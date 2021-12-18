74
Fantasy5 December 18

Who is winning Scout’s Fantasy5 mini-league?

74 Comments
A little bit of extra cash always comes in handy at this time of year – and you could have £10k in your back pocket by the end of Gameweek 18, simply by predicting Fantasy points returns in five weekend Premier League matches.

And, best of all, it’s completely free to play!

We’re talking about Fantasy5, where there are also various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot. You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done.

Last month, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundits against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights.

Image

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five selected Gameweek matches and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money.

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – there’s £500 up for grabs for the Fantasy manager topping the leaderboard

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

SCOUT’S RESULTS FOR GAMEWEEKS 16 AND 17

The FFS Challenge has had two rounds since the last article – last weekend’s Gameweek 16 fixtures, followed by Gameweek 17 in midweek. Here is the current mini-league table:

GAMEWEEK 17

Tom has established a strong grip on top spot thanks to getting three correct calls over the past two rounds, with Ruben Neves’s assist and Jordan Ayew’s goal taking him up to a total of seven. This was made even more impressive by there only being four matches to this round, with Burnley v Watford postponed due to Covid. There were also successful choices from FPL ElStatto (Odsonne Edouard), Az (Neves) and Ted Talks FPL (Ayew), while FPL Marc is still rooted to the bottom without any correct calls so far.

The following players exceeded their points target: Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Armando Broja, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ruben Neves, Romain Saiss and Lukasz Fabianski.

GAMEWEEK 16

Only five players managed to defeat their points total in Gameweek 16, so Sam (FPL Family) and Az both did well to select Kieran Tierney’s clean sheet and assist for Arsenal. Tom chose Antonio Rudiger, who won a pair of Chelsea penalties against Leeds United. However, it was frustrating for others to see Raul Jimenez get sent off, alongside narrow target misses for goal scorers Raphinha and Alexandre Lacazette.

The following players exceeded their points target: Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel and Aaron Ramsdale.

Over the weekend, Gameweek 18 selections will be revealed, as we reach the final three rounds of the FFS Challenge.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

74 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    34 mins ago

    Good morning all!

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      Good morning

      Open Controls
  2. yanky
    • 12 Years
    34 mins ago

    currently on 7. should I:

    a) Coufal > Dias for free and field 8
    b) Gray > Saka for free and field 8
    c) Gray Coufal > Saka Cash for -4 and field 9
    d) Gray Coufal DDG > Saka Cash Ramsdale -8 and field 10

    TAA Cancelo James
    Salah Jota Gundo
    Watkins

    DDG, Coufal, Dalot, Gray, Bowen, Antonio, King

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      29 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    2. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      22 mins ago

      C or D. More inclined for D if its me cos if arsenal CS this GW, u r going to get hit badly. Might as well take a -2 gamble w upside.

      But not Cash. He is on 4YC

      Open Controls
  3. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    31 mins ago

    Guaita Foster
    TAA Cancelo James Cash Johnson
    Salah Jota Foden Gundogan ESR
    Antonio Watkins King

    Guaita > Ramsdale to field a full 11?

    Open Controls
    1. Cammick
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Sounds good to me

      Open Controls
    2. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      26 mins ago

      I wld even if its a -4

      Open Controls
  4. Cammick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    30 mins ago

    Have ramsdale As gk
    Taa cancelo James rudi for def

    So not sure what def to bring in
    For Livramento

    A. Cash
    B. Tierney
    C. Targett

    Open Controls
    1. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      25 mins ago

      Konsa.

      Or C.
      Cash got 4 yellow cards

      Open Controls
  5. dshv
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Taa James Cancelo reguilon
    Salah Foden Jota ESR
    Watkins

    Foster, Ronaldo, livra, davis, gallagher
    1ft 0.1 itb..

    Have 10 playing.. what to do? Reguilon only question

    Open Controls
    1. Drumandbaines123
      • 1 Year
      20 mins ago

      Davis 4.5m to Gelhardt 4 6 using your 0.1 in the bank. Gelhardt should be starting up front for Leeds later. Then you can field 11 this week then bench him in following weeks. That's what I'm doing with him anyway

      Open Controls
  6. Poison Apple
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    27 mins ago

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Dias Alonso White
    Salah Bilva ESR Son
    Watkins

    Bachmann bowen dennis Pukki

    Used FT. Which of the following
    A. DDG > Ramsdale (-4)
    B. Bowen > Saka (-4)
    C. Son > Jota /Mount (-4) anyone got news if Son is fit?
    D. GTG.

    Open Controls
    1. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      26 mins ago

      I mean A is a good long term move.

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        23 mins ago

        A. For long term

        B. If you have no plan on bringing bowen back in anytime soon otherwise its a waste

        Open Controls
        1. Poison Apple
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          20 mins ago

          Yea. Tats that struggle. WH is abit off the boil but their fixture is good. N Bowen is still posting decent stats as opposed to Antonio..

          Open Controls
    2. michudagawd
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    3. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      14 mins ago

      Seems like Rams is popular

      Open Controls
  7. KP - FPL
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    n -
    Ederson
    Alonso - Rudiger - James - Trent
    Salah - Raphinha - Jota - Foden - ESR
    Watkins

    Bench: Foster - Livramento - King - Broja

    I am thinking upgrading my bench to a playing player like Konsa or Lowton?

    Open Controls
  8. KP - FPL
    • 7 Years
    26 mins ago

    Hi all I am in a rare situation where I can field 11, what should I do with my 1FT?

    Ederson
    Alonso - Rudiger - James - Trent
    Salah - Raphinha - Jota - Foden - ESR
    Watkins

    Bench: Foster - Livramento - King - Broja

    I am thinking upgrading my bench to a playing player like Konsa or Lowton?

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Possible to transfer it to me?

      Open Controls
      1. Jamb0
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        6 mins ago

        Can think of better transfers but at least Mee has a game this week

        Open Controls
    2. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      I wld for konsa. Just to be able to sleep a little better. Else saving is also a gr8 alternative

      Open Controls
  9. SHOWSTOPPERRR
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Guys have 9 players

    Taa cancelo James white
    Salah jota foden esr
    Warkins

    A) livra to cash free
    B) galla to bsilva free
    C) galla to saka free
    D) galla to mount free

    Open Controls
  10. michudagawd
    • 8 Years
    23 mins ago

    DDG*
    TAA Cash James Cancelo (v)
    Salah (c) Silva Gallagher* Brownhill Jota
    Antonio*

    Sanchez* - King* Dennis* Livramento*

    1 FT, 5.5 itb

    Narrowed it down to two options:

    A) Brownhill + DDG ➡ Foden + Ramsdale -4
    B) Gallagher + Dennis ➡ Foden + Watkins -4

    Cheers.

    Open Controls
    1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      Why B? Both in form players.

      Open Controls
      1. michudagawd
        • 8 Years
        17 mins ago

        Gallagher I don't mind keeping but no game for Dennis this gameweek and he's about to head off for AFCON anyway.

        Open Controls
      2. Poison Apple
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        15 mins ago

        B. Wolves WH n spurs are decent at the back. Gallagher is a miss but getting 2 playing players this gw is a strong plus.

        Open Controls
  11. corderz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) Guaita > Ramsdale
    B) Foster > Ramsdale

    Thinking it may be a good idea to have 2 playing keepers going forward....

    Open Controls
    1. michudagawd
      • 8 Years
      20 mins ago

      I would get rid of Guaita cos he might have lost his place to Butland.

      Open Controls
    2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      B.

      I had gone DDG + Sanchez. My bad luck that they were supposed to play each other this week.

      Open Controls
  12. Dark Side Of The Loon!
    • 5 Years
    21 mins ago

    If today's games are on DDG + Antonio to Ramsdale + Laca for -4 is what the plan is. Laca plays the next one too and Bowen comes in for Gilmour with the 1 FT next week. Ok to do?

    Open Controls
    1. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      I wld

      Open Controls
  13. Karan14
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    20 mins ago

    DDG*
    TAA James Alonso Cancelo
    Salah Jota Foden Brownhill
    Antonio* Watkins

    (Gunn King* Livra* Gallagher*)
    1 FT & 3.2m

    A) Livra & Antonio ➡️ Cash & Laca -4
    B) Livra & Brownhill ➡️ Cash & Saka -4
    C) Brownhill ➡️ Bilva

    Thoughts?

    Open Controls
    1. michudagawd
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      B but ESR instead.

      Open Controls
  14. Agamenmon
    • 4 Years
    19 mins ago

    I have 2ft

    I have Watkins
    My other forwards are Antonio and Dennis,

    Who would you go for .1 itb

    Open Controls
    1. Agamenmon
      • 4 Years
      13 mins ago

      Or I could go

      B Silva & Bowen ➡️ Foden and Ramsey

      Open Controls
      1. michudagawd
        • 8 Years
        10 mins ago

        Keep Silva for now I think. Pretty nailed at the moment and in great form up until the Leeds game.

        Open Controls
        1. Agamenmon
          • 4 Years
          8 mins ago

          Who would you swap Bowen for

          A Saka
          B ESR

          Open Controls
          1. michudagawd
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            ESR

            Open Controls
    2. Agamenmon
      • 4 Years
      10 mins ago

      Or just Bowen ➡️ Salah and keep 2 ft for next weeks wild

      Open Controls
      1. Agamenmon
        • 4 Years
        9 mins ago

        Fires

        Open Controls
  15. Pringle
    • 8 Years
    18 mins ago

    De Gea to Ramsdale worth a hit? Ramsdale facing City and Spurs over christmas while De Gea has easier fixtures

    Open Controls
    1. michudagawd
      • 8 Years
      15 mins ago

      I am tempted to do it cos Ramsdale is killing me most gameweeks now. He's this season's Martinez.

