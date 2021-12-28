1348
Rate My Team December 28

FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

1,348 Comments
Share

Postponements, Covid outbreaks, injuries, rotation, quick turnarounds – it’s the most wonderful time of the year, alright.

Yes, another festive Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek is almost upon us and this one is proving to be one of the trickiest of the season so far, not helped by Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United v Aston Villa being called off.

As is always the case, the comments section of our site is filled with requests for advice on transfer dilemmas and team help. So we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them right up until deadline.

He’ll be on hand to reply to comments below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up, with priority given to questions from Premium Members if there is a deluge.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

DEADLINE DAY STREAM

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

1,348 Comments Post a Comment
  1. Forza Papac
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    40 mins ago

    Good job Granville has two subs with fixtures to come in for Moura and Gallagher...

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/311539/event/20

    Open Controls
    1. Forza
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      just now

      😆 Brutal

      Open Controls
    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Good job he has a publisist working for free too

      Open Controls
  2. gooberman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    39 mins ago

    King playing out on the fu**ing wing again. F**k off!

    Open Controls
    1. Mad Ferret
      • 6 Years
      37 mins ago

      how do u know? still 35 mins till kick off?

      Open Controls
      1. gooberman
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        line ups on numerous sites were released half an hour ago! lol

        Open Controls
    2. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      36 mins ago

      he's useless wherever he plays (I am an owner 🙂

      Open Controls
    3. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      35 mins ago

      Dennis the form goalscorer. King more central if Dennis leaves for AFCON.

      Open Controls
  3. Shultan
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Horrible season 700K rank
    Did guaita to DDG for a -4 after having him since sanchez ban & now he starts
    Just not getting any 50/50 calls right

    Open Controls
    1. ThisTimeNxtYrRodney
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      just now

      I share your pain Shuey. I've made a lot of poor choices (with the power of hindsight). Ive 2 missing already this gw with livra injured and Gallagher apparently covid. Earlier I had 6 reds on the bounce. Just had 3 good greens and back to where I was about gw5 (325k). It's a difficult season for everybody. Just try and enjoy your successes and dont beat yourself up. Good luck and I hope your season improves.

      Open Controls
  4. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    38 mins ago

    Livra sore knee. Adams Coivd.

    https://twitter.com/SouthamptonFC/status/1475835554419949576?t=_JPosA3MAvmgRRSIvTu66w&s=19

    Open Controls
    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      36 mins ago

      Broja just dropped

      Open Controls
      1. fusen
        • 9 Years
        34 mins ago

        Comments from Hussl saying he is young and doing well, is a good sub but can also come in and start when forced to.

        Comments that made it sound he's going to be very gentle bedding him in

        Open Controls
        1. bench boost for every gamew…
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Hm, fluid in knee, that is not good. I was looking forward to play him Vs toon without Saint and Wilson..

          Open Controls
      2. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        34 mins ago

        *rested

        Don’t need him to beat this poor spurs team

        Open Controls
      3. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        34 mins ago

        Finisher. 40 mins left, on he jumps for a brace 😉

        Open Controls
        1. HonestBlatter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          THIS

          Open Controls
      4. Will Kane
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        33 mins ago

        Rested is the polite term 🙂

        Open Controls
      5. Freshy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 11 Years
        33 mins ago

        Shane Long cant be held back

        Open Controls
  5. Jässi
    • 4 Years
    37 mins ago

    Do you think if we make transfer now could it still go through for this GW?

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Worth a try.

      Open Controls
    2. Critical Observer
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      Only if it's for -16.

      Open Controls
    3. Bavarian
      • 3 Years
      20 mins ago

      sure not

      Open Controls
  6. sentz05
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Transferred in Gallagher for Gundogan at 1.29 on my wc. I have a sick feeling in my stomach.

    Open Controls
  7. Sun Jihai
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    36 mins ago

    Top 10k EO from Live FPL

    PLAYER EO
    SALAH 128.77%
    ALEXANDER-ARNOLD 100.93%
    CANCELO 97.52%
    JOTA 94.53%
    JAMES 79.17%
    ANTONIO 59.81%
    SON 58.49%
    FODEN 48.40%
    BERNARDO 43.03%
    ALONSO 42.20%
    DE GEA 41.69%
    DENNIS 41.39%
    BOWEN 39.16%
    KING 30.17%
    RONALDO 24.03%
    REGUILÓN 22.47%
    GALLAGHER 20.90%
    RÜDIGER 18.83%
    RAMSDALE 16.85%
    DIAS 15.26%
    LIVRAMENTO 13.85%
    SÁNCHEZ 13.40%
    MOUNT 13.32%

    Open Controls
    1. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      29 mins ago

      Finally Salah (c) is a ‘differential’ again

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I also own 9 of the top 12. Which partly explains why it’s so hard to make up ground this year

        Open Controls
    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      29 mins ago

      Big differential!

      Open Controls
    3. fusen
      • 9 Years
      29 mins ago

      Is Raga ever around during this sort of time?

      I'd love to know the details of his scraping off the FPL site. He seems to get huge sample sizes very quick.

      When I did it a couple seasons ago it took a long time to get the full 5-6million users data

      Open Controls
      1. Cruyff's Eleven
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        just now

        They've given him the API, must have.

        Open Controls
    4. DA Minnion (Legendary manag…
      • 9 Years
      28 mins ago

      I've 10 of the top 12. Only missing Son and Alonso.

      Open Controls
    5. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      A Salah blank would be lovely

      Open Controls
    6. dlrowssoB
      • 3 Years
      25 mins ago

      If Kane hauls today... 🙂

      Open Controls
    7. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      24 mins ago

      My starting lineup is the 11 first names 😀

      Open Controls
    8. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      24 mins ago

      No Jesus 🙂

      Open Controls
  8. TorresMagic™
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • Has Moderation Rights
    • 12 Years
    35 mins ago

    One of the Great and the Good got hacked?

    https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/143475/event/20

    Only noticed due to LMS 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      33 mins ago

      Christ on a bicycle.

