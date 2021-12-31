Win £1,000 for free with Fantasy5 by picking the best players for Gameweek 21

Sponsored by Fantasy5

Avoid the January blues and start 2022 off with a nice cash prize, courtesy of Fantasy5.

There is a cool £10,000 up for grabs in the Gameweek 21 event, which need we remind you is completely free-to-play.

All you need to do is correctly predict a player to beat their given points target from each of the weekend’s selected Premier League matches.

The deadline is at 14:00 GMT on Sunday 2 January.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family – something we’ve done recently.

Last month, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pits ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly has the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league has taken place between Gameweeks 12 and 21.

A small prize is up for grabs but, as we enter the challenge’s final round, so are bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout crew have selected for Gameweek 21.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the Gameweek 21 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

Brentford v Aston Villa

Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion

Leeds United v Burnley

Chelsea v Liverpool

Manchester United v Wolves

Anyone who manages to pick successful outperformers from each match will be in the money, with a £1,000 prize still up for grabs despite there being one fewer fixture.

Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

SCOUT’S PICKS FOR GAMEWEEK 21 OF FANTASY5

The FFS Challenge has had eight of nine rounds – here is the current mini-league table:

Because of the quicker-than-usual turnaround that is synonymous with festive football in England, there was no Gameweek 20 on Fantasy5. Staff took a quick breather, meaning the final round of the challenge got nudged to this weekend – Gameweek 21.

Typically, Boxing Day’s selected matches followed the recent trend of one eventually being postponed, meaning there were only four matches to compete in. Four of the mini-league’s ten participants successfully predicted Kieran Tierney (12) would beat his 6.5 points target, a number FPL Marc also correctly said James Ward-Prowse (10) would exceed. Stuck without a correct call for so long, Marc has climbed off the bottom and restored some late pride.

The following players exceeded their Gameweek 19 points target: Jorginho, Romelu Lukaku, Alexandre Lacazette, Martin Odegaard, Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka and James Ward-Prowse

Az

FPL_ElStatto

FPL Marc

FPL Nymfria

Geoff

Neale

Sam (FPL Family)

Ted Talks FPL

Tom

The most-selected players for each match are:

Brentford v Aston Villa: Watkins (6), Ramsey (1), Cash (1), Buendia (1)

Watkins (6), Ramsey (1), Cash (1), Buendia (1) Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion: Mwepu (3), Cucurella (2), Gross (1), Richarlison (1), Trossard (1), Moder (1)

Mwepu (3), Cucurella (2), Gross (1), Richarlison (1), Trossard (1), Moder (1) Leeds United v Burnley: James (3), Wood (2), Dallas (2), Raphinha (2)

James (3), Wood (2), Dallas (2), Raphinha (2) Chelsea v Liverpool: Alexander-Arnold (5), Salah (2), Jota (1), Henderson (1)

Alexander-Arnold (5), Salah (2), Jota (1), Henderson (1) Manchester United v Wolves: Ronaldo (9)

