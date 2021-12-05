289
GoalScorer Challenge December 5

Win a Scout Premium Membership with GoalScorer Challenge

289 Comments
November was another bumper month for GoalScorer Challenge (GSC) players, with two lucrative international rounds.

Congratulations in particular to SSouthern86, who wins the Fantasy Football Scout Premium Membership with eight goals in the month.

If you’re interested in joining in, why not sign up now? GoalScorer Challenge is a free and fun addition to the Fantasy world, so get involved. You’ll struggle to catch the leaders and win the £500 overall prize but a Scout Premium Membership is up for grabs every single month.

November GSC Summary

It was a bit of a mixed bag this month. Operation ‘Target Norwich’ faltered as they improved at the back but the international weeks provided ample opportunity for goals.

Gameweek 17

This was a poor week, with nearly half of you picking Ivan Toney (595 picks) who blanked against Norwich.

Gameweek 18

Back to the internationals, with a Harry Kane (61) hat-trick the highlight and a goal for top pick Ilkay Gündogan (104) also noteworthy.

Gameweek 19

There were loads of goals here. With team news uncertain at the deadline, only 133 gambled on Kane starting against San Marino and were richly rewarded with four goals! Bukayo Saka (268) and Emile Smith Rowe (153) scored, too.

Gameweek 20

There was nothing for Callum Wilson (240) against Southampton, resulting in a poor week for most.

Gameweek 21

Two goals each for Diogo Jota (90) and Jamie Vardy (77) but none of the other top picks scored.

Gameweek 22

Callum Wilson (346) redeemed himself with a goal against Norwich.

It’s getting trickier to pick goalscorers now. A large percentage of the leaders have selected most of the big names, and with over 30 Gameweeks remaining, this is where it all gets a bit tactical.

There are six GSC Gameweeks in December, however, so lots of opportunities for goals.

Over on Twitter, we’re trying to raise £5,000 for Shelter in the run-up to Christmas by deciding the best goal ever scored in the UEFA Champions League. If that sounds like your sort of thing, check out #BestCLGoalTournament or the @GoalscorerC page. Please donate and share if you can.

Thanks and good luck!

289 Comments Post a Comment
  1. CroatianHammer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 20 mins ago

    For what it's worth, Stretford Paddock are convinced CR7 starts.

    Open Controls
    1. Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Hope not. Want my Josh King point.

      Open Controls
    2. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/OddsOnFPL/status/1467463242922475523

      He's starting.

      Open Controls
    3. bombonera
        2 hours, 32 mins ago

        Utd same line-up as against Arsenal, Ronaldo starts

        Open Controls
    4. I am 42
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 16 mins ago

      Kane to Ronaldo confirm unless Ronaldo is injured

      Open Controls
      1. dshv
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 16 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
      2. I am 42
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        if Kane can score against Norwich, so can Ronaldo

        if Kane can't score against Norwich, no point keeping him

        Open Controls
      3. internal error
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 15 mins ago

        See how they do today

        Open Controls
      4. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        Pretty much

        Open Controls
      5. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        3 hours, 3 mins ago

        Yes

        Open Controls
    5. Jinswick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 15 mins ago

      Best move here chaps?

      A) Raphina & Kane -> 7.0m (Zaha?) & CR7
      B) Alonso, Raphina & Kane -> 4.5m (Tavares?), Foden & CR7 (-4)
      C) Something else

      Ramsdale
      Trent, Cancelo, James, Alonso*
      Salah, Jota, Bowen, Raphina*
      Kane*, Antonio

      Foster, Livramento, Brownhill, Davis
      Bank 0.5m, 2FTs

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        B could be great but obviously a bit risky selling Alonso atm

        Open Controls
    6. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 14 mins ago

      Anyone considering Benteke over king?

      Open Controls
      1. Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
        • 12 Years
        2 hours, 20 mins ago

        Edouard is waiting to start ahead of Benteke - rotation over Christmas etc. Less likely with King.

        Open Controls
    7. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      I have no idea what transfer for next GW. help needed! thanks

      Ramsdale
      Cancelo, James, Alonso, TAA
      Salah, Foden, Jota, Son
      Antonio, Toney/Dennis
      Foster, Toney/Dennis, Livra, D. Luiz

      2ft 0.4 ITB

      I dont see point transferring Foster out for Bachmann or Dubravka, would still play Ramsdale

      Open Controls
      1. Del Griffith
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 48 mins ago

        Alonso to Regulion, Luiz to ESR

        Open Controls
    8. PascalCygan
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 12 mins ago

      What do you reckon here?

