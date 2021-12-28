2207
Dugout Discussion December 28

Leicester v Liverpool team news: Vardy, van Dijk and Tsimikas start, bench for Tielemans

Following the rare sight of weekday 15:00 (GMT) kick-offs, Tuesday’s action concludes at the King Power Stadium when Leicester City host Liverpool.

Kick-off is at 20:00 (GMT).

Liverpool have made five changes from the 11 that played nine days ago at Tottenham Hotspur. Their Boxing Day match with Leeds United was postponed, giving more time for Virgil van Dijk and Fabinho to recover from Covid-19 and return to the line-up.

There are no shocks regarding much-owned trio Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Diogo Jota – all three start tonight, as do Sadio Mane and Alisson.

Their three-man midfield has changed completely, with Jordan Henderson and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain joining Fabinho in replacing Naby Keita, Tyler Morton and James Milner. The final change sees Kostas Tsimikas step in for the suspended Andrew Robertson.

Takumi Minamino and Thiago miss out with minor muscle soreness, whilst Divock Origi still hasn’t recovered from a knee problem. Sat amongst the substitutes are Roberto Firmino and Ibrahima Konate.

Things are trickier for Leicester, as the hosts are without the likes of Harvey Barnes, Patson Daka and Ricardo Pereira. All are joined on the injury list by Caglar Soyuncu and Ryan Bertrand, as confirmed by Brendan Rodgers:

“Patson [Daka] will be three weeks, Soyuncu will be out for three weeks and Ricardo Pereira will be six to eight weeks. That’s so frustrating for him with how hard he has worked. It’s a fractured fibula and he’s lucky it’s not worse. Ryan (Bertrand) twisted his knee in the warm-up, which was disappointing.”

Unlike Liverpool, the Foxes played just two days ago and had to manage the minutes of Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi accordingly. Both start here, with Timothy Castagne replacing Marc Albrighton at right-back.

In-form James Maddison is chosen for the sixth consecutive time, having returned four double-digit hauls in his last five games. The 53 points of this spell average out at 10.6 per match, linking up well with Kelechi Iheanacho during a strong second half at Manchester City.

Yet their defence conceded six times on Sunday and Salah captainers will relish the sight of Daniel Amartey and midfielder Ndidi being paired at centre-back in the absence of Soyuncu and Jonny Evans. There is only a place on the bench for Youri Tielemans, as Hamza Choudhury makes his second league start of the season.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Leicester City XI: Schmeichel; Castagne, Amartey, Ndidi, Thomas; Dewsbury-Hall, Soumare, Choudhury; Maddison; Iheanacho, Vardy

Substitutes: Ward, Daley-Campbell, Nelson, Vestergaard, Albrighton, McAteer, Tielemans, Lookman, Pérez

Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, van Dijk, Tsimikas; Fabinho, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain; Salah, Jota, Mane

Substitutes: Kelleher, Konate, Milner, Keita, Firmino, Gomez, Jones, Beck, Williams

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.”

  1. TheBiffas
    • 1 Year
    41 mins ago

    7 (-4) points from 5 players. Need an Ollie Watkins masterclass

    1. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      Oh wait he's not playing

      1. TheBiffas
        • 1 Year
        28 mins ago

        Need a Tariq Lamptey masterclass

  2. wulfrunian
    • 5 Years
    39 mins ago

    Just want to share my joy with 43 points and 5 to play in my WC! 🙂

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      Well done. Massive green arrow for you

      1. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        25 mins ago

        cheers.Yes first time inside 100k.

        1. Matjes_taet
          • 4 Years
          21 mins ago

          Well done mate.

          1. wulfrunian
            • 5 Years
            just now

            thank you

    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      23 mins ago

      Wp! Bowen Edouard?

      1. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        just now

        cheers.Yes!

    3. dlrowssoB
      • 3 Years
      17 mins ago

      Nice one! Safe to say my wildcard hasn’t gone to plan, 25 points and only three left to play.

      1. wulfrunian
        • 5 Years
        just now

        thank you.I like your team.Keep the faith.

  3. tommo1989
    • 5 Years
    36 mins ago

    Smith Rowe to Bowen for free, exact money? Will be priced out after tonight

    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      26 mins ago

      Are you feeling lucky?

      1. tommo1989
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Haha you’re talking about potential cancellations aren’t you

        1. MikeS
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Yes mate.. it's a gamble with the way things are.. how's the bench?

          1. tommo1989
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Bench is fine - James, Alonso and Gilmour so thinking it might be worth the gamble

    2. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      26 mins ago

      no just wait until the deadline

    3. Matjes_taet
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      No brainer. Do it.

    4. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      If you're feeling lucky then do it

    5. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      10 mins ago

      I’d do it if you’re getting priced out.

    6. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 min ago

      Why exactly?

  4. mixology
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    36 mins ago

    Early thoughts on captaincy next GW?

    1. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      23 mins ago

      Son

    2. Art Vandelay
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      23 mins ago

      Kane

    3. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      22 mins ago

      Stick with Son

    4. The Ilfordian
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      22 mins ago

      Son

    5. JariL
      • 7 Years
      22 mins ago

      I was all set on Maddison against Norwich, but after his injury/cramps, I think I'll go Son against Watford.

      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        4 mins ago

        Quite fancy bringing Madison in for gallagher.. will monitor

      2. mixology
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        3 mins ago

        Had him penciled in as well

    6. antis0cial
      • 5 Years
      21 mins ago

      Son (or Kane if you have).

    7. dunas_dog
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      21 mins ago

      Son

    8. Matjes_taet
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Son or Maguire for me.

    9. Lord of Ings
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      11 mins ago

      Kane,looked sharp and he’s due a really big haul very very soon.

    10. lugs
      • 4 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kane or Son

  5. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    33 mins ago

    Are we expecting doubles in 21?

    Kinda hoping it's all piled into 22 as think I may be ripe to bb!

    Not leaving it long to announce if doubles in 21....games would be in a week's time....need to sort ticketing. Thanks

  6. g40steve
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    33 mins ago

    Any doubles likely next week?

    1. tempest
      • 10 Years
      just now

      I believe so but don’t know what. As useful as a chocolate fire guard I know…

  7. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    Any thoughts here? Got 1.5m in the bank and 1FT, really not sure what to do.

    Lloris
    TAA - James - Rudi - Cancelo
    KDB - Son - Jota - Bilva
    Antonio - Broja

    Bachmann - Dennis - Lamptey - ESR

    1. It’s gonna Ben Mee
      • 8 Years
      19 mins ago

      Bilva to a Leicester mid?
      Lose a Chelsea defender?

      1. Pegboy
        • 11 Years
        18 mins ago

        Great minds!

        1. Hryszko
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          I like the Bilva > Maddy move, do we know if he's fit?

      2. Hryszko
        • 4 Years
        17 mins ago

        Yeah my early thoughts are Bilva > Maddison, but he's now an injury doubt?

        Rudiger/James to who? No idea who i'd replace them with but defo don't want the double up anymore.

        1. Pegboy
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Ben Davies does looks a solid/cheap pick with a lot of doubles due at some point and pretty nailed.

    2. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      18 mins ago

      Maybe Bilva > Maddison.

      I'm also considering James out to Davies to free up funds.

      You could also probably just roll ft for the double gw22

  8. Street Friend
    • 10 Years
    30 mins ago

    People throwing their toys out the pram about ‘the games based on luck’ as they sit 30k in the world benefitting from ESR coming off the bench each week.

    I’m 3.4 million and make ‘sensible moves every week’ I’m not unlucky, just a bit S$$T this year!

    1. Bleh
      • 5 Years
      20 mins ago

      This.

    2. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      12 mins ago

      I'm not sure playing Dalot in your back 4 and benching Bernardo is the 'sensible move' although it could work out. Benching him when you have Foden captain is strange as you must think City will do well. Just think Bernardo will be rested?

      1. Ginkapo FPL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        Let him have it, probably bigger things than fpl

        1. Street Friend
          • 10 Years
          just now

          Haha I’m just trying to give context to people getting frustrated with it all.

          Bernardo is a minor calculated gamble and time will tell if it is a good move or not.

          Most people at my rank have given up on the game by now

    3. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      10 mins ago

      You tell 'em

  9. F_Ivanovic
    • 6 Years
    29 mins ago

    Still can't believe people that didn't FH last week kept Salah when they had a blank, this game and then Chelsea. Surely a better way to spend 13+ million. /s obviously - lucky to get away with it so far, but i bet the lol @ salah sellers would have been out full force had he delivered today

    1. DycheDycheBaby
      • 6 Years
      19 mins ago

      He's the best player in the league. Idiotic comment.

