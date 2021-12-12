61
Scoreboard December 12

FPL Gameweek 16 round-up: Sunday review, injury news and the things we learned

61 Comments
Share

Our Scoreboard series rounds up the key goings-on from Sunday’s Gameweek 16 fixtures, from injury news to stats analysis.

With the swift turnaround between Fantasy Premier League (FPL) deadlines, the Scoreboard articles will take the place of the usual Scout Notes throughout December.

The graphics below are taken from LiveFPL, Ragabolly’s excellent and ever-expanding website, and our own Premium Members Area.

GOALS, ASSISTS, BONUS

INJURIES AND BANS 

Jonny Evans (£5.4m) went down holding his hamstring after just a few minutes of action on Sunday, and was quickly replaced, with Wilfred Ndidi (£4.8m) dropping in at centre-back.

“Not good. We think it’s his hamstring but we’ll get more on that tomorrow. It’s such a shame because he’s such a fantastic player.” – Brendan Rodgers on Jonny Evans

The setback is another worry for Leicester City’s injury and illness-hit squad, which is already missing key defenders Wesley Fofana (£4.3m), Jannik Vestergaard (£4.7m) and James Justin (£4.9m), plus Ayoze Perez (£5.7m), Ademola Lookman (£6.0m) and Kelechi Iheanacho (£6.9m) further forward.

Elsewhere, Maxwel Cornet (£6.1m) missed Gameweek 16 with a thigh problem, which Sean Dyche touched on in his post-match interview:

“We will wait and see over the next few days, he is settling well.”

Dyche also gave an update on Connor Roberts (£4.5m), who missed today’s squad due to illness:

“Unfortunately, Connor has got a really bad bug that eventually turned into an infection, so he’s had to go into hospital to make sure that’s clear. He’s feeling a bit better now, but he’s got to stay in over the weekend to make sure this bug clears.”

As for West Ham United, David Moyes has suggested Aaron Cresswell (£5.4m) – who has missed the last three games with an ongoing back problem – could return soon when quizzed on his availability ahead of Wednesday’s tie at Arsenal:

“I am hoping so, we are short and having to get through the best we can.”

At Everton, Rafa Benitez was without influential midfielder Allan (£4.5m) through injury, while Richarlison (£7.4m) was substituted off just before the hour mark, which he went onto explain after the match:

“Allan was working so hard at the end of the game a few days ago with a problem, he couldn’t be here. 

Richarlison has a problem with his calf. We knew and were trying to protect him at half-time. He wanted to try to carry on. Without Dominic Calvert-Lewin we cannot take this risk (of Richarlison aggravating his problem). We put a player who was fresh on. He knew, we knew he wasn’t fully fit. It wasn’t helping with the arms (Richarlison looking annoyed). I said we could change him at half-time and nothing would happen. He wasn’t doing too much in the second half.”

On the suspension front, Abdoulaye Doucoure (£5.4m) and Javier Manquillo (£4.0m) are now just one caution away from a ban, having picked up their fourth yellow cards of the season in Gameweek 16.

Aside from that, it was a fairly quiet afternoon, though Demarai Gray (£5.6m), Allan Saint-Maximin (£6.8m), Caglar Soyuncu (£4.9m) and Ben Mee (£4.9m) did all move onto three bookings.

GAMEWEEK 16 TAKEAWAYS

ADVANCED GALLAGHER SHINES IN NEW-LOOK PALACE MIDFIELD

Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) moved up to third in the midfielder standings on Sunday, with his brace of goals taking him to six for the season. In a thoroughly deserved win, the Chelsea loanee was easily the best player on the pitch, with Cheikhou Kouyate (£4.5m) and Will Hughes (£4.7m) offering him a platform to thrive in the final-third. As a result, he was deployed in a more advanced role, which was key to his performance.

Conor Gallagher’s average position by Gameweek

AWAY WOES CONTINUE AT NEWCASTLE

Following Sunday’s heavy defeat at the King Power Stadium, Newcastle United have now taken just three points from a possible 24 on their travels this season. They are still yet to win, while goals have been in short supply, too, with just five across their eight away games.

And that lack of attacking threat is impacting Callum Wilson (£7.5m), who looked isolated today, and as a result, managed just 10 touches in the final-third. It’s also worth noting the disparity in his home/away numbers, with his goal attempts (2.97/1.13), shots in the box (2.52/0.94) and big chances (0.89/0.38) per 90 minutes all taking a dip on the road.

TIELEMANS AND MADDISON DELIVER AS LEICESTER GET BACK TO WINNING WAYS

With Jamie Vardy (£10.7m) benched once again, Leicester turned to Youri Tielemans (£6.4m) and James Maddison (£6.7m) for inspiration on Sunday, with the pair stepping up and delivering monster 16-point FPL hauls.

For Maddison, the playmaker has now produced double-digit returns in three of his last four appearances, courtesy of three goals and four assists, though the fixtures up until the end of the year – Tottenham Hotspur (h), Everton (a), Manchester City (a) and Liverpool (h) – is probably enough to put off any potential buyers.

Today’s 4-0 win also signalled Leicester’s first clean sheet since Gameweek 1, with a much-improved defensive display restricting their opponents to just 0.67 expected goals (xG).

“When you’re in Europe you come up against teams who have a whole week to prepare. We got back on Thursday night, to sleep at 4am then back here again so it’s tough to bounce back on tired legs, especially with a Covid-hit squad. That’s what it’s about. The most pleasing thing after getting an assist, a goal and a penalty is the clean sheet. We’ve talked about that a lot. To look at the scoreboard at the end and see a nil next to the opponent is a good feeling.” – James Maddison

“It’s important to share (the goals) about. Jamie is an amazing player for us and he understands where he’s at. He’ll be fit and ready and fresh for Thursday.” – Brendan Rodgers on Jamie Vardy

ANTONIO WITHOUT A GOAL SINCE GAMEWEEK 9

After today’s blank, Michail Antonio (£7.9m) has now failed to find the back of the net in any of his last seven Premier League appearances. During that time, he has managed just one assist, though owners will find it hard to move him on, given West Ham United’s forthcoming schedule, which from Gameweek 17 is about as good as it gets, with matches against Norwich City (h), Southampton (h) and Watford (a) before the end of the year.

“I don’t think we can just rely on him to score all our goals. He scored so many at the start of the season. Yeah, it’s dried up a bit but every striker goes through that patch, he’s still massively key for our team and the way that we play, but the goals need to start coming from other players as well including myself.” – David Moyes on Michail Antonio

COVID CASES REPORTED AT MAN UTD AND VILLA

It is being reported that a small number of Covid-19 cases impacted both Manchester United and Aston Villa’s respective training sessions on Sunday. According to The Athletic, the United squad that travelled to Norwich City for yesterday’s win had all tested negative. However, there has since been some positive lateral flow tests in camp, with those involved sent home from training today and will now have PCR rests. At Villa, one first-team player has tested positive, with training set to go ahead as planned tomorrow. Man Utd are due to take on Brentford on Tuesday, while Villa travel to Norwich the day after in Gameweek 17.

STAT WATCH – GAMEWEEK 16

Conor Gallagher’s seven goal attempts in Gameweek 16 was more than any other player on show, with his 0.6 non-penalty xG total only beaten by Diogo Jota (£8.0m), Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.4m) and Salomon Rondon (£6.0m) this weekend.

The attacking midfielder also features here, with his three created chances carrying an expected assists (xA) value of 0.44.

West Ham duo Jarrod Bowen (£6.5m) and Nikola Vlasic (£5.7m) also appear from Sunday’s games, plus Gallagher’s team-mate Jordan Ayew (£5.8m).

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

61 Comments Post a Comment
  1. dshv
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Taa James Cancelo
    Salah Foden Jota ESR Gallagher
    Antonio Ronaldo

    Foster - reguilon - livra - davis

    1ft 0.1itb

    How can i improve this team and bring him to 10k again..

    Open Controls
    1. mixology
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      21 mins ago

      team looks good, I'd save

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      20 mins ago

      Be patient, don't take hits, spot the next big player before the rest.

