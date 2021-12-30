270
Dugout Discussion December 30

Man Utd v Burnley team news: Cavani, Wan-Bissaka and Shaw start, Rashford benched

270 Comments
Share

The final match of Gameweek 20 sees Manchester United play host to Burnley at Old Trafford.

Kick-off is at 20:15 GMT.

For the home side, Ralf Rangnick makes six changes from Gameweek 19, with Eric Bailly, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Luke Shaw coming in for Raphael Varane, Diogo Dalot and Alex Telles at the back, all of whom drop to the bench.

In midfield, Nemanja Matic replaces Fred, while further forward, Jadon Sancho and Edinson Cavani start in place of the suspended Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford.

Victor Lindelof again misses out after a positive Covid test, while Paul Pogba remains sidelined.

Under Rangnick, United are unbeaten in four matches in all competitions, but have scored only one goal in each game.

Meanwhile, at Burnley, they make two changes from their last match – a 0-0 draw at home to West Ham United all the way back in Gameweek 16.

In goal, Wayne Hennessey replaces Nick Pope, while Aaron Lennon also comes in for Jay Rodriguez.

That means Maxwel Cornet misses out again having failed to re-join team training, while Ashley Barnes, Connor Roberts and Josh Brownhill are also absent.

GAMEWEEK 20 LINE-UPS

Manchester United XI: de Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Bailly, Maguire, Shaw, Matic, McTominay, Greenwood, Sancho, Ronaldo, Cavani

Subs: Henderson, Telles, Dalot, Varane, Fred, Lingard, van de Beek, Elanga, Rashford

Burnley XI: Hennessey, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Wood

Subs: Norris, Collins, Bardsley, Pieters, Stephens, Thomas, Vydra

Pre-season price offer extended for FFScout Premium Membership 10

Full-year memberships, monthly subscriptions and a FREE trial are all now available.

Join now to get the following:

  • Plot your transfer strategies using the fully interactive Season Ticker.
  • Get projections for every Premier League player provided by the Rate My Team statistical model.
  • Use Rate My Team throughout the season to guide your selections and transfers.
  • Get access to over 150+ exclusive members articles over the season.
  • Analyse our OPTA-powered statistic tables specifically tailored for Fantasy Football Managers.
  • Use our exclusive tool to build custom stats tables from over 100 OPTA player and team stats.
  • Enjoy our Flat-Track Bully feature which introduces an opposition filter to your tables.
  • View heatmaps and expected goals data for every player.
  • Use our powerful comparison tool to analyse players head-to-head.

ALREADY A USER? CLICK HERE TO UPGRADE YOUR FREE ACCOUNT

NEW TO SCOUT? CLICK HERE TO START A MEMBERSHIP ACCOUNT

avfc82 https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/818/history”

270 Comments Post a Comment
  1. SINGH
    • 3 Years
    11 mins ago

    LOOOL GONE FROM 22K 3 WEEKS AGO TO 75K THIS GW!!!!!!

    Open Controls
    1. Steve The Spud
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      I went from 50k to 350k in about the same time, it sucks

      Back up to 150 or so now so hopefully you’ll bounce back

      Open Controls
  2. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    9 mins ago

    Burnley Bombardment

    Open Controls
  3. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sancho G
    Shaw A

    Open Controls
  4. _Ninja_
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    7 mins ago

    Sancho goal

    Open Controls
  5. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Goal

    Open Controls
  6. DycheDycheBaby
    • 6 Years
    7 mins ago

    Oh my god...please stop

    Open Controls
  7. Rainer
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    7 mins ago

    Mee touch? OG?

    Open Controls
    1. _Ninja_
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      just now

      yup

      Open Controls
    2. Gubby-Allen
        just now

        Yes, seemed as if it was going wide.

        Open Controls
    3. Gubby-Allen
        6 mins ago

        Own goal for me.

        Open Controls
      • 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Burnley are awful, like watching a Sunday league team (probably offensive to Sunday league players).

        Open Controls
        1. DycheDycheBaby
          • 6 Years
          1 min ago

          Please, that is so harsh..

          Open Controls
        2. F4L
          • 7 Years
          just now

          give any bad team £300mil extra a year and I'm sure they'll be decent

          Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 7 Years
        6 mins ago

        Shaw owners in shambles

        Open Controls
        1. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          He's allergic to points this season.

          Open Controls
      • Oggle22
        • 5 Years
        6 mins ago

        Right get Ronaldo off now please no need to risk him

        Open Controls
      • Bobby Digital
        • 4 Years
        5 mins ago

        Mee OG

        Open Controls
      • Ray85
        • 3 Years
        5 mins ago

        Shaw transfers incoming. £5m with decent fixtures.

        Open Controls
      • 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Just over a quarter of the match and 2-0 down, can see this being 7-0

        Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        Ronaldo wastes McTommy assist.

        Open Controls
      • 'Broadsword Calling Da…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        4 mins ago

        CR7 almost a 3rd

        Open Controls
      • RUN DCL
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        4 mins ago

        This is painful to watch

        Open Controls
        1. 'Broadsword Calling Da…
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          If you're a Burnley fan especially.

          Open Controls
        2. Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          1 min ago

          Ronaldo captainer?

          Open Controls
          1. RUN DCL
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            just now

            No non owner

            Open Controls
        3. DA Minnion (Former great)
          • 9 Years
          just now

          Without Ronaldo.

          Open Controls
      • Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Burnley really missing Bruno.

        Open Controls
      • F4L
        • 7 Years
        just now

        So Maguire can just pull back a striker through on goal, cool

        Open Controls
      • Ephurion
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        Gotta credit Ronaldo. He's truly elite at letting his teammates know where he is, calling for the ball and where he wants it

        Open Controls

      You need to be logged in to post a comment.