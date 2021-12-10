1261
Dugout Discussion December 10

Brentford v Watford team news: Wissa in for Canos, Pinnock out with Covid

1,261 Comments
Gameweek 16 gets underway this evening as Brentford play host to Watford, with Fantasy interest mostly centred around the attacking players on show.

Kick-off is at 20:00 GMT.

Brentford, who have won just once in eight Premier League games, are without Ethan Pinnock (£4.6m) because he has tested positive for Covid-19, plus Sergi Canos (£5.5m) who is suspended.

As a result, Mathias Jensen (£4.9m) and Yoane Wissa (£5.9m) come into the starting XI, with the latter expected to partner Bryan Mbeumo (£5.5m) up front in Thomas Frank’s 3-5-2 formation.

Elsewhere, Ivan Toney (£6.6m) misses a second successive match, also with Covid-19.

As for Watford, Claudio Ranieri makes three changes from the 3-1 defeat to Manchester City in Gameweek 15, with Jeremy Ngakia (£4.3m), Juraj Kucka (£5.5m) and Cucho Hernandez (£5.0m) replacing Danny Rose (£4.2m), Imran Louza (£5.2m) and Joao Pedro (£5.4m), all of whom drop to the bench.

That means Emmanuel Dennis (£5.7m) and Josh King (£5.8m) both feature in attack once again, with their Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownerships now sitting at 29.6% and 7.9% respectively.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Goode, Jansson, Norgaard, Roerslev, Jensen, Janelt, Baptiste, Henry, Mbeumo, Wissa

Subs: Elliot, Angelini, Rose, Louza, Joao Pedro, Sema, Fletcher, Tufan, Kabasele

Watford XI: Bachmann, Femenia, Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Ngakia, Kucka, Sissoko, Cleverley, Cucho, Dennis, King

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Forss, Ghoddos, Onyeka, Bidstrup, Bech, Stevens, Young-Coombes

1,261 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Already considering Vardy replacements since GW17.

    Thinking Watkins unless CR7 goes mad and will be irresistible?

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Look what happened to the poor girl who tried to resist him

      Open Controls
    2. banskt
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Also looking at Watkins. Great fixture for Aston Villa coming up. Watkins is their main man and getting a lot of game time. Arguably, he is not as good as Jesus or CR7, but his price reflects that and I want some players with guranteed game time on the roster.

      Open Controls
  2. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    5 mins ago

    Bernardo ownership gone from hardly anything to second behind Salah in the mids!

    Open Controls
    1. Fulchester's New Centr…
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      So hot right now

      Open Controls
    2. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      What %?

      Open Controls
      1. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        28.6 & rising

        Open Controls
        1. Original - Wolves Ay We
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          At what point will ownership be too great to ignore?

          Open Controls
  3. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Lot to go but current thoughts are doing raphinha to foden/Sancho/Rashford
    Need an explosive differential since the last few weeks have been terrible.

    Ramsdale
    James cancelo Taa
    Bowen Salah jota gundo foden/rash/Sancho
    Pukki king
    Foster * livramento Williams toney*
    Will do Toney to Antonio the next week and although no Ronaldo,funds look well spread and the team can hand a few random benchings

    Open Controls
  4. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    Vardy Toney & Dennis owners holding or moving on V & T?

    Open Controls
  5. Gabbiadini
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Bachmann made that penalty exceptionally easy for Mbeumo, not only was he miles off his line but he moved so early.
    Very content as a Mbeumo holder.

    Open Controls

