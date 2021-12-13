Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 17?

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top-scorer Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) is once again the leading captaincy candidate, as Liverpool host Newcastle United in Gameweek 17.

There are some appealing matches elsewhere, however, with Manchester City up against Leeds United at the Etihad, and Manchester United scheduled to take on a Brentford side that has shipped 15 goals across their last eight matches – although that fixture is looking increasingly at risk.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 17 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

In a predictably one-sided captain poll, Mohamed Salah is the clear leader, having gained a whopping 73.33% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) sits in second, and is backed by 7.69% of FPL managers ahead of his away tie at Brentford.

Bernardo Silva (£7.7m), Emmanuel Dennis (£5.8m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.1m) make up the rest of the top five, all tied on 3.08%.

MOHAMED SALAH AND TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

HOW HAS CAPTAIN SENSIBLE PERFORMED SO FAR THIS SEASON?

