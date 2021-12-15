Wednesday team news: Broja and Livramento fit, Smith Rowe and Guaita subs

We were meant to be enjoying four Premier League matches this evening but Burnley v Watford has become the second Gameweek 17 fixture to be postponed, leaving us a game short.

Brighton and Hove Albion v Wolverhampton Wanderers, Crystal Palace v Southampton and Arsenal v West Ham United do go ahead, however, with the match at the Emirates getting underway half an hour after the two 19:30 GMT kick-offs.

As for the team news, all eyes were on the Brighton starting XI after a number of players tested positive for Covid-19 in the run-up to tonight’s fixture.

It’s not a bad-looking line-up despite the raft of injuries and illnesses, with Neal Maupay, Pascal Gross, Jurgen Locadia and Jason Steele among the previously undeclared absentees.

Robert Sanchez is available and starts, despite rumours suggesting he was one of those affected by coronavirus.

Graham Potter has actually only made three changes to his team from Gameweek 15, with Maupay, Gross and the suspended Shane Duffy dropping out.

In come Jakub Moder, Solly March and Aaron Connolly.

Potter’s opposite number, Wolves boss Bruno Lage, has made four alterations from his side’s last outing.

Raul Jimenez is suspended after his red card at the Etihad, while Leander Dendoncker and Adama Traore drop to the bench.

Daniel Podence, Hwang Hee-chan and Francisco Trincao come in to make it an all-new front three.

The fourth change wasn’t planned as Rayan Ait-Nouri injured himself in the warm-up, with his place taken by Marcal.

As for the match at Selhurst Park, Patrick Vieira’s only change is an interesting one: Vicente Guaita drops to the bench and is replaced by Jack Butland between the posts.

Joachim Andersen is among the substitutes after recovering from injury, while Christian Benteke is on the bench too.

Ralph Hasenhuttl has made four changes from Southampton’s 3-0 defeat at Arsenal, with Lyanco, Oriol Romeu, Will Smallbone and Mohammed Salisu brought into the side.

Jan Bednarek, Jack Stephens, Ibrahima Diallo and the injured Adam Armstrong drop out.

In the 8pm kick-off, Arsenal are unchanged from Gameweek 16, so that means another benching for Emile Smith Rowe. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is, of course, absent from the squad for disciplinary reasons.

David Moyes has made just one change to the West Ham side from the 0-0 draw with Burnley, with Pablo Fornals brought in for Said Benrahma. There’s again no Aaron Cresswell among the Hammers’ squad.

GAMEWEEK 17 LINE-UPS

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Burn, Moder, Veltman, Cucurella, Mwepu, Bissouma, Lamptey, March, Connolly, Trossard.

Subs: Scherpen, Lallana, Roberts, Alzate, Leonard, Mac Allister, Richards, Turns, Ferguson.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa, Saiss, Coady, Kilman, Marcal, Moutinho, Neves, Hwang, Semedo, Trincao, Podence.

Subs: Ruddy, Hoever, Boly, Cundle, Moulden, Traore, Silva, Dendoncker.

Crystal Palace XI: Butland, Ward, Guehi, Tomkins, Mitchell, Kouyate, Hughes, Gallagher, Zaha, Ayew, Edouard.

Subs: Benteke, Andersen, Riedewald, Olise, Guaita, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Clyne, Eze.

Southampton XI: Caballero, Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Salisu, Livramento, Romeu, Ward-Prowse, Smallbone, Redmond, Tella, Broja.

Subs: Bednarek, Djenepo, Diallo, Long, Perraud, Lewis, Valery, Walcott, Elyounoussi,

Arsenal XI: Ramsdale, Tierney, White, Partey, Gabriel, Saka, Odegaard, Lacazette, Tomiyasu, Xhaka, Martinelli.

Subs: Okonkwo, Smith Rowe, Maitland-Niles, Holding, Pepe, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Nketiah.

West Ham United XI: Fabianski, Coufal, Fornals, Antonio, Lanzini, Dawson, Bowen, Diop, Masuaku, Soucek, Rice.

Subs: Areola, Yarmolenko, Vlasic, Noble, Benrahma, Kral, Oko-Flex, Alese, Ashby.

