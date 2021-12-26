£1,000 on offer in FanTeam’s free-to-play Boxing Day Fantasy event

Sponsored by FanTeam

You won’t have to pay a penny to enter FanTeam‘s latest Freeroll event, which gives Fantasy managers the chance to compete for a £1,000 prize pool on Boxing Day.

To the layman, this is a Fantasy tournament that effectively gives entrants the chance to build a six-a-side ‘Free Hit’ squad for the first five matches of Gameweek 19:

There is a jackpot of £420 up for grabs and prizes awarded down to 12th place.

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘FANTEAM’S FESTIVE BOXING DAY FREEROLL – [BIG THANKS TO ALL OUR PLAYERS]’ link (seen below) to enter:

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 19

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €90m to build a team of six players from any position. A maximum of three players per club is permitted.

These half-dozen assets then score points as they would in FPL (more below) based on their on-field achievements.

Here are some notable things to consider in the otherwise easy-to-play game:

There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net ’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.

’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club. A ‘ Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.

is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side. Captains and vice-captains score 1.5 and 1.2 times the points respectively – but also cost 50% and 20% more!

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 19 Freeroll, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target, winning/losing impact points and ‘stacking penalties’ – detailed in the graphic above.

