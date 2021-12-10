Brentford v Watford team news: Wissa in for Canos, Pinnock out with Covid

Gameweek 16 gets underway this evening as Brentford play host to Watford, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around the attacking players on show.
Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.
Brentford, who have won just once in eight Premier League games, are without Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) because he has tested positive for Covid-19, plus Sergi Canos (£5.5m) who is suspended.
As a result, Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) and Yoane Wissa (£5.9m) come into the starting XI, with the latter expected to partner Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) up front in Thomas Frank’s 3-5-2 formation.
Elsewhere, Ivan Toney (£6.6m) misses a second successive match, also with Covid-19.
As for Watford, Claudio Ranieri makes three changes from the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in Gameweek 15, with Jeremy Ngakia (£4.3m), Juraj Kucka (£5.5m) and Cucho Hernandez (£5.0m) replacing Danny Rose (£4.2m), Imran Louza (£5.2m) and Joao Pedro (£5.4m), all of whom drop to the bench.
That means Emmanuel Dennis (£5.7m) and Josh King (£5.8m) both feature in attack once again, with their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownerships now sitting at 29.6% and 7.9% respectively.
GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS
Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Norgaard, Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt, Baptiste, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa
Subs: Elliot, Angelini, Rose, Louza, Joao Pedro, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele
Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Ngakia, Kucka, Sissoko, Cleverley, Cucho, Dennis, King
Subs: Cox, Thompson, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Bech, Stevens, Young-Coombes
Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.
Join now to get the following:
- Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
- Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
- Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
- Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
- Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
- Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
- Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
- View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
- Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.
ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT
NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT
5 mins ago
Already considering Vardy replacements since GW17.
Thinking Watkins unless CR7 goes mad and will be irresistible?