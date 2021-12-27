Three FPL differentials to consider for Gameweek 20 and beyond

Gameweek 20 is almost upon us which gives us an opportunity to have a look at some more differential options.

This time, we’ve selected low-owned picks at Crystal Palace, Everton and Manchester City, who we think have the potential to make an impact.

As always, to qualify, the player must have an ownership of 5% or less at the time of writing.

ODSONNE EDOUARD

FPL ownership : 2.0%

: 2.0% Price : £6.3m

: £6.3m GW20-24 fixtures: NOR | WHU | bha | LIV | nor

Summer signing Odsonne Edouard (£6.3m) has had a mixed start to his Crystal Palace career, producing three goals and two assists across his 15 Premier League appearances.

However, with two games against rock-bottom Norwich City in the next five, plus an away trip to Watford that still needs to be rearranged, perhaps as early as Gameweek 21 or 22, he certainly has the potential to kick-on.

The 23-year-old has had to be patient at times this season, and hasn’t always played in his natural centre-forward position, but with Christian Benteke (£6.3m) absent on Boxing Day, plus Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) suspended for Gameweek 20, his chances of a start through the middle on Tuesday certainly looks promising. It’s also worth noting that Zaha, plus Jordan Ayew (£5.8m), will in all likelihood depart for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) soon, which in turn should create further opportunities for him to play.

Edouard is currently averaging a fairly modest 2.24 shots per 90 minutes at Palace, but there is assist potential, too, as he often arrives in between the lines, looking to combine with those around him, especially box-to-box midfielder Conor Gallagher (£6.1m) and Palace’s wide players.

With a crucial run of games coming up, Edouard can make a real impact, with a home tie against Norwich handing him the perfect opportunity to get his confidence up.

DOMINIC CALVERT-LEWIN

FPL ownership : 2.6%

: 2.6% Price : £7.9m

: £7.9m GW20-24 fixtures: NEW | BHA | nor | AVL | new

After almost four months on the sidelines, Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) was set to return for Everton’s game against Burnley on Boxing Day, only for it to be called off due to a Covid outbreak in the Toffees’ camp.

As a result, a move for the England international ahead of Gameweek 20 certainly carries some risk, with his level of fitness also in question, but due to the calibre of player, we think it’s worth offering an early heads up that he is back on the FPL radar.

The England international started the 2021/22 campaign in excellent form, scoring in each of the opening three Gameweeks, before suffering an unfortunate toe injury. During that time, he recorded 7.7 points per match, whilst producing 11 shots in the box and an expected goals (xG) total of 3.13, which remains a team-leading figure for Rafa Benitez’s side.

Now, with the striker set to be involved in the next league game against Newcastle United, he could be an effective differential for those willing to move early, knowing that Everton also have a kind run of fixtures to follow, which sees them take on Brighton and Hove Albion, Norwich City and Aston Villa before the end of January.

Benitez urged caution when discussing Calvert-Lewin’s return recently, but given his side’s current problems, they may have little choice but to throw him in from the start in Gameweek 20.

KEVIN DE BRUYNE

FPL ownership : 4.1%

: 4.1% Price : £11.9m

: £11.9m GW20-24 fixtures: bre | ars | CHE | sou | BRE

It feels strange to include a player like Kevin De Bruyne (£11.9m) in this section of our coverage, but having only recently recovered from Covid, the Belgian comes into Gameweek 20 sitting in just 4.1% of Fantasy Premier League (FPL) squads.

Since his return to Manchester City’s starting XI earlier this month, De Bruyne has netted three goals in his three starts, including a whopping 16-point haul against Leeds United in Gameweek 17. During that time, amongst all midfielders, he has posted league-leading totals for shots, efforts on target and created chances, highlighting his potential to both score and assist.

Rotation, just like it is for all City assets, is of course a concern, especially given his premium price tag. However, having been withdrawn on 70 minutes against Leicester City – Bernardo Silva (£7.6m) and Ilkay Gundogan (£7.3m), meanwhile, both featured for the full 90 – he will now be pushing for another start against newly-promoted Brentford on Wednesday.

Key to his appeal is that fixture, too, after the Bees’ were comfortably beaten 2-0 by Brighton and Hove Albion on Boxing Day. As a result, they have now shipped 15 goals across their last eight Premier League matches, which suggests Pep Guardiola’s attacking players will be handed plenty of opportunities to get amongst the goals.

De Bruyne has had a stop-start campaign, mainly due to injury and Covid, but is now getting back up to speed, and could be an effective differential pick in Gameweek 20 and beyond.

