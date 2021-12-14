1489
Dugout Discussion December 14

Tuesday’s FPL team news: Foden starts, Gundogan benched, Walker absent

1,489 Comments
Following the postponement of Brentford v Manchester United, Gameweek 17 now gets underway with Norwich City v Aston Villa at 19.45 GMT, followed by Manchester City v Leeds United 15 minutes later.

Gianni and Seb will be following the action in the embedded video below and over on our YouTube channel.

At Carrow Road, Dean Smith makes four changes from Gameweek 16, with Ben Gibson, Brandon Williams, Jacob Sorensen and Todd Cantwell coming in for Grant Hanley, Dimitris Giannoulis, Lukas Rupp and Josh Sargent.

Steven Gerrard, meanwhile, makes just the one change, with Emiliano Buendia replacing the injured Marvelous Nakamba, who may miss the rest of the 2021/22 season after suffering a knee injury against Liverpool at the weekend.

As a result, Ollie Watkins leads the line once again, with Danny Ings having to settle for a place on the bench.

Notably, Jed Steer, Morgan Sanson, Anwar El Ghazi and Keinan Davis are all absent from the matchday squad, with Gerrard revealing in his pre-match press conference that two first-team players had tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, Pep Guardiola makes four changes, as John Stones comes in at full-back for the suspended Joao Cancelo, while further forward, Kevin De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez and Phil Foden are in for Ilkay Gundogan, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus, all of whom drop to the bench.

Kyle Walker surprisingly misses out, with reports suggesting he is short of full fitness.

For Leeds, they name an unchanged XI, as Liam Cooper, Kalvin Phillips and Patrick Bamford remain out.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Norwich City XI: Krul, Aarons, Kabak, Gibson, Williams, Sorensen, Gilmour, McLean, Placheta, Cantwell, Pukki

Subs: Gunn, Byram, Tomkinson, Mumba, Giannoulis, Rowe, Idah, Dowell, Dickson-Peters

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Young, Watkins

Subs: Marschall, Tuanzebe, Hause, Iroegbunam, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Trezeguet, Archer, Ings

Manchester City XI: Ederson, Stones, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo, Mahrez, Foden, Grealish

Subs: Steffen, Ake, Sterling, Gundogan, Jesus, Fernandinho, Egan-Riley, Palmer, Wilson-Esbrand

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Shackleton, Ayling, Llorente, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Raphinha, Roberts, Harrison, James

Subs: Klaesson, Gelhardt, Cresswell, Drameh, Summerville, Greenwood, Klich, McCarron, Jenkins

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,489 Comments
  Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    10 mins ago

    1 from 1, rivals brought in Foden, horrendous luck.

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      For your rival? I agree, Foden should have had a lot more than 12 points.

      Open Controls
  Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    9 mins ago

    Reckon Gundogan gets the Newcastle game now?*

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      His name is in the hat, everyone is fit...

      It's not worth even thinking or worrying about.

      Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Or there may be HT transfers again. It's Pep.

      Open Controls
  KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    COVID ruining the game, when do we think will be the next season it isn’t interrupted by it?
    Next season?

    Open Controls
    Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      Ruining the world mate

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Need endemic asap

        Open Controls
    Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      2046 when we’re all on booster 175

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        xbooster

        Open Controls
    Salah's Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      It will take about 4 seasons from now for it to calm down man

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      What do you mean by 'affected'?

      If you mean general testing, beyond next season.

      If you mean postponements/players missing out die to it, could be okay one GW again come Spring or earlier.

      Open Controls
      KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Yeah postponements sorry

        Open Controls
        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          In a GW fairly soon I imagine. Problem of late (other than the spread of course) is that the rules had all become a bit more lax.

          They'll tighten up their club testing regulations etc to halt the spread, so games can go ahead.

          E.g. You've seen teams reintroduce rules in the last day or so to do testing in car before being allowed to train.

          Open Controls
    Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      2069

      Open Controls
      Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        My Big birthday 😉 Yet, there are some risks that I won't see it from here 🙁

        Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      When the WHO declare the pandemic over. If mass testing continues, which it probably will, even when such large proportions of the population have been vaccinated, then this will go on forever and ever.

      Open Controls
    TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      World Cup carnage next season

      Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Haven't been jabbed and I've been fine.. knock on wood.

      Open Controls
    G B
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      I doubt anyone here is qualified to answer that question.

      Open Controls
  Scrumper
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    8 mins ago

    Any news on Walkers complete omission? (Asking for a friend :-p)

    Open Controls
    The Suspended One
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      2 mins ago

Ill

      Ill

      Open Controls
    Ze_Austin
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Walker the Ill

      Open Controls
  antis0cial
    • 5 Years
    8 mins ago

    KDB now an option or stick with Silva & Foden?

    Open Controls
    Old Man
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      He looked great ... but 11.8??

      Open Controls
      antis0cial
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Very knee jerk but Mount Silva to KDB Ramsey for free…. More than likely won’t but KDB on form is fpl gold

        Open Controls
        Eh, just one more thing ...
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          That’s more brain fart than knee jerk.

          Open Controls
    NateDog
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Look at the space he had for his second goal, won't get that against many teams. That being said he has Newcastle next so...

      Open Controls
  Tcheco
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Newcastle is the perfect game to rest Salah

    Open Controls
    Salah's Sonnet
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Perfect game to take his scoring chart up you mean, guy loves playing right now, form of his life

      Open Controls
    Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      I think Salah is after some records this yeah. Newcastle the perfect game for it.

      Open Controls
      Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I believe he is and Klopp knows that. He starts.

        Open Controls
        Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Also practically the fittest player I've seen. Absolute machine.

