Dugout Discussion December 5

Aston Villa v Leicester team news: Daka in for Vardy

1,675 Comments
Sunday’s Premier League action continues in Birmingham as Aston Villa take on Leicester City in Gameweek 15.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Steven Gerrard makes two changes to his starting XI, with Ashley Young and Jacob Ramsey coming in for Matt Targett and Leon Bailey, who both picked up injuries in midweek.

That suggests £4.5m midfielder Ramsey will feature in Villa’s front three, alongside Emiliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy – who is owned by 26.8% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers – is named as a substitute, as Patson Daka leads the line.

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall also comes in for Boubakary Soumare, who drops to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Nakamba, McGinn, Luiz, Buendia, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Sanson, Tuanzebe, El Ghazi, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Davis, Iroegbunam

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Ward, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Daley-Campbell, Soumare

1,675 Comments
  1. internal error
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    33 mins ago

    Who isn't planning to get Ronaldo in and if so, why not?

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      If I don’t captain him for atleast 60% of the weeks I don’t see enough value in bringing him in
      Would rather spread the funds and get the likes of Son Bowen Mount Foden etc. along with jota salah

      1. FULLSERVICECOVER
        • 7 Years
        just now

        That's 6 mids lad

    2. NATSTER
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      weaken the team too much for busy December fixtures

    3. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      14 mins ago

      Flagged again otherwise would have been clear by now

    4. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      Got him already

    5. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      I have history of captaining a player against brentford and norwich back to back haha

    6. Not again Shirley
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      One word. Too expensive.

  2. Manani
    • 10 Years
    33 mins ago

    time to ditch Vardy?

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Keep for Newcastle then sell

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I would

    3. Inter Me Gran
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      After the Newcastle game. Who you ditching him for?

      1. Manani
        • 10 Years
        just now

        feel like 5atb, so will be a bencher (got Dennis at my 8th attacker for now anyway)

    4. Athletico Underachieving
      • 1 Year
      7 mins ago

      One more week for me I think…Newcastle is the type of game he should theoretically do well

    5. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Would hold for Newcastle if he's rested midweek. Leicester still look decent in attack and Newcastle vulnerable.

  3. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Kane,Livramento,Sarr* —->Son,James,King (-4)
    Good move this?

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Guys? Anyone?

      1. The Units
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        1 min ago

        Yep I reckon good moves.

  4. Athletico Underachieving
    • 1 Year
    32 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Rudi, James, Cancelo (Livra)
    Salah, Jota, Gall, Mbeumo (Sissoko)
    Dennis, Antonio, Vardy

    1FT 3.1 ITB.

    Slight benching headache and pretty sick of double Chelsea defence, worth losing Rudi?

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      Easy save.
      Good team.

    2. EL tridente
      • 4 Years
      9 mins ago

      Downgrade Rüdiger and do Gallagher to Son

    3. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Rudi to regi if fit

  5. RamboRN
    • 10 Years
    32 mins ago

    Sanchez foster
    TAA rudiger cancelo James livra
    Salah son ESR jota gilmour
    Vardy dennis ASM

    0.4 itb 2 ft. Lost on what to do. Sanchez to ramsdale? Or try get ronaldo in?

  6. squ1rrel
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Repost, what would you prioritize here

    Sa - Steele
    TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - Livra - Williams
    Salah - Son - Jota - Gallagher - Allan
    Vardy - Wilson - Dennis

    1.0 ITB, 1 FT

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Man City midfielder
      James
      In that order

    2. AzzaroMax99
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Jota to Bilva deffo

  7. Feed tha Sheep
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Thoughts on this WC team?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo TAA James Davies Williams
    Salah Jota BSilva Bowen ESR
    Ronaldo King Dennis

    Will rotate King and Dennis (even playing 4-5-1 a lot)

    1. Manani
      • 10 Years
      25 mins ago

      what's the point of rotating King & Dennis?

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        22 mins ago

        Who would you go for in that price range instead? Only have 11.0 for two striker spots?

        1. Manani
          • 10 Years
          15 mins ago

          either 1 of them, and just a fodder for the other

          1. Feed tha Sheep
            • 9 Years
            11 mins ago

            Would not better having a playing bench especially over Xmas?

    2. squ1rrel
      • 7 Years
      24 mins ago

      Benching headache

      1. Feed tha Sheep
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Who would you go for for two striker spots? 11.1 budget

  8. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    30 mins ago

    Amazing that Bernardo Silva and Mane have the same goal count for the season (7). But Bilva shots = 18. Mane = 46. Quite a different conversion rate!

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      29 mins ago

      He’s been overperforming like crazy
      Been in insane form lately.

      1. zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        23 mins ago

        Yes Bernardo is at something like 40% conversation rate, totally unsustainable (I have him btw)

  9. jai1212
    • 7 Years
    30 mins ago

    Ramsdale | Foster
    TAA Cancelo James Emerson | Livra
    Salah Jota Raphinha Saka | Mbuemo
    Kane Antonio | Davis

    2FT and 0itb

    A. Kane/Raphinha >> CR7/Bowen
    B. Kane/Raphinha/Saka >> CR7 / Foden / D.Luiz (-4)

    1. jai1212
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      C. Kane/Raphinha/Saka >> King / Foden / Son (-4)

  10. Iceball
    • 7 Years
    29 mins ago

    Who scores more this month, Ronaldo or Foden?

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      If they have the same number of starts and minutes I feel Foden will.

  11. Redranger
    • 6 Years
    28 mins ago

    Would you rather have Ronaldo or Son in your team?

    1. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Son

    2. AzzaroMax99
      • 5 Years
      26 mins ago

      I am trying to get both. But Son out of two.

    3. artvandelay316
        25 mins ago

        For Norwich, Ronaldo, but long term (taking into account price difference) I'd go for Son.

      • Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        21 mins ago

        As a Ronaldo owner, Son with the price difference and higher nailedness

      • zeslinguer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        16 mins ago

        No point having Ronaldo unless you captain him and Son is borderline tbh (especially with value options doing so well)

    4. AzzaroMax99
      • 5 Years
      27 mins ago

      Ben Davies is pretty much nailed in the first 11?

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Would appear so yes.

    5. artvandelay316
        26 mins ago

        Best option here?
        A) Vardy to Dennis, Gallagher to Son
        B) Vardy to Dennis, Gallagher to Foden
        C) Vardy to Watkins, Gallagher to Foden
        D) Vardy to Ronaldo, Antonio to Dennis

        I already have Bernardo and King.

        Cheers.

      • gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        26 mins ago

        Why is Ronaldo still flagged?

      • EL tridente
        • 4 Years
        26 mins ago

        Gallagher and Kane to Son and King?

        1. MikeS
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Yes.. but I'd prefer dennis

      • jay01
        • 7 Years
        24 mins ago

        So it comes down to:

        Ronaldo and Bowen
        Son and Antonio

        What would you all prefer?

        1. artvandelay316
            22 mins ago

            2

          • Sun Jihai
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            20 mins ago

            2

          • BeWater
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            20 mins ago

            Sontonio.

          • FFSbet.com
            • 6 Years
            15 mins ago

            Son and Antonio

          • zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            14 mins ago

            Bowen and Antonio tbh. Put the rest into Bitcoin

        2. Heiro
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          23 mins ago

          Sanchez(Foster)
          TAA/Cancelo/Alonso/Livramento/Duffy
          Salah/Gallagher/Jota/DLuiz/Raphinia
          Toney/Vardy/Jimine

          Wildcard this or use my 2 free for Borja and Son?

        3. Pukki Party
          • 4 Years
          23 mins ago

          How did Bruno look today? Worth getting in?

          1. jackruet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            19 mins ago

            Not really

            1. Pukki Party
              • 4 Years
              1 min ago

              Thanks

          2. zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            13 mins ago

            Honestly if you don’t think you will captain him then to be good value he has to outscore Bowen 2:1. Can’t see it personally

            1. Bennerman
              • 3 Years
              10 mins ago

              I don't get this and I need to get it off my chest. Why have you started with 'honestly'? It serves no function in the sentence.

              Unless you had a history of lying and fraud or something, and had to clarify your position as regards this particular sentence

              1. zeslinguer
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 6 Years
                7 mins ago

                I don't get this and I need to get it off my chest. Why have you ended a sentence with 'or something'? It serves no function in the sentence.

                1. Bennerman
                  • 3 Years
                  4 mins ago

                  All right, I was asking. 'Or something' means 'perhaps something else of this order that I haven't mentioned or I am not aware of'.

                  1. Bennerman
                    • 3 Years
                    4 mins ago

                    Now explain your honesty.

                    1. zeslinguer
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      1 min ago

                      Unless you had a history of being unspecific or something, and had to clarify your position as regards this particular sentence, it was unnecessary to add ‘or something’ so explain

        4. Hunting for points
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          20 mins ago

          Drop Antonio and bring in Mount (due to price changes):

          Gallagher, Vardy and Antonio to Mount, Ronaldo and A.Armstrong

          Or

          Keep Antonio and be priced out for Mount:

          Gallagher and Vardy to ESR and Ronaldo?

        5. jackruet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          19 mins ago

          1. Chelsea have conceded in their last 3. Two of them were away, one Against desperate man utd. Is it madness to ditch rudiger now? I still think they will get CS. Have James too.

          2. Give vardy one more chance againat Newcastle or change him for son?

          1. Athletico Underachieving
            • 1 Year
            9 mins ago

            Same questions, think I’ll lose Rudi and keep Vardy for one more

        6. FFSbet.com
          • 6 Years
          16 mins ago

          How is this looking,went early with .0ITB left?

          Lukaku + Toney + Brownhill > Watkins + King + Son(-4)

          Ramsdale
          TAA - Cancelo - James - Alonso
          Salah - Son - Jota - Gundo
          Watkins - Antonio

          ( ESR - King - Livra)

          1. jackruet
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            14 mins ago

            People are thinking of getting Lukaku.

          2. Pukki Party
            • 4 Years
            13 mins ago

            I'm thinking a Manutd asset over Son for now

            1. FFSbet.com
              • 6 Years
              10 mins ago

              They get early sub,Son talisman and have DGW too

        7. Pukki Party
          • 4 Years
          15 mins ago

          Better combo now?

          A) Robaldo Silva
          B) Son Foden

        8. Not again Shirley
          • 5 Years
          14 mins ago

          So are people buying or selling Jota? I have him but no Man City MF’s. If Firmino not yet fit then may as well keep I think. Playing CF for Liverpool at his price seems no brainier (even though annoying he missed that open goal at the weekend)

          1. Pukki Party
            • 4 Years
            11 mins ago

            Keep if you have him

          2. zeslinguer
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            6 mins ago

            If Jota could finish he’d be an 11mn option

        9. Jebiga
          • 9 Years
          10 mins ago

          Who should i get as replacement to Ben Johnson (have Son and Reguelion) :

          1. Davies
          2. Dier
          3. Sanchez
          4. Tomiasy
          5. Lamptey
          6. Keep Ben Johnson
          ?

        10. BrazilianGooner
          • 9 Years
          5 mins ago

          Getting Jacob Ramsey as 5th mf.

          1. The Units
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            Fred?

        11. jackruet
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          2 mins ago

          When will Spurs dgw happen?

        12. Reinhold
          • 11 Years
          just now

          Is Mount pretty nailed, or have his absences actually been him being dropped?

