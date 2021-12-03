390
Fantasy Bundesliga December 3

The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 14

390 Comments
Share

The Bundesliga was without a midweek round of fixtures, so here is our selection of the best Matchday 14 (MD14) options.

SIGN UP TO FANTASY BUNDESLIGA AND PICK A TEAM HERE

How to play Fantasy Bundesliga – A beginner’s guide

GOALKEEPERS

MICHAEL ESSER (1.7m), MARVIN SCHWABE (1.1m)

VfL Bochum are exceeding expectations in the Bundesliga, winning four of their last six league games. A lot of that is thanks to having Manuel Riemann between the sticks. However, Riemann is ruled out of this weekend’s visit to Augsburg and Michael Esser, better known as Bruno, will get his chance to impress. Esser was a Fantasy Bundesliga gem in 2018/19 when Hannover’s starting keeper and should have plenty of opportunities for save points and a clean sheet against the joint-third worst attack in the league.

Marvin Schwäbe proved himself to be an able deputy for Timo Horn in Köln’s 4-1 win over Gladbach and got eight points in the process. High in confidence, they now visit an opponent with the league’s worst attack and Schwäbe should make a mockery of his budget price tag.

DEFENDERS

JEREMIE FRIMPONG (8.4m), ALPHONSO DAVIES (14.9m), BENNO SCHMITZ (4.8m), BORNA SOSA (11.1m), DANILO SOARES (7.1m)

A goal, assist and 29 points from Jeremie Frimpong‘s last two games shows the sort of form that Leverkusen’s right-back is in. Bayer host Greuther Fürth, who lost 6-3 to Hoffenheim on Matchday 13 (MD13). Fürth have the second-worst attack and the poorest defence in the league following the worst start to a season in Bundesliga history. Frimpong can take advantage of Stefan Leitl’s team at both ends.

It might not be a very nuanced argument but Alphonso Davies is just very, very good. He’s the highest-scoring defender despite just nine starts and is getting better every game. Dortmund will be tough opposition for Julian Nagelsmann’s champions but Davies has proved that he doesn’t need clean sheets or clear output to get points. His 19 point haul from Matchday 11 (MD11) came from four goal attempts, nine passes to a shot and four duels won.

Benno Schmitz got his fifth double-digit haul of the season during the 4-1 win over Gladbach and has launched himself back into Fantasy Bundesliga contention. His fourth assist of the season has arrived and he still ranks sixth for crosses from open play (42). A visit to Arminia Bielefeld should give Schmitz plenty of opportunities to rack up points at either end.

Borna Sosa looks to be finding some form again for Stuttgart, after their terrible start to the season. He’s got 21 points over his last two home games and hosts a Hertha Berlin side under new management. Sosa scored against Mainz last time out and picked up four points for goal attempts, alongside three points for passes to a shot, on MD11. Hertha rank badly for both defence and attack, so Sosa is backed to score big at home.

Continuing to fly under the radar is Danilo Soares. A great Fantasy Bundesliga pick as the most attacking defender in Thomas Reis’ team, Soares has 55 points in his last six games and his 64 points for duels won is the highest in Fantasy Bundesliga by 14 points. It’s hard to know which Augsburg side will turn up but that doesn’t seem to matter for Soares – if Augsburg play poorly, he’ll pick up points for goal attempts and clean sheets; if they play well, he’ll have his work cut out and rack up duels points.

MIDFIELDERS

FILIP KOSTIC (16.4m), JONAS HOFMANN (14.4m), FLORIAN WIRTZ (13.1m), ONDREJ DUDA (10.0m), EDUARD LOWEN (6.0m)

Eintracht Frankfurt are finally finding some form and Filip Kostic is at the heart of that. They’ve now won their last three Bundesliga games and Kostic has a goal, an assist and 35 points over those. Kostic has seven goal involvements so far, meaning he’s contributed to 44% of Frankfurt’s goals this season and continues to rack up points for chances created and goal attempts, regardless of opponent, by virtue of his set-piece prowess.

Jonas Hofmann is the second-highest scoring midfielder this season and Gladbach’s main source of threat. They are up against Freiburg, who are winless in three games and fresh from a loss to VfL Bochum, so Hofmann will see this as an opportunity to exploit. 68 points from the most recent four home games shows the sort of form that the German is in at Borussia-Park.