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      19 mins ago

      The LOL @ Salah sellers would have been out in hindsight just like your indirect LOL @ Salah holders...

      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Anyone over 18 that types LOL online should be barred from the internet.

        1. Scholes Out For Summer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          9 mins ago

          what about roflcopter?

          1. GreennRed
            • 10 Years
            5 mins ago

            I'll make an exception for roflcopter but not a complete amnesty. Only for those less than 19 and not including 19.

            1. Ginkapo FPL
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 10 Years
              just now

              Roflcopterlmao?

  10. Matjes_taet
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    Just noticed that i am in the last 16 of the FFS-Open-Cup.

    Makes me more nervous for next gameweek.

  11. Eastman
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    25 mins ago

    What was Maddison’s injury?

    1. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      14 mins ago

      Maybe a calf injury.

  12. Jammy Dodger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    23 mins ago

    Been slowly creeping up and now sat at just over 8k, need to keep momentum up! Thoughts on the below team and moves?

    Ederson | Steele
    TAA Cancelo Alonso Davies | Tierney
    Jota Son B.Silva* ESR* Mount
    Antonio | King Scarlett

    I have 1ft and 4.9m to spend.

    B.Silva > KDB
    ESR > Lookman

    I can then rotate Lookman with King / one of my defenders and KDB acts as a placeholder for Salah for after AFCON.

    Any other suggestions or does that work?

    Thanks chaps!

    1. Iceball
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      With all those postponements Scarlett might need upgrade?

      1. Jammy Dodger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        just now

        I suppose it's a good time to upgrade, I think I have enough cover elsewhere though (hopefully!). Think I'll wait news as per your below comment on DGW and go from there

  13. Iceball
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 7 Years
    22 mins ago

    Cant wait for some DGW announcments, any ideas when they might come?

  14. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    22 mins ago

    VAR guy gave harry kane offside for 2nd goal coz it didn't own kane in fpl.

    1. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      10 mins ago

      or cause his armpit was in an offiside position

    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      10 mins ago

      He was offside.......

    3. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      8 mins ago

      Kane should've been banned for 3 matches following the Liverpool game.

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        3 game ban commencing before or after he was out on bail for GBH?

  15. tempest
    • 10 Years
    21 mins ago

    A) James + Antonio -> Amartey + Ron
    B) James + Bilva -> Royale + Sterling
    C) neither

    DDG/ Foster
    James/ Dalot/ White/ Cancelo/ TAA
    Son/ Jota/ Bilva/ Gallagher/ odegaard
    Kane/ Antonio/ Dennis

    2.4 itb

    Thanks!!!

    1. Jammy Dodger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      10 mins ago

      C

      1. tempest
        • 10 Years
        4 mins ago

        I thought that might be the case. Any thoughts?

        1. Jammy Dodger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          2 mins ago

          Possibly just Bilva to Bowen or a Leicester mid? I liked Lookman today!

    2. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      C

    3. Scholes Out For Summer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      7 mins ago

      James --> Davies
      Odegaard --> Maddison, Tielemans, JWP, Moura etc etc

    4. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      7 mins ago

      White > Davies
      Bilva > Maddison
      Odegaard > Bowen

      Any of the above.

    5. Ray85
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      James to Royale and do you have enough to upgrade Bilva to Sterling or KDB?

      Odd time to dump Antonio...he's just getting going again.

      1. Pegboy
        • 11 Years
        4 mins ago

        Not sure I'd touch Royal. Conte is prone to rotating wing-backs, however terrible Doherty is.

        1. Ray85
          • 3 Years
          just now

          Started pretty much every game this season and started to get forward a lot more. Have Reguilion myself.

          Other option is KT after the City game but has a couple of blanks.

  16. Silecro
    • 4 Years
    20 mins ago

    Brendan Rodgers on-field interview after the match. What I have been able to decipher:

    - " I think James will be fine"
    - "Vardy, we'll see, i think it was his ankle, he took a knock in the clash with Virgil, so we'll see in the next couple of days"

    Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAObDQo73dA&ab_channel=UTCFootballTV

    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      9 mins ago

      Lovely, hopefully both are fine for Norwich

      1. MikeS
        • 7 Years
        2 mins ago

        Vardy is an old man now, wouldn't be surprised to see him rested even if fit

      2. Silecro
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Hope so. Maddy is legit captain material vs Norwich if fit (like any other LEI player, to be fair)

    2. GreennRed
      • 10 Years
      9 mins ago

      He's not a doctor. Sounds a bit like Howe last night on Wilson and St. Max. Wait and see.

