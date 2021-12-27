431
Video December 27

FPL Gameweek 20 preview and team plans with Mark and Luke

431 Comments
Mark and Luke look ahead to Gameweek 20 of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) in a bonus video over on our YouTube channel.

The pair discuss Boxing Day’s deadline drama, their decision to opt against playing the Free Hit in Gameweek 19 and when they plan to deploy one of these two allocated chips in the future.

Manchester City rotation roulette, Bernardo Silva‘s (£7.6m) blanks and the pair’s plans for Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) are also on the agenda.

You can view their hour-long chat in the embedded video below or via this link.

  1. waltzingmatildas
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Origi isn't an option right? Need a replacement for dennis, have broja

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      37 mins ago

      King

      Open Controls
    2. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      37 mins ago

      He's injured

      Open Controls
    3. 420king
      • 7 Years
      36 mins ago

      In 2GWs, yeah.

      Open Controls
    4. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      35 mins ago

      Cheers guys

      Open Controls
    5. Aston VII iia hahaha
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      Is Dennis 100% confirmed joining AFCON?

      Open Controls
  2. MattB
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 21 mins ago

    Anyone thinking of bringing in DCL now he is back? With Richarlison out surely he walks back into the team and their fixtures are exceptional

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Yeah, thought I'd need more news than what we have right now.

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Need to see some mins under his belt before going there. Been injured for 3-4 months

      Open Controls
    3. European Bob
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      Might take him a while to get match sharp

      Open Controls
    4. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 19 mins ago

      I posted this about Benitez' comments yesterday: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/26/brighton-v-brentford-team-news-toney-starts-henry-and-duffy-absent/?hc_page=3&hc_sort_by=comment_date#hc_comment_24547294

      Open Controls
    5. AC Yew
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      Keeping an eye on him with those fixtures. Going to monitor for a few weeks and maybe move Antonio to him if he looks good.

      Open Controls
  3. 420king
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 20 mins ago

    My head hurts from all the options I have this week. Please help me pick out the best one.

    Ramsdale*
    TAA - Cancelo - James
    Son - Foden - Bernardo - Bowen
    Antonio - Lacazette* - Watkins*
    (Foster* - Johnson - Brownhill - Targett*)
    1 FT, 2.9m ITB

    A) Bernardo & Lacazette -> Gallagher & Ronaldo
    B) Bernardo & Lacazette -> Jota & DCL
    C) Watkins & Lacazette -> King & Ronaldo
    D) Ramsdale & Lacazette -> DDG & DCL
    E) Lacazette -> DCL, no hit

    Open Controls
    1. waltzingmatildas
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A

      Open Controls
    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 17 mins ago

      A or C, probably C since both out don't have a fixture

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 13 mins ago

        Have a decent first sub in Johnson. Should start over Masuaku this time hopefully.

        Open Controls
    3. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      If you have 5 players out I wouldn't be getting rid of the ones that you have that still has a fixture

      Open Controls
      1. 420king
        • 7 Years
        1 hour, 11 mins ago

        Two of them are GK though. Think Ramsdale should go?

        Open Controls
        1. NateDog
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 6 mins ago

          Possibly, his next few fixtures aren't great despite a possible DGW, although I'd also be worried about you having no bench as well then as it looks like Coufal and Masuaku are preferred currently

          Open Controls
          1. NateDog
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 5 mins ago

            Preferred to Johnson

            Open Controls
            1. 420king
              • 7 Years
              1 hour, 3 mins ago

              Johnson just coming back from injury though. I think he starts the next one and could win his spot back. Thanks.

              Open Controls
    4. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      C

      Open Controls
    5. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
    6. 420king
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      Thanks all.

      Open Controls
  4. Tonyawesome69
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    Interested to know what you would do with this team with 0ITB

    1FT 0ITB
    Ramsdale* (SP 4.8m)
    Cancelo James Alonso TAA
    Bernardo Gallagher Foden Salah Jota
    Antonio
    (Foster King Livramento Watkins*)

    Open Controls
    1. 420king
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Nothing.

      Open Controls
    2. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      59 mins ago

      Ramsdale > Bachmann

      Open Controls
      1. Tonyawesome69
        • 3 Years
        52 mins ago

        Not keen on that. Previous Foster Bachman owner for 7GWs and got no CS!

        Open Controls
        1. Marty McFly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Which scores more over the next 8?

          Ramsdale: MCI, tot, BUR, wol, BRE, WOL (plus 3 blanks)

          Watford combo (for 0.9 less): WHU, TOT, new, NOR,

          Open Controls
          1. Marty McFly
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Sorry… didn’t finish…

            Which scores more over the next 8?

