659
Rate My Team December 10

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

659 Comments
Share

Another Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadline is almost upon us and there are plenty more to come throughout December.

As is always the case on a Friday, the comments section of our site is filled with requests for advice on transfer dilemmas and team help. So we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them over the next hour.

He’ll be on hand to reply to comments below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up, with priority given to questions from Premium Members if there is a deluge.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area, which gives points projections for this weekend and beyond – an example of which is below:

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

659 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    this week is carnage

    Open Controls
  2. Scholes Out For Summer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Currently with this team, with no money in the bank and FT used.

    Sanchez*
    TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - White
    Salah - Jota* - Gundo - Bernardo
    CR7 - King
    Foster* - Toney* - Livra - Brownhill

    Waiting on Liverpool training pictures, but if Jota is out again, does Jota + Foster --> Bowen + Bachman (-8) look good? leaves enough money to upgrade Toney to Watkins next week. Could also upgrade Sanchez to DDG in the move, but not enough money to upgrade Toney to Watkins or Antonio for the week after

    Open Controls
  3. Cheeky Onion
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    On WC with 0.0 ITB - G2G?

    DDG
    TAA - Cancelo - James - Dalot - White
    Salah - Jota - Silva - Bowen
    Ronaldo

    Gunnarsson - Gray - Dennis - Locadia

    Not sure about United triple up and also what to do with Jota?

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      That looks great. Just play Dennis or Gray this GW and bench Jota

      Open Controls
      1. Jeapesy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        1 hour, 9 mins ago

        Nice team just not yet sure about double united defence

        Open Controls
        1. Cheeky Onion
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          There aren't any other defenders 4.4 and under that interest me, any you'd suggest? I could go Ramsdale over DDG, but the 2 players I'm chasing in my ML both have him. A lot of eggs in the United basket seems high risk, high reward

          Open Controls
          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            57 mins ago

            Let them take the risk. Locadia might get 50 minutes for the rest of the season. Your fifth defender will prob play similar minutes in your team. Swap Dalot for a fodder like Williams, Gray to Gilmour/Brownhill, upgrade Locadia, for Broja maybe, should leave you with 15 starters. Don't let your ML ductare your team. Tell them all your not wildcarding and to go for the -16 point hits they're planning today 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Cheeky Onion
              • 4 Years
              48 mins ago

              Locadia is a complete write off to allow for 14 players that have the potential to haul.

              I think I'd prefer Dalot and Gray + a blank player to 3 players that are all quite fodderish

              It could backfire, but a bench of Williams, Brownhill and Broja feels quite bland

              Open Controls
    2. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      I went for the triple up as well and it feels as though if theres a time to do it, its now. Worst case scenario if you need to move Dalot on, you can so to fodder with your current bench coverage. I like it

      Open Controls
      1. Cheeky Onion
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Yes and no. Strong bench for now, but moving him to fodder would only leave me with 1 playing bencher. I guess Manquilo would be the only option.

        But at his cost, even if he doesn't haul big, could still be decent value

        Open Controls
  4. vincentwsho
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Who to put as 1st on bench?

    A) Gallagher
    B) Jota

    Currently starting ESR

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 12 mins ago

      Gallagher

      Open Controls
    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 8 mins ago

      Start Jota and ESR.

      Open Controls
  5. Threat Level Midnight
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    Bench order good? I will f**k off after a few responses.

    De Gea
    TAA-Cancelo-Rudiger-Dalot
    Salah-Jota-Saka
    CR7 (C)-Dennis-Antonio

    Gunn-Livra-Raph-Gilmour

    Open Controls
    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      yeah id maybe put raph first. could get something against this chelsea defence

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      1 hour, 10 mins ago

      I'd put Raph above Livra - Chelsea def not looking as water tight as a few weeks ago. Whoever it is will almost certainly start with Jota in first XI

      Open Controls
      1. Threat Level Midnight
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Cheers both

        Open Controls
  6. TB303
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Please can you bench one?

    A) Jota*
    B) Dennis (BRE away)
    C) Raph (CHE away)

    Open Controls
    1. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Jota - seems highly unlikely her starts as of now. FWIW I have Dennis, Gray, White and Dalot ahead of him in my squad this week

      Open Controls
  7. Tinydancer
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    Sanchez / Steele / Reg / Kane / Jota Owner ...........

    Also have Raphinha and Jiminez I want to get rid of. Not sure if I should FH or just take a -4 and field 9 or whatever.

    Will spurs game midweek go ahead? any news on that?

    Open Controls
    1. Tinydancer
      • 8 Years
      11 mins ago

      and Bissouma, I have him as well

      Open Controls
    2. Cheeky Onion
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      I doubt midweek game goes on. If you use FH for a DGW, you should be able to make up at least 8-12+ points so I'd save it for then. I think it's time to take some hits bud, you won't be alone

      Open Controls
  8. Pirlø's Pen
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 5 mins ago

    Simple Kane -> Ronaldo for free the move here?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    Salah Jota ESR Gallagher
    Kane Antonio

    4.0 White Broja Sissoko

    1FT 0.5ITB

    Open Controls
    1. Threat Level Midnight
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

      Open Controls
  9. hogree
    • 4 Years
    55 mins ago

    Reguilon to Maguire worth a -4?