      My initial plan with my 2FTs was to do Raphinha + Kane > Bowen + Ronaldo.

      Now I’m wondering if I should double up on City mids and go for Bernardo? That would probably have to be by doing the moves above and taking a -4 to do Toney to King.

      I’ll wait for midweek matches but would appreciate some thoughts.

      2FT 0.2ITB
      Sanchez Steele
      TAA Cancelo Rudiger James Livramento
      Salah Jota Gundogan Raphinha ESR
      Kane Toney Street

      Thanks!

      Open Controls
      1. Karan14
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 10 mins ago

        I like your initial plan and would stick with it honestly.

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 48 mins ago

          Thanks

          Open Controls
      2. Hazz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        3 hours, 6 mins ago

        Prefer your original plan (for now). Look how hard Wolves made it for a Liverpool to score yesterday.

        Ronaldo, if he plays, has Norwich. I will say that's sizable if, given UCL midweek.

        Open Controls
        1. PascalCygan
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Nice one, cheers

          Open Controls
    9. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 11 mins ago

      Sanchez
      TAA James Cancelo Alonso
      Salah Jota Gallagher
      Kane Toney Antonio

      (Gunn Livra Brownhill Sissoko)
      2 FTs & 1.7m

      Kane, Sissoko & Livra ➡️ Ronaldo, Bowen & 4m def for -4?

      If I plan to get a City mid will downgrade Alonso/Toney/Antonio in GW17/18 and upgrade Gallagher.

      Thoughts?

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 50 mins ago

        Looks good. Or do Gallagher to City as part of that -4 and upgrade Sissoko later

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 43 mins ago

          I'm still not convinced by B.Silva honestly. Not sure he can sustain this for long but I could be wrong. If I want a City mid it's Foden and I don't enough fund yet to upgrade Gallagher to Foden.

          Open Controls
    10. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      Raphinha & Toney braces today please & thank you.

      Don't ask, don't get 😆

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 49 mins ago

        Seconded, nice parting gift from Raphinha

        Open Controls
      2. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 42 mins ago

        Doesn’t work, I’ve tried that many times

        Open Controls
    11. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      A) ESR -> Bowen
      B) Gallagher -> Bowen
      C) Gallagher, Alonso -> Reggie, Gundogan -4
      D) Save FT
      E) Other suggestion

      Guaita
      Trent Cancelo James
      Salah Jota Mount Gallagher ESR
      Ronaldo Dennis

      (4.0 Alonso* Livra Street) 0.9ITB

      Open Controls
      1. PascalCygan
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 47 mins ago

        B or D

        Open Controls
        1. Karan14
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 hours, 42 mins ago

          Agree wit this too

          Open Controls
          1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Thank you fellas!

            Open Controls
    12. PocketZola
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Ok, so did Kane to ronaldo last week out of frustration, then saw he was flagged so thought fudge it and did Kane to Wilson and brownhill to sancho, to cover this I captained Wilson

      Open Controls
      1. I SPEAK ENGELS AND DRINK GI…
        • 2 Years
        2 hours, 16 mins ago

        Sancho?

        Open Controls
    13. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      Thoughts on this WC ( not sure when look at players losing but have to play it soon!)

      Ramsdale Bachmann
      TAA Cancelo James Reguilon Manquillo
      Salah Jota Bowen Bernardo Gilmour
      Ronaldo Watkins Dennis

      Out
      Guaita Foster
      Alonso Livramento
      Gallagher ESR Raphinha
      Kane

      Open Controls
    14. jonnybhoy
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Bernardo or ESR this week?

      Open Controls
    15. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      Haha the week I put Antonio 3rd on bench after a string of blanks is when Toney goes AWOL.

      Gallagher to come on but hope ESR is fit otherwise only Livramento subbing on for him!

      Open Controls
    16. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 14 mins ago

      Typical. Toney no show 1 week too late. Would have got Dennis 9pts if he was absent last week.

      Open Controls
    17. gooberman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 13 mins ago

      Rival has Toney and Emerson and has Lamptey and Johnson on bench. Lovely.

      Open Controls