            Ramsdale: MCI, tot, BUR, wol, BRE, WOL (plus 3 blanks)

            Watford combo (for 0.9 less): WHU, TOT, new, NOR, whu, BHA, avl, mun, bur, wol, CRY.

            Open Controls
  5. ZTF
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 18 mins ago

    DDG (Bachmann)
    James TAA Cancelo Livramento (Coady*)
    Bernardo Salah Jota Maddison Raph*
    King (Watkins*, Laca*)

    Choose one

    A) Raph to Bowen
    B) Raph, Coady to Bowen, Dalot

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      Probably B

      Open Controls
    2. ZTF
      • 7 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B is a -4

      Open Controls
    3. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 hour ago

      Probably something with Laca. 3 blanks in 8 and City somewhere in between.

      Open Controls
      1. ZTF
        • 7 Years
        55 mins ago

        Think I’ll do Laca to Iheanacho next week

        Open Controls
        1. Marty McFly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          I’m a Liverpool fan. We play a very high line. Perfect for Leicester running in behind. I wouldn’t mind a lei player this week. They’ll score against us I reckon.

          Open Controls
    4. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      59 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  6. Original - Wolves Ay We
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    Which one to bring in?

    A) Moura
    B) Bowen

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      B - not sure Moura will start the next game after playing the full game. Also a rotation issue witb Dele depending on the formation

      Open Controls
    2. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      Bowen

      Open Controls
    3. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      56 mins ago

      Lucas Moura is a massive rotation risk. His stats suggest he is way better than he actually is too. He doesn’t pass the eye test for me.

      I like Bowen, but fantasy wise I think he’s overrated. 3 league goals this season. In that mid priced bracket I always think you need a 1 in 3 return. That said, lots of options around that price bracket that are showing more consistent returned this season.

      Out of the two, I’d say Bowen. But I would consider other options personally.

      Open Controls
      1. Original - Wolves Ay We
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        53 mins ago

        Which options would you suggest?

        Open Controls
        1. Marty McFly
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          just now

          If you can wait until gw21, Raphinha.

          If it needs to be this week, Maddison.

          Open Controls
  7. Jon Walter's Hatty
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 16 mins ago

    I have a feeling the Son and Kane show is about to start another run in the west end…

    Open Controls
    1. Pompel
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 hour ago

      Easy swaps from Salah + Ronaldo in that case

      Open Controls
  8. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    1 hour, 15 mins ago

    Has there been any leaked team news for man u?

    Open Controls
    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 13 mins ago

      Reliable person on twitter as the lineup

      https://twitter.com/OddsOnFPL/status/1475522078833061888?t=kzZS-87FcGRziZk-gXONXg&s=19

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        Game starts at 8 so doubt it’s even been done yet

        Open Controls
    2. alsybach
      • 12 Years
      1 hour, 5 mins ago

      Ronaldo on the bench apparently.

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Lol wut

        Open Controls
    3. Bald Eagle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      40 mins ago

      CR7, Varane start by this source. Very credible by my count. Seems Telles preferred over Shaw too.

      https://twitter.com/teamnewsandtix/status/1475530000367439873?s=21

      Open Controls
      1. Bubz
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Thanks, damnnn really needed a Telles benching!

        Open Controls
    4. Bald Eagle
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      7 mins ago

      https://twitter.com/mufcmpb/status/1475538820061872130?s=21

      Open Controls
  9. rokonto
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Hello.
    When will we know about the double gameweeks?

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      9 mins ago

      Hopefully the end of this gameweek

      Open Controls
    2. bitm2007
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      5 mins ago

      We don't know. If Covid cases remain high in PL (this week was an unwanted record) there may even not be DGW's in January.

      Open Controls
      1. Marty McFly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        I think dgw22 is more or less guaranteed. 21 less likely although I’m sure Villa started selling tickets for a game vs Burnley for the midweek of gw21 on their website on Christmas Day?

        Open Controls
  10. Tom
    • 9 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    Is anyone able to shed any light on why Guaita hasn’t started the last two GWs?

    Open Controls
    1. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Finger injury I think

      Open Controls
    2. kenzo.
      • 7 Years
      11 mins ago

      He tested positive this week... Was rested/dropped last week... Getting rid of him for ddg this week

      Open Controls
      1. Marty McFly
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        He wasn’t dropped last week. He was injured but on the bench. Minor injury. Precaution.

