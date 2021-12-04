133
Tips December 4

The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 15: Tips, captains, team news and best players

133 Comments
Share

The deadline for Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.

You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page, while there are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.

FPL DEADLINE STREAM (FROM 10.30AM GMT)

WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 15?

GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?

For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.

WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 15?

GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM REVEALS

OPINION, STRATEGY AND TIPS FROM SOME OF THE WORLD’S BEST FPL MANAGERS

BEST FIXTURES

GAMEWEEK 15 VIDEO CONTENT

FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK

USEFUL TOOLS

READ MORE FPL CONTENT FROM THE FANTASY COMMUNITY HERE

133 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    8 mins ago

    Who one to play? Others on bench:

    a) Jimi
    b) Gall
    c) Duffy
    d) Amartey
    e) -4pts transfer to Watkins/Moura/Wilson/Rowe

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
  2. liiusions
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Play one this week:
    A)Dennis (MCI)
    B) Livra (BHA)

    Thanks 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. LT10
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. Mauricios Cappuccino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. HD7
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      B

      Open Controls
    4. Sir France's Bacon
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I'm having similar dilemma, King vs Livra. Leaning towards starting Livra.

      Open Controls
    5. thewhitepele
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

      Open Controls
    6. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  3. Mauricios Cappuccino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    6 mins ago

    Lads,
    Play Bowen or Antonio

    Open Controls
    1. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      same question currently on Antonio

      you?

      Open Controls
      1. Mauricios Cappuccino
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Currently on Bowen. Set pieces..
        Tough one.

        Open Controls
        1. I am 42
          • 8 Years
          just now

          lol 2 votes each now

          Open Controls
    2. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    3. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
  4. faver
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Hi guys!
    Bench order?
    A) Livra
    B) King
    C) Anotnio?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      just now

      CBA

      Open Controls
  5. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Antonio + Gallagher > King + B.Silva?

    Open Controls
    1. Mauricios Cappuccino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Can you downgrade anyone else instead of Antonio? From next week he looks great

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    3. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  6. HD7
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Start Livra or Saka and why?

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka..attacking mid

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Saka imo because I can see goals from both team in SouBha

      Open Controls
    3. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Great fixture for Saka

      Open Controls
  7. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    What are the chances Cancelo is benched?

    Open Controls
    1. HD7
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Considering he has played in every single match until now... which is crazy for Guardiola... I think 50/50

      Open Controls
    2. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably he's gonna be rested in UCL midweek

      Open Controls
    3. Arteta
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      I have a feeling Walker and Zinchenko will start. It makes sense to give him a breather even though his fitness level is insane.

      Open Controls
    4. mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      just now

      Considering he can be rested in UCL, and is on 4 yellows in EPL, pretty low I'd say

      Open Controls
  8. I am 42
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    start Antonio or Bowen?

    Open Controls
  9. thewhitepele
    • 6 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bench check:

    Rams
    James Cancelo Reguilon
    Salah Son Jota Raph
    Kane Antonio Dennis

    Foster Livra, Johnson, Brownhill

    Open Controls
  10. Shark Team
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    Mbeumo or Jimenez scores more this gw?

    Open Controls
    1. acidicleo
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on who doesnt get a card i guess.

      Open Controls
    2. Mauricios Cappuccino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      I reckon finally time for an Mbeumo haul

      Open Controls
  11. as33
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    Gallagher or Livra to start?

    Open Controls
    1. Shark Team
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Gall

      Open Controls
  12. acidicleo
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    Advice please..
    PLAY ONE..

    A) Antonio (CHE)
    B) Livramento (BHA)
    C) Gallagher (mun)

    Open Controls
    1. thewhitepele
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Antonio

      Open Controls
    2. Allison Wonderland
        just now

        Livra

        Open Controls
    3. Gideons Rolling Another One
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Trossard or Raphina to Bilva?

      Open Controls
      1. acidicleo
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Tross

        Open Controls
      2. Shark Team
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Tross

        Open Controls
    4. paza12
      • 11 Years
      3 mins ago

      Pick 4 to start: Dennis, Antonio, Livramento, Rudiger, Toney, Smith Rowe. Cheers!

      Open Controls
      1. mcginnntonic
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        smith rowe rudi toney dennis

        Open Controls
    5. Big Col
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Start 1?

      A) Gallagher (man)

      B) Jimenez (LIV)

      Open Controls
      1. NestorC
        • 5 Years
        just now

        A

        Open Controls
    6. NestorC
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wanted so badly to do Vardy ro Ronaldo but that yellow flag ruined everything..

      Open Controls
    7. mcginnntonic
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      Sanchez
      Trent Cancelo James Alonso Emerson
      Salah Jota Raph ESR
      Kane

      Foster Mbeumo Dennis Antonio

      Correct orders?

      Would you do Raph and Alonso to Foden and Johnson?

      Open Controls
    8. Allison Wonderland
        3 mins ago

        1FT, 1.2ITB

        Ramsdale
        TAA Cancelo James Livra
        Salah(c) Jota Foden ESR Cornet
        Jesus

        Antonio Dennis Alonso

        1. Livra -> Reguilon or save FT?

        2. Bench order correct?

        Open Controls
      • AC Yew
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        How is the team looking? Bench ok

        Sanchez
        Rudiger Dias Cancelo TAA
        Raphinha Salah (C) Son
        Dennis Antonio Toney

        Foster Gallagher Duffy Normann

        Open Controls
      • 272MK
        • 8 Years
        3 mins ago

        Alonso. Cancelo. Foden. Vardy.

        Im predicting maybe 2 gets benched so

        Hwang --> King

        Good?

        King and Douglas will be my 1st 2 sub

        Open Controls
      • TSN
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Townsend to:

        A.Gundogan
        B.bernardo

        Thanks

        Open Controls
      • fusen
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        To play Dennis or Antonio...

        Form would suggest Dennis but Chelsea are depleted and so realistically, West Ham will have a much better chance than Watford against City.

        Basically long term skill over shorterm form?

        Open Controls
      • dshv
        • 4 Years
        3 mins ago

        Play one and why?

        1. Antonio
        2. Livramento
        3. Gallagher

        Open Controls
        1. jason_ni
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I was going to start livra as an Antonio owner, but I sold him, so now have to start Antonio.

          Id pick either Livra or Antonio, go with your gut.

          Open Controls
      • jason_ni
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Doubling down on kaptain kane, blind hope he gets back the points I lost on salah in midweek!

        Ramsdale
        TAA - Cancelo - James - Regullion
        Salah - Jota - Raphina
        Antonio - Kane(c) - Toney
        (Tomiyasu - Luiz - Gilmour)

        Open Controls
        1. Tomerick
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          “Alexa, what is the definition of insanity?”

          Open Controls
        2. thegaffer82
          • 10 Years
          just now

          What's that famous quote of the definition of insanity? 😉

          Open Controls
      • winchester
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        start
        a) antonio
        b) dennis
        c) hwang

        Open Controls
      • Tomerick
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        It’s probably been asked quite a bit but do we know what’s up with Ronaldo?

        Open Controls
      • Bishopool
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Play one. Otger first on bench

        a) Jimi (Liv H)
        b) Gallagher (ManU A)

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.