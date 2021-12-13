265
Captain Sensible December 13

Who are the best FPL captain options for Gameweek 17?

Fantasy Premier League’s (FPL) top-scorer Mohamed Salah (£13.1m) is once again the leading captaincy candidate, as Liverpool host Newcastle United in Gameweek 17.

There are some appealing matches elsewhere, however, with Manchester City up against Leeds United at the Etihad, and Manchester United scheduled to take on a Brentford side that has shipped 15 goals across their last eight matches – although that fixture is looking increasingly at risk.

First, we will assess the fallout of the Gameweek 17 captain poll, before then analysing the best options, Rate My Team (RMT) and the Premier Fantasy Tools ratings ahead of Tuesday’s 18:00 GMT deadline.

THE CAPTAIN POLL

In a predictably one-sided captain poll, Mohamed Salah is the clear leader, having gained a whopping 73.33% of total votes from our users at the time of writing.

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) sits in second, and is backed by 7.69% of FPL managers ahead of his away tie at Brentford.

Bernardo Silva (£7.7m), Emmanuel Dennis (£5.8m) and Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.1m) make up the rest of the top five, all tied on 3.08%.

MOHAMED SALAH AND TRENT ALEXANDER-ARNOLD

Salah on target as Liverpool assets prosper at Leeds 3
  1. Hotdogs for Tea
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Positive covid tests take more than 3 or 4 days to clear so any team with a cancelled game for Covid cases in the players, then another game 3 or 4 days later must be under a huge risk of the next game also being cancelled … imho

  2. I Member
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Just realised Gallagher is on 4 yellows. Bowen a better pick? I have Antonio.

    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you have bench gallagjer

      1. I Member
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        just now

        I don't have either of them. Planning to bring in one for Raphinha.

    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      i preger bowen to gallagher

  3. Klip Klopp
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Please help! I keep getting red arrows...

    Ramsdale
    TAA, Livramento, James
    Bowen, Salah (c), Smith-Rowe, Jota
    Ronaldo, King, Wilson

    Bench: Foster*, Cancelo*, Manquillo, Allan

    0.9 itb, 1 FT, willing to take a hit.

    A. Smith-Rowe --> Gallagher
    B. Smith-Rowe + WIlson --> B.Silva + Dennis (Means I'll have 2 Watford strikers for a week)
    C. Smith-Rowe + WIlson --> Gallagher + Watkins
    D. Any other suggestions?

    1. dshv
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Take city attacker

    2. g40steve
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      C looks tasty

    3. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      5 mins ago

      B

    4. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      1 min ago

      Why are you so set on removing ESR?

      He has good fixtures, is cheap, and is playing better than he ever has

    5. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      I actually think that team looks great.

      I would use that 0.9 to upgrade Allan and/or Manquillo to players you'd be happier coming on.

  4. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    5 mins ago

    Which one to lose for Silva?
    A) gundo
    B) raph

  5. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    4 mins ago

    Any news if ESR likely to start v WHU?

    1. Sam (Team Sam)
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      No news, but decent chance given he was on the bench

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh agree - think I am keeping him

  6. Jeremiah
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Thoughts on Foden/Bilva double up?

    1. Finding Timo
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Go for it

  7. FPLMACKEM
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Ramsdale,
    TAA, James, Livramento
    Salah (c), Foden, Raphinha, Bowen
    Ronaldo, King, Antonio

    Foster, Brownhill, Cancelo, Duffy

    0 ITB 1 FT

    Bit thin on the ground this week. If the united game is off what would you do with Ronaldo? Keep/sell? For who?

    Anything worth a -4?

  8. Rupert The Horse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    I haven’t read non sport related news this year.
    What’s going on with Covid etc?

  9. tabby98
    • 6 Years
    just now

    What to do here guys?

    Guaita, Foster
    TAA, Rudiger, James, Cancelo*, Tsimikas
    Salah, Raphinha, Bernardo, Bowen, Sissoko
    Ronaldo, Dennis, Toney

    1FT
    £0.5m ITB

    A) Hold
    B) Raph —> Gallagher
    C) Toney + ? —> Watkins + ? (-4)

    Or any other suggestions

