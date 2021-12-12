36
Dugout Discussion December 12

Palace v Everton team news: Benteke benched, Allan and Digne miss out

36 Comments
Share

Crystal Palace take on Everton in the final Premier League match of Gameweek 16, with kick-off at Selhurst Park at 16:30 GMT.

Patrick Vieira makes three changes from the Gameweek 15 defeat at Manchester United, with Joel Ward, Will Hughes and Odsonne Edouard coming in for Nathaniel Clyne, Jeffrey Schlupp and Christian Benteke, all of whom drop to the bench.

That means influential defender Joachim Andersen remains out, despite returning to training last week.

As for Everton, Rafa Benitez also shuffles his pack. In come Mason Holgate, Fabian Delph and Andre Gomes, with Yerry Mina and Allan missing out completely, while Anthony Gordon is a substitute.

Lucas Digne, meanwhile, is once again absent from the matchday squad.

GAMEWEEK 16 LINE-UPS

Crystal Palace XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell, Kouyate, Hughes, Gallagher, Ayew, Zaha, Edouard

Subs: Butland, Olise, Eze, Mateta, Schlupp, Clyne, Benteke, Kelly, Riedewald

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Doucoure, Delph, Gomes, Townsend, Gray, Richarlison

Subs: Begovic, Kenny, Iwobi, Gordon, Gbamin, Branthwaite, Rondon, Simms, Onyango

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

36 Comments Post a Comment
  1. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    13 mins ago

    Play up pompey post

    Open Controls
  2. Amartey Partey
    • 2 Years
    11 mins ago

    Glad I didn’t sell Jota. Liverpool are going to smash Newcastle.

    Open Controls
  3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    11 mins ago

    Gallagher to save my GW

    Open Controls
    1. Ask Yourself
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Same. Has two holding mids behind him again at long last so he could well do x

      Open Controls
  4. Pep's Money Laundry
    • 6 Years
    11 mins ago

    Can this long suffering Guaita owner finally get another cleansheet please

    Open Controls
  5. Atimis
    • 5 Years
    11 mins ago

    Jota or BSilva for next week?

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Im thinking Jota now and BSilva the week after? Will Jota start?

      Open Controls
  6. La Roja
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    10 mins ago

    Is this worth -4?

    ESR Bruno ➡ Sterlo Maddison

    Open Controls
    1. Atimis
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      Getting Lei now?

      Open Controls
    2. Limbo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      Keep ESR. Bruno out 100%. No threat. No pens. Occasional assist not enough for 11.5m. Got Son? two DGW on the horizon.

      Open Controls
      1. La Roja
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Good point about son tbh

        Open Controls
        1. Limbo
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          just now

          I’m planning now for Son & Reguillon. don’t see enough from Brighton/Burnley to consider

          Open Controls
  7. Cok3y5murf
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    Some said Antonio was a season-keeper barring injury

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      8 mins ago

      I finally got got rid two weeks ago. Good riddance!

      Open Controls
    2. pundit of punts
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ditched him on GW 8 WC

      Will get him back gw 18 vs Norwich

      Reached top 2k not owning him

      Happy days 😀

      Open Controls
    3. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      Yes and you, as well as others, were playing down Ronaldo as an asset 2 weeks ago and then went and brought him in.

      Open Controls
      1. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        just now

        I didn't play down Ronaldo. I said he wouldn't be a guaranteed must-have. And I already regret buying him

        Open Controls
    4. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      That implies it was plural. It was just max baps

      Open Controls
  8. 3 Girls 1 Schlupp
    • 7 Years
    9 mins ago

    Triple captain Chip on for Salah VS Newcastle. Bad idea?

    Open Controls
    1. Do I Not Like Orange
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I would wait. Can't even guarantee he starts a pushover game like that at this time of year.

      Open Controls
  9. Roni! Toni! Toney!
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    when I asked if Jota to Maddison was a good pick people laughed at me… In the end I went with Bilva… should have gone with my guts

    Open Controls
  10. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Had Antonio all season...

    Reckon he might be rested midweek....but with those fixtures feel he needs to be kept....

    Anyone selling? Already got Ronaldo and king .

    Open Controls
    1. Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Surely he won’t be rested if West Ham are serious about trying to finish in the top 4. He’s hardly played in the Europa league this season so far

      Open Controls
      1. Ask Yourself
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        If we are serious about finishing top 4 we won’t start a man who’s been dropping straight 2/10s since October

        Open Controls
        1. PartyTime
            just now

            Lol

            Open Controls
    2. G B
      • 10 Years
      6 mins ago

      Tielemans returns and Leicester instantly look good again. Shows just how important he is. £32m well spent.

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Indeed.

        Open Controls
      2. JONALDINHO
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        If they had Fofana fit they’d get top 4

        Open Controls
      3. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        But who do I buy? I badly want Daka

        Open Controls
    3. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Antonio -> Ronaldo an obvious move? Have enough itb

      Open Controls
    4. PartyTime
        4 mins ago

        Newcastle are gone

        Open Controls
      • Atimis
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        But we expect Lei game vs Spurs to be called off?

        Little bit confused as some people considering to bring Maddy now

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Hopefully postponed late Tuesday evening 😀

          They'll try leave it as late as possible for the most information.

          Open Controls
      • Obi Wan Elokobi
        • 10 Years
        1 min ago

        The Sun reporting a Covid outbreak in United camp. Putting midweek game in doubt

        Open Controls
        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Didn’t Norwich have an outbreak too?

          Open Controls
      • 1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Do we know why Brownhill was benched??! I was relying on his 2 points for the midweek games haha

        Open Controls
      • eish
        • 7 Years
        just now

        what to do with gundogan?

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.