      1. Casual Player
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Pretty sure James Justin wasn’t as bad as it looked as well…

    3. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      9 mins ago

      Cheers.. finger on the trigger for gallagher to Maddy then

    4. Wild Guus Chase
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      Thanks this is helpful

      1. Silecro
        • 4 Years
        just now

        no problem 🙂

    5. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Maddison, I am ready to fall for you & be hurt again...

      1. Silecro
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        This has become annual tradition for me last couple of years: get in Madders somewhere in the middle of the season - catch a week or two of his points - get brutally punished by holding onto too long after that for a series of 2 pointers...
        Ready to be hurt again!

        1. Jammy Dodger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          just now

          Safety in numbers...

  17. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    15 mins ago

    Early thoughts here, with just a few days until the next deadline!

    Guaita
    Trent | Cancelo | Alonso | James
    Son | Jota | Gallagher | Jorginho
    Kane | Vardy

    Steele | Mbuemo | Manquillo | Gelhardt

    1FT, 0.1ITB

    Thanks

    1. Jammy Dodger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      4 mins ago

      I'd downgrade Vardy to Antonio for some WH cover

    2. Wild Guus Chase
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 mins ago

      I'd keep Vardy as he has Norwich next and a possible DGW coming up

    3. Pegboy
      • 11 Years
      2 mins ago

      I'd probably roll the FT or downgrade Alonso. That bench needs sorting though.

      1. KAPTAIN KANE
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Thanks all

  18. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Anyone think Villa's game with Brentford will go ahead?

    1. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      Think so, it was Leeds that got the Villa game pulled.

      1. Wild Guus Chase
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

  19. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    15 mins ago

    Lacazette to Kane?

    1. Jammy Dodger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would yeah

    2. Critical Observer
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Did it today before deadline, in the hindsight slightly meh but should be good going forward. Probably.

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Yes

    4. RamaJama
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Cheers mates!

  20. Finding Timo
    • 1 Year
    15 mins ago

    Is benteke to Edouard worthwhile or risky if rotated?

    1. Wild Guus Chase
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      13 mins ago

      Risky

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        1 min ago

        Ok cheers maybe look at another replacement then

    2. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      11 mins ago

      Seems like one of them that Edouard starts next game, blanks, replaced by Benteke who scores & then starts the next one...

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh edouard is the form player but still potential for being rested next game for benteke

    3. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      Risky. We don't know when one will start over the other

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Yeh sadly will look at someone like Watkins instead

    4. Super Saints
      • 5 Years
      6 mins ago

      Can't believe my rival brought Édouard in for Wilson!

      1. Finding Timo
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Great move

  21. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    14 mins ago

    KDH looks like a real prospect. Enough to secure a spot for the short to medium term you think while Barnes is out?

    1. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Certainly doing well and looks like it's his spot to lose. He plays CM so Barnes doesn't affect his place.

      1. Wild Guus Chase
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Looks like a good enabler. It's a toss up between him and J Ramsey. Ta!

  22. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    12 mins ago

    Was Bavies simply rested v Palace? Do we expect him to be a regular? Dier looks safer.

    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      8 mins ago

      I would risk Bavies, looks like scoring every game.

      1. Wild Guus Chase
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 9 Years
        5 mins ago

        Thanks

      2. Pegboy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Agree. He's turned into a real threat from set pieces.

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      7 mins ago

      I think it was a precautionary due to covid recovery. Expect him to be a regular as he is their best LCB.

    3. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      5 mins ago

      Dier is ultra nailed, I’d go dier

      1. Gooner97
        • 8 Years
        4 mins ago

        What about Reguilon?

        1. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          2 mins ago

          If you have the luxury to spend the extra then yes but I think I’d just get the cb for less money, reg isn’t consistent in the final 3rd

        2. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          1 min ago

          I'm not sure he is that nailed when Sessegnon comes back from injury. He played well in the Liverpool game before the injury

          1. Pegboy
            • 11 Years
            just now

            He's nailed for form (Sess has been rubbish outside of Liverpool), but similar small risk as Royal that Conte rotates them due to the workload he demands of wing-backs.

