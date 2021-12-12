The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The latest rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions are taking place in Gameweek 16.

£300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in both tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

Better late than never, we’re bringing you a round-up of the draw and previous round results from Gameweek 15 below.

*all overall Fantasy Premier League ranks given in this article were correct before Gameweek 16 commenced

FFS MEMBERS CUP

We had two former winners in our first-round draw, one of whom fell at the first hurdle – but only just: Mohd Rodzi tied 40-all with HUGO1995 but exited by virtue of having an inferior overall rank.

Our other past champ, rrcmc, eased through after a 52-34 victory over Zedz.

There was the usual smattering of ‘cupsets’, with Mattblack – our highest-ranked manager and 68th in the world going into Gameweek 15 – seen off by Zarch.

Another manager who was in the top 1k before Gameweek 15, vreset, was beaten by THE CHIPMAN.

Quinnie211, who was sixth in the world in Gameweek 3, moved back up to 197th after beating DerOttmar 56-43.

Minostat is our new highest-ranked manager left in the competition, ranked at 158th, but has taken a ‘-12’ going into Gameweek 16 to hand opponent npch a great chance of progressing.

Creagh Ashton‘s score of 73 was our best of round one, almost double that of what our lowest-scoring winner, burkeyoa, managed (37).

The full results from round one are here.

The second-round draw is here.

FFS OPEN CUP

Two of our five remaining former champions, Wild Rover and Gribude, exited at the second-round stage after defeats by npch and Fantasy Pig.

donnellyc, TH14 and 2EyedTurk all made it through to the third round, where they face 1 Goal Conceded, Ryyuuu and Mike in Gameweek 16.

Our previous highest-ranked manager at 49th, Lincolnite_Imp, was seen off by Sarnab.

That leaves DonieFPL (183rd) and the aforementioned Quinnie (197th) as the two frontrunners in the overall rank stakes.

As for the ‘luck of the draw’, moderator G-Whizz progressed despite scoring just 35 points while Jafalad was eliminated with a score of 60.

Mullered In Maenam, meanwhile, saw off Parshva‘s ‘deleted team’.

The full round two results can be viewed here.

The third-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 19

Round 7 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 15

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

