Scout Picks December 17

FPL Gameweek 18 Scout Picks: Arsenal and City triple-ups as Covid limits options

183 Comments
We have chosen our best Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players for Gameweek 18 ahead of Saturday’s later-than-planned 13:30 GMT deadline.

It’s a 4-5-1 formation this week and, as ever, we are limited to an £83.0m budget for our starting XI.

Our four substitutes, meanwhile, are chosen from the budget/mid-price crop of players to give some potentially cost-effective alternatives to the big hitters who invariably make the initial cut.

With five postponements and injuries, suspensions and positive tests abounding even at clubs whose matches are unaffected, there’s a smaller pool of players to choose from than usual this time.

GOALKEEPER

Cornet and Smith Rowe 1

Which Leeds United will turn up against Arsenal on Saturday? The side that battled so valiantly in defeat at Stamford Bridge last weekend or the one that rolled over against Manchester City in midweek? It’ll be an understrength Leeds, either way, with at least eight of their already thin first-team squad missing out in Gameweek 18 – and that’s without any Covid outbreak. Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) gets the nod partly as a consequence of the opposition but, of course, also on his own merit: he has the highest points-per-match average (5.4) of any first-choice goalkeeper this season and, in this decimated Gameweek, remarkably only two starting shot-stoppers are cheaper than the Arsenal man despite his heroics.

DEFENDERS

1

1

183 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Dušan Citizen
    • 7 Years
    6 mins ago

    Get Laca before his price up or wait until the last moment for some news of any further postponed games?

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      who are you trading it, for me, it is Vardy so it will cost me 0.2, hence why I'll likely go early.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        out*

        Open Controls
    2. Bennerman
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Surely wait. It hurts, but things are so up in the air.

      Open Controls
    3. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      4 mins ago

      If you caught the rise and the game was called off in the morning, how would you feel about that juicy 0.1m?

      🙂

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        2 mins ago

        It’s 0.2!

        (But yeah I dunno. There’s some risk in everything - let people make their own choices).

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          How's it 0.2m?

          Open Controls
          1. Hazz
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            just now

            Vardy is falling. Watkins is rising.

            Open Controls
        2. Gabbiadini
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Yeh well, I mean, they have Norwich the following week, so not all is bad.

          Open Controls
    4. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Only if you have exact money itb.

      Open Controls
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    9, christ.

    Up the Scout Picks!

    Open Controls
  3. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Reguilon won’t play will he?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Don't think he was spotted in a training video as he trained alone but set to join squad tomorrow, touch & go...

      Don't buy, probably don't sell.

      Open Controls
    2. BrazilianGooner
      • 9 Years
      2 mins ago

      Good fixtures tho… I’ll keep.

      Open Controls
  4. gonzalocampos
    • 6 Years
    3 mins ago

    Bernardo to Foden for free? 2.9M ITB

    Ramsdale
    TAA - Alonso - James - Cancelo
    Salah (C) - Jota - Raphina - Brownhill - Bernardo/Foden
    Watkins

    King - Livra - Antonio

    Open Controls
  5. Gabbiadini
    • 4 Years
    3 mins ago

    I made the comment the other day but FPL should've price locked all players until after this about to occur price change timeslot.
    I guess, it adds to the risk, the fact they have not done so.

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Prices continued to alter during last March's lockdown, this is nothing compared.

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        this is true.

        Open Controls
  6. Hits from the Bong
    • 3 Years
    3 mins ago

    A. Reguilon + Sanchez to Konsa + Ramsdale
    B. Reguilon + Steele to Taylor + Ramsdale

    Sanchez*
    TAA James Cancelo Reguilon*
    Salah Son Silva Foden Jota
    Antonio*

    Steele* Dennis* Livramento* Locadia*

    Open Controls
  7. OptimusBlack
    • 8 Years
    2 mins ago

    Choose one plzzzz
    A- Foden
    B- ESR

    Open Controls
    1. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      1 min ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Foden by a distance.

      Open Controls
  8. Disturbed
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 min ago

    Will Bilva start?

    Open Controls
  9. MountainBeach
    • 9 Years
    just now

    Is ESR likely to start?
    Unsure whether I should bring in Saka or ESR.

    Open Controls
  10. jimmy.floyd
    • 5 Years
    just now

    Tierney or Targett? Have Ramsdale

    Open Controls