After a slow patch between Matchdays 8 and 11, Florian Wirtz looks like he’s back in form. 13 points were scored against both Bochum and Leipzig, which is more like the Wirtz we saw terrorise defenses at the start of the season and he now hosts beleaguered bottom-dwellers Greuther Fürth. If this is a rout for Bayer, Wirtz should be at the heart of that alongside his partner in crime Patrik Schick.

Ondrej Duda has struggled to rediscover his fine form of last season but was great against Gladbach, collecting 16 points and grabbing his first goal of the campaign. Köln now visit Arminia Bielefeld with confidence and Duda will want to build on his MD13 success.

Picking this last midfield spot was tough, so let’s go with a hunch. Eduard Löwen is everywhere for Bochum at the moment, without actually managing a goal. He got 19 points over Matchdays 12 and 13, picking up points for goal attempts and passes to a shot both times, by virtue of controlling most set-pieces. Ahead of a crucial game against Augsburg, Löwen will be hoping to finally come good on his underlying statistics.

FORWARDS

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (19.8m), PATRIK SCHICK (14.6m), ERLING HAALAND (17.6m)

In this kind of form, Robert Lewandowski could be surrounded by the Chorley under nine’s side and he’d still be chosen in Fantasy Bundesliga. Bayern are clearly missing Joshua Kimmich but Der Klassiker is always an open game, with goals coming from both sides. Dortmund’s defence isn’t great under Marco Rose – they’ve only got the joint-ninth best defensive record despite sitting second in the league.

Patrik Schick is back on the teamsheet and soon to be back amongst the goals. The Czech striker has only failed to score in three Bundesliga games this season and is third in the scoring charts behind the other two forwards in this team. Up next is Greuther Fürth, an opponent who has conceded three goals per game in the Bundesliga.

He’s back. It took Erling Haaland just seven minutes to score against Wolfsburg on his return from injury. Other names were considered for this spot, such as Anthony Modeste, but then it needs remembering that Haaland has six double-digit hauls from seven starts, averaging 1.62 goals per 90. He’s still the fifth highest-scoring forward in the game despite playing nearly half the minutes of his counterparts. Dortmund do play Bayern but, as said with Lewandowski, it’s traditionally an open game and Haaland has four goals and an assist from his last four meetings against Bayern. Getting the Norwegian back into your team has to be at the top of the priority list.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

390 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Ziyech on the Bench
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Jimenez to:

    A) Dennis
    B) Watkins
    C) save FT

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      King?

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    3. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      B for this week better but long term not

      Open Controls
    4. 2hotty
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
  2. PartyPooper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 22 mins ago

    Mbuemo to someone I'd say.
    Maybe to ESR or Cornet?

    Open Controls
    1. PartyPooper
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      lol reply fail 🙁

      Open Controls
    2. 2hotty
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      ESR for me but Cornet still a decent pick

      Open Controls
  3. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Start two?

    A Dennis
    B Livra
    C Antonio
    D Alonso (have James)
    E ESR

    Open Controls
    1. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 19 mins ago

      DE

      Open Controls
    2. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      de

      Open Controls
    3. 2hotty
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      DEffo

      Open Controls
  4. Mona Lisa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 21 mins ago

    Am I criminally insane if I consider selling Antonio to Wood, to enable Raph to Foden next week? Trying to be too clever?

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      2ft?

      Open Controls
      1. Mona Lisa
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 19 mins ago

        Unfortunately not, I'd do Antonio to Wood this week, then Raph to Foden next. I wouldn't sell Raph before Brentford.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Wood is a good punt with those fixtures. Only problem is that it's Burnley. I watched the Wolves Burnley game and Wood was pretty invisible throughout.

      Open Controls
    3. 2hotty
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Not sure on Wood but Antonio needs to go deffo i got rid 3 gws ago

      Open Controls
    4. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 30 mins ago

      I am highly considering Antonio to Wood as well.

      Antonio is a tough hold for the next 3, whereas wood is an interesting punt for next 3. Newcastle and Watford defence are pants and no harm targeting them even if it's Wood. At least he's on PK and Burnley look like attacking more this season?

      Open Controls
    5. Mona Lisa
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      Cheers for the replies lads, feel more sane now. I know the risks involved in buying Wood & Foden, but Antonio & Raph's form and fixtures should limit my pain if any.

