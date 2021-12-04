The Complete Guide to FPL Gameweek 15: Tips, captains, team news and best players

The deadline for Gameweek 15 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us – and we’ve got everything you need to help you with your transfers and captaincy decisions on this page.
You’ll find plenty of advice to help with your transfer dilemmas and armband conundrums on this page, while there are also team reveals, Members’ articles and videos in this comprehensive guide to the upcoming Gameweek.
FPL DEADLINE STREAM (FROM 10.30AM GMT)
WHO ARE THE BEST FPL PLAYERS TO OWN FOR GAMEWEEK 15?
- Scout Picks: Our selection of the best players for Gameweek 15
- Spot the Differential: Three low-owned picks for Gameweek 15
- The Watchlist: Our favourite medium-term FPL targets
GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM AND INJURY NEWS: WHO WILL PLAY?
- Injury updates from Friday’s pressers: News on Ronaldo, James and Gundogan
- Neale and Az’s team news round-up video
For more information, check out our Predicted Line-ups page and Injuries and Bans feed.
WHO IS THE BEST CAPTAIN FOR GAMEWEEK 15?
GAMEWEEK 15 TEAM REVEALS
OPINION, STRATEGY AND TIPS FROM SOME OF THE WORLD’S BEST FPL MANAGERS
- Gameweek 15 thoughts on budget FPL options, Bowen and the Manchester clubs
- FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman
BEST FIXTURES
GAMEWEEK 15 VIDEO CONTENT
FPL LESSONS LEARNED FROM THE PREVIOUS GAMEWEEK
- FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: Thursday review, injury news and the things we learned
- FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: James injury latest and budget Dennis delivers again
- FPL Gameweek 14 round-up: Tuesday review, injury news and the things we learned
USEFUL TOOLS
- Rate My Team
- Player score projections for GW15 and beyond
- Season Ticker
- FPL Team Planner (request your own planner via the Premium Members Area sidebar)
- Player and team comparison tool
- Team stats
- Players stats
