Win £1,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 19

Three festive Premier League matches have already been postponed for Covid-19 reasons but you can still salvage a nice Christmas bonus out of the FPL wreckage with Fantasy5.

They are ploughing ahead with their Gameweek 19 event, which need we remind you is completely free-to-play, and are offering a cool £1,000 if you can correctly predict a player to beat their given points target from each of the weekend’s selected Premier League matches.

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Sunday 26 December.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done recently.

Last month, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league will take place between Gameweeks 12 and 20.

A small prize is up for grabs but, more importantly, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 19.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the Gameweek 19 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

Burnley v Everton (which has since been postponed)

Norwich City v Arsenal

West Ham United v Southampton

Aston Villa v Chelsea

Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford

Anyone who manages to pick successful outperformers from each match will be in the money, with a £1,000 prize still up for grabs despite there being one fewer fixture.

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 19 OF FANTASY5

The FFS Challenge has had seven rounds – here is the current mini-league table:

With one of last week’s five selected matches postponed (Aston Villa v Burnley), there were fewer chances for the Scout ten to make a successful guess. The only two to do so were Tom and Sam, both of whom picked Joao Cancelo before his goal, assist and clean sheet at Newcastle United.

The following players exceeded their Gameweek 18 points target: Riyad Mahrez, Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli

Az

elFozzie

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

Norwich City v Arsenal: Tierney (4), Martinelli (3), Gabriel (2)

Tierney (4), Martinelli (3), Gabriel (2) West Ham United v Southampton: Bowen (2), Antonio (2)

Bowen (2), Antonio (2) Aston Villa v Chelsea: Rudiger (3), Alonso (2), Ramsey (2)

Rudiger (3), Alonso (2), Ramsey (2) Brighton and Hove Albion v Brentford: Mbeumo (3), Lamptey (2), Maupay (2)

With Burnley v Everton now off the table, it’s interesting to see all ten select an Arsenal option against Norwich. The most variety occurs in East London, where eight different players were selected for West Ham’s hosting of Southampton.

