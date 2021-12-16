Man Utd v Brighton postponed as Covid impacts Gameweek 18

Following today’s earlier announcement that Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed because of Covid-19, the Premier League has since confirmed that Saturday’s Gameweek 18 clash between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion is also off.

On Monday, United had to shut the first-team section of their training ground after a rise in Coronavirus cases that led to Gameweek 17’s trip to Brentford being postponed.

Now, the club have said that due to further issues, they had no other option than to request Saturday’s match be rearranged.

“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, scheduled for Saturday 18 December at 12:30 GMT, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course. The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to COVID-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors. We will also suspend football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission. We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused to fans by the postponement.

A statement from the Premier League said:

“It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week. While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority. Regarding Manchester United’s game on Saturday, the club continues to have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within their squad, which has left them unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford. A significant number of COVID-19 cases led to their game against Brentford FC being called off earlier this week, and today additional positive tests have been confirmed. The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs. It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with.

As a result of the postponement, Saturday’s Gameweek 18 deadline will now move to the later time of 13:30 GMT.

COVID WATCH: CLUB BY CLUB LATEST

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)

Burnley v Watford (Covid)

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)

Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)

Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

