246
Fantasy5 December 24

Win £1,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 19

246 Comments
Three festive Premier League matches have already been postponed for Covid-19 reasons but you can still salvage a nice Christmas bonus out of the FPL wreckage with Fantasy5.

They are ploughing ahead with their Gameweek 19 event, which need we remind you is completely free-to-play, and are offering a cool £1,000 if you can correctly predict a player to beat their given points target from each of the weekend’s selected Premier League matches.

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Sunday 26 December.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done recently.

Last month, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 19.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the Gameweek 19 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

  • Burnley v Everton (which has since been postponed)
  • Norwich City v Arsenal
  • West Ham United v Southampton
  • Aston Villa v Chelsea
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford

Anyone who manages to pick successful outperformers from each match will be in the money, with a £1,000 prize still up for grabs despite there being one fewer fixture.

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 19 OF FANTASY5

The FFS Challenge has had seven rounds – here is the current mini-league table:

With one of last week’s five selected matches postponed (Aston Villa v Burnley), there were fewer chances for the Scout ten to make a successful guess. The only two to do so were Tom and Sam, both of whom picked Joao Cancelo before his goal, assist and clean sheet at Newcastle United.

The following players exceeded their Gameweek 18 points target: Riyad Mahrez, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli

Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

  • Norwich City v Arsenal: Tierney (4), Martinelli (3), Gabriel (2)
  • West Ham United v Southampton: Bowen (2), Antonio (2)
  • Aston Villa v Chelsea: Rudiger (3), Alonso (2), Ramsey (2)
  • Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford: Mbeumo (3), Lamptey (2), Maupay (2)

With Burnley v Everton now off the table, it’s interesting to see all ten select an Arsenal option against Norwich. The most variety occurs in East London, where eight different players were selected for West Ham’s hosting of Southampton.

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL."

  1. Echoes
    • 1 Year
    8 hours, 26 mins ago

    Repost with an added option:

    A: Salah+Watkins -> Son+Kane (-4)
    B: Salah+Watkins+Dennis -> Son+Broja+Ronaldo (-8)
    C: Salah+Bilva+Watkins -> Son+Bowen+Ronaldo (-8)

    Open Controls
  2. DavidBadWillie
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    8 hours, 25 mins ago

    Admit you’d all use free hit if you still had it

    Open Controls
    1. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      7 hours, 49 mins ago

      Have it but not using it 🙂

      Open Controls
    2. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      7 hours, 48 mins ago

      I'm taking a -8 and setting up for doubles. If more postponements I'll use it

      Open Controls
      1. Gazwaz80
        • 2 Years
        7 hours, 35 mins ago

        I’m with you Zimo 😀

        I'm with you Zimo 😀
        1. Zim0
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          7 hours, 31 mins ago

          🙂

          🙂
    3. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 hours, 46 mins ago

      No way 😉 Only thick players ranked around 2 million have used it. None of the good ones. Check HoF top 100 for exampla.

      Open Controls
      1. Lord.
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        7 hours, 41 mins ago

        I see you have a 4.2 million finish in your history.

        Open Controls
        1. Gazwaz80
          • 2 Years
          7 hours, 34 mins ago

          😀

          😀
        2. Pep bites Kun
          • 5 Years
          7 hours, 25 mins ago

          Ooh! That's nasty on Christmas eve. Haven't looked myself, but I doubt it defines him as a fpl player. Play on hoss & merry xH

          Open Controls
      2. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        7 hours, 7 mins ago

        I've used it and I'm in the too 30,000.

        Open Controls
    4. Gunneryank
        7 hours, 43 mins ago

        I have 2 and not sure it's needed, but nice to have the option in case. Will probably be needed here shortly anyway.

        Open Controls
      • Tango74
        • 1 Year
        7 hours, 33 mins ago

        Why use it if you don’t know what matches are certain ?

        I have all chips left!

        Open Controls
    5. PartyTime
        8 hours, 25 mins ago

        -8 locked in. Merry Christmas !

        Open Controls
        1. Echoes
          • 1 Year
          7 hours, 48 mins ago

          Thinking along those lines as well. Merry Christmas to you too!

          Open Controls
          1. PartyTime
              7 hours, 46 mins ago

              Ho ho ho

              Ho ho ho
          2. Eat my goal!
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            7 hours, 47 mins ago

            Surely not locked in yet!

            Open Controls
            1. PartyTime
                7 hours, 45 mins ago

                Uh?! Could take only 1 more hit. Hopefully the fixtures remain

                Open Controls
                1. Eat my goal!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  7 hours, 42 mins ago

                  There’s a massive Christmas Day of socialising for players before testing on Sunday morning

                  Open Controls
                  1. VALDEZ
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    7 hours, 33 mins ago

                    That’s not how quickly it transmits

                    Open Controls
                    1. Gazwaz80
                      • 2 Years
                      7 hours, 30 mins ago

                      Yes, it doesn’t show for 48 hours…

                      Open Controls
            2. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              7 hours, 43 mins ago

              Haha Locked in?!

              Haha Locked in?!
            3. yousunkmybattleship
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 12 Years
              7 hours, 32 mins ago

              Lol if you’ve locked in already you need your head examining

              Open Controls
              1. PartyTime
                  6 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Huh?! Well, I need a therapist

                  Open Controls
              2. g40steve
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 3 Years
                7 hours, 29 mins ago

                What players you swapped?

                Open Controls
              3. Pep bites Kun
                • 5 Years
                7 hours, 21 mins ago

                Son et Ron. Best of luck & merry Christmas

                Open Controls
              4. PartyTime
                  6 hours, 14 mins ago

                  Thanks all

                  Thanks all
              5. Gomolon
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 7 Years
                8 hours, 24 mins ago

                Would you rather sell Watkins or Lacazette for Ronaldo?

                (Doing Salah to Son too)

                Open Controls
                1. Echoes
                  • 1 Year
                  7 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Watkins. Laca has Norwich this GW

                  Open Controls
                  1. Gomolon
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    7 hours, 47 mins ago

                    Watkins has Leeds and Brentford after that though :/

                    Open Controls
                    1. Echoes
                      • 1 Year
                      7 hours, 46 mins ago

                      Not sure if Leeds will be ready to play just a couple days after boxing day.

                      Open Controls
                    2. OleBall
                      • 1 Year
                      7 hours, 45 mins ago

                      Leeds game probably postponed. Definitely Watkins

                      Open Controls
                      1. Gomolon
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        7 hours, 43 mins ago

                        Thanks, merry Christmas everyone!

                        Open Controls
                    3. Baps hunter
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 4 Years
                      7 hours, 45 mins ago

                      May have...

                      May have...
                2. Tonyawesome69
                  • 3 Years
                  7 hours, 43 mins ago

                  Watkins

                  Watkins
                3. Gunneryank
                    7 hours, 40 mins ago

                    Probably Watkins but i kinda want to keep him (assuming Villa plays football of course). I don't have Laca or Ronaldo. Yet lol.

                    Open Controls
                  • Fabreghastly
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    7 hours, 35 mins ago

                    Wait till deadline as see which game is postponed

                    Open Controls
                4. ABCDEFGHIJKLMNOPQRSTUVWXYZ
                  • 7 Years
                  8 hours, 21 mins ago

                  Should I FH? 0FT

                  Ramsdale
                  TAA* James Dias Cancelo White
                  Jota* 4.3* Son BSilva ESR
                  King* Dennis* Ronaldo

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Na you already have Ronaldo and Son

                    Open Controls
                  2. Baps hunter
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 4 Years
                    7 hours, 44 mins ago

                    Not with Sonaldo. Quality over quantity.

                    Open Controls
                5. AC/DC AFC
                  • 6 Years
                  8 hours, 17 mins ago

                  What's the threshold for free hit?

                  Minus 8 to field 9 would be close. But free hit could be more valuable in future weeks.

                  I've currently got 9 with a free transfer to field.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 41 mins ago

                    Depends on who the players are

                    Open Controls
                    1. AC/DC AFC
                      • 6 Years
                      7 hours, 36 mins ago

                      I guess so but assuming most active teams have some decent picks.

                      You're right I don't mind a hit or two into Son, Bowen or Manchester United picks

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 3 Years
                        7 hours, 33 mins ago

                        If you can cover the main picks that'll be on FH with a hit or two then I would sway towards saving the FH.

                        You are comparing your FH team to your non-FH team in order to gauge the effectiveness of the FH chip

                        Open Controls
                  2. Mr. O'Connell
                    • 9 Years
                    7 hours, 34 mins ago

                    Anything less than 10 starters with a -8 is FH territory I think.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Mr. O'Connell
                      • 9 Years
                      7 hours, 32 mins ago

                      Not that you'll actually get 10 starters, but if you think you will, then worth saving the FH.

                      Open Controls
                    2. Tango74
                      • 1 Year
                      7 hours, 31 mins ago

                      I don’t agree , your FH could have players with matches postponed

                      Open Controls
                  3. Fabreghastly
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    7 hours, 32 mins ago

                    How disappointed will you be with your GW20 team if you FH? If hits are building the team you need...

                    Open Controls
                6. Corona is not good 4 U
                  • 1 Year
                  8 hours, 15 mins ago

                  How is this wildcard team? I still have my wildcard and you must use it till 28th December. My old team is a mess with all the cancelations.

                  de Gea, Foster
                  Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, Reguilón, Dalot, Williams
                  de Bruyne, Son, Jota, Bowen, Martinelli
                  Ronaldo, King, Broja

                  Thanks!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Team looks fine

                    Team looks fine
                  2. Lord.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    7 hours, 23 mins ago

                    You have a great opportunity to combine the immediate benefit of a FH with early planning for DGW22 (and maybe 21). I would swap King for a Striker that plays in GW19; I’d probably go with Rashford over KDB (can’t see Kev playing in 19 and 20 anyway); and in the current climate it’s advisable to have a reserve keeper that plays.

                    Open Controls
                    1. dunas_dog
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 6 Years
                      7 hours, 7 mins ago

                      How’s your WC coming on? Any thoughts on this

                      Ramsdale Sanchez
                      TAA Cancelo James Reguilon Johnson
                      Son Foden Jota Bowen Martinelli
                      Lacazette Ronaldo Broja

                      If Arsenal game off will switch out Lacazette

                      Open Controls
                      1. Corona is not good 4 U
                        • 1 Year
                        6 hours, 59 mins ago

                        I like your team better than mine.

                        Open Controls
                      2. Lord.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        6 hours, 22 mins ago

                        Posted below in a reply to Rafa.

                        Open Controls
                    2. Corona is not good 4 U
                      • 1 Year
                      6 hours, 52 mins ago

                      Thank you! The problem is that my team is in a mess with all the cancellations. The first wildcard can only be used for two days. I would like to have both free hit chips by the end of the season, as the many catch-up games will likely turn out to be quite turbulent.

                      Open Controls
                  3. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    7 hours, 4 mins ago

                    Looks good- similar to mine- see my response to Lord below expect keeping Lacazette for Norwich game ( if on) and getting Foden as think KDB more likely to be rested

                    Open Controls
                7. Eat my goal!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  8 hours, 15 mins ago

                  Players like “give me the virus, I’m out out!”

                  Open Controls
                8. dunas_dog
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 6 Years
                  8 hours, 13 mins ago

                  Which City mid would you bring in on WC between

                  A Bernardo
                  B Foden
                  C Gundogan
                  D Grealish

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 37 mins ago

                    On WC I would go with a long term pick and high ceiling so Foden

                    Open Controls
                  2. griffzinho
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 9 Years
                    7 hours, 36 mins ago

                    Bernardo for minutes but is playing deeper since KDB returned. The others are rotation risks, but I'd go for Foden as he can play LW and Mahrez is off to AFCON so one less winger competing.

                    Open Controls
                9. Pep bites Kun
                  • 5 Years
                  8 hours, 9 mins ago

                  Can we repost a relevant strategic article over Fantasy Five at some point? Some of us want to see Scout picks before we move onto Christmas Day 🙂

                  What's next? Taxiii!

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    8 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Scout Picks likely next.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 11 Years
                      7 hours, 21 mins ago

                      No inside info?

                      No inside info?
                    2. Pep bites Kun
                      • 5 Years
                      7 hours, 5 mins ago

                      Cheers TM. Merry Christmas to you and yours

                      Open Controls
                10. Lh909
                  • 4 Years
                  8 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Covid made FFS redundant

                  Open Controls
                11. Hooky
                  • 6 Years
                  8 hours, 8 mins ago

                  Grealish and Foden been spotted out on the Town tonight yet?