      Open Controls
  2. eish
    • 7 Years
    25 mins ago

    A) Rudiger, Gundogan > Reguilon, Foden(-4) (If spurs fixture looks on)
    B)Gundogan > Bowen
    C) Gundogan > maddison

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Probably B. Don't mind A though.

      Open Controls
  3. BeWater
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    23 mins ago

    Reece James owners what are we thinking now? It's been painful the last few weeks. I'm actually thinking about getting Tierney and then rotating him with Dalot and Davies in that 3rd defender spot.

    The extra funds will be used to do Gundogan to Foden.

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      11 mins ago

      Keeping 100%

      Open Controls
    2. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Yet keeping

      Open Controls
    3. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Have Rudi considering getting rid of James double Chelsea defence been terrible past month

      Open Controls
  4. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    23 mins ago

    Let say Spurs game won’t be called off, would you keep Vardy and do Raph Mbeumo to Jota BSilva -4?

    Open Controls
    1. BeWater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Yes because both incoming players could cover that hit.

      Open Controls
      1. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I know Vardy is stinking but it is hard to find strikers nowadays

        Open Controls
  5. RAFA THE GAFFA
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    The smallest of green arrows up 550 places 😆

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Top 1k now?

      Open Controls
      1. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        33k up from 33k 😆

        Open Controls
        1. My heart goes Salalalalah
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I'll take that 😉

          Open Controls
  6. Ginkapo FPL
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    Latest from BoJo

    "Get Boosted Now".

    Bringing forward the booster jab target for all over 18's (who were double jabbed at least 3 months ago), by end of December.

    Sounds like the army are going to support the effort

    Open Controls
    1. My heart goes Salalalalah
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      "My 5th booster doesn't work, cos' you haven't been injected...:

      Open Controls
    2. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      12 mins ago

      Should I go to work or not go to work ?

      Open Controls
      1. Pompel
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        10 mins ago

        Work from home

        Open Controls
        1. el polako
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          6 mins ago

          Feck it, I just throw a house party for conservatives.
          Some cheese, wine...

          Open Controls
          1. Pompel
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            5 mins ago

            The more conservatives catch the bug, the better 😉

            Open Controls
            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              4 mins ago

              Cant catch covid from your mates

              Open Controls
      2. DavidBadWillie
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        7 mins ago

        Don’t go to work, but go to the work party

        Open Controls
    3. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      9 mins ago

      Deflecting from last weeks/month/year/decades of lies and corruption

      Open Controls
      1. ilikewud
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Shut up

        Open Controls
    4. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Boris the serial liar asks the nation to do something because he says it's the right thing to do! Errr, yeah right-on BJ!

      Open Controls
    5. The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      As someone who has been staunchly anti-government my whole life, let me just say that’s it’s really really weird that people seems to favor the conspiracy angle so strongly over the “they are just completely inept” angle.

      You can hate these people without questioning established science like herd immunity, vaccine efficacy, germ spread, etc. it’s getting a bit comical what people “believe”

      Open Controls
  7. Aaa
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    20 mins ago

    1ft and nothing in the bank, which player is a priority to ditch or roll this week?

    Guaita*/Foster*
    TAA/James/Rudiger/Dalot/Liv
    Salah/Jota/Raph*/Lookman*/Gallagher
    Ronaldo*/Toney*/King

    Open Controls
  8. Buck The Trent
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    19 mins ago

    Which GK to get?

    A Ramsdale (kills me in OR/ML due to ownership)
    B DDG (differential)
    C Sanchez (save 0.4-0.5 cash)

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      13 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      9 mins ago

      I'm tempted by B, but I waited too long on Martinez yesterday and worried it's the same situation!

      Open Controls
      1. waltzingmatildas
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Sorry, not yesterday, last season!

        Open Controls
  9. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    14 mins ago

    Best move? 1ft, 0.2itb
    A) gundo to gallagher/ESR
    B) alonso to tomiyasu/dalot/coufal and gundo to bilva (-4)
    C) gundo to gallagher/ESR, Guaita to Ramsdale/DDG (-4)
    D) gundo to gallagher/ESR, broja to Dennis/king (-4)
    E) save ft

    Guaita foster
    TAA cancelo james alonso livra
    Salah jota gundo raph bowen
    Ronaldo broja Davis

    Open Controls
    1. Jump in Micah
      • 10 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls
  10. Ibralicious
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Hope everyone had a great Sunday FPL showing! Would appreciate some advice on what to do here:

    De Gea
     TAA - Rüdiger -  Livramento
    Salah - Bernardo - Raphinha - ESR 
    Ronaldo - Antonio - Dennis  

    (Steele* - McArthur* - Reguilón* - Cancelo*) - 0.5 ITB

    A) Raphinha -> Bowen
    B) Raphinha -> Gallagher
    C) Livramento -> Dalot
    D) Safe FT and wait for news on UTD/TOT cancellation

    Cheers!

    Open Controls
    1. Bojack Horseman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      just now

      It’s got to be D hasn’t it? Wait until Tuesday afternoon.

      Open Controls
  11. Prison Mike
    • 6 Years
    10 mins ago

    Yay or Nay?

    Raphinha & Gundogan -> Bernardo & Gallagher (-4)

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Can't just do gundo to Silva?

      Open Controls
      1. Prison Mike
        • 6 Years
        3 mins ago

        No cash

        Open Controls
        1. waltzingmatildas
          • 11 Years
          1 min ago

          Hmm same situation. Reluctant to lose raph though

          Open Controls
          1. Prison Mike
            • 6 Years
            just now

            I could downgrade Wilson but the cheaper strikers are a lot worse than the cheaper midfielders…

            Open Controls
    2. Ibralicious
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      Gundo to Gallagher and Raphinha + 4

      Open Controls
      1. Prison Mike
        • 6 Years
        just now

        That’s an option but wanted city cover against Leeds and the good upcoming fixtures

        Open Controls
  12. Fpl_Ludwig
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    9 mins ago

    Wilson and Duffy ——> Pukki and a 5.6 def or less like Tierney/Tomiyasu

    Open Controls
    1. Fpl_Ludwig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      6 mins ago

      For a -4

      Open Controls
      1. Jump in Micah
        • 10 Years
        just now

        No

        Open Controls
  13. tom2224
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    2FT:

    ESL > Mount
    Vardy > Dennis

    ?

    Open Controls
  14. el polako
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    If you have a bench problems I feel bad for you son, I got 99 problems but bench ain't one...

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      I think Son is one of my problems

      Open Controls
      1. el polako
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        🙂

        Open Controls
  15. Coaly
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    Vardy to Watkins or Daka?

    Open Controls
  16. Arvin-ation
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    5 mins ago

    Dennis or King?

    Open Controls
    1. el polako
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Finally someone asked this question.

      Open Controls
    2. Return of the FF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      Dennis... missing King hauls won't hurt so much

      Open Controls
  17. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    3 mins ago

    GTG?

    Ramsdale
    TAA Rudi James
    Mo(c) Jota Gallagher Silva
    Ron Dennis Watkins

    Bench: Livra Bissouma Cancelo
    0 FT, 0.7m ITB

    Open Controls
  18. thirddimension
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    ESR to Gallagher for free? Too sideways?

    Open Controls
    1. Return of the FF
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      Probably too sideways

      Open Controls
  19. Return of the FF
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on this?

    Ramsdale
    James, Rudi, TAA, Cancelo, Livra
    Salah, Jota, Raph, ESR, Luiz
    Antonio, ASM, Dennis

    1 FT, 3.7itb

    1. Rotate and roll
    2. Raph/ESR for Bilva, Bowen, Maddi
    3. ASM for Watkins

    Anything else I'm missing?

    Open Controls
    1. Jump in Micah
      • 10 Years
      just now

      1

      Open Controls
  20. OLLY G
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 min ago

    Regulion and ESR ----> Guehi and Bowen for free

    I don't own Antonio and this would get me West Ham cover for their run.

    Good or bad moves?

    Thanks.

    Open Controls
  21. Total Foot 5 - romario 11
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Gallagher anyone kept him.on bench? Made the mistake of going for alonso ahead of him, pity those 15 pts.

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.