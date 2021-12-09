Strikers Keepers, Losers Weepers Not the Match of the Day – MD8

Guess who’s back, back again, Greyhead’s back, tell a friend! Yes, after a couple of weeks where you have been spoiled by the writing talents of charismatic young buck FPL Richie, the good Lord himself and of course Boris I am back to give you the latest goings-on in the world of the Community Tournament, plus do a shameless plug for our podcast.

I need to interrupt this rambling introduction to give you this official statement from Boris and the Tournament Committee members. It reads as follows:-

“The Committee members would like to distance themselves from any rumours of a Xmas party being organised at Tournament HQ, it was merely a few nibbles, possibly a few cheese and pineapples on sticks, but nothing else and definitely no hobbit wine. Boris was definitely not there but if he had been there, he would have been socially distanced and sober. He has categorically denied that he was so drunk that he had to be physically restrained from singing “we are the champions” whilst riding one of the poor hamsters around the room after their victory this week. However, as we said this didn’t happen, probably, maybe, definitely.”

THE RESULTS ARE IN…

Moving swiftly on let’s jump into this week’s action and we start on a suitably festive note with…

Carroll’s Christmas Island 0-3 Krul Intentions

Bah humbug! Krul Intentions were in no mood for any seasonal cheer as they dispatched with the Islanders. This was billed as Az vs LTFPL Andy but both played supporting roles as it was The OverThinker who scored, team captain Suvansh who kept a clean sheet and then the rest of the squad piled in to make it a convincing victory. Ho Ho Ho!

Catch me if you Kane 2-7 Too Krul for Siu

A shock result as the inform Spurs runaways were battered by Too Krul. Rascalthebear scored two but then it was one-way traffic with SUNFLOWER scoring a hat-trick before the goals flew in from a dominant team performance, even FPL Mode had a good week with 61 points. This is the first victory for the Too Krul, can they make a remarkable comeback?

Jimmy Floyd Hamsterbaink 2-0 Hey MaccaReina!

I have heard a lot about this result, a lot! Boris has asked that the match be replayed on loop in the Tournament HQ but to be fair it was a stunning performance with royjo68, Swanmoretime and FPL Kaka all scoring in the 60s.

Elfozzie did his best in goal making a series of stunning saves with a weekly score of 66 but questions are being asked of TedTalksFPL leadership, can his fancy graphics save him from his P45?

Shearer’s Bunch of Flower 6-2 The Rooney Tunes

A superb individual performance from team captain Danelius here as he scored a hat-trick with a score 74, he gambled on the Son captaincy. This open the floodgates as they ended up with six, Sanchit scored a couple of consolation goals but unless results improve, is it going to be that’s all folks for the Tunes in this tournament?

Footstock Alumni 2-5 Hwang King in a Greenwood

Another thriller as despite Lagdon82 two goals they were overrun by those naughty forest dwellers as CraigKemp scored a brace and then strong contributions from FPLBuddy and ManonPod_Dronuk, both scored in the high sixties, meant it was a convincing victory.

Shot to the Harte and Yorke to Blame 2-1 Flying without Ings

A shrewd striker selection was enough to see the hot shots to another victory as sigurdjorem’s double secured victory in a tightly fought match. A tip of the cap to team captain AutoSelect and FPL Kiwi who’s individual scores of 61 and 62 was enough to stop the flyers from mounting enough of a comeback.

Son of a Gunn 3-1 Free Britney’s Areola

Gnu scored a spectacular individual goal past FPL SWOT, but it was not enough as the gunslingers continue their fine run of form with LegoMane, ManonPod_Martyn and rohaansunil all performing well. Team captain FPL Richie was unavailable for comment after the game as he and vice-captain PEP_TALK were off to buy some cheese and onion flavoured union jack ticklers to celebrate.

Hanging by a Fred 1-0 Ayew Lonesome Tonight

Tighter than Daniel Levy with all the generosity kicked out of him this came down to just one point difference between the two teams with richardsp93’s team just edging it to record their fourth win in a row! Narcos and his Crooners were desperately unlucky with two of their team, VinDaBlue and LosBlancos, scoring in the sixties.

The Hairy Henry 2-1 The Fantastic Mr Fox

Team Captain GauravGharge scored the deciding goal in another nail-biting encounter between these set of furry friends, Paul Parak scored one in return, but it was not enough to save the Foxes from their second defeat in a row.

No Fuchs Given 5 – 0 Toxic Seaman

Due to the constant media intrusion, I refused to answer questions after this resounding defeat preferring to let Technical Director, Barry the Lighthouse Keeper take questions, events got out of hand with two of the reporters in hospital with their microphones found in physically unusual places after they dared to challenge our tactics.

After tempers had calmed, full credit was given to FPL Mihir, his team and especially Pras who posted a strong individual score and of course Andrew Gower and his magic spreadsheet. Listen to the podcast for more on that one.

Bachmann and Robben 2-2 Lloris the Hounds

A classic with Dynamic Duos scoring a duo of goals before the Hounds responded with a fine solo goal from FPL_Jian Bartra before the rest of the dogs nicked an equaliser. However, the spandex-wearing superheroes led by Tets need more than draws on the scoreboard if they are to qualify for the knockout stage. Kapow!

Defoe King Unbelievables 3-0 The Nameless Ones

The Champs are back after a strong performance against the early season pace setters, Pirlo’s Pen and his squad have turned it around with three wins on the bounce, special mention to Sidharth91 who scored 72 this week! As for Linn’s team, can she awaken her team of galacticos?

Here is the full list of results for this match week, and for a full list of results for the tournament so far, click here:

SKLW – Live scores & League tables – Google Sheets

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Only one person in the running here as Danelius scored a hat-trick and huge score of 74 thanks to Bernado Silva and Son, runners up were Sidharth91 (72) and FPL Kaka (67) who also posted strong game weeks to help their team’s to a win.

Whilst I am here worth highlighting that Xhaka Laca still leads the goalscoring charts with 7, Camzy is the main man as he tops the goalkeeping leaderboard with 3 clean sheets and well done to Gurdit Lugani who has been the leading FPL scorer with 548 points in the Tournament.

HOW IT STANDS

The table below shows the current overall H2H rankings, remember the top 16 qualify for the knockout stages and chance to win the big trophy and the remaining 8 scrap it out in the Europa League of Shame to avoid the wooden spoon.

No Fuchs Given lead the way and look to be a dominant force but hot on their tails are Son of a Gunn and Hanging by a Thread. Meanwhile, at the murky end of the table Flying without Ings, Too Krul for Siu and Bachman and Robben need points on the board.

COMING UP NEXT

In this week’s bunch of fixtures, Ayew Lonesome Tonight are the next team to try and dethrone No Fuchs Given, my Toxic Seaman try to get their act together against the former champs Defoe King Unbelievable and a tasty FPL Twitter clash as FPL Differential King and his Hounds take on The Nameless Ones. There will be FPL blood!

MATCHWEEK 8 PODCAST

Some may be aware that we have started a podcast to cover all things relating to Community Tournament so if you have spare 45 mins to an hour and you want to listen to two old blokes argue about the fortunes of their team then you can download the latest episodes below. Don’t worry the quality is lifted each week by a guest team captain who reveals all about their secrets before we get them to participate in the Boris vs The Guest fixture challenge.

https://anchor.fm/boris-bodega/episodes/Strikers-Keepers–Losers-Weepers-MW08—may-the-fourth-pod-be-with-you-e1berki

That’s all for now, stay safe, stay happy and pray for my Seaman!