        Open Controls
    3. Original - Wolves Ay We
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cos he's rubbish

      Open Controls
    Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Finger injury in gw18 - was on the bench (14/12)

      Covid gw19 (26/12)

      No way of knowing if his isolation will be over for gw20 but the game being tomorrow rather than wed/thu reduces his chances of playing. Based on what we know, he has a 25% chance of playing vs Norwich.

      Open Controls
  11. NateDog
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    If no further postponements pick one to play:

    A) Broja v Spurs
    B) Rudiger v Brighton (already playing Alonso)

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
    3. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 2 mins ago

      B

      Open Controls
  12. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 11 mins ago

    Would a sensible move here to be to shift Rudiger > Reguillon? Double CHE defence hasn't been doing wonders for me, and James will still have the chance for attacking returns. Or are there any other options? 1FT and 1.1m in the bank.

    Bachmann
    Rudiger - James - Cancelo - TAA
    KDB - Son - Jota - Bilva
    Dennis - Broja

    Ramsdale - Lamptey - Laca - ESR

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      16 mins ago

      Save and wait to see how these DGWs pan out

      Open Controls
    2. THFC4LIFE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Seems like a sensible move imo

      Open Controls
      1. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        11 mins ago

        The move, or saving the transfer haha? I'm planning on using one of my FH chips on the DGW.

        Open Controls
        1. THFC4LIFE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          The transfer, time to get off Chelsea imo

          Open Controls
    3. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Kante injured too. Makes Chelsea defenders less attractive for me.

      Open Controls
  13. Dexters Laboratory
    • 1 Year
    1 hour, 10 mins ago

    A) Ronaldo Bowen
    B) Antonio or King & Son or Sterl

    Need all the help out there after this gameweeks crash haha

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      15 mins ago

      Or Kane & Bowen

      Open Controls
    2. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Son and King

      Open Controls
  14. Taribo
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    RMWCT? Salah to Son and invest after Brighton.

    DDG Bachmann
    TAA Cancelo Reguilon Dalot Lowton
    Salah Jota Maddison Bowen Ramsey
    Ronaldo DCL Broja

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      12 mins ago

      Too early to go DCL.. perfect apart from that. Any money to do Broja to King?

      Open Controls
    2. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Really like it.

      Prefer Raphinha over Bowen though longer term.

      Open Controls
  15. rokonto
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    Is Reguilon nailed?
    Previous 2 gameweeks he didn't start.

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      Injured.. He's nailed

      Open Controls
      1. rokonto
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Ok

        Open Controls
    2. manu4life99
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      1 hour, 3 mins ago

      He was inj

      Open Controls
      1. rokonto
        • 6 Years
        1 hour, 1 min ago

        Ok

        Open Controls
  16. I'M VARANE GRATEFUL
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 8 mins ago

    What do we think are Wayne Rooney's chances of pulling off a miracle with Derby. I'm watching them keenly, could something spectacular like what Leicester did.

    Open Controls
    1. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      1 hour, 4 mins ago

      I'd like to think they could but I just think they're in too deep to be able to recover it. He is doing great there though

      Open Controls
    2. Bushwhacker
      • 2 Years
      1 hour, 1 min ago

      None

      Open Controls
  17. CAVEAT KING
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    1 hour, 6 mins ago

    all this talk about getting DCL in. If you see my grav you will realize I want him to play and i really rate him.
    The Good: Fixtures are great and he gets on the end of crosses.
    The Bad: He has been out forever, Everton are terrible, playing too early could result in a setback. Everton are injury and covid stricken, there is no guarantee of the Newcastle fixture going ahead, he does not play European sides so an early DGW less likely, we are unsure of where his supply line will come from. I could go on. Be patient and wait guys.

    Open Controls
    1. Milkman Bruno
      • 1 Year
      56 mins ago

      I am considering him. I wouldn’t be making any moves for him until we were near deadline and the game against Newcastle was still going ahead. Benitez was already talking about him possibly having to play 90minutes on Boxing Day. He will get minutes. Whether or not he is any good or rusty is another thing.

      Open Controls
      1. CAVEAT KING
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I thought I should add; Everton have good fixtures would be like saying Norwich have good fixtures. Up to you though mate. I don't mind being proven wrong.

        Open Controls
  18. manu4life99
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    1 hour, 4 mins ago

    Exact cash for Jimenez,ESR to Antonio,Maddison(-4).

    Do it or just Antonio and wait until GW21 for Maddison?

    Sanchez
    TAA Rudiger Cancelo Reguilion
    Salah Jota BSilva Foden
    King Dennis

    ramsdale* tierney* jimenez* esr*

    Open Controls
  19. daftvaper
    • 1 Year
    1 hour ago

    How many games is Salah likely to miss with AFCON? I see a lot of people are swapping him out but if I do that I'll lose a load of money from the price rises I've had with him in my team

    Open Controls
    1. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      18 mins ago

      2 maybe 3

      Open Controls
    2. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Min 2
      Max 3 (or 4 if he doesn’t go straight back into the team)

      He’ll drop over the period he’s there though. He only has to drop 0.2 for you to buy back at the same price.

      Open Controls
  20. Dave’s Rubber Digne R…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour ago

    Currently debating GW20…

    Ramsdale*
    Reguilon / Cancelo / James / Dalot / TAA
    Foden / Mount / Son / Jota
    King

    Steele / Laca* / ESR* / Watkins*

    Keen to get Salah back in as captain vs Leicester…happy to play no keeper for a GW given potential hit to get in and chance of no clean sheet.

    1) Foden & Laca to Salah (c) and Broja (-4 1m ITB)
    2) Son to Salah (0.2m ITB)
    3) Son & Foden to Salah & Lucas Moura (-4 1.8m ITB)

    Views welcome

    Open Controls
    1. Marty McFly
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      I have 10 of the same players. You’re in a better spot than me with your other 5 players.

      Look at it this way…

      - You’ve got triple Arsenal who have 3 blanks and play Man City in the next 8.

      - Mount/James have 2 blanks and mci/liv/spu in their next 6.

      - probably dgw’s to plan for (which won’t involve Salah because of AFCON)

      You’re probably taking hits over the next few weeks without yo-yo-ing Salah in and out. So, putting Salah in for Leicester and then taking him out either before or after Chelsea is going to cost you 8 points.

      I wouldn’t bring him back in… I would do (and I plan to do!):

      Ramsdale > Bachmann (1ft)
      Laca > CR7 (-4)
      Trent (C)

      I think [Trent (c), Son, CR7, -2] outscores [Salah (c), Trent, Dalot/King]

      Open Controls
  21. RedLightning - Jan to May L…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 11 Years
    59 mins ago

    New article
    https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/27/fpl-team-news-gameweek-20-covid-latest-plus-injury-updates/

    Open Controls
  22. banskt
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    58 mins ago

    Sold Salah for Son and am now confused for GW20. Shall I bring back my captain with a hit or take my first FH?

    Current team:
    Ramsdale**, Matthews
    TAA, Cancelo, Dalot, Lamptey, Rudiger
    Jota, Son, Bowen, Bernardo, Gallagher
    Dennis, Lacazette**, Watkins**

    a) Free Hit team:
    . Guaita, Matthews
    . TAA, Cancelo, Dalot, Digne, Reguilon
    . Jota, Son, Bowen, Foden, Salah
    . Dennis, Broja, Antonio
    b) Matthews + Son > Guaita + Salah (-4)
    c) Matthews > Ederson (play without Salah)

    Open Controls
  23. tom2224
    • 4 Years
    56 mins ago

    Rudiger to Regullion with my 1ft or save?

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      just now

      Save

      Open Controls
  24. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    54 mins ago

    Hey all. Normal problems everyone else has…

    Ramsdale*
    TAA, Alonso, James, Cancelo
    Jota, Foden, Gundogan, Gallagher
    Antonio, Ronaldo

    Foster, Watiins*, Martinelli*, Gabriel*
    1ft, 0.8itb

    a/ Ramsdale > DDG
    b/ Ramsdale + Gabriel > DDG + Reguillon (-4) (gets me a bench)
    c/ Ramsdale + Martinelli > DDG + 5.9 (not much I like…)

    Really is a hit worth it for a 12th player I may/may not need? Would be benching Gallagher (NOR) or one of the Chelsea defenders.

    Seems silly.

    Open Controls
    1. Dexters Laboratory
      • 1 Year
      13 mins ago

      Easy A

      Open Controls
    2. Shineonme
      • 5 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'd play Callagher and bench Rudi

      Open Controls
      1. Shineonme
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        Sorry meant Alonso

        Open Controls
        1. RogDog_jimmy
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          just now

          You’d take the hit to bring in Reguillon too?

          If not then they both start.

          Open Controls
  25. Aston VII iia hahaha
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    I was thinking of bringing in Bavies, but he didn't play last game. I could bring in Dalot, but I already have DDG and would prefer not too much ManU defense if you know what I mean, so is Bavies still an option?

    Open Controls
  26. Lemonade
      11 mins ago

      Hey folks,
      Would you rather have Gallagher (and Lloris) or Lucas Moura (and DDG) for GW20?

      Cheers 😀

      Open Controls

    You need to be logged in to post a comment.