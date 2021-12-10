The big FPL Gameweek 16 preview: Player and team statistics

Our Big Numbers piece looks at the key player and team statistics ahead of Gameweek 16 in Fantasy Premier League (FPL).

As well as the usual selection of stats from our Premium Members’ Area, we’ve got some great graphics courtesy of Andrew Gower and Ted Talks FPL – our thanks to those two for their excellent input into this piece.

+3.70 expected goals prevented (xG) by Jose Sa (£5.0m) this season, the best rate among FPL goalkeepers. In laymen’s terms, this means that Sa has kept out 3.7 goals more than what data collectors Opta deem he should have conceded based on the quality of shots faced. Sa is FPL’s highest-scoring FPL goalkeeper in 2021/22 and only Edouard Mendy (£6.3m) has a better save percentage than the Wolves shot-stopper.

0 clean sheets registered by Leicester City in their last 14 Premier League fixtures. Kasper Schmeichel (£4.9m) has the worst xGC (-6.70) of all of the Premier League goalkeepers this season, while no side has allowed more efforts on target (78) than Brendan Rodgers’ troops. The Foxes are also ranked 19th for both shots conceded (235) and attempts in the box allowed (157).

13 penalty area touches recorded by Rayan Ait-Nouri (£4.3m) over the last four Gameweeks, the most that any defender has managed in that time. The Wolves wing-back has also had four attempts from inside the opposition box during this period and created five chances.

5 shots in the box attempted by both Matthew Cash (£5.0m) and Tyrone Mings (£4.9m) in Steven Gerrard’s first four games in charge, the joint-highest numbers among FPL defenders. The aforementioned Ait-Nouri is the only defender who has touched the ball in the box on more occasions than Cash (12) in the last four Gameweeks.

19 penalty box touches and four big chances created by Andrew Robertson (£7.0m) over his last four matches, the best among FPL defenders. What’s letting the Scot down is his goal threat: he hasn’t had a single shot since Gameweek 6.

