FPL Rate My Team surgery with five-time top 1k finisher Tom Freeman

Postponements, Covid outbreaks, injuries, rotation, quick turnarounds – it’s the most wonderful time of the year, alright.

Yes, another festive Fantasy Premier League (FPL) Gameweek is almost upon us and this one is proving to be one of the trickiest of the season so far, not helped by Arsenal v Wolverhampton Wanderers and Leeds United v Aston Villa being called off.

As is always the case, the comments section of our site is filled with requests for advice on transfer dilemmas and team help. So we’ve asked five-time top 1k finisher and Scout’s Deputy Editor, Tom Freeman, to answer some of them right up until deadline.

He’ll be on hand to reply to comments below the line of this piece and will get through as many as he can until the next article goes up, with priority given to questions from Premium Members if there is a deluge.

As ever, you can chip in with your own opinions on the raft of RMT requests filtering through – and naturally, feel free to ignore the article subject matter and talk about any other wider FPL topics that you’d normally be musing on.

Don’t forget that, if it’s an algorithmic answer you’re after rather than an opinion-based one, we also have a ‘Rate My Team’ tool available in the Premium Members Area.

DEADLINE DAY STREAM

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.

Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.

Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.

Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.

Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.

Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.

Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.

View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.

Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT