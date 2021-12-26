1138
FanTeam December 26

£1,000 on offer in FanTeam’s free-to-play Boxing Day Fantasy event

You won’t have to pay a penny to enter FanTeam‘s latest Freeroll event, which gives Fantasy managers the chance to compete for a £1,000 prize pool on Boxing Day.

To the layman, this is a Fantasy tournament that effectively gives entrants the chance to build a six-a-side ‘Free Hit’ squad for the first five matches of Gameweek 19:

There is a jackpot of £420 up for grabs and prizes awarded down to 12th place.

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Sunday.

Head to the FanTeam lobby and look for the ‘FANTEAM’S FESTIVE BOXING DAY FREEROLL – [BIG THANKS TO ALL OUR PLAYERS]’ link (seen below) to enter:

A brief how-to-play guide is featured beneath our picks.

SCOUT PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 19

£1,000 on offer in FanTeam's free-to-play Boxing Day Fantasy event 4

HOW TO PLAY: A BRIEF GUIDE

Different from the usual squad-based games, FanTeam managers are given a budget of €90m to build a team of six players from any position. A maximum of three players per club is permitted.

These half-dozen assets then score points as they would in FPL (more below) based on their on-field achievements.

Here are some notable things to consider in the otherwise easy-to-play game:

  • There is no bench or manual substitutes; instead, there is a ‘Safety Net’ feature. If a player in your Fantasy team isn’t in the starting XI for their side, they will automatically be substituted for the next priced player from the same position and club.
  • A ‘Stacking Penalty’ is given if you have two or more defensive players from the same club and they keep a clean sheet. One point is deducted for each additional asset that you select from the same side.
  • Captains and vice-captains score 1.5 and 1.2 times the points respectively – but also cost 50% and 20% more!

HOW DOES THE SCORING WORK?

£1,000 on offer in FanTeam's free-to-play Boxing Day Fantasy event 1

FPL managers looking for a way to make their knowledge pay will have no trouble picking up FanTeam‘s Gameweek 19 Freeroll, with its familiar scoring system.

Think of it as FPL without the bonus points, with a few other exceptions such as shots on target, winning/losing impact points and ‘stacking penalties’ – detailed in the graphic above.

  1. S3
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    who is priority this week?...Son or Salah?

    Open Controls
    1. S3
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      *Ron

      Open Controls
  2. andre_c
    • 3 Years
    55 mins ago

    KDB and Foden or KDB and Bsilva?

    Open Controls
    1. DF
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Kdb and mahrez?

      Open Controls
      1. andre_c
        • 3 Years
        8 mins ago

        Cant afford

        Open Controls
        1. DF
          • 8 Years
          4 mins ago

          Hmmm...tricky innit. My gut tells me to swerve foden this week but my gut is my gut and not your gut...gl.

          Open Controls
          1. andre_c
            • 3 Years
            just now

            yeah hard situation, I might shuffle some players around to afford Mahrez

            Open Controls
  3. Ray85
    • 3 Years
    53 mins ago

    Would you play Watkins or Johnson this week?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      Oooooo look at you with a choice.

      Eh up there Mr hotshot

      Open Controls
      1. Ray85
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Mrs 🙂 and it did cost me a -8....

        Open Controls
  4. Mahjongking
    • 5 Years
    52 mins ago

    If u got kdb son and ronaldo on fh who will u capt?

    Open Controls
    1. DF
      • 8 Years
      9 mins ago

      Ron for me. VC on mahrez.

      Open Controls
    2. Ray85
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Ron captain and Son VC.

      Still a chance United game could be called off and Mahrez is still a rotational risk.

      Open Controls
    3. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      1 min ago

      any player in the early kickoffs

      Open Controls
  5. MHG
    • 4 Years
    49 mins ago

    I have:
    Ramsdale
    James, Alonso, Cancelo, Reguilon
    BSilva, Gallagher,Mount
    Wilkins

    I can:
    A. add Broja with my FT making a fairly weak 10 man team if all play.
    Or
    B. do a Free Hit

    All help appreciated!

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      A. no point doing a FH unless you haveess than 6/7.

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      4 mins ago

      I would take a -4, your FH will be like gold over the doubles

      Open Controls
    3. MHG
      • 4 Years
      just now

      Thanks

      Open Controls
  6. -2 Hit
    • 4 Years
    48 mins ago

    Anyone got Rashford?

    Open Controls
    1. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      just now

      why? has he gone missing or something again 🙂

      Open Controls
  7. Borander
    • 4 Years
    39 mins ago

    A) Salah and Antonio to Son and Ronaldo for -4? (10 playing)
    B) Salah and Dennis to Son and Broja for -4? (11 playing)

    Open Controls
    1. Ray85
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      B especially of Dennis likely to go AFCON

      Open Controls
  8. ‘Tis the Season
    • 3 Years
    34 mins ago

    With vieira out for spurs game, is Kane or son not a better captain then Ron?

    Open Controls
  9. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    32 mins ago

    Livramento is OUT

    Open Controls
    1. Mahjongking
      • 5 Years
      7 mins ago

      ?? Gt news on this?

      Open Controls
      1. Sturridge Wars
        • 6 Years
        2 mins ago

        Not in the match day squad.

        Open Controls
  10. esho17
    • 5 Years
    32 mins ago

    A) Mahrez
    B) Mount

    TIA

    Open Controls
  11. Gudjohnsen
    • 4 Years
    32 mins ago

    Captain Son, Kane, KDB or Ronaldo?

    Open Controls
    1. ‘Tis the Season
      • 3 Years
      1 min ago

      Kane

      Open Controls
  12. Sturridge Wars
    • 6 Years
    31 mins ago

    Which option?

    A) Save FH take -8 & play 10.
    De Gea
    Livramento / Rudiger / Cancelo / Tierney
    Son / Foden / Gallagher
    Watkins / Ronaldo

    B) Free Hit into this team
    De Gea
    Cancelo / Maguire / Rudiger / Dier
    Son / Saka / Martinelli
    Ronaldo / Kane / Lacazette

    Bench: Sanchez , Gallagher , Williams , Brownhill.

    Open Controls
  13. Freshy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    30 mins ago

    Am I missing any news?

    GW-19 - 0.0 bank - FREE HIT #1
    Ramsdale
    Reguilón/James/Cancelo
    Son(VC)/KDB/BSilva/Bowen/Martinelli
    Lacazette/Ronaldo(C)
    Gunnarsson - Dalot/Broja/Livramento

    Open Controls
  14. Bleh
    • 5 Years
    28 mins ago

    Am I GTG with this for a -4?

    De Gea
    James, Mings, White, Cancelo
    Son, B.Silva, Martinelli
    Ronaldo, Watkins, Antonio*

    Open Controls
  15. Old Man
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    14 mins ago

    My team is awful this week but at least my extra FH is safe. Nervous times.

    Open Controls
  16. ‘Tis the Season
    • 3 Years
    10 mins ago

    Villa v Leeds postponed on deadline … lok

    Open Controls
    1. Andy_Social
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yeah, that messes up my post-FH GW20 team.

      Open Controls
    2. Hotdogs for Tea
      • 6 Years
      2 mins ago

      it’s idiotic comments like this that are hard to understand … why, just why ?

      Open Controls
  17. Mahjongking
    • 5 Years
    5 mins ago

    Is livra out?

    Open Controls

