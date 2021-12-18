Win £1,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 18

Sponsored by Fantasy5

And then there was four.

Six Premier League matches have now been postponed after Aston Villa v Burnley became the latest match to fall to Covid-19 but you can still salvage a nice Christmas bonus out of the FPL wreckage with Fantasy5.

They are ploughing ahead with their Gameweek 18 event, which need we remind you is completely free-to-play, and are offering a cool £1,000 if you can predict four players from the weekend’s remaining Premier League matches who can beat their Fantasy5 points targets.

The deadline remains at 15:00 GMT, however, so get those entries in fast.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done recently.

Last month, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 18.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the Gameweek 18 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

Leeds United v Arsenal

Wolves v Chelsea

Newcastle United v Manchester City

Tottenham v Liverpool

Anyone who manages to pick five successful outperformers will be in the money, with a £1,000 prize up for grabs!

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

The deadline for this week’s entries is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday December 18.

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 18 OF FANTASY5

The FFS Challenge has had six rounds – here is the current mini-league table:

As mentioned on Friday’s round-up piece, Tom has established a strong grip on top spot thanks to getting three correct calls over the past two rounds, with Ruben Neves’s assist, the pair for Antonio Rudiger and Jordan Ayew’s goal taking him up to a total of seven. This was made even more impressive by there only being four matches to the midweek round, with Burnley v Watford postponed due to Covid.

The following players exceeded their Gameweek 16 points target: Jorginho, Antonio Rudiger, Kieran Tierney, Gabriel and Aaron Ramsdale.

The following players exceeded their Gameweek 17 points target: Jordan Ayew, Odsonne Edouard, Armando Broja, Jarrad Branthwaite, Ruben Neves, Romain Saiss and Lukasz Fabianski.

***Please note that these selections were made before Villa v Burnley was cancelled, so disregard the picks from that match***

Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

Leeds v Arsenal: Gelhardt (2), Tierney (2), Ramsdale (1), Saka (1), Raphinha (1), Lacazette (1), Harrison (1)

Gelhardt (2), Tierney (2), Ramsdale (1), Saka (1), Raphinha (1), Lacazette (1), Harrison (1) Wolves v Chelsea: Alonso (4), Jimenez (2), Rudiger (2), Mount (1)

Alonso (4), Jimenez (2), Rudiger (2), Mount (1) Newcastle v Man City: Sterling (3), Cancelo (2), De Bruyne (1), Shelvey (1), Rodri (1), Gundogan (1)

Sterling (3), Cancelo (2), De Bruyne (1), Shelvey (1), Rodri (1), Gundogan (1) Tottenham v Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold (3), Jota (2), Kane (2), Firmino (1), Salah (1)

(NB. The picks of Geoff were unknown by Saturday morning)

#ad 18+

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT