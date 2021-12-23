318
FFS Cup December 23

The latest FFS Cup fixtures and results

The latest rounds of our FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup competitions will take place in Gameweek 19.

There’s a total of £600-worth of prizes on offer across the two tournaments, with a full breakdown towards the bottom of this article.

Here, we’ll look at the previous results from Gameweek 18 and the draw for the round that starts on Sunday.

FFS MEMBERS CUP

There were wins for several managers who are currently in the top 1k overall: Minority Laporte, ZIKOFLY and I Member.

The latter had a big clash with Geirrard who – himself ranked at 1,704 – was very unlucky to face such a strong opponent when his score of 67 would have defeated 21 of the 32 winners. The week’s highest score belonged to the lowest-ranked progressor, as Notlob Legin (592,019th) secured a 78-51 victory over prichardson311.

Elsewhere, there were narrow wins for Congers, Mingo, Caospilot and Bantam Belles, as a 55-55 draw between HUGO1995 and TG04 was settled by the former’s higher global ranking.

Pro Pundit tedtalksfpl was eliminated by Batmaniac.

The full results from round four are here.

The fifth-round draw is here.

FFS OPEN CUP

The headline here is the elimination of former FFS Open Cup champion donnellyc, who lost 61-55 to a previously deleted ‘restored’ team – a nameless conqueror ranked below two million in the global FPL rankings.

I Member also progressed here, just like 101st-ranked elfortu. While Machine_Gunnerz was eliminated with 64 points, Andrey Blinov was successful with just 47.

The third and fifth-highest ranked remaining sides had to face off too. Jay_ (2,625th) ended up with a 66-49 win over noobpunter (3,281st) to secure a place in round six. High scores also saw progression for TwiggsJameson, Mullered in Maenam and AntyChosenOnes.

The full round five results can be viewed here.

The sixth-round draw is available here.

HOW DO THE CUP COMPETITIONS WORK?

The FFS Cup is very similar to the Fantasy Premier League’s own cup game.

Entrants who qualify for the first round were randomly drawn against each other and the winner of the tie is whoever has the highest score from that Gameweek, minus points spent on transfers (like in the original game and in head-to-head scores).

In the event of a draw, the manager highest in the overall FPL rankings after the tie will progress.

WHAT IS THE GAMEWEEK SCHEDULE?

The FFS Open Cup competition will be played out according to the following proposed Gameweek schedule:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 12
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 13
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 7 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

​The FFS Members Cup competition will run as follows:

  • Qualifying – Gameweek 13
  • Round 1 – Gameweek 15
  • Round 2 – Gameweek 16
  • Round 3 – Gameweek 17
  • Round 4 – Gameweek 18
  • Round 5 – Gameweek 19
  • Round 6 – Gameweek 21
  • Quarter-Final – Gameweek 22
  • Semi-Finals – Gameweek 23
  • Final and third place play-off – Gameweek 24

WHEN ARE THE FIXTURES RELEASED?

Where possible, the fixture list for each round will be published before each Gameweek deadline.

PRIZES

Overall Prizes
The prizes for the FFS Open Cup and FFS Members Cup are as follows:

1st Place: £150 Amazon voucher
2nd Place: £100 Amazon voucher
3rd Place: £50 Amazon voucher

  1. Francescoli
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 8 mins ago

    Salah and King to Ronaldo and mid (6.2)

    A) ESR
    B) Gallagher
    C) Debby Ali

    Open Controls
    1. Gooner97
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      Martinelli

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      Debby sounds like a decent shout

      Open Controls
    3. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      D) Martinelli

      Open Controls
  2. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Is Jesus worth a gamble? (For Dennis)

    Open Controls
    1. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 44 mins ago

      I was thinking about selling him - minutes are a concern and I assume Foden and Grealish are back for this week.

      Open Controls
    2. Pat Bonner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      3 hours, 43 mins ago

      I wouldn’t

      Open Controls
    3. DavidBadWillie
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      3 hours, 41 mins ago

      No

      Open Controls
  3. AW127
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    4 hours, 7 mins ago

    Salah, Raphinha and Jesus ---> Son, Martinelli and Ronaldo
    (-8pts)

    Is this a good hit to make?

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      60/40. I believe so. -8 is steep but landscape has changed. Im doing it for -4 Raph is Mount. Martinelli may rise tonight but wait if u can.

      Open Controls
      1. AW127
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 2 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        I have £0.1m itb so hopefully I'll be fine. Thanks

        Open Controls
  4. Pat Bonner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    4 hours, 6 mins ago

    Darts is quality. Barney rolling back the years

    Open Controls
    1. BUZZBOMB
      • 6 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Wife and I have been arguing Packie. Is/are Darts singular or plural?

      Open Controls
  5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 5 mins ago

    Been any new cancellations the past two hours?

    Open Controls
  6. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    So, here we go again!

    Open Controls
  7. Burger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    4 hours, 4 mins ago

    Take a 4pt hit to bring in Foden for Jota? Am down to 9 currently.

    Open Controls
    1. waldo666
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 40 mins ago

      Will Foden play is the question?

      Open Controls
      1. Burger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        3 hours, 39 mins ago

        Yeah that'll smart 😆

        Open Controls
  8. waldo666
    • 11 Years
    4 hours, 3 mins ago

    Had planned McGinn to Martinelli, Jota to Martinelli now the better plan?

    Open Controls
    1. Kane5
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      Depends on how many numbers you have. I am holding Jota as will want him as soon as he is back

      Open Controls
  9. MysticMac17
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    First FH draft? Thoughts ?

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo James Dalot
    Son Mahrez B.Silva Bowen Martinelli
    Kane Ronaldo

    Subs: Alonso, Williams, Simms

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 39 mins ago

      Nice, make me feel better for my non-FH team. Got some of them.

      Open Controls
    2. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      Would prefer DCL/Lacazette to Mahrez

      Open Controls
  10. Magic Zico
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    James Cancelo Dalot Targett
    Bernardo Foden ESR Salah*
    Antonio Watkins

    Raya* TAA* Jota* Hwang*

    Which option do you prefer?
    A. Salah > Son
    B. Salah > Martinelli, Hwang > Ronaldo (-4) bench Targett

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Probably A

      Open Controls
    2. Kane5
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 32 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
  11. Gooner97
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    DDG (Bachmann)
    Alonso Cancelo Livra (Amartey, TAA)
    Silva Foden ESR (Jota, Salah)
    Watkins Broja (Dennis)

    1FT, 2.9ITB

    What would you do? Free Hit or not?

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 38 mins ago

      Won't FH. Would you consider Dennis Salah > Ronaldo Bowen?

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner97
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 34 mins ago

        I'd keep Salah till LEI, but can't see what else to do instead... maybe a playing defender instead of Amartey? Or a new striker?

        Open Controls
        1. Magic Zico
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          3 hours, 32 mins ago

          I presume you want to keep TAA as well. Amartey > Dalot?

          Open Controls
          1. Gooner97
            • 8 Years
            3 hours, 30 mins ago

            Would you pick Reguilon or Dalot?

            Open Controls
            1. Magic Zico
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              3 hours, 27 mins ago

              Dalot if bench fodder. Reguilon if week in week out.

              Open Controls
    2. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      If you're ok losing Salah, then no need to free hit. Salah to Son and then maybe a hit to get 11 playing (Dennis most likely candidate)

      Open Controls
      1. Gooner97
        • 8 Years
        3 hours, 31 mins ago

        Wouldn't you sell Foden instead and also take a hit for a striker?

        Open Controls
  12. Biggsy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    4 hours, 2 mins ago

    I think Salah to Son is probably the move this week. Which of these looks good to also bring Ronaldo in:

    A. Salah & Antonio to Son & Ronaldo.

    B. Salah, Dennis & Gallagher* to Son, Ronaldo & Ramsey (-4).

    *Or Silva or ESR

    A leaves me without a bench.

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      I like A

      Open Controls
  13. Ady87
    • 8 Years
    4 hours, 1 min ago

    What’s this FH news then? What’s official and where can I read about it?

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 31 mins ago

      On the FPL site.

      Open Controls
  14. Bookkeeper
    • 5 Years
    4 hours ago

    Foden will sit this one out again.