    Otherwise would have to hope one of Allan or Jota starts. Already on a hit

    Open Controls
    1. The Mastermind
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Why Maguire? Get Dalot if you want a United defender

      Open Controls
  10. Iceball
    • 7 Years
    53 mins ago

    Kane and Raphinha to Ronaldo and Bowen for free or also Jota out for Bernardo for a hit? Have Smith Rowe also. (Pukki and Livramento on bench)

    Open Controls
    1. The Mastermind
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Take the hit - good transfers!

      Open Controls
  11. HeyHeyDembo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    In WC:

    A. De Gea + Ben White
    B. Ramsdale + Dalot
    C. De Gea + Dalot

    Open Controls
    1. The Mastermind
      • 4 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  12. The Mastermind
    • 4 Years
    53 mins ago

    Please help - having a nightmare of a gameweek…

    Ramsdale - Foster
    James - TAA - Cancelo - Regulion - Livra
    Jota - Salah - ESR - Raph - Brownhill
    Kane - Dennis - Toney

    Should I do -
    A - Kane > Ronaldo (FT)
    B - Kane, Raph > Ronaldo, Bilva (-4)
    C - Kane, Raph > Ronaldo, Mount (-4)
    D - Kane, Raph, Regulion > Ronaldo, Mount, Dalot (-8)
    E - Something else

    Thank you!!

    Open Controls
  13. Lubic87
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    51 mins ago

    Guessing Tom has finished answering these now, but with Jota potentially out, I need to take a -4 hit:
    A) Toney > King
    B) Emerson > Dalot

    Open Controls
  14. Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    50 mins ago

    Looking forward to being overtaken by some GW1 dead teams this week

    Open Controls
  15. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    46 mins ago

    A) raph to Bowen B) jota to Bowen C) ESR to 6.1 like Gallagher or fornals or d)Jesus to forward under 9? Thanks

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      3 mins ago

      Wait until after 5 for Jota, Jesus and ESR updates if any. Keep Jota if he trains today. No point selling Raphinha, as difficult as Chelsea might be, he will play.

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Ok cool will do. I think Bowen is the pick this week

        Open Controls
    2. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      2 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Thanks that’s my preference but will wait til further news on ESR, foden, Jesus & jota

        Open Controls
  16. Gidi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    44 mins ago

    Sadly I had sanchez, regie, son and toney in my team. So made my one FT to move sanchez to de gea.

    This means i will be playing raphinha (che) and Luiz (liv) this week if I don't make another transfer so deciding how many hits to take. I also have Jota who is orange flagged. no bench at all.

    Options are:
    a. Son to Bowen (-4)
    b. Son/Toney to Ronaldo and Fred (-8)
    c. son/toney/alonso to Ronaldo, Dalot and 6.4 or less (probably smith rowe, saka, tielemans, odegard or fornals).

    thoughts greatly appreciated.

    Open Controls
    1. Hurnt
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Hi im in/was in a similar boat

      Had to press the -16 button night before last

      I had Sanchez Williams Johnson son Rowe bissouma kane Toney

      I made 5 transfers

      Ron mount Bowen Robertson king

      And still have no gk

      Let’s hope for the best

      I think option C for u

      Open Controls
      1. Gidi
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        just now

        thanks

        Open Controls
  17. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    Anyone worried about mount resting after 8 Dec 90mins, 4 Dec 80 mins and 1 Dec 90mins

    Open Controls
    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      18 mins ago

      Sorry 4 Dec 90m

      Open Controls
    2. Hurnt
      • 7 Years
      18 mins ago

      Well I am now !

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Puts me off ! If I was brave I would go ziyech but risky

        Open Controls
    3. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      16 mins ago

      Not this week he rested in the champions League midweek and they can't afford to drop points in the league

      Open Controls
      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        He played CL midweek

        Open Controls
      2. The Mentaculus
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        This is wrong, he played full game vs Zenit

        Open Controls
    4. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      No. He's young and fairly fresh cos he hasn't played much PL this season.

      Open Controls
  18. RamaLangaDingDong
    • 3 Years
    40 mins ago

    Goalkeeper fix required: 0FT and 0.3 ITB

    Gunnarson (3.9m) to Bachmann (4.2m)
    OR
    Sanchez (4.5) to Guita (4.6)

    (- I had actually earmarked the cash to do Livramento to Dalot, but you can't spend it twice...!)

    Doing the Gunnaarson move gives me two playing goalkeepers over the Festive period but I'm not sure how much I trust Watford to keep clean sheets...?

    Plus, BHA and CRY have pretty similar defensive stats so it would be a pretty sideways move.

    Anything I am missing here, or do I bank the transfer and keep Sanchez for his double...?

    Open Controls
  19. Torgeirlo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    33 mins ago

    should i hold on Vardy, or worth -4 to get in ronaldo, or wait for next gw.

    Open Controls
  20. FFFoxy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Jota > Mount -4
    Or play ESR?

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.