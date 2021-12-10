304
Big Numbers December 10

The big FPL Gameweek 16 preview: Player and team statistics

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Gameweek 16 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As well as the usual selection of stats from our Premium Members’ Area, we’ve got some great graphics courtesy of Andrew Gower and Ted Talks FPL – our thanks to those two for their excellent input into this piece.

+3.70 expected goals prevented (xG) by Jose Sa (£5.0m) this season, the best rate among FPL goalkeepers. In laymen’s terms, this means that Sa has kept out 3.7 goals more than what data collectors Opta deem he should have conceded based on the quality of shots faced. Sa is FPL’s highest-scoring FPL goalkeeper in 2021/22 and only Edouard Mendy (£6.3m) has a better save percentage than the Wolves shot-stopper.

0 clean sheets registered by Leicester City in their last 14 Premier League fixtures. Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9m) has the worst xGC (-6.70) of all of the Premier League goalkeepers this season, while no side has allowed more efforts on target (78) than Brendan Rodgers’ troops. The Foxes are also ranked 19th for both shots conceded (235) and attempts in the box allowed (157).

13 penalty area touches recorded by Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.3m) over the last four Gameweeks, the most that any defender has managed in that time. The Wolves wing-back has also had four attempts from inside the opposition box during this period and created five chances.

5 shots in the box attempted by both Matthew Cash (£5.0m) and Tyrone Mings (£4.9m) in Steven Gerrard’s first four games in charge, the joint-highest numbers among FPL defenders. The aforementioned Ait-Nouri is the only defender who has touched the ball in the box on more occasions than Cash (12) in the last four Gameweeks.

19 penalty box touches and four big chances created by Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) over his last four matches, the best among FPL defenders. What’s letting the Scot down is his goal threat: he hasn’t had a single shot since Gameweek 6.

  1. Sgt Frank Drebin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Ronaldo, Ronaldo, you're annoying me so much. Should I get you in my team or not... If it was a simple swap, let's say Son to Bowen and Toney to Ronaldo I wouldn't hesitate, but would need to get Gilmour for Son and that would leave me with pretty average bench and Raphinha in the first team. Not ideal.

    Any thoughts appreciated

    1. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Why not wc and set up bench?

      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Don't have WC anymore. My bench is not that bad I guess, however would rather have quite strong one going forward. If I got Gilmour my bench would be: Broja, Livramento, Gilmour

    2. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I was set not to get him as I can afford a much overall better squad. my TV is 103.4. Now, i'm starting to change my mind. Norwich might miss a couple of key players from COVID

      1. Jebiga
        • 9 Years
        8 mins ago

        Maybe that game could be postponed? United players in trouble?

      2. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        7 mins ago

        But imho there's also a risk their game might get called off. Don't know how the procedures look like, but not impossible couple of more players/staff members get positive results (I don't know so genuinely asking)?

        1. internal error
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          yep. I'll wait till as late as possible to make my mind up. ATM, it sounds unlikely that Norwich game gets called off but who knows

        2. Ze_Austin
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          5 mins ago

          If they're going to have a game called off, it's most likely GW17/18

          On next week's round of tests

          Only two positives from the round of tests pre-GW16, it seems

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      9 mins ago

      Raph to Bowen is easy

      Everybody around Raph is injured. And he's been getting lucky points so far

      I wouldn't hesitate with Toney + Son + Raph to Ronaldo + Bowen + D Luiz for -4, tbh

      No idea if Gilmour is among the two Norwich players with Covid, so I'd advise D Luiz instead

    4. Holmes
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      You could add Raphinha to Gray in that move, sets your bench and Gray has decent fixtures from GW19

    5. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      8 mins ago

      If you have to tear your team up for him then I wouldn't, especially with the week that's in it. I brought him in but only as I had an easy route from Kane and because I also had to deal with Toney, Cornet and still am missing Sanchez/Steele. I watched the MOTD highlights from Sunday and decided on it because MU looked like they were trying to get the ball forward as quick as possible and were pressing insanely high and I figured that would play well into Ronaldo's hands even though they didn't show him actually having any shots! That being said I'm nearly already regretting it as I now can't upgrade Sanchez or ASM next week so I might revert. Figured with my team bring a mess it was worth the chance though.

      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thanks for the comment. The other problem, if I don't get Ronaldo, is what to do with Son? Was thinking about just benching him for 2 GWs, but that's quite a lot of money frozen. Another option is to downgrade for 7m ish midfielder, but then again, I would want Son back when his back, so that's another transfer to make. Not sure it will be that beneficial move.

        Open Controls
        1. Super Saints
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Mount for the next two has the potential to score well!?

    6. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      I totally get why you want him but value wise he is not worth it especially if leaving the captaincy on Mo

      1. Sgt Frank Drebin
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I agree, but then Salah goes to Afcon GW 20. Ronaldo is a viable captain for GW20 and GW21. If he finds his form again in the next couple of easy fixtures, he could quite heavily owned as well as being 13m.

  2. Jebiga
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Any news on Norwitch corona cases and Jota availability?

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Norwich players, 2 covid cases. Jota we will have to wait until 12.30 or 13.30 can't remember when Klopp was going to speak.

  3. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    She makе it clap, I got the strap
    21 gats, feel like I'm Savage

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      Source?

    2. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      3 mins ago

      B

  4. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Play 1 from:

    A) Raphina A CHA
    B) Gallagher H EVE
    C) White H SOU

    1. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      12 mins ago

      B

    2. Mauricios Cappuccino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      B

    3. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  5. Sakib.jafar
    • 4 Years
    14 mins ago

    Ronaldo or Salah captain?

    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      13 mins ago

      Yes

    2. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Salah revenge for 7-1

    3. Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      11 mins ago

      Absolutely

    4. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Correct. Next question.

  6. Sakib.jafar
    • 4 Years
    12 mins ago

    I have both Sanchez and Steele and have only 4.5M left.

    Do I get Fernandez from Brentford who plays Watford today for -4. Or hold.

    1. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      Hold

      Upside of a cleansheet for Brentford, which seems unlikely, is 2 points

    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Hold. Same boat here, better to upgrade to a better keeper if you're moving him, has Wolves next week so maybe after that to De Gea or Ramsdale

    3. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      4 mins ago

      Hold

  7. Bishopool
    • 10 Years
    10 mins ago

    a) Robertson, Bowen, Richarlison
    b) TAA, Odegaard, Antonio

    1. Stimps
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      a

    2. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      B

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      B

    4. Cojones of Destiny
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B

  8. WhatWouldYourZlatanSay
    • 6 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ramsdale (Sanchez)

    TAA-James-Cancelo-Tomiyasu (Livra)
    Salah-Foden-Jota-Gallagher (Kovacic!)
    Vardy-King (Maupay)

    I’d like Ronaldo but would have to sell Vardy and downgrade a decent mid to do it…maybe Jota if he’s confirmed out?

    2ft but 0itb.

    A. Kova and Vardy > Bilva and Antonio?
    B. Vardy and Foden/Jota > Ronaldo and Gray
    C.Just Foden or Jota (depending on pressers) > Bilva and roll 2nd ft
    D. Get Kova out > Fred and have a stronger bench

    Or any others you think would help. Cheers guys and GL.

    1. JBG
      • 3 Years
      just now

      B with whoever is confirmed out of Foden/Jota.

  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    8 mins ago

    Very tempted by:
    Jota and Kane to Mane and Antonio for free.
    Would have enough transfers/money to move Mane and Salah out before AFCON, and get Jota, Son and Ronaldo in

    1. Brehmeren
      • 11 Years
      1 min ago

      I wouldn't sell Jota

    2. JorisLa
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Not sure if i prefer mane of jota, also knowing it's a future transfer.
      Just go Kane --> Antonio.

  10. Redranger
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Best route to get Ronaldo in?

    A) Vardy & Gundo > Ronaldo & Bowen
    B) Vardy, Raph & Rudiger > Ronaldo, Bowen & Dalot
    C) Vardy, Raph & Antonio > Ronaldo, Bowen & Watkins

    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    2. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      5 mins ago

      B, but doing it this week doesn't seem ideal

    3. Make United Great Again
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      A

    4. Mauricios Cappuccino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      B

  11. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    6 mins ago

    So, here I stand after a sinful -8. I can't actually justify this one. Just felt right, and I know I might be punished again

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo James Alonso
    (C)Salah Jota Bilva Foden
    Ronaldo Benteke

    Matthews Dennis Livra Brownhill

    0.0 ITB

    Jota to Bowen after Jota faces Newcastle. I might even take a Jota sub appearance on the chin for that Newcastle game, because it's easily a mauling

    From GW19, I've got my eyes on DCL and losing Chelsea boys ASAP

  12. HMC
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    Would appreciate some advice here folks...

    Would you start Watkins here?
    Bought him this week via Kane for double city with the intention to bench
    Any other changes needed in bench / starters?

    Guaita
    Trent Cancelo James
    Salah Jota Foden Bilva ESR*
    Antonio Dennis
    Steer Watkins White Livra

    1. Rassi
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      I would bench Watkins and make White the 1st sub.

  13. Mauricios Cappuccino
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    4 mins ago

    A) Sanchez to Guita
    Or
    B) Sanchez to Rams/DDG
    Mbeumo to Fred (-4)

  14. JorisLa
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    Raphina to Mount for -4?
    He is playing due to spurs (Dier).

    Yay or Nay?

    1. Mauricios Cappuccino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Not for -4 imo

  15. Ha.
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    ESR being assessed.... thanks for nothing

    1. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      just now

      Off the bench most likely

  16. Cojones of Destiny
    • 3 Years
    1 min ago

    first on bench:
    a. Ait Nouri (MCI)
    b. D. Luiz (LIV)

    1. Ha.
      • 6 Years
      just now

      B

  17. CAP
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Is there any reason why I should take a -4 to replace Sanchez. Struggling to find one when whoever I bring in most likely gets 2 points

    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      just now

      Don't think it's worth it for a hit.

    2. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      just now

      If 4.5, no. If De Gea, no brainer.

  18. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    just now

    Thoughts here? 1 FT and 0.2 ITB

    Bachmann
    TAA James Cancelo
    Salah (VC) Mbeumo Raphinha Jota
    Ronaldo (C) Antonio King

    (Sanchez White Livramento Gilmour)

    Was looking at Raphinha to Bowen but thinking two FTs next week might be more advantageous?

  19. Rassi
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    just now

    Third time is the charm:

    Mings or Konsa?

  20. Ze_Austin
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    just now

    Norwich Covid news tempts me towards Ronaldo (C)

    But it wouldn't make much of a difference if those with Covid are fringe players, so getting the names would be important before that decision

