Open Controls
      6. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        41 mins ago

        Allan and Raphina to?

        A) ESR, Bowen
        B) ESR, Maddison
        C) B Silva, Decoure

        Open Controls
        1. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          C

          Open Controls
        2. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          31 mins ago

          B

          Open Controls
        3. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          29 mins ago

          Don't like any of the options, to be honest.
          B Silva and then someone else would be my suggestion.

          Open Controls
          1. Original - Wolves Ay We
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            27 mins ago

            Have 5.4 left once I bring in B Silva

            Open Controls
        4. FantasyClub
            4 mins ago

            Doucoure could be a nice pick in about 3-4 weeks when their fixtures turn

            Open Controls
          • FantasyClub
              3 mins ago

              I was considering him myself when wanting to free funds

              Open Controls
          • GoonerGirl
            • 2 Years
            38 mins ago

            I just got Dennis in but I think I was minutes or even seconds from missing the price rise from 5.3 to 5.4. Gutted.

            Open Controls
            1. Original - Wolves Ay We
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 6 Years
              7 mins ago

              Happened 45 minutes ago

              Open Controls
            2. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              3 mins ago

              Ouch.

              Open Controls
          • BIG TONES
            • 7 Years
            30 mins ago

            2FT for GW16

            Jiminez & Raphinha > King & Sancho/Rashford

            Yay or nay?

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              19 mins ago

              I’m keeping an eye on the MU mids too.

              Open Controls
              1. BIG TONES
                • 7 Years
                1 min ago

                Sancho under Ralf could be very decent

                Open Controls
            2. Disturbed
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 7 Years
              18 mins ago

              No

              Open Controls
              1. BIG TONES
                • 7 Years
                18 mins ago

                Can I get your thoughts please and thank you?

                Open Controls
                1. Disturbed
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  6 mins ago

                  Just jiminez > king this gw and wait and see on the utd mids till next gw

                  Open Controls
                  1. BIG TONES
                    • 7 Years
                    2 mins ago

                    This is for GW16, will be waiting until after Watford play Man City before making that move.

                    Open Controls
          • Disturbed
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            28 mins ago

            Antonio Gallagher > Jota Dennis worth a hit?

            Open Controls
            1. Gabbiadini
              • 4 Years
              26 mins ago

              wouldn't trade antonio if you've held him.

              Open Controls
              1. Disturbed
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                14 mins ago

                Any advice on how to get Jota in? 1ft, 0.3m itb

                Sanchez
                Taa cancelo rudiger Alonso
                Salah bilva raph esr
                Kane Antonio

                Foster Gallagher omo Scarlett

                Open Controls
                1. Gabbiadini
                  • 4 Years
                  just now

                  one of raph/esr/gallagher obviously has to go to get Jota,
                  what funds do you need?

                  Open Controls
            2. BIG TONES
              • 7 Years
              24 mins ago

              Might as well hold Antonio now as fixtures turn good soon.

              Open Controls
          • HMC
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            21 mins ago

            Don't think it's worth moving Raphinha to Bilva this gw, especially unpredictable short turnaround.
            If Bilva rises (priced out) what second move would you suggest (will have 2FT next week)

            Thought about ESR but I feel he will provide really good cover during afcon/world club etc
            Maybe Antonio to Watkins?
            Any other shouts....
            Plan to bring Micky back for gw18 (if showing some form)

            Guaita
            Trent Cancelo James Livra
            Salah Jota Raph ESR
            Kane Dennis
            Steer Antonio White Gilmour

            Open Controls
            1. RogDog_jimmy
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              6 mins ago

              Yeah Antonio and Kane seem the two that cost more than they’re worth right now.
              Both have good fixtures coming - WH have shown to score more freely but it’s dried the last few at least.

              Open Controls
              1. HMC
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 11 Years
                3 mins ago

                also the big dogs, lukaku and now kane haven't done much so tempted by rashford/sancho over a ronaldo just have to see who i'd sell in midfield to accommodate.
                lack of forwards for everyone is hard. feel like i've struck gold with 2x Dennis hauls!

                Open Controls
          • Salah’s Sonnet
            • 10 Years
            6 mins ago

            Extremely rare i find myself ever with 2 FT's, but even more so when i have no idea where to use even one of them! haha any help here gents?

            Sanchez
            Alonso - TAA - Cancelo - James
            ESR - Jota - Salah - Son
            Toney - Vardy
            __________________________
            Foster: Gallagher: Livramento: Scarlett

            2FT, 0.1 ITB

            Booting Vardy has crossed my mind, and Toney, but both have decent upcoming fixtures.

            Any advice appreciated.

            Open Controls
          • waldo666
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            New Article Posted...

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/02/fpl-gameweek-14-round-up-james-injury-latest-and-budget-dennis-delivers-again/?hc_sort_by=comment_date&hc_page=-1&notify=no#hc_comment_24422700

            Open Controls