      Open Controls
    2. Mbeumo's Post: 7✅
      • 10 Years
      32 mins ago

      His history rank not in great god category though

      Open Controls
    3. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      32 mins ago

      Ouch that’s brutal.

      Surely there should be a cap on hits / damage. Say -40 points (11 transfers) in a week

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        31 mins ago

        What I also don’t understand is almost al those transfers were made in 1 minute. How is that possible?

        Open Controls
        1. GreennRed
          • 10 Years
          22 mins ago

          On 26th at 18:15. Can transfer all 15 in one go, time is just when transfers are confirmed.

          Open Controls
        2. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          21 mins ago

          Computer program

          Open Controls
    4. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      32 mins ago

      A simple 2 factor authentication would stop this wouldn't it? And yet nope

      Open Controls
      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        29 mins ago

        Or don't leave your phone unlocked.

        Open Controls
    5. fusen
      • 9 Years
      32 mins ago

      Christmas present from a drunk friend?

      Open Controls
    6. Bubz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      32 mins ago

      Why is this guy in the great and the good?

      Open Controls
      1. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        4 mins ago

        Think he won a league last season.

        Open Controls
      2. RedLightning - Jan to May L…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 11 Years
        3 mins ago

        He won the feeder league last season (The Next Great and The Good, which has now been renamed The Next Ville Ronka).

        Open Controls
        1. Bubz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          3 mins ago

          Ah okay. How do I get into this league?

          Open Controls
          1. RedLightning - Jan to May L…
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • Has Moderation Rights
            • 11 Years
            just now

            Ask Greyhead. I don't know the league code.

            Open Controls
    7. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      31 mins ago

      Still ahead of me

      Open Controls
    8. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      31 mins ago

      Is that what its called when someone forgets to play their wildcard?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        152 changes? Nah

        Open Controls
      2. TorresMagic™
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • Has Moderation Rights
        • 12 Years
        1 min ago

        WC wasn't available, neither was FH.

        Open Controls
    9. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      28 mins ago

      -604 with 11 + captain still to play, any good?

      Open Controls
      1. mynameisq
        • 8 Years
        1 min ago

        Humble brag

        Open Controls
    10. dlrowssoB
      • 3 Years
      27 mins ago

      I do wonder if there's any inherent danger in publicly being in some of those leagues ('Top 3k', 'Top 10k any season') and making yourself more of a target? Though I suppose they'd need to know your email address.

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        18 mins ago

        How on earth could they get password

        Open Controls
        1. dlrowssoB
          • 3 Years
          9 mins ago

          Have a look at haveibeenpwned.com and consider how many people are still reusing passwords in 2021.

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            4 mins ago

            Just had a look, would those data breaches include passwords as well?

            Open Controls
  9. Bubz
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    34 mins ago

    Salah only 128% juicyyyyy

    Open Controls
  10. bench boost for every gamew…
    • 4 Years
    34 mins ago

    I regret Ronaldo so Kane in, cap and Bowen for Esr as i was 95% sure Broja not starting. And kept Guaita. 11 starters if all goes well, but Broja might Come in so hope for some minutes there. Have to deal with Livra soon. Or just upgrade White.

    Open Controls
  11. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    33 mins ago

    Has anyone tried making changes?

    I’ve just swapped my subs around and saved and it worked….

    Open Controls
    1. Cruyff's Eleven
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      4 mins ago

      For next week?

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Now for this week…

        Open Controls
        1. KAPTAIN KANE
          • 5 Years
          just now

          *No

          Open Controls
    2. TomSaints
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Yep this happened to me 3 gws ago. The changes don’t stay

      Open Controls
      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Just checked on the updated version and it did indeed save my swapped subs

        Open Controls
        1. TomSaints
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          Weird. Give it an hour or so. My ‘changes’ all reset when I looked mid game

          Open Controls
          1. KAPTAIN KANE
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Ah ok will do

            Open Controls
  12. Dynamic Duos
    • 8 Years
    30 mins ago

    What is the news on Livramento?

    Open Controls
    1. Rotation's Alter Ego
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • Has Moderation Rights
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Fluid in knee

      Open Controls
    2. HonestBlatter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Hopefully they can suck it out before Castle at Sunday

      Open Controls
  13. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    29 mins ago

    Can no longer make changes now

    Open Controls
  14. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    28 mins ago

    Gonna have to hide behind the sofa later with no Salah & KDB captain 🙁

    Open Controls
    1. Jebiga
      • 9 Years
      19 mins ago

      why ? leicester will win 1-0

      Open Controls
      1. Old Man
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        You'll be the only one predicting that scoreline.

        Open Controls
  15. HonestBlatter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    27 mins ago

    Fresh Broja vs. Castle that's defo haul next GW at Sunday

    Open Controls
    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      Shane Long could be undropable after today's hatty.

      Open Controls
      1. TomSaints
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        I think Shane long scoring the hatrick would be the most unusual thing to have happened in 2021

        Open Controls
  16. Adetro
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    25 mins ago

    New post: https://www.fantasyfootballscout.co.uk/2021/12/28/3pm-kick-off-team-news-gallagher-livramento-and-pukki-miss-out/

    Open Controls
  17. Prawnsandwich
    • 3 Years
    7 mins ago

    Go on Dennis, Dennis....

    Need a hat trick to help pay off the -12 I took to bring Salah back in ...

    Open Controls
    1. Prawnsandwich
      • 3 Years
      just now

      Oh yeah !

      That's a start...

      Open Controls

You need to be logged in to post a comment.