    Open Controls
    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      What about Bilva?

      Open Controls
    2. Ajax Hamsterdam
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 37 mins ago

      source ?

      Open Controls
      1. Bookkeeper
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 33 mins ago

        There is no source. Pep sending out a message.

        Open Controls
    3. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 36 mins ago

      Based on?

      Open Controls
    4. Pino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Sell him and you will regret it, keep him and you will regret it. Sell him or keep him and you will regret it either way.

      Open Controls
      1. Magic Zico
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        3 hours, 29 mins ago

        Is this game called 'Regret mania'? 😛

        Open Controls
  15. RWB_1991
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 57 mins ago

    Was Watford game cancelled because of Wolves or Watford covid cases? Presumably whichever team it was will not be playing on 28th either?

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 35 mins ago

      Watford. But they did say they expected to fulfil the West Ham fixture

      Open Controls
    2. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      3 hours, 34 mins ago

      Watford

      Open Controls
  16. Kane5
    • 3 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    Left with only 9 available players (please no more cancellations).

    A) Salah to Son and Dennis to CR7
    B) King to Broja and Dennis to CR7 (holding Salah)

    I feel like A is the obvious move but keen to hear other's thoughts 🙂

    Open Controls
    1. Biggsy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 hours, 25 mins ago

      I'd be all over A if I could do it without a third transfer.

      Open Controls
  17. FPL Kaka
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 55 mins ago

    How likely is this Chelsea game going ahead?

    That is what really decides the free hit or not

    Open Controls
    1. The White Pele
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 42 mins ago

      no one knows really.

      Open Controls
  18. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    3 hours, 54 mins ago

    Hi.....would you free hit this team please? In addition to lpool question marks over Antonio foden and esr

    Ramsdale
    Cancelo James alonso (livra)
    Foden* bilva esr* (jota salah)
    Antonio* laca (king)

    Alternative is - 4 or - 8

    Wonder if u free hit now and navigate 22 with no free hit...thanks

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 26 mins ago

      Would do -4, enough I think

      Open Controls
  19. Ajax Hamsterdam
    • 7 Years
    3 hours, 53 mins ago

    so 2nd wc available from gw20 or gw21 ?

    Open Controls
    1. C0YS
      • 5 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      After the Boxing Day fixtures

      Open Controls
      1. Ajax Hamsterdam
        • 7 Years
        3 hours, 26 mins ago

        cheers

        Open Controls
  20. C0YS
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 50 mins ago

    Any point in playing FH now rather than during a BGW if I can have the following team of 10 for -4?

    DDG
    Cancelo James Alonso Reguilon (TAA)
    Son Bowen Gallagher Bilva (Jota)
    Watkins (King Dennis)

    Open Controls
    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      3 hours, 49 mins ago

      You'd need to compare it to your FH team draft.

      Open Controls
      1. C0YS
        • 5 Years
        3 hours, 32 mins ago

        DDG
        James Dias Cancelo Reguilon (Alonso)
        Sterling Son Bowen Mount (Fred)
        Ronaldo Maupay (Broja)

        Open Controls
  21. AW127
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 2 Years
    3 hours, 46 mins ago

    Everton trained with Pickford at CDM! Surely the game can't go ahead?
    If it did, is anyone interested in an attacking GK on freehit?

    Open Controls
    1. AW127
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 2 Years
      3 hours, 23 mins ago

      I'd love it if he actually played there to make a mockery of the Premier League. He'd be able to pass better than most!

      Open Controls
  22. Scots Gooner
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    3 hours, 44 mins ago

    Bowen/Ronaldo (-4)

    Or

    Son/Ronaldo/Diop (-8)

    Or

    Son/Ronaldo/Regulion/Tierney (-12)

    Open Controls
    1. Magic Zico
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      3 hours, 17 mins ago

      First one

      Open Controls
  23. The White Pele
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    Ramsdale
    James Alonso Cancelo White
    Salah* Bilva Ødegaard
    Ronaldo Dennis* pukki

    Steele TAA Jota * 4.5*

    A) Salah to Son
    B) Salah & Dennis to Bowen & Kane (-4)

    Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.