                  Open Controls
                  1. TorresMagic™ - 6dcode
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • Has Moderation Rights
                    • 12 Years
                    8 hours, 7 mins ago

                    Give it 3 hours.

                    Give it 3 hours.
                    1. Hooky
                      • 6 Years
                      7 hours, 30 mins ago

                      Of course. Pre-drinks at home first to save a few quid.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Super Saints
                        • 5 Years
                        7 hours, 22 mins ago

                        And then drive to the club drunk

                        Open Controls
                  2. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    7 hours, 59 mins ago

                    They don't go out on the town. They stay in with hookers and blow.

                    Open Controls
                  3. Original - Wolves Ay We
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    7 hours, 57 mins ago

                    Yep, seen them both giving out soup to the poor. They had a placard at the serving station saying "Please pick us Pep".

                    Open Controls
                  4. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    7 hours, 56 mins ago

                    Pre-room drinks

                    Pre-room drinks
                12. Hryszko
                  • 4 Years
                  8 hours, 6 mins ago

                  What should I do here? Can field 10 as it is, 1FT & 0.3m in the bank. Who should I move out to field 11? If any more postponements I’ll have to FH.

                  Ramsdale
                  Rudiger - James - Cancelo - Lamptey
                  Son - Salah - ESR - Bilva
                  Broja - Lacazette

                  Bachman - Dennis - Jota - TAA

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 27 mins ago

                    Only effective use of transfers I can see is bring in Ronaldo by losing Dennis and Salah for a hit or save FT.

                    Open Controls
                13. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  8 hours, 4 mins ago

                  Well, want to take this opportunity to wish all of you Merry Christmas and Happy holidays!

                  Open Controls
                14. dshv
                  • 4 Years
                  8 hours, 2 mins ago

                  Ramsdale
                  Taa James Cancelo Reguilon
                  Salah Foden Jota ESR
                  Watkins Ronaldo

                  Foster - gallagher - livra - davis
                  2ft 0.1itb

                  What now salah to son?
                  Esr to martinelli to have money for salah to bring him back ??

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 25 mins ago

                    Since you already have Ronaldo (C), I would keep Salah for LEI. ESR to Martinelli and save 2nd FT

                    Open Controls
                15. RAFA THE GAFFA
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 5 Years
                  7 hours, 58 mins ago

                  Evening all. So, WC next week. Best -4 this week?

                  A. Salah+Raph >> Son(c)+Bowen/City mid
                  B. Salah+King >> Ronaldo(c)+Bowen

                  DDG
                  Livra. Alonso. Cancelo. White
                  ESR. Foden
                  Lacazette. Antonio
                  (Foster. Raph. Salah. Jota. TAA)

                  Open Controls
                  1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    7 hours, 22 mins ago

                    B

                    B
                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 20 mins ago

                    That's the dilemma for most teams. Son is the better long term pick and Ronaldo is the better captaincy for this GW.

                    Open Controls
                    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      7 hours, 18 mins ago

                      I can get son longterm next week in WC.

                      Not sure Ronaldo is that much better Captain this week. Also as a Newcastle fan I really don’t want Ronaldo to do well haha.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 3 Years
                        7 hours, 15 mins ago

                        Ronaldo is definitely the best captain for this GW. Newcastle cannot defend! Option B

                        Open Controls
                  3. Super Saints
                    • 5 Years
                    7 hours, 12 mins ago

                    I'm selling Salah too, scared!

                    Open Controls
                  4. Lord.
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    7 hours, 9 mins ago

                    Have you considered playing your wildcard card this week? I’m in the same space and it solves my GW19 problems without sacrificing much on future planning.

                    Open Controls
                    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      6 hours, 59 mins ago

                      Not considered it. Seems quite bad timing? Not that next week will be that much better like. How you shaping up?

                      Open Controls
                      1. Lord.
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        6 hours, 28 mins ago

                        I’ve been keeping my wildcard as a Covid backstop, and with the odd hit, and a lot of luck, it’s worked out well so far. This week I am down to nine players, and was looking at a hit to field eleven, but I also looked at who I’d be bringing in next week on wildcard, and I think I can kill two birds with one stone by bringing it forward. This is what I have in mind:

                        DDG, Sanchez
                        TAA, Cancelo, Reguilon, Coufal, Livramento
                        Sanchez, Son, Jota, Bowen, Trossard
                        Ronaldo, Pukki, Broja

                        Also works well for GW19.

                        Open Controls
                        1. Lord.
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 6 Years
                          6 hours, 24 mins ago

                          The Sanchez in midfield is Rashford!

                          Open Controls
                        2. RAFA THE GAFFA
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          6 hours, 22 mins ago

                          Looks nice tbf. Honestly not sure I’ll have time the next two days. Probably should take a look like. Do we know who and when the doubles will fall?

                          Open Controls
                          1. Lord.
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            6 hours, 14 mins ago

                            There will be a biggie in GW22, and maybe a smaller one involving United, West Ham and Leicester in GW21. Nothing confirmed yet though.

                            Open Controls
                  5. dunas_dog
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 6 Years
                    6 hours, 58 mins ago

                    I was thinking similar but makes sense to WC this week ( not a lot going to change by Tuesday) and keep up with Free Hitters and ahead of those taking point hit

                    Open Controls
                    1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 5 Years
                      6 hours, 36 mins ago

                      Not sure I’d want half the players this week that I’d want for WC. Not looked at it properly though and not really got time tbh

                      Open Controls
                      1. dunas_dog
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 6 Years
                        6 hours, 20 mins ago

                        It’s looking ok really. This is where I am for now on WC

                        Ramsdale Sanchez
                        TAA Cancelo James Dalot Davies
                        Son Foden Jota Bowen Martinelli
                        Ronaldo Lacazette Broja

                        If Arsenal game off thinking might go Mahrez over Jota for 19 ( and get back in 20) and Laca to Edouard who has Norwich next week- that would give couple of differentials over next 2 pre BB hopefully in 22

                        Open Controls
                        1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          6 hours, 17 mins ago

                          Tbf that’s a great team. Hmm, you’ve got me thinking now. Do you think my team warrants an a WC this week? Who are the top DGW players you are targeting in yours?

                          Open Controls
                          1. dunas_dog
                            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                            • 6 Years
                            6 hours, 5 mins ago

                            I think you do need to WC to maximise any value left in holding it. You have starting risks in ESR, Antonio and while Foden should be ok we don’t know if he off the naughty step - Teams to target are in particular United Spurs West Ham and Watford as most favoured for doubles in 22. I will use transfers in 20,21 and 22 to move to more double week players as picture unfolds

                            Open Controls
                            1. RAFA THE GAFFA
                              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                              • 5 Years
                              5 hours, 39 mins ago

                              Cheers mate. Appreciate the input, you might have twisted my arm

                              Open Controls
                        2. RAFA THE GAFFA
                          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                          • 5 Years
                          5 hours, 29 mins ago

                          I’m also 1.9m off this team haha. Where you at in the ranks? Must be flying? I’m at 11k

                          Open Controls
                16. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                  • 5 Years
                  7 hours, 56 mins ago

                  Son at 95 on FPLstats. Chances he goes up tonight?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 11 Years
                    7 hours, 20 mins ago

                    I doubt it but there's definitely a chance.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Would Ed Woodward
                      • 3 Years
                      7 hours, 14 mins ago

                      I agree, he either will or he won't.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Epic Fail ⚽ 墅
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 11 Years
                        7 hours, 13 mins ago

                        It's all about wording. You have to be subtle so you can claim the credit no matter what happens.

                        Open Controls
                  2. DavvaMC
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    7 hours, 17 mins ago

                    Do Free Hit teams that bring in players count towards a player increasing in price?

                    Open Controls
                    1. DavvaMC
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      7 hours, 16 mins ago

                      if that makes sense 🙂

                      Open Controls
                  3. Shineonme
                    • 5 Years
                    6 hours, 52 mins ago

                    I'd say he doesn't go up tonight but tomorrow night he definitely will

                    Open Controls
                17. Steve The Spud
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  7 hours, 54 mins ago

                  Ignore my previous post

                  Looks like son will rise in price tonight

                  Just did salah > son after a couple of g and T’s to loosen the fingers a bit

                  Smite me covid, if you dare!

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 5 Years
                    7 hours, 16 mins ago

                    But will he? At 95 right now.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Steve The Spud
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      7 hours, 16 mins ago

                      Was at 75 about 2 hours ago, rising on fffix apparently

                      Open Controls
                  2. RAFA THE GAFFA
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 5 Years
                    7 hours, 16 mins ago

                    Wow. This early.

                    Open Controls
                18. Flynny
                  • 6 Years
                  7 hours, 52 mins ago

                  Merry Xmas everyone. Hope you have a great few days! Which option looks best here?

                  A.... - 4 ....salah and king to ronaldo and Gallagher (exact cash). So many doubts in this team tho

                  Ramsdale
                  Cancelo James alonso (livra)
                  Foden* bilva Gallagher esr*
                  Ronaldo Laca Antonio*

                  B.....FREE HIT

                  Ramsdale
                  Cancelo James Tierney dalot (johnson)
                  Kdb son bowen martinelli (ramsey)
                  Kane ronaldo (broja)

                  If Norwich arsenal is postponed I'll downgrade kdb to bilva and get reguillon, rashford and sanchez

                  Thanks

                  Open Controls
                  1. Steve The Spud
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    7 hours, 15 mins ago

                    Prefer A currently flynny

                    Open Controls
                  2. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 11 mins ago

                    A

                    Open Controls
                  3. Tinfoil Deathstar
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 1 Year
                    7 hours, 11 mins ago

                    Merry Xmas. Your team is almost identical to mine, but I have Sanchez and Saka over Ramsdale and ESR and nothing ITB.

                    I am 50/50 on whether to free hit - but I think you probably have an additional rotation risk in ESR. He'll play some part but just whether he can keep coming on and scoring goals really.

                    If I were you I'd maybe lean *slightly* towards the free hit, but if you aren't comfortable doing that, then the suggested move looks good. I'm eyeing up bringing in Martinelli + Ronaldo for Salah + King for a -4.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Flynny
                      • 6 Years
                      7 hours, 6 mins ago

                      Thanks....massively torn. Leaning towards the free hit, which also gives me salah captain v Leicester

                      Open Controls
                19. Tinfoil Deathstar
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 1 Year
                  7 hours, 50 mins ago

                  Any reason why Bruno isn't getting much consideration in free hit drafts? Keep seeing drafts including KdB, who is not guaranteed to start, and Kane, who has been dreadful for the majority of the season. Bruno has the best fixture, has been in decent form, and is guaranteed to start - seems like a better use of a premium spot to me.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Tonyawesome69
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 14 mins ago

                    Prefer a punt on Rashford who is likely to play up top with Ronaldo.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      7 hours, 9 mins ago

                      Likely yeah but wouldn't be surprised to see Greenwood come in for him. Not convinced Rashford has been in great form recently either.

                      Open Controls
                      1. Tonyawesome69
                        • 3 Years
                        7 hours, 4 mins ago

                        That's true about Greenwood. It's risky

                        Same can be said about Bruno. Not been convincing in a 4222 as a FPL option

                        Open Controls
                  2. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 10 Years
                    6 hours, 59 mins ago

                    I see where you are coming from but likely because he is considered to be very much second fiddle to Ronaldo whereas KDB and Kane could feasibly be the primary asset in their team. If you sniff an opportunity with Bruno though, explore it and GL

                    Open Controls
                    1. Tinfoil Deathstar
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 1 Year
                      6 hours, 55 mins ago

                      Cheers. It does seem like a good opportunity to me. I owned Kane from GW9 until GW16 when he scored me a measly 10 points so just trying to work out whether that is clouding my judgement.

                      Open Controls
                20. circusmonkey
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 11 Years
                  7 hours, 48 mins ago

                  Many of the club's objections to playing twice in three days are just the same old reasons. But the clubs ultimately sign up for this schedule. If they really feel that strongly they could take less tv money. The 13 players thing (which can include u21 etc) doesn't look like being stuck to. There is opportunism from some managers (Tuchel) to use Covid as an excuse to get their own way.

                  Open Controls
                  1. Eat my goal!
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 3 Years
                    7 hours, 4 mins ago

                    The clubs sign up the managers deal with the schedule

                    Open Controls
                21. Corona is not good 4 U
                  • 1 Year
                  7 hours, 43 mins ago

                  How is this wildcard team? I still have my wildcard and you must use it till 28th December. My old team is a mess with all the cancelations.

                  de Gea, Foster
                  Alexander-Arnold, Cancelo, James, Dalot, Veltman
                  Foden, Son, Jota, Bowen, Martinelli
                  Ronaldo, Lacazette, Broja

                  Thanks!

                  Open Controls
                  1. CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    6 hours, 59 mins ago

                    If you can wait a week it would be better considering the situation atm.

                    Open Controls
                    1. Corona is not good 4 U
                      • 1 Year
                      6 hours, 54 mins ago

                      Thank you! The problem is that my team is in a mess with all the cancellations. The first wildcard can only be used for two days. I would like to have both free hit chips by the end of the season, as the many catch-up games will likely turn out to be quite turbulent.

                      Open Controls
                22. Hooky
                  • 6 Years
                  7 hours, 39 mins ago

                  Has Olly Watkins only had 6 shots on target all season?

                  Open Controls
                  1. AC/DC AFC
                    • 6 Years
                    6 hours, 59 mins ago

                    1.1 on target per game. His shots ITB was really low until the last game too.

                    5 goals, 5 big chances missed. A goal frequency of 254 mins.

                    Open Controls
                23. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 10 Years
                  7 hours, 38 mins ago

                  Currently 8 playing including Fiden and ESR so looking at FH to:

                  Ramsdale
                  Dias Cancelo James
                  Martinelli Son Sterling Bowen odegaard
                  Ronaldo Kane

                  Fodder | Broja | Lamptey | Tsimikas

                  Thoughts?

                  Open Controls
                  1. CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    7 hours ago

                    Who are your other 6 presuming you have the Pool 3?

                    Open Controls
                    1. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 10 Years
                      6 hours, 57 mins ago

                      Playing 8:

                      Rams
                      Alonso James Cancelo Tomiyasu
                      ESR Foden Mount
                      Watkins

                      Open Controls
                      1. CAVEAT KING
                        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                        • 7 Years
                        6 hours, 51 mins ago

                        With a -4 you could easily get a green arrow. A FH might give you another 15 points. Have a good think about it 1 hour before deadline IMO

                        Open Controls
                24. waltzingmatildas
                  • 11 Years
                  7 hours, 38 mins ago

                  Anyone know when we find out what fixtures amazon prime have in Jan? On a free trial and trying to figure out whether to pay again.....

                  Open Controls
                  1. Ⓙⓐⓡⓥⓘⓢⓗ CMIUK
                    • 7 Years
                    6 hours, 56 mins ago

                    None at the moment - they are scheduled to show all the games from Dec 28th to Dec 30th, and that is games 11 to 20 of the 20 games they have this season. If any of these get cancelled however, they should have the rights to that fixture when it is rearranged (whenever that will be), or the PL may let them have a different match in lieu at another time.

                    Open Controls
                    1. waltzingmatildas
                      • 11 Years
                      6 hours, 48 mins ago

                      Ah thank you, really helpful. Annoyingly only got it until the 29th so may end up with another month just for the games on the 30th

                      Open Controls
                25. Mesh
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 7 Years
                  7 hours, 33 mins ago

                  Davies or Dalot?

                  Open Controls
                26. Eat my goal!
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 3 Years
                  7 hours, 32 mins ago

                  How many fixtures are likely to go ahead on Sunday?

                  Open Controls
                  1. Shineonme
                    • 5 Years
                    6 hours, 51 mins ago

                    I expect more games to be off this weekend.

                    Open Controls
                  2. CAVEAT KING
                    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                    • 7 Years
                    6 hours, 49 mins ago

                    I think another 3 could go. The danger is Arsenal, Chelsea for me. It will decimate squads who did well last week

                    Open Controls
                27. Corona is not good 4 U
                  • 1 Year
                  7 hours, 31 mins ago

                  Is one of the two Free Hits Chips limited in time or can you use both until the end of the season?

                  Thank you!

                  Open Controls
                  1. GRPunk
                    • 4 Years
                    5 hours, 38 mins ago

                    My understanding is no limitations.

                    Open Controls

