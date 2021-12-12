289
FFS Cup December 12

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

289 Comments
The latest rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions are taking place in Gameweek 16.

£300-worth of prizes are on offer as usual in both tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

Better late than never, we’re bringing you a round-up of the draw and previous round results from Gameweek 15 below.

*all overall Fantasy Premier League ranks given in this article were correct before Gameweek 16 commenced

FFS MEMBERS CUP

We had two former winners in our first-round draw, one of whom fell at the first hurdle – but only just: Mohd Rodzi tied 40-all with HUGO1995 but exited by virtue of having an inferior overall rank.

Our other past champ, rrcmc, eased through after a 52-34 victory over Zedz.

There was the usual smattering of ‘cupsets’, with Mattblack – our highest-ranked manager and 68th in the world going into Gameweek 15 – seen off by Zarch.

Another manager who was in the top 1k before Gameweek 15, vreset, was beaten by THE CHIPMAN.

Quinnie211, who was sixth in the world in Gameweek 3, moved back up to 197th after beating DerOttmar 56-43.

Minostat is our new highest-ranked manager left in the competition, ranked at 158th, but has taken a ‘-12’ going into Gameweek 16 to hand opponent npch a great chance of progressing.

Creagh Ashton‘s score of 73 was our best of round one, almost double that of what our lowest-scoring winner, burkeyoa, managed (37).

The full results from round one are here.

The second-round draw is here.

FFS OPEN CUP

Two of our five remaining former champions, Wild Rover and Gribude, exited at the second-round stage after defeats by npch and Fantasy Pig.

donnellyc, TH14 and 2EyedTurk all made it through to the third round, where they face 1 Goal Conceded, Ryyuuu and Mike in Gameweek 16.

Our previous highest-ranked manager at 49th, Lincolnite_Imp, was seen off by Sarnab.

That leaves DonieFPL (183rd) and the aforementioned Quinnie (197th) as the two frontrunners in the overall rank stakes.

As for the ‘luck of the draw’, moderator G-Whizz progressed despite scoring just 35 points while Jafalad was eliminated with a score of 60.

Mullered In Maenam, meanwhile, saw off Parshva‘s ‘deleted team’.

The full round two results can be viewed here.

The third-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 13
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Cup is as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

289 Comments Post a Comment
  1. The White Pele
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    What would you do here? 1ft 0.0 itb

    Sanchez
    TAA James Alonso White
    Salah Jota Silva Mbeumo
    Ronaldo Dennis

    Steele Toney Cancelo 4.5

    Open Controls
    1. The Sociologist
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Will your 4.5 play? If not, Toney replacement

      Open Controls
      1. The White Pele
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 3 mins ago

        unfortunately not.

        Open Controls
    2. Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 10 mins ago

      Roll

      Open Controls
    3. OptimusBlack
      • 8 Years
      2 hours, 6 mins ago

      Keep it like this ya Kabeer 😉

      Open Controls
      1. The White Pele
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 2 mins ago

        habibi 😀

        Open Controls
  2. JohannaAdams10
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 1 min ago

    Foden or B Silva?

    Open Controls
    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      Silva

      Open Controls
    2. prawin27
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      I got Bilva on WC last week but might transfer him out to Foden if he's fully fit.

      Open Controls
    3. Camzy
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Silva

      Open Controls
    4. Sun Jihai
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Silva seems to be getting all the points. Foden seems to be getting all the injuries.

      Open Controls
    5. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Philip.

      Open Controls
    6. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 20 mins ago

      Transferred Bilva in last week, planning to sell Gundo for Foden now.

      Open Controls
  3. Lindelol
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    1. Reguilon to Dalot
    2. Mbeumo to Odegard

    Open Controls
    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 32 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
    2. The White Pele
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 21 mins ago

      1

      Open Controls
  4. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Let's go Bowen. Time for a 15 pointer!

    Open Controls
  5. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    2 hours, 59 mins ago

    Vardy fire sale unless the gets decent points from the bench?

    Open Controls
    1. MIGHTY JOE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      2 hours, 30 mins ago

      Really want to. But think I have other things to prioritize first, unfortunately

      Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 29 mins ago

      To be honest, with threat of Spurs game being postponed and the fact he's not returning, I suspect a fire sale was coming regardless

      Open Controls
  6. PartyTime
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      Leicester 11th in the league & Ridgers decides to bench Vardy ffs

      Open Controls
      1. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 45 mins ago

        Needs to sacked before kick off imo 😛

        Open Controls
      2. g40steve
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 hours, 44 mins ago

        Time face facts party time is over?

        Open Controls
      3. stuck in a dream 🙂
          2 hours, 44 mins ago

          he doesn't care anymore

          Open Controls
        • vincentwsho
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 30 mins ago

          Yea didn't think he'd bench Vardy 2 league games in a row

          Open Controls
      4. Echoes
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 58 mins ago

        Chances of Vardy coming on if Leicester are cruising?

        Open Controls
        1. prawin27
          • 7 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          He'll most probably come on

          Open Controls
        2. MIGHTY JOE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 2 Years
          2 hours, 9 mins ago

          Slim I reckon. But Leicester wont be cruising 😀

          Open Controls
        3. Bobby Digital
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 8 mins ago

          Leicester cruising? Neverr

          Open Controls
        4. Mr Ozil
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 56 mins ago

          He will come on unfortunately

          Open Controls
      5. Lord Flashheart
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 55 mins ago

        anyone considering ings over watkins for the lovely villa fixtures?

        Open Controls
        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          No, you need sure starters over Xmas.

          Open Controls
        2. Athletico Underachieving
          • 1 Year
          2 hours, 24 mins ago

          Common sense says to wait until Tuesday afternoon to do Vardy - Watkins but the rage is so so strong

          Open Controls
          1. Athletico Underachieving
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 23 mins ago

            Reply fail!

            Open Controls
            1. JohannaAdams10
              • 2 Years
              2 hours, 12 mins ago

              Yep, think Ings can be a good differential

              Open Controls
        3. vincentwsho
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 17 mins ago

          Yea just did Vardy to Watkins!

          Open Controls
      6. Sun Jihai
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        2 hours, 54 mins ago

        Noob question but how does FPL define: "Fewest goals conceded in the Gameweek" for the cup? Is that across all players or just the defenders/GK?

        Open Controls
      7. Atimis
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        F Vardy you better stay on that f bench if you don’t f start…

        Open Controls
      8. Deulofail
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Off-topic and no spoilers, but didn't expect to disagree so strongly with Martin Brundle.

        Open Controls
        1. circusmonkey
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 11 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Motor sport should be scrapped and become an e-sport. Gratuitous waste and pollution. Even if it's actual global effect is like one day of London traffic, it creates completely the wrong message for the times we are in.

          Open Controls
          1. Deulofail
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 45 mins ago

            Can you explain the London traffic point?

            Open Controls
          2. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            2 hours, 34 mins ago

            Sure we'll make all sport an e-sport. Supporters polluting the planet going to events. Ban laughing too, wasting energy. Jesus wept.

            Open Controls
            1. circusmonkey
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 11 Years
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              London traffic: that's just a potential comparison, a way of stating its carbon footprint (so it might not be huge in absolute terms), it is more the message: things have to change.

              On fans travelling, I would stop all fan flights for single matches, again more about the message than the actual total carbon/ pollution saving.

              Open Controls
      9. RamaJama
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        2 hours, 52 mins ago

        Hiding behind the sofa with no Antonio and Bowen…

        Open Controls
        1. stuck in a dream 🙂
            2 hours, 33 mins ago

            you gonna need a bigger sofa.....

            Open Controls
          • Echoes
            • 1 Year
            2 hours, 30 mins ago

            Antonio and Bowen needing sofas.. what has the world come to... 😛

            Open Controls
        2. Lord of Ings
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 52 mins ago

          Foden is such a risky pick but whenever he’s on the field he’s always in the thick of things
          Silva might be the better pick long term but Foden will probably have a couple of 15 pointers very soon

          Open Controls
          1. Traction Engine Foot
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 22 mins ago

            I'm thinking of having both for the next few

            Open Controls
          2. Weak Become Heros
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            Thats our Philip.

            Open Controls
        3. G B
          • 10 Years
          2 hours, 47 mins ago

          Vardy is far worse value than Ronaldo.

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
              2 hours, 16 mins ago

              Nonsense

              Open Controls
            • Cok3y5murf
              • 5 Years
              2 hours, 4 mins ago

              Absolutely not. Need to know when to buy and sell.

              Open Controls
              1. G B
                • 10 Years
                1 hour, 7 mins ago

                Yeah, I agree, value fluctuates with fixtures.

                Problem with Vardy is that his form doesn't really correlate with fixtures, he's unpredictable, so it's hard to know when to time him. Whereas Ronaldo is a predictable flat track bully. Over this good fixture run, Ronaldo's value should be okay imo.

                Open Controls
                1. Cok3y5murf
                  • 5 Years
                  1 hour, 4 mins ago

                  A brace vs Watford was very predictable, I'd say. Most here bought him before tough fixtures and then sold him right before the easy one, it was bizarre

                  Open Controls
          2. putana
            • 3 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            kept vardy for the past two weeks just for this fixture......

            Open Controls
          3. Bookkeeper
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 46 mins ago

            Rodgers last game?
            Majority fans want him out.
            Lampard next in

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                I want that midget out!

                Open Controls
              • GreennRed
                • 10 Years
                2 hours, 44 mins ago

                Lampard won't be an upgrade.

                Open Controls
                1. Bookkeeper
                  • 4 Years
                  2 hours, 41 mins ago

                  Realistically, who else can they get?

                  Open Controls
                  1. PartyTime
                      2 hours, 40 mins ago

                      Solskjaer 🙂

                      Open Controls
                    • GreennRed
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 39 mins ago

                      Dunno, it's a good question. But I don't think Lampard is the answer.

                      Open Controls
              • Kingy109
                  2 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Couple of choices, what would you do?
                  Ramsdale (Foster)
                  James, TAA, Cancelo, Alonso (Livra)
                  Salah, Jota, Foden, ESR (Raphinha)
                  Watkins, Antonio (King)
                  1 FT 1.9m ITFB

                  1) Alonso -> Dias or Walker
                  2) ESR -> Bilva (exact money) (or Raph for some change)
                  3) ESR/Raph -> Bowen
                  4) ESR/Raph -> Mount

                  I'm currently tempted by 1) with Walker for double City defence and bring in Bowen or whoever next time after the Arsenal game (prob for Raph)

                  Open Controls
                • Atimis
                  • 5 Years
                  2 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Which one would you have for next week?

                  1. CR7 BSilva Raph -4
                  2. Dennis Sterling Raph -4
                  3. Dennis Jota Sterling -8

                  Open Controls
                  1. Camzy
                    • 11 Years
                    1 hour, 57 mins ago

                    1

                    Open Controls
                    1. Atimis
                      • 5 Years
                      1 hour, 30 mins ago

                      On that now, getting rid of Vardy and Mbeumo

                      Open Controls
                • stuck in a dream 🙂
                    2 hours, 43 mins ago

                    vardy has always been an overrated pathetic pick, fill no pity to owners they deserve it.

                    Open Controls
                    1. GreennRed
                      • 10 Years
                      2 hours, 40 mins ago

                      When spellchecker's go bad.

                      Open Controls
                    2. The Mighty Hippo
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      2 hours, 40 mins ago

                      ^ the season of goodwill

                      Open Controls
                    3. Arteta
                      • 6 Years
                      2 hours, 39 mins ago

                      He was a beast in first 8 gameweeks and is still the second highest scoring forward.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Arteta
                        • 6 Years
                        2 hours, 7 mins ago

                        Pathetic (value) picks were Kane, Lukaku, Aubameyang. Ronaldo scored 4 goals in 10 games as well and nobody wanted him before his haul versus Arsenal.

                        Open Controls
                  • Mr Ozil
                    • 7 Years
                    2 hours, 42 mins ago

                    Need Antonio masterclass

                    Open Controls
                    1. mdm
                      • 9 Years
                      2 hours, 8 mins ago

                      No

                      Open Controls
                  • KAPTAIN KANE
                    • 5 Years
                    2 hours, 38 mins ago

                    Cannot believe my luck, bought Vardy and Bruno this week to be different and again get screwed over

                    Open Controls
                    1. PartyTime
                        2 hours, 36 mins ago

                        Please stop buying players I have. I’ve noticed that when you bring in players I have, something bad happens to my team

                        Open Controls
                        1. mynameisq
                          • 8 Years
                          2 hours, 19 mins ago

                          @supersaints too

                          Please I beg you both

                          Open Controls
                        2. KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 5 Years
                          2 hours, 8 mins ago

                          I must be cursed, it’s the only explanation

                          Open Controls
                      • Deulofail
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 36 mins ago

                        Bad picks to be different. Interesting strategy 😉

                        Open Controls
                        1. KAPTAIN KANE
                          • 5 Years
                          1 hour, 32 mins ago

                          You can’t call the likes of Bruno and Vardy as bad picks, they’ve been consistently high scorers for a number of seasons - hence their price

                          Open Controls
                      • GreenAmberRed
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 2 Years
                        2 hours, 31 mins ago

                        I don't think bad luck is the issue with brining in Vardy and Bruno this week.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Hazz
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 1 min ago

                          This. Vardy played 90 mins on Thurs & might have a BGW next week.

                          Bruno could have gone either way, but KK has had far too much faith in him from earlier this season, even though Bruno helped his rank tank.

                          Open Controls
                          1. KAPTAIN KANE
                            • 5 Years
                            1 hour, 33 mins ago

                            But he was rested last weekend

                            Open Controls
                      • Cok3y5murf
                        • 5 Years
                        2 hours, 29 mins ago

                        But you got what you wanted, differently crap

                        Open Controls
                      • ALI_G
                        • 4 Years
                        2 hours, 23 mins ago

                        insane picks

                        Open Controls
                      • RedRo
                          2 hours, 15 mins ago

                          We knew last week though that the upcoming Spurs vs Leicester game was highly likely to be called off even if he played today. Sorry but those are some really odd moves.

                          Open Controls
                      • WALOR
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 12 Years
                        2 hours, 36 mins ago

                        Help me, 0-Bo-Wen Kenobi, you're my only hope of a green arrow this week!

                        Open Controls
                      • Londongeezaa
                        • 3 Years
                        2 hours, 26 mins ago

                        I removed Vardy for Ronnie last night.

                        This was his final hurrah in my team. 20min brace as a sub will do 🙂

                        Open Controls
                        1. ALI_G
                          • 4 Years
                          2 hours, 13 mins ago

                          horse has bolted on that one mate

                          Open Controls
                          1. Londongeezaa
                            • 3 Years
                            2 hours, 3 mins ago

                            Meaning? Ronnie has plenty of value left this season.

                            Wanted Vardy for this game, just a shame he’s been rested.

                            Open Controls

