Tuesday’s FPL team news: Foden starts, Gundogan benched, Walker absent

Following the postponement of Brentford v Manchester United, Gameweek 17 now gets underway with Norwich City v Aston Villa at 19.45 GMT, followed by Manchester City v Leeds United 15 minutes later.

Gianni and Seb will be following the action in the embedded video below and over on our YouTube channel.

At Carrow Road, Dean Smith makes four changes from Gameweek 16, with Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams, Jacob Sorensen and Todd Cantwell coming in for Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis, Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent.

Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, makes just the one change, with Emiliano Buendia replacing the injured Marvelous Nakamba, who may miss the rest of the 2021/22 season after suffering a knee injury against Liverpool at the weekend.

As a result, Ollie Watkins leads the line once again, with Danny Ings having to settle for a place on the bench.

Notably, Jed Steer, Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi and Keinan Davis are all absent from the matchday squad, with Gerrard revealing in his pre-match press conference that two first-team players had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola makes four changes, as John Stones comes in at full-back for the suspended Joao Cancelo, while further forward, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are in for Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, all of whom drop to the bench.

Kyle Walker surprisingly misses out, with reports suggesting he is short of full fitness.

For Leeds, they name an unchanged XI, as Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford remain out.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams, Sorensen, Gilmour, McLean, Placheta, Cantwell, Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Tomkinson, Mumba, Giannoulis, Rowe, Idah, Dowell, Dickson-Peters

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Young, Watkins

Subs: Marschall, Tuanzebe, Hause, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Trezeguet, Archer, Ings

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, Greenwood, Klich, McCarron, Jenkins

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT