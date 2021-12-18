Who is winning Scout’s Fantasy5 mini-league?

Sponsored by Fantasy5

A little bit of extra cash always comes in handy at this time of year – and you could have £10k in your back pocket by the end of Gameweek 18, simply by predicting Fantasy points returns in five weekend Premier League matches.

And, best of all, it’s completely free to play!

We’re talking about Fantasy5, where there are also various other prizes on offer beyond the whopping jackpot. You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done.

Last month, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundits against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the five selected Gameweek matches and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money.

Even if you don’t succeed in getting all five right, Fantasy5’s leaderboard allows you to win prizes beyond the £10k jackpot – there’s £500 up for grabs for the Fantasy manager topping the leaderboard

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

SCOUT’S RESULTS FOR GAMEWEEKS 16 AND 17

The FFS Challenge has had two rounds since the last article – last weekend’s Gameweek 16 fixtures, followed by Gameweek 17 in midweek. Here is the current mini-league table:

GAMEWEEK 17

Tom has established a strong grip on top spot thanks to getting three correct calls over the past two rounds, with Ruben Neves’s assist and Jordan Ayew’s goal taking him up to a total of seven. This was made even more impressive by there only being four matches to this round, with Burnley v Watford postponed due to Covid. There were also successful choices from FPL ElStatto (Odsonne Edouard), Az (Neves) and Ted Talks FPL (Ayew), while FPL Marc is still rooted to the bottom without any correct calls so far.

The following players exceeded their points target: Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Armando Broja, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ruben Neves, Romain Saiss and Lukasz Fabianski.

GAMEWEEK 16

Only five players managed to defeat their points total in Gameweek 16, so Sam (FPL Family) and Az both did well to select Kieran Tierney’s clean sheet and assist for Arsenal. Tom chose Antonio Rudiger, who won a pair of Chelsea penalties against Leeds United. However, it was frustrating for others to see Raul Jimenez get sent off, alongside narrow target misses for goal scorers Raphinha and Alexandre Lacazette.

The following players exceeded their points target: Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel and Aaron Ramsdale.

Over the weekend, Gameweek 18 selections will be revealed, as we reach the final three rounds of the FFS Challenge.

