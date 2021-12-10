887
Spot the Differential December 10

Everton, West Ham and Man Utd differentials to consider for Gameweek 16 and beyond

887 Comments
Share

Gameweek 16 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) is almost upon us, which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Everton, West Ham United and Manchester United, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ABDOULAYE DOUCOURE

  • FPL ownership: 1.6%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW16-20 fixtures: cry | che | LEI | bur | NEW

Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.4m) has impressed under Rafael Benitez this season, bagging two goals and four assists in just 11 starts. As a result, the 28-year-old is averaging 4.6 points per match, which is more than team-mate Demarai Gray (£5.5m) and only fractionally below Jarrod Bowen’s (£6.5m) 4.7 total.

Having missed a run of four matches from Gameweek 9 onwards with a broken metatarsal, he has since returned to Everton’s engine room alongside Allan (£4.5m). During that period, he has registered six shots in the box, a figure only Diogo Jota (£8.0m), Mohamed Salah (£13.1m), Hakim Ziyech (£7.3m) and Gabriel Martinelli (£5.2m) can better amongst all midfielders.

The Toffees have been plagued with injury problems all season, with some of their most influential players – including Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) – all spending time on the sidelines at various points. However, the crisis does now seem to be easing, which coincided with an important 2-1 win over Arsenal on Monday night, when Doucoure was a little unfortunate not to produce an assist, with Richarlison’s (£7.4m) goal from his pass narrowly ruled out for offside by VAR.

Now, they take on a Crystal Palace side who have had real issues defending set-pieces in 2021/22, which could be good news for Doucoure, one of Everton’s key aerial threats, while between Gameweeks 18-26, they sit top of our Season Ticker for ease of fixture.

Doucoure was predominantly used in a deeper midfield role last season, but has thrived after being handed more attacking responsibility by his new manager, and could be an effective differential in the coming weeks.

VLADIMIR COUFAL

Is it time to sell Antonio and Benrahma in FPL? 5
  • FPL ownership: 3.9%
  • Price: £4.7m
  • GW16-20 fixtures: bur | ars | NOR | SOU | wat

Vladimir Coufal (£4.7m) has been a solid performer for West Ham United since joining from Slavia Prague in 2020, and is now back in the starting XI after losing his spot through injury and the fine form of Ben Johnson (£4.0m).

The right-back has now started back-to-back Premier League matches, which has seen the Hammers beat Chelsea and draw with Brighton and Hove Albion. During that time, amongst all team-mates, only Jarrod Bowen and Michail Antonio (£7.9m) have attempted more shots in the box, while his three successful crosses is a team-leading total. That’s important, too, given that this weekend’s opponents Burnley have allowed 184 crosses from their left flank this season, at least 18 more than any other side.

This season alone, David Moyes’ team have managed league victories over Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, while they are also through to the last-16 of the UEFA Europa League after topping their group. Now, they have the opportunity to kick-on, with one of the kindest fixture schedules on offer, with games against Burnley, Norwich City, Southampton and Watford before the end of the year. In fact, they will face only one side currently nestled in the top six right up until March.

Having dropped £0.3m from his initial starting price, Coufal now offers a cheap route into West Ham’s defence, and could be a solid set-and-forget option given their appealing fixtures.

HARRY MAGUIRE

  • FPL ownership: 4.9%
  • Price: £5.4m
  • GW16-20 fixtures: nor | bre | BHA | new | BUR

Harry Maguire (£5.4m) has endured a difficult start to the season at Manchester United, but the appointment of Ralf Rangnick could prove a turning point.

In his first game in charge, the German tactician opted for a 4-2-2-2 formation, with Scott McTominay (£5.4m) and Fred (£4.9m) effectively screening the back four. As a result, United conceded just eight shots and 0.75 expected goals (xG), while they also kept their first Old Trafford clean sheet since all the way back in April, ending a run of 15 games without one there.

As for Maguire, he remained assured and composed throughout, with his distribution from the back particularly impressive. In fact, the England international played 15 successful passes into the final third on Sunday, more than any other player on the pitch, which could be key moving forward, with a new, more direct approach being implemented.

The schedule should also allow Maguire to thrive. On paper, the fixtures for Rangnick’s first couple of months are about as good as it gets, especially in December, with no matches against the current top six to worry about. Looking further ahead, it’s notable just how appealing that run is, right through until March, with just one game against West Ham United the only red blob on our Season Ticker.

With uncertainty around who will be United’s long-term first-choice full-backs, Maguire could be a solid under the radar pick, with an ability to contribute points at both ends of the pitch.

