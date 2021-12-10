496
The FPL players I’m considering to replace Son ahead of Gameweek 16

We hear from one of the most successful Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers in the world ahead of Gameweek 13: the Fantasy Football Scout Hall of Fame number seven, Jon Ballantyne.

Jon has remarkably finished inside the top 1,000 in each of his last three seasons, having posted a further three top 20k overall ranks across his five other campaigns playing FPL.

After a rather disheartening start to Gameweek 15 (receiving two points from my triple Chelsea defence), I was incredibly happy to finish on 53 points and get a green arrow to rank 49,612.

Joshua King (£5.8m) and Reece James (£6.2m) joined my team for two free transfers, enabling a permanent triple Chelsea defence, a move which appears particularly volatile. From an ‘effective ownership’ perspective, I’m far less exposed due to the popularity of a Blues defensive double-up. Given the exceptional value on offer, I’m content with taking this a step further, with a view to playing all five of my defenders until Gameweek 20. While I fully expect wild swings in the short term, I view this as six-week play (18 starts) and thus I’m completely content with the week-by-week variance. 

Looking ahead to Gameweek 16, we’re faced with the all-too-familiar Covid disruption that last season was riddled with. It appears that a number of popular picks have been caught in the crossfire, most notably regarding the Brighton v Tottenham Hotspur game which has just been cancelled at the time of writing this. As we enter the busy Christmas schedule, already notorious for player rotation, I believe there’s a stronger case than ever to spread funds towards the bench and consider squad depth when making transfers, as we should anticipate further short-term disruption. 

Entering into Gameweek 16, I find myself in the highly fortunate position of being able to field a relatively strong 11-man team. However, with rumours of a Diogo Jota (£8.0m) injury and both Ivan Toney (£6.7m) and Son Heung-min (£10.4m) already confirmed out, I will be forced to make a transfer – and in my case, I’m fortunate enough for this just to be the one single move With no available funds in the bank, I will be looking at either a Son or Toney downgrade. With no striker at £6.6m or lower that grabs my attention for Gameweek 16 I can quickly rule out the Brentford striker and focus on a Son replacement, although it is worth noting I would have strongly considered Chris Wood (£6.7m) if I had that extra £0.1m! With a budget of £10.3m, you’d presume to be spoilt for choice in the midfield bracket, but I’m finding it challenging to land on a clear and obvious candidate, so I’d like to share my shortlist, one of whom is very likely to be selected.  

The shortlist: Ilkay Gündogan (£7.3m), Bernardo Silva (£7.6m), Jack Grealish (£7.6m) and Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m)

Kicking things off with the City assets, all three present excellent value and significant upside – providing they win a starting slot in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI. Given the fragile state of our benches, opting for one of these three doesn’t necessarily provide the security that we’re after, but their enticing fixture run will likely reward managers who get it right. Silva looks most likely to start and play the full 90 minutes after being rested midweek, but I see a slightly higher degree of offensive upside in the other two options, both of whom come with a small level of doubt regarding their starting positions. I’m still keen to monitor Man City, especially given the injury status of Phil Foden (£8.1m), who remains a priority target for me. In the case of the City midfielders, I’m currently more inclined to remain patient for another week, and I will of course be absorbing all available information up to the time of the deadline to aid my decision. 

Bowen was already being considered from Gameweek 18 when fixtures drastically improve for West Ham, and I’m quite content with moving a couple of weeks earlier on him than planned. He does represent good value, a safer long-term starting prospect than the Man City options and is predicted to do well in terms of offensive returns. At the time of writing this article, I’m still undecided as to which of these four will be selected and all of them remain in contention. My general philosophy towards FPL would push me towards a slightly higher risk asset if there’s a gain in ‘expected value’, so the final decision on this one could be quite interesting! 

Lots of managers will have been incredibly unlucky this week, at no real fault of their own. It seems the biggest variance swing of the season before the Gameweek has even started! I’d carefully review the long-term implications of your transfers when putting out short-term fires, and if this is the case for you, hopefully, things can only get better from here…

Once again, I wish you all good luck. 

  1. Iceball
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Will we know some more about ESR situation?

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Yeah presser today

    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Anytime between now and 1 hour before Arsenal kick off...

      Seriously though, presume we'll hear from Arteta today

  2. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Any news on Jota?

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      No presser later today i think

  3. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 14 mins ago

    Just relaxing this morning

  4. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    Nobody considering Lukaku?

    1. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Never again! How's your team looking mate? Last time I make early transfers that's for sure lol I'm screwed this game week.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 3 mins ago

        Ouch I’ve not bothered looking at it much at all, as soon as I heard about Spurs I just couldn’t stand to look at it lol.

        I do have 2FTs though so can swap Kane and Son to Ronnie/Lukaku/Vardy and a another

    2. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Fixtures are good next 2 but he hasn’t done anything to make people notice him. Is he even guaranteed to start?

  5. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Which option would you prefer to have in your team?

    A) Ronaldo & D.Gray
    B) Dennis & Bruno

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 7 mins ago

      A

    2. Feed tha Sheep
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      A

  6. vova
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 7 mins ago

    Raphinha owners, are you keeping him through his tough fixtures?

    1. mynameisq
      • 8 Years
      1 hour, 6 mins ago

      No though he may get this week if I need to take hits

    2. TopBinFc
        1 hour, 4 mins ago

        Keeping, playing him tomorrow, hopefully bench v city and then he has nice Arsenal fixture at home.

        1. ZTF
          • 7 Years
          34 mins ago

          Leeds look bad enough with Phillips in the side though.

          1. TopBinFc
              16 mins ago

              Yeah true but you never know, would be a -4 to get rid so dont see the point. Whoever I buy in needs to get a least 6 points to make it worthwhile and thats assuming Raph blanks.

