Dugout Discussion December 12

2pm kick-off team news: Vardy benched, Cornet absent

There are two Premier League matches kicking-off at 14:00 GMT today – Burnley v West Ham United and Leicester City v Newcastle United.

Sean Dyche makes three changes from Gameweek 15, with Ben Mee, Jack Cork and Jay Rodriguez coming in for Nathan Collins, Josh Brownhill and Maxwell Cornet, who misses out with a thigh injury.

As for West Ham, they make two changes, with Arthur Masuaku and Said Benrahma replacing Ben Johnson and Kurt Zouma, both of whom are absent after sustaining hamstring injuries against Chelsea last week, as is Aaron Cresswell with an ongoing back problem.

Jamie Vardy once again starts on the bench for Leicester City, with Patson Daka preferred up front for a second successive week, flanked by Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

Youri Tielemans also comes in for Ademola Lookman, who is absent from the matchday squad.

At Newcastle, Eddie Howe names an unchanged XI after picking up their first win of the season against Burnley in Gameweek 15. That means Callum Wilson, who has scored eight goals in his last 12 league appearances, leads the line in an attacking 4-2-3-1 formation.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Rodriguez, Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Vydra, Lennon, Long, Pieters, Thomas, Brownhill, Bardsley, Collins

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Dawson, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Bowen, Lanzini, Benrahma, Antonio

Subs: Areola, Vlasic, Alese, Fornals, Noble, Kral, Baptiste, Ashby, Yarmolenko

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel, Castagne, Evans, Soyuncu, Thomas, Ndidi, Dewsbury-Hall, Tielemans, Maddison, Barnes, Daka

Subs: Ward, Bertrand, Vardy, Albrighton, Pereira, Soumare, Nelson, McAteer, Brunt

Newcastle United XI: Dubravka, Manquillo, Schar, Lascelles, Lewis, Shelvey, Willock, Almiron, Joelinton, Saint-Maximin, Wilson

Subs: Darlow, Ritchie, Hayden, Hendrick, Krafth, Fernandez, Fraser, Murphy, Gayle

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

657 Comments Post a Comment
  1. TeddiPonza
    • 11 Years
    21 mins ago

    Fed up with Antonio. Surely the right move to bring Ronaldo in even for a hit!

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Do it.

      He’ll start scoring as soon as you get rid.

      Open Controls
    2. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      due a rest no doubt?

      Open Controls
      1. TeddiPonza
        • 11 Years
        14 mins ago

        Antonio or Ronaldo?

        Open Controls
        1. Nomar
          • 12 Years
          10 mins ago

          Both?

          Open Controls
  2. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    20 mins ago

    Looks like CR7, Dennis, King is the way to go.

    Open Controls
    1. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Locadia

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        22 minutes for a grand total of 1 pt this season. Have I missed something?

        Open Controls
        1. Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Think it's just as he's the cheapest forward in the game lol i.e. they are all useless

          Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      15 mins ago

      Lacazette

      Open Controls
  3. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    West Ham assets shocking value

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Defenders doing ok.

      Open Controls
      1. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Won't face a Cornet-less Burnley every week

        Open Controls
  4. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    19 mins ago

    Tough choice for captain next GW.

    Open Controls
  5. BobB
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 12 Years
    19 mins ago

    Why has Antonio bombed last month?

    Open Controls
    1. Nomar
      • 12 Years
      18 mins ago

      Reversal of Harry Kane, only scores in August.

      Open Controls
  6. sirmorbach
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    Any early thoughts for my 2 free transfers, lads? I'd greatly appreciate it, as I'll have limited time tomorrow.

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Cancelo*, Dias, James, Livra
    Salah, Foden, Jota, Bowen, Luiz
    Antonio, Wilson, King

    A. Wilson-Watkins, Luiz-Odegaard
    B. Wilson-Dennis, Luiz-Mount
    C. Cancelo-Dalot, Luiz-Bernardo
    D. Wilson-Watkins, hold other ft
    E. Something else?

    Open Controls
  7. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    19 mins ago

    Have owned Bowen before, he’s a troll too.

    Prolly won’t score for a few weeks now.

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      15 mins ago

      I knew he is a trap, but still fell to it.

      Open Controls
      1. Nomar
        • 12 Years
        14 mins ago

        We all fall for most of the traps the FPL gods set for us!

        Open Controls
  8. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    19 mins ago

    Should've picked Maddison instead of Bowen I see.

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Incredible returns, all versus poor defences, though

      Open Controls
  9. Deulofail
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    19 mins ago

    51pts with Guaita to go. Feeling confident for the century

    Open Controls
  10. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    19 mins ago

    very cheeky repost

    would really like some help please.

    a armstrong to king/dennis for free
    b save and following gw do james/gilmour/armstrong to telles/bowen/Gelhardt for -4.

    b would mean double west ham attack bowen/antonio and play 352

    thank you

    Open Controls
    1. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      A with King 😉

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
    2. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      4 mins ago

      I wouldn't get Telles in with Shaw lurking around. Armstrong to King or Dennis looks ok.