      Open Controls
  5. XX SMICER XX
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 20 mins ago

    Good to hold? Was planning on bringing Ronaldo in but now thinking I hold and see if he is fit

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Canelo Alonso
    Salah (C) Cornet Raphinha
    Aubameyang (VC) Vardy Watkins

    Foster Mbeumo Livramento Brownhill

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 17 mins ago

      What's in the bank? I'd consider Vardy -> Ronaldo TBH.

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 15 mins ago

        1FT, 0.3ITB
        Would have to take -4 with Aubameyang or Watkins out to King

        Open Controls
  6. Pukki Party
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 19 mins ago

    Thoughts here? Have 2ft and a few i have to get rid of, but not sure who i want to get in? 0.3itb

    Guaita
    TAA Cancelo Alonso James Lamptey
    Salah Jota Raphinha
    Kane Armstrong

    Foster King Gallagher Gilmour

    A) Gallagher to Bowen
    B) Gallagher, Alonso to Foden, 3.9 (too weak bench?)
    C) Armstrong to Rodrigo lol

    Open Controls
    1. Catastrophe
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 41 mins ago

      a

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 35 mins ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. Westfield Irons ⭐️
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      Shift Guaita? and roll so you have 2 x FT for GW16 fixture swing?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        Who for though? Best of the bunch at 4.5?

        Open Controls
    3. 420king
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      wtf is C?

      Open Controls
      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 36 mins ago

        I wrote lol after it because i laughed at it myself.

        Open Controls
        1. Pukki Party
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 36 mins ago

          Watch him get a brace against Brentford now

          Open Controls
          1. 420king
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 28 mins ago

            Don't jinx it 😉 A looks best out of those

            Open Controls
    4. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 35 mins ago

      Not C, Bamford back soon

      Open Controls
  7. Catastrophe
    • 10 Years
    2 hours, 18 mins ago

    Which do you prefer for this week (only) chaps?

    A) Kane (NOR), Toney (lee)
    B) Ronaldo (CPL), Toney (lee)
    C) Kane (NOR), Dier (NOR)

    Which two would you start from Toney (lee), ESR (eve), Dennis (MCI) and Livramento (BHA) please?

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Westfield Irons ⭐️
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 15 mins ago

      C)
      ESR + Toney

      Open Controls
      1. XX SMICER XX
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 11 mins ago

        I agree

        Open Controls
  8. Will Kane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Is that the lot for team news then? No more pressers? I can't keep up with these quick turnarounds

    Open Controls
  9. 420king
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Son Jota Raphinha
    Antonio Toney Jimenez
    (Foster Livramento Johnson Brownhill)

    2FT 0.2m ITB

    Jimenez to:
    A) King (first on bench, start Livramento)
    B) Armstrong
    C) Someone else?

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 37 mins ago

      Dennis.

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Because of points? King has better xG and xA
        Thanks though.

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          Get King when FPL give points for xG and xA.

          Open Controls
    2. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 33 mins ago

      Watkins

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 32 mins ago

        Pool next is meh with my weak bench. Thanks.

        Open Controls
        1. 420king
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Also, AA/King gives me funds for Raph to Foden next GW.

          Open Controls
          1. Pukki Party
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            King, Watkins stats actually not that good even with his two goals

            Open Controls
            1. 420king
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 26 mins ago

              Villa do have a pretty decent run after Pool, so maybe later. Thanks 🙂

              Open Controls
  10. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 15 mins ago

    How may lucky goals is ESR going to score?

    Open Controls
    1. Goonerly
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      What a useless question..

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Lucky? 🙂 🙂 🙂

      Have you seen him play this season?

      Open Controls
    3. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 12 mins ago

      He's always in the right place at the right time. His luck will run out soon... I hope.

      Open Controls
    4. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      It's not luck, he has good timing and arrives in the box constantly

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        Football Intelligence, a natural.

        Open Controls
        1. mynameisq
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 59 mins ago

          For sure, I say that as a non owner who has been baffled by everyone trying to take him out. He seems close to goals every match I have to hide behind the sofa! It won't show up on stats that he's peppering the goal but he's usually inches from every cross or cutback

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            I had him GW1 and sold him twice, back in WC GW11. I thought he had potential to be Arsenal's equivalent of Grealish at Villa, has free rein at times. His shooting has improved but needs to get a lot better but price is great. Saka, Odergaard and Martinelli beside him, Arsenal are a good watch in full flow.

            Open Controls
    5. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      *Ronaldo

      Open Controls
    6. THE SHEEP HUNTER
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 4 mins ago

      Ramseyesque.
      Can't all be luck.

      Open Controls
  11. Ronnies
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 13 mins ago

    Would you do this for a minus 4 ?

    Williams, Jimenez > Reece James, King

    Currently own Alonso.

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Yeah go for it

      Open Controls
    2. XX SMICER XX
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      I would do over the course of two weeks

      Open Controls
      1. Ronnies
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        2 hours ago

        Will be priced out of it if I dont pull the trigger before price changes tonight m8

        Open Controls
  12. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 7 mins ago

    What would you do with 2 ft, friends?

    Ramsdale / Foster
    TAA / Cancelo / James / Dias / Livramento
    Salah / Foden / Jota / Raphinha / Luiz
    Antonio / Wilson / Toney

    A. Livra to Reguilón, hold other ft
    B. Antonio to Watkins, hold other ft
    C. Something else

    Open Controls
  13. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    2 hours, 4 mins ago

    How is it looking? Am I G2G this week, captain choice and bench order ok? Just checking.

    Sanchez
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Rudiger
    Salah (c) - Son (v) - Jota - ESR
    Toney - Jesus

    Steele - Antonio - Lamptey - Sissoko

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 59 mins ago

      GTG!

      Open Controls
  14. Red Red Robins
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 hours, 2 mins ago

    Wolves away could be tough, but more likely 2.1 Pool
    Where as i do think Spurs could do Norwich by 3. Yes Norwich have been better defensively, but i do think Spurs to win quite well and im seriously considering Son as a captain

    Thoughts? Or is it my turn to get burnt by being a non Salah captain?

    Open Controls
    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      Salah did have the briefest period where he didn't haul, so it's not like it happens every single week obviously that would be impossible

      The issue has been even in those weeks where he maybe got 1 assist or a goal and no bonus, nailing the person who did haul has been very hard too

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 55 mins ago

        Yeah i agree, tbh i can see Spurs winning well, fullbacks will be pushing up high against Norwich creating alot of chances, the issue i have is that Kane gets all the chances and im left with Son doing nothing

        Open Controls
    2. Colonel Shoe 肝池
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      son and spurs nowhere close to the form of salah and pool.......just not worth it at the mo

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Oh i agree on that, but Wolves away to be a low scoring win, where as Spurs at home to Norwich COULD be more, even if i get burnt, i dont think it could be by much. Can i see Pool scoring 4 goals away to Wolves? No, but i can see Spurs doing that at home to Norwich, so could be well worth a punt

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 41 mins ago

          Disagree. Liverpool can put 4 past any side right now. Scored more than 2 for a crazy amount of games in a row now. Norwich are improved defensively and a Conte Spurs is rarely going to score more than 2

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 37 mins ago

            Yeah i know, im kind of talking myself into taking a punt on Son, but no one backing me up haha. Just thinking if my punt fails, then i might not lose too much as Wolves away can be tough, where as Norwich at home could be easier
            Thanks for your reply mate

            Open Controls
    3. j16
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 54 mins ago

      I captained Jota this last week was going to change back to Salah but missed the deadline 🙁

      Open Controls
      1. Red Red Robins
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        1 hour, 51 mins ago

        Unlucky mate, nice idea tbh though

        Open Controls
        1. j16
          • 3 Years
          1 hour, 49 mins ago

          I know it was just my luck. dropped from 125k to 225k. Captain Salah this week for sure 😀 knowing my luck Jota will outscore him this week lol

          Open Controls
          1. Red Red Robins
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 48 mins ago

            Always the way isnt it haha

            Open Controls
  15. mynameisq
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 56 mins ago

    Re Ronaldo and hamstring, I've never known anyone with a hamstring to do a long burst of running like Ronaldo did, and even if you somehow think he's that driven to score that he ran through the pain, it wouldn't explain why he also ran down the tunnel

    Whatever knock he got he felt okay enough to do full sprints with it

    Open Controls
    1. Red Red Robins
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 50 mins ago

      Played up to try and show his new boss that he can track back maybe - i hope so as i put him into my fanteam today haha

      Open Controls
  16. pundit of punts
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 52 mins ago

    Save FT?

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Cancelo - James
    Salah - Son - Foden - Jota - ESR
    Wilson - Armstrong

    Foster - Livramento - Manquillo - Hwang

    2.5m in the bank.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.