          Open Controls
    Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Even if he doesn't start, he should come on and he doesn't need long

      Open Controls
  sovietrockettes
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Lol, I took a hit to go from Gundogan to Bilva……just the 10 points there…..of course it’s even more if I had gone for Foden

    Open Controls
  TomSaints
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    How come Cancelo is on a red flag for the weekend?

    He served his ban today ?

    Open Controls
    Mr. O'Connell
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      It'll disappear shortly

      Open Controls
    Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Patience

      Open Controls
  Mr. O'Connell
    • 9 Years
    7 mins ago

    Thought I could catch up a bit tomorrow. Look at team and see

    XG merchant Josh King
    An injured Livramento
    2 point wonder Guaita (with dislocated finger)
    And bench boy ESR

    Should be fun

    Open Controls
  banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    7 mins ago

    Too early to call and I am sure covid will throw up something in the next 5 days. But, I am curious to know what would you do to improve this team with 2FTs:

    Ramsdale | 4.0m
    Alexander-Arnold | Cancelo | Rudiger | Lamptey | Livramento
    Salah | Bowen | Bernardo | Jota | Gallagher
    Vardy | Antonio | Dennis

    Open Controls
    Bobby Digital
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Vardy to Watkins

      Open Controls
  Bobby Digital
    • 4 Years
    6 mins ago

    Ollie Watkins! What a legend!

    Open Controls
    wulfrunian
      • 5 Years
      5 mins ago

      First time in my team and it feels really good.

      Open Controls
    bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 mins ago

      Only had him and Bernardo Silva playing today so it was looking grim until he scored that late goal. Now got a green arrow.

      Open Controls
    Van der Faart
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Got him in 2 GW ago, he's a good egg

      Open Controls
  Firminoooo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Ronaldo and Mbuemo to Foden and Watkins -4 paid off. Happy days.

    Open Controls
    Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Move of the season!

      Open Controls
    Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Very nice. Went for Sterling over Foden to be different. Missing successfully failed.

      Open Controls
    1912 F.A Cup Winners
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Well done mate!!! This was a move I looked at too!! Went for Gallagher and Dennis instead so I’m rather miserable now as you can imagine haha

      Open Controls
      1912 F.A Cup Winners
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Was For Browhill instead of Mbeumo

        Open Controls
    FCSB
      • 5 Years
      just now

      its amazing what a postponed game can do!! well done bobby

      Open Controls
  Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    My rival with KDB Foden has triple city, triple pool and triple west ham, hasn't had a player miss out through covid.

    I have been sensible and not tripled up on any teams and I've had 7 players miss out in the last few gameweeks.

    Open Controls
    Qaiss
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah but this and last season have been filled with luck. No point getting too agitated about it. It's not a level playing field.

      Open Controls
      Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Omg you cry about luck every day.

        Open Controls
        Qaiss
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Where am I complaining or crying? I’m making a point, that it’s not a level playing field and it’s not.

          Whereas you come on here to say things out of spite rather than say anything practical or useful 🙂

          Open Controls
    jammie26
      • 1 Year
      just now

      You moan alot don't you?

      Open Controls
  Tcheco
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Mahrez must be the most annoying teammate to have. Selfish as F

    Open Controls
    Utopsis
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      It's OK to be selfish when it's 7-0

      Open Controls
  skeeb14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    4 mins ago

    3 City players worth £22.5M in a game they score 7 and record a shutout and I get a total of 1 point. I’m gonna eat a chocolate bar.

    Open Controls
    Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      My rival is on 28 points from his 2 City players lol

      Open Controls
  Inspector Norse
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    ESR to:

    Bowen (have Antonio)
    or
    Gallagher?

    Or keep?

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Arsenal haven't even played yet

      Open Controls
  GoonerGirl
    • 2 Years
    4 mins ago

    A nice clean sheet and 6 points from Matty Cash. Almost did Foden for ESR but oh well can't get it right all the time.

    Open Controls
  FCSB
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Early thoughts, obviously a lot can change as the week goes on...

    Ramsdale
    TAA James Alonso Cancelo
    Salah Jota Bilva Gallagher
    Antonio King

    Foster Raphinha Livramento Davis

    2FT, 5.0itb

    1. Raphinha >> Foden (bench King)
    2. Raphinha >> Bowen (bench King)
    3. Davis >> Watkins (bench King)

    Thanks all

    Open Controls
  EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    2 mins ago

    Does of you who got in Watkins for Ronaldo, will you keep him now or look to bring in Ronaldo again? I will probably myself keep Watkins and look to invest some of the money in the midfield - most likely some more City and maybe Son.

    Open Controls
    jammie26
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Keeping with burnley at home next.

      Open Controls
  Duke Silver ☑
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    Darth Dean 😆
    https://twitter.com/paddypower/status/1470877445901410306

    Open Controls
  Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Who scores more point over the next few gameweeks?
    A)gundo Toney Watkins/Antonio
    B)Antonio Watkins raphinha
    Considering all 3 will start most weeks.

    Open Controls
  El Presidente
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    just now

    Havertz vs NOR
    Bilva vs LEE

    Cant catch a break this season.

    Open Controls
  Wrong Captain Choice - Ag i…
    • 12 Years
    just now

    One of those shoulda, coulda woulda weeks for me - already.

    Got in Ronaldo in early for Vardy pre covid news. Otherwise would have got Watkins.

    Way back originally planned Watkins and Antonio for this run of games - but the covid spurs stuff made me change track.

    I was even talking up and considering Ramsey (as he was been talked up by the pros) back then but got Gilmour to save the .1.

    Shoulda, woulda, coulda the three best players in any gameweek in fantasy football.

    Well done on getting Watkins by the way!

    Open Controls
  Redhawk
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    just now

    Time to ditch James and Guaita for Targett (or another villa) and Ramsdale?

    Open Controls

