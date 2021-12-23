The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The latest rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 19.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

Here, we’ll look at the previous results from Gameweek 18 and the draw for the round that starts on Sunday.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There were wins for several managers who are currently in the top 1k overall: Minority Laporte, ZIKOFLY and I Member.

The latter had a big clash with Geirrard who – himself ranked at 1,704 – was very unlucky to face such a strong opponent when his score of 67 would have defeated 21 of the 32 winners. The week’s highest score belonged to the lowest-ranked progressor, as Notlob Legin (592,019th) secured a 78-51 victory over prichardson311.

Elsewhere, there were narrow wins for Congers, Mingo, Caospilot and Bantam Belles, as a 55-55 draw between HUGO1995 and TG04 was settled by the former’s higher global ranking.

Pro Pundit tedtalksfpl was eliminated by Batmaniac.

The full results from round four are here.

The fifth-round draw is here.

FFS OPEN CUP

The headline here is the elimination of former FFS Open Cup champion donnellyc, who lost 61-55 to a previously deleted ‘restored’ team – a nameless conqueror ranked below two million in the global FPL rankings.

I Member also progressed here, just like 101st-ranked elfortu. While Machine_Gunnerz was eliminated with 64 points, Andrey Blinov was successful with just 47.

The third and fifth-highest ranked remaining sides had to face off too. Jay_ (2,625th) ended up with a 66-49 win over noobpunter (3,281st) to secure a place in round six. High scores also saw progression for TwiggsJameson, Mullered in Maenam and AntyChosenOnes.

The full round five results can be viewed here.

The sixth-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

Qualifying – Gameweek 12

Round 1 – Gameweek 13

Round 2 – Gameweek 15

Round 3 – Gameweek 16

Round 4 – Gameweek 17

Round 5 – Gameweek 18

Round 6 – Gameweek 19

Round 7 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

Qualifying – Gameweek 13

Round 1 – Gameweek 15

Round 2 – Gameweek 16

Round 3 – Gameweek 17

Round 4 – Gameweek 18

Round 5 – Gameweek 19

Round 6 – Gameweek 21

Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22

Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23

Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes

The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher

2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher

3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT