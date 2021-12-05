Aston Villa v Leicester team news: Daka in for Vardy

Sunday’s Premier League action continues in Birmingham as Aston Villa take on Leicester City in Gameweek 15.

Kick-off is at 16:30 GMT.

Steven Gerrard makes two changes to his starting XI, with Ashley Young and Jacob Ramsey coming in for Matt Targett and Leon Bailey, who both picked up injuries in midweek.

That suggests £4.5m midfielder Ramsey will feature in Villa’s front three, alongside E miliano Buendia and Ollie Watkins.

As for Leicester, Jamie Vardy – who is owned by 26.8% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers – is named as a substitute, as Patson Daka leads the line.

Kieran Dewsbury-Hall also comes in for Boubakary Soumare, who drops to the bench.

GAMEWEEK 15 LINE-UPS

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Young, Nakamba, McGinn, Luiz, Buendia, Ramsey, Watkins

Subs: Steer, Sanson, Tuanzebe, El Ghazi, Hause, Philogene-Bidace, Chukwuemeka, Davis, Iroegbunam

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndidi, Maddison, Lookman, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Ward, Vardy, Albrighton, Iheanacho, Perez, Choudhury, Vestergaard, Daley-Campbell, Soumare

