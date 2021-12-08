Meet the Manager: FPL charity match organiser Benny Blanco

In this latest episode of Fantasy Football Scout’s Meet the Manager series, Joe chats to FPL Community Twitter favourite Benny Blanco about how to make Fantasy Football fun again, amid tough Gameweeks for many.

Impressively for Benny, this includes organising a real-life football tournament for Fantasy managers to test their silky skills on the pitch.

This ‘North v South’ football match involves a number of notable FPL managers, including FFScout’s Az, to raise money for the charity Street Child United.

Further details of this event, which takes place in Birmingham in May 2022, can be found via Just Giving and on Twitter.

In this latest episode of Meet the Manager, Benny chats about his role as an FPL Community ‘joker’ and the importance of putting the fun back into the game, even if a Gameweek has been a stinker.

But while he doesn’t take himself too seriously, he has been more conscientious about the management of his own FPL this season. Following a pair of top 50K finishes in recent years, he now finds himself on the edge of the top 10k.

He discusses his career history and why this season has been so successful. His key strategies over the year so far are also discussed.

In addition, Joe and Benny look ahead to Gameweek 16 and beyond and why these coming fixtures are so pivotal to our seasons.

This chat is available below:

The Meet the Manager series is where Joe chats to FPL managers with a strong record of success, have an interesting view of the game and/or who are offering the community a unique take on Fantasy management.

