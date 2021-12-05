359
Expert tips on FanTeam’s £100k half-season Premier League Fantasy game

As you will no doubt have heard by now, FanTeam have announced their free-to-play ‘Second Chance’ Premier League Fantasy game for the latter half of this season.

It starts from Gameweek 22 on January 14th, so if your chances of success are all but over in any of your season-long games, this is an opportunity to inject a bit of life into the second part of 2021/22.

If you were a bit hesitant about paying an entry fee to take part in any previous FanTeam games, then this is the perfect chance for you to get involved at absolutely no cost and yet still win from the guaranteed prize pool of £100,000.

A whopping £20,000 is going to the winner and there’ll be money for anyone finishing in the top 4,000. Did we mention it’s completely free to play?

ENTER A TEAM IN THE SECOND CHANCE GAME HERE

How to play FanTeam's £100k half-season Premier League Fantasy game

So, how does it work?

We’ve covered the essentials in our beginner’s guide but for some expert strategy tips, we’ve enlisted the help of FanTeam expert and Pro Pundit Josh Wooldridge. He won £200,000 in the 2020/21 season-long game and continues to rake in the money this season, so he’s ideally placed to give us some advice.

He joined Az in a video over on our YouTube channel in the embedded video below:

