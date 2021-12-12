Palace v Everton team news: Benteke benched, Allan and Digne miss out

Crystal Palace take on Everton in the final Premier League match of Gameweek 16, with kick-off at Selhurst Park at 16:30 GMT.

Patrick Vieira makes three changes from the Gameweek 15 defeat at Manchester United, with Joel Ward, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard coming in for Nathaniel Clyne, Jeffrey Schlupp and Christian Benteke, all of whom drop to the bench.

That means influential defender Joachim Andersen remains out, despite returning to training last week.

As for Everton, Rafa Benitez also shuffles his pack. In come Mason Holgate, Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes, with Yerry Mina and Allan missing out completely, while Anthony Gordon is a substitute.

Lucas Digne, meanwhile, is once again absent from the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Hughes, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Riedewald

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Delph, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Iwobi, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Rondon, Simms, Onyango

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT