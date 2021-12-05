Win a Scout Premium Membership with GoalScorer Challenge

November was another bumper month for GoalScorer Challenge (GSC) players, with two lucrative international rounds.

Congratulations in particular to SSouthern86, who wins the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership with eight goals in the month.

If you’re interested in joining in, why not sign up now? GoalScorer Challenge is a free and fun addition to the Fantasy world, so get involved. You’ll struggle to catch the leaders and win the £500 overall prize but a Scout Premium Membership is up for grabs every single month.

November GSC Summary

It was a bit of a mixed bag this month. Operation ‘Target Norwich’ faltered as they improved at the back but the international weeks provided ample opportunity for goals.

Gameweek 17

This was a poor week, with nearly half of you picking Ivan Toney (595 picks) who blanked against Norwich.

Gameweek 18

Back to the internationals, with a Harry Kane (61) hat-trick the highlight and a goal for top pick Ilkay Gündogan (104) also noteworthy.

Gameweek 19

There were loads of goals here. With team news uncertain at the deadline, only 133 gambled on Kane starting against San Marino and were richly rewarded with four goals! Bukayo Saka (268) and Emile Smith Rowe (153) scored, too.

Gameweek 20

There was nothing for Callum Wilson (240) against Southampton, resulting in a poor week for most.

Gameweek 21

Two goals each for Diogo Jota (90) and Jamie Vardy (77) but none of the other top picks scored.

Gameweek 22

Callum Wilson (346) redeemed himself with a goal against Norwich.

It’s getting trickier to pick goalscorers now. A large percentage of the leaders have selected most of the big names, and with over 30 Gameweeks remaining, this is where it all gets a bit tactical.

There are six GSC Gameweeks in December, however, so lots of opportunities for goals.

Over on Twitter, we’re trying to raise £5,000 for Shelter in the run-up to Christmas by deciding the best goal ever scored in the UEFA Champions League. If that sounds like your sort of thing, check out #BestCLGoalTournament or the @GoalscorerC page. Please donate and share if you can.

Thanks and good luck!