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

887 Comments Post a Comment
  1. chelseabrad
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Kane and Jota to Cr7 and Mount/Bowen/Bilva, no hits

    Open Controls
    1. chelseabrad
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Great reply this... mods please delete lol

      Open Controls
    2. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      just now

      True. Only Shakira can give the hits with her hips that don't lie.

      Open Controls
  2. chelseabrad
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    G2G? 0ft 0.1itb

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo Alonso
    Salah Bilva Raph Saka
    Ronaldo Antonio King

    (Foster Livra Brownhill Duffy)

    Open Controls
    1. Sailboats
      • 6 Years
      just now

      g2g

      Open Controls
    2. Fit_to_drop
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Yep

      Open Controls
  3. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Please someone, help me out here.. what the hell do I do? Might only field 9 at this rate..

    Sanchez
    TAA - Rudiger - Cancelo - James
    Salah - Jota - Bernardo
    Antonio - Dennis - Broja

    Steele - ESR - Son - Lamptey

    Open Controls
    1. veedub1989
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      4 mins ago

      Take two hits or play nine.

      Open Controls
      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        Already taken a -4, I could do a -8 and do Sanchez > DDG so I have a guaranteed 10? 11 Potentially with Jota/ESR

        Open Controls
        1. Andy_Social
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          You'll get 10 outfield players.
          GK - would you want to hold Sanchez going forward? If so, keep.
          Do you want DDG long term? If so, buy.

          Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 2 Years
      3 mins ago

      No info on budget or FTs. Sell Son and maybe do a GK change.

      Open Controls
      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        2 mins ago

        1.8m in the bank, 0FT left as already taken a -4.. stupidly made the mistake of doing that before all of the news came out.

        Open Controls
        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 2 Years
          just now

          Sanchez only misses 1 game so could keep unless you want someone like DDG long term. I would lose Son since he takes up a lot of your budget and could miss 2 games. A replacement mid has a higher ceiling than the GK change

          Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Just do the keeper & hope either ESR or Jota play.

      Open Controls
      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Yeah at least then I'll be fielding 10, which isn't horrendous..

        Open Controls
  4. Cali
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Captain Ronaldo or Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
    2. fricky_
        just now

        Salah

        Open Controls
      • Fit_to_drop
        • 2 Years
        just now

        Salah Safe if good rank
        Ronaldo puntier if chasing

        Open Controls
    3. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Start two:

      A: Jota
      B: ESR
      C: Mbeumo

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 2 Years
        3 mins ago

        AC

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          just now

          Cheers 69

          Open Controls
    4. sirmorbach
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Please, friends:

      Ramsdale
      TAA, Cancelo, James
      Salah, Foden, Jota, Bowen
      Antonio, Wilson, King

      Dias, Livra, Luiz

      1. Hold ft?
      2. Good to go — team and bench order?

      Open Controls
      1. fricky_
          2 mins ago

          Certainly in one of the best spots I've seen. Hold and Dias for Jota if he's out is a luxury and a half

          Open Controls
          1. sirmorbach
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Thank you very much indeed, sir!

            Open Controls
        • chelseabrad
          • 7 Years
          1 min ago

          Yes and yes, only possible change I'd make is Livra > Dalot incase Jota/Foden don't play

          Open Controls
          1. chelseabrad
            • 7 Years
            1 min ago

            Just saw you have Dias on the bench, should be g2g in that case

            Open Controls
            1. sirmorbach
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Thank you mate, I appreciate it!

              Open Controls
      2. WHITE HORSES
          5 mins ago

          A. Raphinha > Bowen
          B. Jota > Bowen / City MID
          C. Jimenez > King

          At the moment on A..
          If Jota out for few weeks, so next week maybe Jota > Foden, if he will be fit or Jimenez > King.
          Also have Galagher but it's -0.1 from Galagher > Bowen.

          Open Controls
        • GoonerGirl
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          Start Jota or ESR?

          Open Controls
        • veedub1989
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          5 mins ago

          In the words of Craig David...fill me in: why are people looking to move Jota on GW17? Is Firmino back?

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            2 mins ago

            knock from last game and hasn't trained so far this week. He could train today. Firmino is back training with the team, too early to start imo

            Open Controls
          2. Arn De Gothia
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            2 mins ago

            50% muscle injury

            Open Controls
        • Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          4 mins ago

          Bottomed.....On WC with 0.0 ITB

          DDG
          TAA - Cancelo - James - Dalot - White
          Salah - Jota - Silva - Bowen
          Ronaldo

          Gunnarsson - Gray - Dennis - Locadia

          Not sure about United triple up and also what to do with Jota?

          Open Controls
          1. chelseabrad
            • 7 Years
            just now

            I like it, could always switch Jota for Mount?

            Open Controls
        • Nightf0x
          • 6 Years
          4 mins ago

          Rams
          Taa can rudi regi (lampty)
          Jota esr son salah bsilva
          Denis (watkins locadia)

          Which. ?

          A) regi son -4 to dalot rash/mount/bowen (gw17 jota-bowen gw18 locadia-antonio)
          B) jota son locadia -8 to ronaldo bowen 4.5 mid.
          C) jota son regi -8 to rash/mount bowen dalot.

          Open Controls
        • Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Which transfer would you prioritise this gw?

          A. Sanchez > ddg
          B. Jota > Bowen

          Open Controls
          1. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            A

            Open Controls
          2. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            A

            Open Controls
        • DB_00
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          3 mins ago

          The thing about Jota is he could miss the next two and then depending on Spurs’ covid situation, have a blank the gw after. Might be time to sell for a city mid

          Open Controls
          1. Sailboats
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Relax first

            Open Controls
            1. DB_00
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              I’m not selling him, just thinking out loud

              Open Controls
          2. Tonyawesome69
            • 2 Years
            1 min ago

            We don't have enough info. Klopp said there is a possibility of him training today suggesting it is minor.

            Open Controls
            1. DB_00
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              just now

              He hasn’t trained all week and wasn’t in the squad midweek, so clearly it’s something. My guess is he gets benched this week. Don’t want a cameo if that’s the case

              Open Controls
        • Disco Stu
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Would have done this in a heartbeat when my rank was in the 800K's but now I'm up to 2406 and I agonize over every point., I'm already on a -4 so would it be crazy to do Toney to Ronaldo for another -4 or just wait until next week. Pretty sure I have 11 playing this week and have Livra on the bench.

          Open Controls
          1. I Member
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Toney to Ronaldo is worth -4 imo.

            Open Controls
        • JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bottomed

          Ramsdale
          Trent • Cancelo • Dias • Alonso
          Salah • Son • Foden • Jota
          Antonio • King
          (Foster / White / Brownhill / Davis) 1FT 1.4ITB

          Son and Jota -> Mane and Bowen(-4)? Or do I just do Son to Bowen for free and risk Jota. I’m just worried about his mins with Firmino back

          Open Controls
        • akhilrajau
          • 3 Years
          2 mins ago

          Worth to hold jotta in wc team or mount instead of him

          Open Controls
        • BHA_Seagull
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Jota flag got me thinking.
          Jimenez on my bench but wanted to roll my FT for next week.
          4.2 ITB
          Plan was to use 2 FT's to upgrade to C Ron next week
          Stick with original plan?
          Ramsdale
          Rudi - Cancelo - TAA - White
          Salah (c) - Bowen - Mount - Jota
          Wilson - Dennis
          BENCH Sanchez - Jimenez - Biss - Duffy
          4.2 ITB 1 FT
          Cheers

          Open Controls
        • THE SHEEP HUNTER
          • 4 Years
          2 mins ago

          Can't see Vardy starting this week after his gruelling 90 yesterday.
          Cancelo or James Captain this week, tough call.

          Open Controls
          1. putana
            • 3 Years
            just now

            they need the win he will start

            Open Controls
        • I Member
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          To take hits or not to take hits. Weighing up Sanchez + Raphinha -> DDG + Bowen for -8.

          Open Controls
          1. Hryszko
            • 4 Years
            just now

            I'm swaying more towards doing Sanchez > DDG for a -8

            Open Controls
        • Hryszko
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Okay, I'll try again... 0FT as already taken a -4 hit this week, got 1.8m in the bank, do I take a -8 to do Sanchez > DDG and field 10/11?

          Sanchez
          TAA - Rudiger - Cancelo - James
          Salah - Jota - Bernardo
          Antonio - Dennis - Broja

          Steele - ESR - Son - Lamptey

          Open Controls
        • LABILLETHEGOAT
          • 8 Years
          1 min ago

          who would you bench:
          a. mbuemo
          b. dennis
          c. gallagher

          Open Controls
          1. Disco Stu
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
        • George James
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Already on below team for -4.

          Best option?

          A) Son >> Mount -8

          B) leave it and have Livra and Sissoko to save the day from the bench?

          Open Controls
          1. George James
            • 6 Years
            just now

            Sa
            TAA • James • Alonso
            Salah • Jota • Bilva • Son*
            Watkins • Antonio • King

            Steele / Livramento / Sissoko / Williams*

            Open Controls
        • Weak Become Heros
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Will we get any City training footage from today before deadline?

          Open Controls

        You need to be logged in to post a comment.