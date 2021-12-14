The best Fantasy Bundesliga players for Matchday 16

If there is one predictable thing about the Bundesliga, is that it’s extremely unpredictable. Teams capitulate left, right and centre, form goes up and down like a see-saw and upsets are a weekly occurrence. Nevertheless, I have picked out another 15 players to consider for your midweek squads that can hopefully help you outscore your rivals and climb the ranks during Matchday 16 (MD16).

GOALKEEPERS

MANUEL RIEMANN (6.0m), MARVIN SCHWABE (1.0m)

There are no particular standouts in goal this week but Manuel Riemann certainly looks to be one of the better options. Bochum travel to 17th-placed Bielefeld – the team with the joint-worst home scoring record in the division (just six goals in eight games). Riemann will hope to keep that number where it is and add to the 108 points that currently sees him ranked third amongst goalkeepers.

Marvin Schwabe is now the only truly budget-buster goalkeeper after Sascha Burchert returned in goal for Greuther Furth. He plays at the same time as Riemann, which is not ideal but, if you are looking for a budget second stopper, he is the option. Wolfsburg are the other side with the ‘honour’ of being joint-lowest home scorers and Koln will be hoping to capitalise on the wounded Wolves.

DEFENDERS

ALPHONSO DAVIES (15.2m), ANGELINO (14.2m), SILVAN WIDMER (7.6m), NICO SCHULZ (5.0m), ERHAN MASOVIC (1.1m)

Alphonso Davies now has the highest points-per-game average amongst all defenders, helped by his 14 points versus Mainz. The Bayern squad is looking quite thin in all areas at the moment, so it seems unlikely that Davies gets rotated here. After a successful game against wing-backs last week, perhaps the same will happen against Stuttgart’s, who have significant issues at right wing-back after an injury to Roberto Massimo at the weekend.

Angelino had a terrific first game under new RB Leipzig coach Domenico Tedesco. Unleashed once again in left wing-back role, he obtained a 19-point haul thanks to two assists against a turbulent Gladbach. He now travels to Augsburg, who are one of the worst for both defence and attack, therefore giving Angelino potential for points at both ends of the pitch, having created five chances last game.

Mainz have the division’s best home defensive record while Hertha have struggled to hit any sort of form this season. Playing at right wing-back, Silvan Widmer is given freedom to go forward whilst also winning 2.5 points from duels won per game.

With Raphael Guerreiro seemingly struggling with injury again, Nico Schulz looks likely to keep his place for the midweek clash with Greuther Furth. He is a cheap option, up against the league’s worst side. At 1.1m, Erhan Masovic is currently the game’s cheapest starting defender. He has been an important piece in Bochum’s run of form during the past couple of months and, in a decent fixture predicted to be a tough and physical contest, he may benefit from additional points for duels won

MIDFIELDERS

CHRISTOPHER NKUNKU (17.0m), JULIAN BRANDT (11.3m), DAVID RAUM (10.6m), JESPER LINDSTROM (7.4m), DEJAN LJUBICIC (6.4m)

RBL’s Christopher Nkunku is the top-scoring midfielder and second only to Robert Lewandowski overall. He has been a real fan favourite since moving to the east of Germany a couple of years ago and proves his explosive potential time and time again. Against Gladbach, he took six shots and created five chances. Now facing a weak Augsburg back line, a similar haul could be on the horizon.

It didn’t work out with Gladbach at the weekend but going big on the team opposing Greuther Furth is still a risk worth taking. Julian Brandt has two goals and an assist from his last three appearances and, crucially, came off the bench to score the equaliser against resilient Bochum at the weekend. Likely to start as part of the front three in midweek, big points could be on the horizon if Dortmund decide to steamroll their opponents

The in-form midfielder of the in-form team is David Raum. Now playing as a left wing-back, which suits him far more than the previous left back role, Hoffenheim are the third best away attack facing the fifth worst home defence. Don’t be surprised if Raum continues his strong run of form.

The Gladbach defence is just one big gaping hole at the moment, having conceded 14 goals in the last three games. Jesper Lindstrom had a solid performance at the weekend, marked with a goal. Despite being substituted at half-time, he will hope for another start and more goals here.

The final midfield pick for midweek is Dejan Ljubicic, who has put in some very strong performances at Koln of late. In the last four games, he has created nine chances and has an expected assists (xA) tally of over 1.4 without actually getting an assist. Against a Wolfsburg side that can barely score a goal, let alone get a result, Ljubcic will hope to provide the creative spark that Koln need to get a positive result.

FORWARDS

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI (20.4m), ERLING HAALAND (18.0m), KARIM ONISIWO (8.5m)

Robert Lewandowski has not scored in two games in all competitions, which is a drought by his standards. Even without netting at the weekend, he still managed to get a respectable eight points thanks to goal attempts and duels won against the league’s strongest defence. He now travels to Stuttgart, who average over 1.5 goals conceded per home game, while Bayern are the league’s best away attack with 22. Lewandowski has nine of those.

The player with the best goals-per-game and the highest average points in the game (15) is Erling Haaland. He plays at home versus the leaky Furth defence and Dortmund will be looking to bounce back after a disappointing weekend at Bochum. An absolute no-brainer.

While much has been made of his strike partner Jonathan Burkardt in recent weeks, Karim Onisiwo has actually been unlucky according to statistics. Only Leroy Sane has underperformed his expected goals (xG) by more than Onisiwo’s 3.1 so far this season. Regardless, Onisiwo has still reached 108 points at an average of eight per game and, if he can start living up to those xG stats, a big haul is on the horizon. It might just happen vs Hertha.