      Open Controls
  16. Steve The Spud
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    16 mins ago

    Would be the first names in your free hit team and who would you captain?

    Open Controls
  17. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 7 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anyone know if Man U game vs Newcastle next week will go ahead?

    Open Controls
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      5 mins ago

      Nobody knows

      Open Controls
    2. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      You’d of thought it’s getting to a stage where they need to get United games on, it will be hard to reschedule if a team ends up missing 4/5 games +

      Open Controls
  18. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
    • 7 Years
    14 mins ago

    Thoughts on Davies from Spurs?

    Open Controls
    1. Going Home
      • 10 Years
      8 mins ago

      I think I wish I’d gone with him over dier three weeks ago

      Open Controls
  19. Going Home
    • 10 Years
    13 mins ago

    Morning DZ. which of these looks preferable to you guys?

    A) Livra to James
    B) Livra to Rudiger
    C) Livra to Cash
    D) Livra and Gallagher to Cash and ESR (-4)
    E) Livra and Bowen to Cash and Mount (-4)

    If it helps, I’ve zero chelsea and do own Antonio.

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      A or E

      Open Controls
      1. Going Home
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Thanks mate. They’re the sensible defensive moves to cover chelsea; just worry I missed the boat on their points

        Open Controls
  20. Mr Ozil
    • 7 Years
    13 mins ago

    Why is Lacazette a popular choice this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Karan14
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      No other strikers

      Open Controls
    2. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      11 mins ago

      Almost guaranteed to start with auba out against leeds. Think its a worth a shot esp with the dire no of other viable alternatives

      Open Controls
    3. Eat my goal!
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Good fixtures short term

      Nailed and in form

      Open Controls
      1. Going Home
        • 10 Years
        5 mins ago

        In form? He has two goals all season and missed a pen midweek haha

        Open Controls
    4. Going Home
      • 10 Years
      7 mins ago

      I’m with you. A bad pick doesn’t become a good pick because of a limited choice. He’s a transfer out waiting to happen for me

      (Waits for his consecutive double figure hauls)

      Open Controls
  21. Jamb0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    9 mins ago

    Anyone going for the Free Hit? Usually would suit a week like this

    Open Controls
    1. footballfreak
      • 2 Years
      8 mins ago

      A bit risky other games might get canceled also

      Open Controls
      1. Going Home
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        This. Would 100% do it if these five were guaranteed to happen. Not least as I don’t want to flood my team with players who do play this week

        Open Controls
    2. Diedhiou See That?
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      No - limited upside, would rather play in one of the DGWs and target a mega score rather and limp through this one

      Open Controls
    3. Poison Apple
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      If u can field 9. IMO its better not to hit

      Open Controls
    4. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Yes, have 6 playing otherwise before hits

      If I free hit and tomorrow is cancelled I still get 8-9 whilst other play with 4

      It’s not ideal but considering it strongly this morning !

      Open Controls
  22. Diedhiou See That?
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    8 mins ago

    Want to hold on to Ronaldo for future fixtures… but also want Foden…

    What would you do:

    A. Play 10 players this week
    B. Ronaldo and Bowen -> Antonio and Foden (-4)
    C. Something else

    Ederson (Foster)
    TAA Cancelo James White (Livramento**)
    Salah Jota ESR Brownhill (Bowen**)
    Watkins (Ronaldo** King**)

    0.0 ITB
    1FT

    Open Controls
  23. jdp219
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    Trent, James, Rudiger, Cancelo
    Raphinha, Jota, Salah, Bilva

    Already used transfer.
    1) Field those 9
    2) Take a hit to field 10

    Open Controls
    1. Elfozzie 42
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      4 mins ago

      If the hit is also a transfer you'd want then make it. I'd be severely tempted to go to Watkins.
      Given most players can hope to get 2 points if they play then you can consider your 'risk' is more like 2 points really, rather than 4.

      Open Controls
  24. Jamb0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is Guaita to Ramsdale worth a -4 (already on a -4)?

    Open Controls
  25. Mane Mane Mane
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    2 mins ago

    Is it worth taking a hit for a defender. In my eyes all it is is a gamble for 2 points. Potentially 6 points - 4 = 2?

    Open Controls
  26. footballfreak
    • 2 Years
    2 mins ago

    Buy A. Cash or B. Mings for ft?

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      just now

      a

      Open Controls
  27. Inter Me Gran
    • 6 Years
    1 min ago

    Who to captain?

    A) salah
    B) foden
    C) watkins

    Cheers

    Open Controls
    1. footballfreak
      • 2 Years
      just now

      A

      Open Controls

