271
News December 16

Man Utd v Brighton postponed as Covid impacts Gameweek 18

271 Comments
Following today’s earlier announcement that Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur has been postponed because of Covid-19, the Premier League has since confirmed that Saturday’s Gameweek 18 clash between Manchester United and Brighton and Hove Albion is also off.

On Monday, United had to shut the first-team section of their training ground after a rise in Coronavirus cases that led to Gameweek 17’s trip to Brentford being postponed.

Now, the club have said that due to further issues, they had no other option than to request Saturday’s match be rearranged.

“Manchester United can confirm that our Premier League fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion, scheduled for Saturday 18 December at 12:30 GMT, has been postponed and will be rescheduled in due course.

The health of players and staff is our priority. Given the number of players and support staff having to isolate due to COVID-19, the club had no option other than to request the match be rearranged. The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors.

We will also suspend football training operations at the Carrington Training Complex for a short period to help reduce risk of further transmission.

We regret any disappointment and inconvenience caused to fans by the postponement.

A statement from the Premier League said:

“It is with regret that this is the fourth Premier League fixture to have been postponed in the past week. While recognising a number of clubs are experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks, it is the League’s intention to continue its current fixture schedule where safely possible. The health and wellbeing of all concerned remains our priority.

Regarding Manchester United’s game on Saturday, the club continues to have an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within their squad, which has left them unable to field a team for the match at Old Trafford. A significant number of COVID-19 cases led to their game against Brentford FC being called off earlier this week, and today additional positive tests have been confirmed.

The Board assesses applications to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and COVID-19 postponement guidance issued to all clubs. It will assess a number of factors, including the ability of a club to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak at the club; and the ability of the players to safely prepare for and play the match. The Board must also consider the wider risks to the opposition and other people the club may come into contact with.

As a result of the postponement, Saturday’s Gameweek 18 deadline will now move to the later time of 13:30 GMT.

COVID WATCH: CLUB BY CLUB LATEST

Covid watch: club by club latest

POSTPONED MATCHES STILL TO BE REARRANGED

  • Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (weather)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Brentford v Manchester United (Covid)
  • Burnley v Watford (Covid)
  • Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur (Covid)
  • Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion (Covid)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Chelsea (Club World Cup)
  • Chelsea v Arsenal (Club World Cup)

  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Oh how I missed the Open Controls

    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      10 mins ago

      And they're gone

  2. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    10 mins ago

    Zombie teams in wonderland

    1. stuck in a dream 🙂
      7 mins ago

      this comment is suspended due to covid....

  3. stuck in a dream 🙂
    10 mins ago

    is there any game to wait for?

  4. ZEZIMA
    • 5 Years
    10 mins ago

    I will be ordering from my local kebab shop soon. Just going to wait a bit longer until I'm really hungry otherwise I might not finish it all

    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      8 mins ago

      This isn’t Facebook mate

      1. Pukki Party
        • 4 Years
        7 mins ago

        It's worse

    2. stuck in a dream 🙂
      7 mins ago

      don't start

    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      6 mins ago

      Thanks for letting us know tubs

    4. Adetro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      What I'd give for a kebab right now.

    5. TimoTime
      • 2 Years
      just now

      Saw you at the GE once

  5. EL tridente
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Lukaka apparently one of the players who got Covid

    1. Mr Ozil
      • 7 Years
      7 mins ago

      Is there a reliable resource for that information?

    2. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Any other indication who else?

  6. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    9 mins ago

    Ah I missed open controls

  7. My heart goes Salalalalah
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Ronaldo + Bilva to (Antonio/Watkins/Broja/Laca/Jesus) + KdB for -4?

  8. have you seen cyan
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    7 mins ago

    Well good game guys, season clearly over for me, this week I will be lucky to field 4, triple Spurs for the last three weeks has royally fcked me over along with Vardy etc

    Rank obliterated

    1. Pukki Party
      • 4 Years
      6 mins ago

      Triple Spurs would have fcked you even if they had a double gameweek this week though

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        6 mins ago

        Exactly

    2. Gooner Kebab
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      6 mins ago

      I have 11 today if the games goes ahead. At best i'll gain 20 points. Dont hang your boots yet.

    3. mad_beer ✅
      • 6 Years
      6 mins ago

      See you. Can I have your stuff?

    4. Adetro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Karma, mate 😀

    5. jammie26
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Triple spurs lol. Poor management imo.

  9. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    6 mins ago

    Lukovid

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      4 mins ago

      Covidson Odoi

      1. Meechoo115
        3 mins ago

        Second Covid for him if so

    2. Meechoo115
      3 mins ago

      Really? Nooo

  10. CR7 is Home
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    1 FT and Ronaldo, king, Dennis and Degea to ship

    What's my play here ?

    1. mad_beer ✅
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      Put your head between your legs and kiss your a** goodbye

    2. Adetro
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      CR7 is literally at home

  11. stuck in a dream 🙂
    3 mins ago

    red arrow really be shouting, jeez!

  12. stuck in a dream 🙂
    3 mins ago

    red arrows really be shouting, jeez!

  13. Meechoo115
    1 min ago

    On 11 with triple Liverpool , lukaku , James and alonso to come… maybe

