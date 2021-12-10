Brentford v Watford team news: Wissa in for Canos, Pinnock out with Covid

Gameweek 16 gets underway this evening as Brentford play host to Watford, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around the attacking players on show.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Brentford, who have won just once in eight Premier League games, are without Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) because he has tested positive for Covid-19, plus Sergi Canos (£5.5m) who is suspended.

As a result, Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) and Yoane Wissa (£5.9m) come into the starting XI, with the latter expected to partner Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) up front in Thomas Frank’s 3-5-2 formation.

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney (£6.6m) misses a second successive match, also with Covid-19.

As for Watford, Claudio Ranieri makes three changes from the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in Gameweek 15, with Jeremy Ngakia (£4.3m), Juraj Kucka (£5.5m) and Cucho Hernandez (£5.0m) replacing Danny Rose (£4.2m), Imran Louza (£5.2m) and Joao Pedro (£5.4m), all of whom drop to the bench.

That means Emmanuel Dennis (£5.7m) and Josh King (£5.8m) both feature in attack once again, with their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownerships now sitting at 29.6% and 7.9% respectively.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Norgaard, Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt, Baptiste, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Elliot, Angelini, Rose, Louza, Joao Pedro, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Ngakia, Kucka, Sissoko, Cleverley, Cucho, Dennis, King

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Bech, Stevens, Young-Coombes