      2. Pegboy
        • 11 Years
        just now

        Not sure Dier is any more nailed than Davies, and the latter has a much greater goal threat.

  23. Super Saints
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    A. What do you think of James to Castagne for free?
    B. Or get Maddison if not injured

    DDG
    TAA Cancelo Castagne Reguilon
    Son(C) Jota Bilva Bowen
    Ronaldo Antonio
    Steele King Liv Siss

    1. Wild Guus Chase
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      7 mins ago

      I wouldn't get too carried away by this clean sheet SS. I would go for an attacker.

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Fair one but don't want to lose any of those attackers and James's fixtures are awful. Castagne was quality for me last season

        1. Wild Guus Chase
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          3 mins ago

          Go with your gut then SS

          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Cheers mate and GL

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      6 mins ago

      Rather get Maddison. Still don't trust LEI defence

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        5 mins ago

        Yeah Maddi in for Sissoko looks good but would be for a hit?

        1. Tonyawesome69
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          That's fine when you factor in the doubles that are coming up for LEI

          1. Super Saints
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Thanks mate, Maddi was the one but injury risk always a concern

            1. Tonyawesome69
              • 3 Years
              just now

              Of course. The way he pulled up didn't look good

    3. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      5 mins ago

      Step away from the computer.

      Is this what you do every week? Get in players after they score straight after games? Why not try thinking?

      1. Super Saints
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why don't you ever reply anything nice or helpful? I didn't say anything about doing them right away, I wait until 5 minutes before the deadline and it's working well. Just a different idea to what I've seen around here and heard Leicester may have a DGW too?

        1. Gooner97
          • 8 Years
          just now

          https://twitter.com/BenCrellin/status/1475885332394557449

  24. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    8 mins ago

    Which of these moves do you prefer for next GW? Want to move away from Double CHE defence & Bilva, not sure what’s a priority.

    1. Rudiger > Davies (own Lloris & Son)
    2. James > Davies
    3. Bilva > Maddison (own 0 Leicester)
    4. Bilv > Bowen (own Antonio)

    1. The Mighty Hippo
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 mins ago

      4

    2. Tonyawesome69
      • 3 Years
      just now

      4

  25. JONALDINHO
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    7 mins ago

    29 with 6 to play including Ronaldo(C). If he hauls could be a big week

  26. GreennRed
    • 10 Years
    6 mins ago

    What time did they pull Everton game?

    1. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      2 mins ago

      Around 8pm

      1. GreennRed
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Cheers. Glad I sold Wilson so. Have to look at some bright side.

  27. BrockLanders
    • 6 Years
    6 mins ago

    Feel sick after that Salah missed pen. Changed the game completely. Probably nailed on to win 5 or 6nil with a Salah haul involved. But no, of course all the ones that sold Salah got massively lucky. This game would absolutely sicken your happiness at times.. 🙁

    1. JONALDINHO
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      5 mins ago

      Even though I didn’t own Salah that miss hurt. Could cost us the title

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        3 mins ago

        Thankfully it won't, City will be well clear.

      2. Lord of Ings
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        You’re not winning the title either way City is miles above the rest sadly.

        1. JONALDINHO
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Fairly reactionary don’t you think. 3 hours ago and many would’ve tipped us

    2. Ginkapo FPL
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      4 mins ago

      Lucky? Salah has been posting weaker stats for weeks, the signs were all there just no one wanted to see them. Sold him two weeks ago personally

      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Would you consider yourself lucky the Leeds game got postponed?

    3. Eh, just one more thing ...
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      just now

      Nonsense. It was a difficult decision to sell Salah when we did but to say we were lucky because the decision paid off is very salty indeed.

  28. Wild Guus Chase
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    5 mins ago

    So Everton v Brighton could go ahead as it's Newcastle who pulled the match this week thus giving the Toffees more time to recover. The only problem is guessing who would be fit!

  29. Eh, just one more thing ...
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 mins ago

    Fabio Borges benched Bowen … will be hoping for a Foden no show …

  30. Lord of Ings
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 6 Years
    2 mins ago

    As many as 6 players of my squad could rise tonight (surprisingly Kane as well),that’s pretty rare.