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        just now

        cheers

        Open Controls
  11. HurriKane
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Time to get in Maddison? Has really gone under the radar

    4 goals 4 assists in his last 6 pl starts

    Open Controls
    1. TorresMagic™
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 12 Years
      8 mins ago

      6 PL starts ago.

      Open Controls
    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      There are a few other good places that discuss FPL - defo under the radar here. Leicester fans knew.

      Open Controls
    3. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Time to chase points?

      Open Controls
    4. Freshy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      6 mins ago

      Covid Spurs next up is a ?

      Open Controls
    5. F4L
      • 6 Years
      just now

      would be chasing, fixtures aren't good now

      Open Controls
  12. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    18 mins ago

    LMS safety score currently 49 with autosubs.

    Open Controls
  13. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    18 mins ago

    7 players this week. Any worse?

    Open Controls
  14. bso
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    As re WH just tired? Not used to playing so many games? They can’t suddenly be rubbish.

    Open Controls
  15. Do I Not Like Orange
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    18 mins ago

    Son/Sarr > Jota/Foden worth a -4 this GW? Would probably mean going without Bowen for now.

    Open Controls
  16. Arteta
    • 6 Years
    18 mins ago

    Arsenal - West Ham predictions?

    Open Controls
    1. stuck in a dream 🙂
        1 min ago

        arsenal to shine

        Open Controls
      • DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        just now

        2-1 or 2-0

        Open Controls
      • lugs
        • 4 Years
        just now

        2-1, Arsenal being at home edges it for me

        Open Controls
      • dunas_dog
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        2-1 Arsenal

        Open Controls
    2. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      17 mins ago

      Would you play Duffy v No Jiminez Wolves?

      Open Controls
      1. stuck in a dream 🙂
          5 mins ago

          nope

          Open Controls
        • Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          5 mins ago

          Brighton aren’t allowed to but feel free

          Open Controls
          1. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            3 mins ago

            Thought was 1 game ban. Didn’t look.

            Thanks for info braaa

            Open Controls
            1. Ask Yourself
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              2 mins ago

              Yeah it was but the game got cancelled innit

              Open Controls
              1. DavidBadWillie
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                just now

                FFS

                Open Controls
        • jonnybhoy
          • 9 Years
          4 mins ago

          Yeah 0-0 written all over it

          Open Controls
      2. SHOWSTOPPERRR
        • 4 Years
        16 mins ago

        Cup opponent has tielemans sitting 2nd on the bench and have 3 spurs players starting.. Yesterday I was 20 points clear. Now am 52 he is 53. Gallagher left to play for me and he has richarlison. Surely am going out 🙂

        Open Controls
        1. stuck in a dream 🙂
            1 min ago

            prayers my brother prayers

            Open Controls
          • Pep's Money Laundry
            • 6 Years
            just now

            A 0-0 will make things even more interesting

            Open Controls
        2. BeWater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          16 mins ago

          Remember the time Antonio was in form. Yeah that was a great two weeks.

          Open Controls
          1. Limbo
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            13 mins ago

            #setandforget

            Open Controls
          2. Nomar
            • 12 Years
            12 mins ago

            Keep the faith. He will surely come good again.

            Open Controls
          3. Ginkapo FPL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 10 Years
            12 mins ago

            It was around 7 week, I owned him for all those weeks and sold before the blanks. The change coincided with Europa league putting too much pressure on the squad. I got laughed at for suggesting that, but I cant see anyone laughing now.

            Except me. I'm laughing

            Open Controls
            1. Zim0
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              8 mins ago

              U also didn't have Trent for a long time so I guess it balanced out 😆

              Open Controls
              1. Ginkapo FPL
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 10 Years
                6 mins ago

                I feel like you think thats an insult somehow. Not having trent when he wasnt performing well and I wasnt going to captain is something I am proud of...

                Open Controls
                1. Zim0
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  just now

                  Wasn't performing well? When did that happen? He's only blanked 3 matches he played in. Are u talking about him being injured or ill in GW5 and 7 😆 yes it's difficult to get points when u don't play true

                  Open Controls
          4. Do I Not Like Orange
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            10 mins ago

            Most would've shifted him if not for the complete lack of decent options up front this season. I will keep an eye on Daka if he continues to get starts.

            Open Controls
        3. jonnybhoy
          • 9 Years
          16 mins ago

          If Palace keep a clean sheet my cup tie will come down to a virtual coin toss as both scored and conceeded the same amount of goals...

          Open Controls
        4. Ask Yourself
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Yeah think I’ll change my plan of bringing Bowen and Antonio in now. We just can’t play anything other than on the counter, completely clueless when teams give us possession

          Open Controls
        5. Deulofail
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          15 mins ago

          Sold:
          Son (2 off bench) + Raphinha (7) + Edouard (?)
          = 9pts

          Bought:
          Bowen (3) + Bernado (6) + Dennis (9)
          -8
          = 10pts

          Need Edouard non-involvement and YC

          Open Controls
          1. Freshy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 11 Years
            7 mins ago

            I hate auditing my transfers
            What is behind me does not matter

            Open Controls
            1. Deulofail
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 5 Years
              1 min ago

              It's half the fun of the game! Sell a player and hope you get more points as a result. Maybe even more than half! haha

              Open Controls
        6. BobB
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          14 mins ago

          No sure Arsenal will beat W Ham. They're flat track bullies, most of the better teams beat or hold them.

          Open Controls
          1. Dokdok666
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            10 mins ago

            I'm fairly confideny arsenal loses, they seem to always lose against teams that are "supposed" to be below them

            Open Controls
            1. Hazz
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              just now

              Opposite really. Look at all the teams they've beaten this season, and where in the table each of them are.

              Open Controls
          2. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            10 mins ago

            If it's psychological, maybe it depends on if they see West Ham as a top team. Arteta should spend the next 2 days feeding them anti-Hammers propaganda Clockwork Orange style

            Open Controls
          3. DavidBadWillie
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            8 mins ago

            Lost 1 in the last 10 v West Ham.

            Good theory pal.

            Open Controls
            1. DavidBadWillie
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              just now

              1 last 12 actually

              Open Controls
          4. F4L
            • 6 Years
            2 mins ago

            Arsenal are decent at home

            Open Controls
        7. Pukki Pies
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          13 mins ago

          Vardy & Alonso > Ronaldo & Lamptey?

          Open Controls
          1. Concrete
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            Yes
            Or Dalot

            Open Controls
            1. Pukki Pies
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              5 mins ago

              Already got De Gea, not sure I’m want the double up?

              Open Controls
              1. Baps hunter
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 4 Years
                just now

                I don't think it really matters. Different positions.

                Open Controls
        8. Guru Mediation
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          12 mins ago

          Gundo + Antonio > Bernardo + Richarlison (-4)?

          Exact money

          Open Controls
          1. Concrete
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            just now

            N

            Open Controls
          2. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Richarlison I am not certain about, but perhaps from me. Might work actually.

            Open Controls
        9. Concrete
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          12 mins ago

          Who to move to make cash

          ESR play 442

          Rudiger or James play 352

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Dunno. Already regret ESR to Bowen tbh. Cost me 13 pts.

            Open Controls
        10. Cok3y5murf
          • 5 Years
          10 mins ago

          Some said Antonio was a season-keeper barring injury

          Open Controls
          1. Baps hunter
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            6 mins ago

            There have been very few real season-keepers. I never trust the word.

            Open Controls
          2. stuck in a dream 🙂
              6 mins ago

              he probably jinxed everything

              Open Controls
              1. Hiiler
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                2 mins ago

                Yeah after he celebrated his goal with cut out od himself he seems to be off the mark . He jokingly said after it how many goals will he score this season. With that he jinxed it I think too. 🙂

                Open Controls
                1. thegaffer82
                  • 10 Years
                  just now

                  Somebody switched real Antonio with cardboard cut out Antonio…
                  You’ve solved the mystery of Antonio’s goal drought right there!!!

                  Open Controls
            • Baps hunter
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 4 Years
              5 mins ago

              Trent and Cancelo perhaps (and Salah when not in Africa).

              Open Controls
            • Pukki Pies
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              To be fair, him being fit for this long has never happened before, so no-one knew what would happen! I for one didn’t see him just stopping scoring to be honest

              Open Controls
          3. Champions League Varane
            • 3 Years
            5 mins ago

            Thoughts on Callum Wilson replacements? W/ exact cash (7.4) thanks!

            Open Controls
            1. Sun Jihai
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Dennis is the only one really!

              Open Controls
          4. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            3 mins ago

            Just saw Maddison's dive for the penalty. Surely clear and obvious error from the ref to give that?

            Open Controls
            1. F4L
              • 6 Years
              1 min ago

              honestly if the FA were consistent Maddison should get handed a two game ban.

              Open Controls
              1. Deulofail
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 5 Years
                just now

                Why?

                Open Controls
            2. PartyTime
                just now

                There was contact so it wasn’t clear & obvious even though he dived

                Open Controls
            3. OptimusBlack
              • 8 Years
              just now

              Best Striker with 7.8 M or Lessa I have Dennis BTW

              Open Controls