      • ZAMUNDA
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 5 mins ago

        Need your help guys please
        1 FT:
        Bachmann - Sanchez*
        TAA - James - Cancelo - Reguilon* - Tsimikas
        Salah - Son* - Foden* - ESR* - Mbeumo
        Toney* - Wilson - Benteke

        1) Reguilon to Dalot or Alonso
        2) Son to Mount or another Man City mid
        3) Toney to Dennis

        *blank or flagged players

        1. BERGKOP
          • 10 Years
          1 hour, 2 mins ago

          2. Mount

      • lewis274
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          when’s klopp press conference

          1. rainy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 6 Years
            23 mins ago

            https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/comment/24462186

        • Atimis
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 5 mins ago

          Thoughts on Antonio? Worth considering him?

        • The Train Driver
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Covid outbreak in Norwich, hilarious if it's postponed after so many of us did Sanchez > DDG.

          1. mynameisq
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 2 mins ago

            Looks fine to go ahead based on Smith's comments

          2. ZTF
            • 7 Years
            56 mins ago

            Only a couple

            1. ZTF
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Of suspected cases that is

          3. internal error
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            55 mins ago

            Not an outbreak.....yet

        • lewis274
            1 hour, 4 mins ago

            raphinha -> jota for a -4?

            1. mdm
              • 9 Years
              1 hour ago

              Yes, but wait for Jota news first

            2. internal error
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 9 Years
              51 mins ago

              Jota wasnt seen in training yesterday so I would wait for Klopps press conference in 3 hours time

          • Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            54 mins ago

            Captain Ronaldo or Salah?

            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 4 Years
              10 mins ago

              Salah if you have a good rank.
              Otherwise take the risk.

              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 5 Years
                5 mins ago

                Is 53K any good?

                1. Gudjohnsen
                  • 4 Years
                  3 mins ago

                  I'm 100K and am gonna cap Salah.

                2. Super Saints
                  • 5 Years
                  just now

                  Anything inside the top 100k is a good rank, it's the new top 10k with all the spoon feeding these days!

            2. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              7 mins ago

              Mo
              … I have a 300k rank

            3. Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              And its got to be a leave on Salah at the moment, his ceiling is far higher and the damage it would cause is far greater!

          • ZTF
            • 7 Years
            53 mins ago

            DDG (Ward)
            TAA Cancelo James (Livra, Coady)
            Raph Jota* Salah Maddison Son*
            Antonio ASM (Gelhardt)

            2 FT and 0.3 in the bank?

            Son & Gelhardt to B.Silva/Bowen & King? Would bank the cash and probably use it to bring Foden in next week.

          • Gudjohnsen
            • 4 Years
            48 mins ago

            GTG?


            TAA, Cancelo, Alonso, Rudiger
            Salah (C), Bilva, Jota
            Antonio, Vardy (VC), King

            Bench: Steer, Mbeumo, Livramento, Gilmour

          • Camzy
            • 11 Years
            45 mins ago

            Value swing this week has been very steep.

            Making transfers on Sunday was not really wise in hindsight but I got very lucky. I think this will be the last time I do it this year.

            Kane, Toney, Gallagher -0.4m
            Ronaldo, Bowen, King +0.3m

            It's effectively an 0.7m swing in value which is quite significant. My TV is 106.3m and I think it's enough now to consolidate and just wait with the herd. The lead is enough now I think.

            1. Gudjohnsen
              • 4 Years
              6 mins ago

              Great TV!
              Mine's only 104.2 and I thought that was pretty good.

            2. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              5 mins ago

              The "curse" of a high TV.
              Buying Kane.
              😆

              1. Camzy
                • 11 Years
                just now

                Kane is the worst player in the game by points/pound.... by a lot.

                Oh well, it's done. Sayonara Harry. Thank you for nothing.

              2. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Next stop. KDB. Damn those fixtures!

            3. Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              just now

              Not to mention Bilva!

          • NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            43 mins ago

            Oh no Norwich have Covid cases.

            Hwang & Alonso > Ronaldo (C) & Goode worth -8?

            1. Christina.
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              2 mins ago

              nope

              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Might do it for free in GW18. You think?

            2. Nomar
              • 12 Years
              2 mins ago

              Most teams are going to start having covid cases now, methinks.

              1. NABIL - FPL otai
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Good for us addicts

          • Wolfman180
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            38 mins ago

            DDG
            TAA, Cancelo, James, Alonso
            Salah, Jota, Bowen, Gallagher
            Antonio, Jesus

            Foster, LIv, Normann, Davis

            A) Jesus to Ronaldo -4
            B) Normann to Gundo -4
            C) Davis to Richarlison -4
            D) Do nothing, keep team as is

            1. Super Saints
              • 5 Years
              just now

              D

          • Rassi
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            31 mins ago

            Would you rather have Mings or Konsa?

          • Brad1807
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Please help with team 1.2 itb and 1 ft

            And no Sanchez or foster also regulion and rumours of jota being injured would a fre hit be viable ? Help!!

            Any help would be great.
            Sanchez , foster

            Arnold, regulion , rudiger , semado , livermanto

            Mbuemo,Gallagher,B silva,salah,jota

            Antonio , Dennis, vardy

            Open Controls
          • Atimis
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Which one sounds best? Other ideas with 2FTs 0.1ITB?

            1. Toney Son to King Bowen
            2. Toney Vardy Son to CR7 King Bowen -4

            Rambo/Foster
            TAA/Cancelo/James/Alonso/Duffy
            Salah/Son/Raph/Gallagher/Mbeumo
            Vardy/Toney/4.4

