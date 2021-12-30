Man Utd v Burnley team news: Cavani, Wan-Bissaka and Shaw start, Rashford benched

The final match of Gameweek 20 sees Manchester United play host to Burnley at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.

For the home side, Ralf Rangnick makes six changes from Gameweek 19, with Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw coming in for Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles at the back, all of whom drop to the bench.

In midfield, Nemanja Matic replaces Fred, while further forward, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani start in place of the suspended Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Victor Lindelof again misses out after a positive Covid test, while Paul Pogba remains sidelined.

Under Rangnick, United are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions, but have scored only one goal in each game.

Meanwhile, at Burnley, they make two changes from their last match – a 0-0 draw at home to West Ham United all the way back in Gameweek 16.

In goal, Wayne Hennessey replaces Nick Pope, while Aaron Lennon also comes in for Jay Rodriguez.

That means Maxwel Cornet misses out again having failed to re-join team training, while Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill are also absent.

❌ Manager Sean Dyche confirms Josh Brownhill, Nick Pope, Jay Rodriguez and Kevin Long miss out tonight, after testing positive for Covid-19.



Ashley Barnes, Maxwel Cornet and Connor Roberts miss out through injury.#MUNBUR | #UTC — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) December 30, 2021

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Dalot, Varane, Fred, Lingard, van de Beek, Elanga, Rashford

Burnley XI: Hennessey, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Wood

Subs: Norris, Collins, Bardsley, Pieters, Stephens, Thomas, Vydra

