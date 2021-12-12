2pm kick-off team news: Vardy benched, Cornet absent

There are two Premier League matches kicking-off at 14:00 GMT today – Burnley v West Ham United and Leicester City v Newcastle United.

Sean Dyche makes three changes from Gameweek 15, with Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez coming in for Nathan Collins, Josh Brownhill and Maxwell Cornet, who misses out with a thigh injury.

As for West Ham, they make two changes, with Arthur Masuaku and Said Benrahma replacing Ben Johnson and Kurt Zouma, both of whom are absent after sustaining hamstring injuries against Chelsea last week, as is Aaron Cresswell with an ongoing back problem.

Jamie Vardy once again starts on the bench for Leicester City, with Patson Daka preferred up front for a second successive week, flanked by Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

Youri Tielemans also comes in for Ademola Lookman, who is absent from the matchday squad.

At Newcastle, Eddie Howe names an unchanged XI after picking up their first win of the season against Burnley in Gameweek 15. That means Callum Wilson, who has scored eight goals in his last 12 league appearances, leads the line in an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Vydra, Lennon, Long, Pieters, Thomas, Brownhill, Bardsley, Collins

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Vlasic, Alese, Fornals, Noble, Kral, Baptiste, Ashby, Yarmolenko

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Vardy, Albrighton, Pereira, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Brunt

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT