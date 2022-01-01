172
Watchlist January 1

The FPL players on the Watchlist ahead of Gameweek 21

We pick out the Fantasy Premier League (FPL) players who are the best medium-term targets in each position based on fixtures, form and value.

Seven-time top 10k finisher and Scout regular Zophar is taking the reins for this series in 2021/22, producing a fortnightly piece and discussing the rankings by position, and talks us through our latest update here.

ABOUT THE WATCHLIST

Our regularly updated Watchlist, which is visible on the sidebar, ranks players in each position for the month ahead – or rather, the next four Gameweeks.

This allows site users to get a longer-term view on recommended players beyond the weekly Scout Picks.

Players are selected according to factors such as FPL’s form rating*, club injuries, club morale, forthcoming fixtures and whether or not the player in question is likely to be a bargain in FPL.

The table displays the player name and club, along with the abbreviation for the factors that played a part in their ranking. A key for these factors can be found below the player in the table and looks like this:

Arrows before the name indicate whether a player has climbed or fallen in our reckoning since the previous update or if they are a new entry into the tables.

*points divided by a club’s matches played over the last 30 days

The Watchlist: Best FPL Goalkeepers

David De Gea (£5.2m) jumps to the top of the Watchlist with a great run of fixtures over the next six Gameweeks. Defensive solidity is a concern for the Red Devils but, with two fixtures pending a reschedule, he’s a great option for the long-term with saves and bonus point potential to top up any clean sheets.

Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) drops to second with a tough run of fixtures and a couple of blanks coming up for the Gunners in Gameweeks 25 and 27. His north London counterpart Hugo Lloris (£5.4m) comes in at third, Spurs also have a lot of fixtures to reschedule and have been a lot tighter defensively under Conte.

Jordan Pickford (£4.9m) is a new entrant, as Everton are top of the fixture ticker for the next six Gameweeks and he should bring some clean sheets and saves at a decent price. The Toffees also have a Double Gameweek 21.

The Watchlist: Best FPL Defenders

Trent Alexander-Arnold (£8.3m) and Joao Cancelo (£6.9m) retain their top two spots but there are changes down below. Both Chelsea wing-backs drop out due to injury and a difficult run of fixtures with Sergio Reguilon (£5.4m) taking up third. The Spurs defender pick was a tough one; Reguilon has already been a victim of rotation but his on-pitch attacking numbers are vastly superior to Emerson Royal‘s (£4.9m).

Ruben Dias (£6.2m) would have probably been a bit higher on this list but the lack of potential Double Gameweeks for Manchester City in the short term see him at fourth.

Luke Shaw (£5.0m) is a new entrant following a great display against Burnley. Though he failed to register a clean sheet, the left-back showed enough to indicate that he could be first choice for that spot over Alex Telles (£5.0m).

With injury doubts surrounding Tino Livramento (£4.4m), Ben Johnson (£4.0m) – whose West Ham side double in Gameweek 21 – takes his spot as the budget defensive option.

The Watchlist: Best FPL Midfielders

With Mohamed Salah (£12.9m) facing Chelsea and then two likely blanks when away at AFCON, the Egyptian King drops out of the Watchlist for the first time this season. His teammate Diogo Jota (£8.1m) leaps to top spot with assured minutes during this absence.

Jarrod Bowen (£6.6m) has emerged as the West Ham United attacker of choice over recent weeks and, with a great run of fixtures on the horizon and a Double Gameweek 21, he occupies third on the Watchlist.

The preferred Man City midfielder is Phil Foden (£8.1m). There are always rotation concerns around their attackers but he appears to have the best upside at a more affordable price than the likes of Raheem Sterling (£10.7m).

Raphinha (£6.5m) is also a riser, with Leeds United having a favourable schedule and their Covid postponements hopefully out of the way. Demarai Gray (£5.5m) has a great run of fixtures starting this weekend and the return of Dominic Calvert-Lewin (£7.9m) should enhance his prospects. James Maddison (£6.9m) drops to eighth because Leicester City’s fixture against Norwich City has been postponed.

The Watchlist: Best FPL Forwards

Cristiano Ronaldo (£12.5m) justified his spot at the top of the forward rankings with a haul against Burnley and his rotation risk concerns have been largely alleviated by him playing twice in this short span.

Harry Kane (£12.2m) is a big mover up to second. The England captain has finally shown signs of getting back to his best and was very unlucky to not register a brace against Southampton.

Watford have a great run of fixtures once the Spurs game is out of the way and, with his planned exit for AFCON now shelved, Emmanuel Dennis (£6.1m) joins Joshua King (£5.8m) in the forwards’ Watchlist.

Alexandre Lacazette (£8.4m) also makes an appearance due to Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang’s (£9.6m) exile ensuring him consistent minutes in a prolific Arsenal side. The difficult fixtures and blanks are off-putting though.

Also worthy of consideration is Odsonne Edouard (£6.4m), having temporarily lost competition for the Crystal Palace starting XI with the imminent AFCON departures for Wilfried Zaha (£6.8m) and Jordan Ayew (£5.8m).

  1. HD7
    • 4 Years
    31 mins ago

    A) Fab, Keane
    C) Pickford, Coufal

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      1 min ago

      B, could see higher potential personally

      Open Controls
      1. Gabbiadini
        • 4 Years
        just now

        I think I'd probably go Dawson over Coufal due to the risk of rotation in that second game.

        Open Controls
  2. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 10 Years
    29 mins ago

    Think I'm going Son(C) over Bowen. Can see him tearing Watford a new one

    Open Controls
    1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      24 mins ago

      That sounds doubtful! And brave. Go for it.

      Open Controls
      1. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        Really? Interesting you say it's doubtful. Watford are woeful at the back and concede a lot of chances. W Ham just battered them 4-1 and traditionally W Ham don't score buckets of goals. I think Bowen is a great option (and will have him and Antonio) but I can see Son banking 15+ pts

        Open Controls
    2. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      23 mins ago

      The last time they played it was 1-0 wasn't it and that was at Tottenham, a goalkeeping error too.
      A lot has changed obviously in that time but I'd personally still go the DGW choice.

      Open Controls
      1. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I mean yeah that was August when Watford didn't look this appalling and Kane was early sulk and playing DM.

        I see the logic in two bites at the cherry but I have done this will success in the past. Relies on Bowen not going bananas but I do own so probably wouldn't be too harmful if it goes against

        Open Controls
    3. I Must Break You
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      16 mins ago

      Bowen has a much higher expected return in 2 smashing fixtures than Son has in 1. But sure, go for it.

      Open Controls
      1. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        13 mins ago

        Not according to me he doesn't, but that's the game isn't it? It's for each to absorb interpret and move for any advantage they perceive

        Open Controls
        1. IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Simple as this, to me at least

          Son could easily haul but he could also easily blank (would be very frustrating while watching Bowen cappers getting his second game, in which he could potentially already have something like 10p from.

          Bowen can haul two times

          Son = 2 x total points
          Bowen = 4 x total points
          (Not really but kind of 😉

          Open Controls
      2. Cok3y5murf
        • 5 Years
        12 mins ago

        1 smashing fixture

        Open Controls
    4. Cok3y5murf
      • 5 Years
      15 mins ago

      Struggling with this choice myself. If Norwich was the first fixture, I’d have gone Bowen. But since it’s two weeks away, a lot can happen by then like Covid, injuries, etc.

      Open Controls
      1. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 10 Years
        just now

        I'd agree with that. If Norwich was first, Bowen coming off a great performance against a team that are hopeless. As you say, nothing is guaranteed with that second fixture

        Open Controls
  3. Dthinger
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    29 mins ago

    Trying to figure out how to get some decent DGW players in without a hit, and without selling someone I’ll want back right away. 2FT —any suggestions welcome.

    Sanchez Bachmann
    TAA Cancelo Alonso Davies Livra
    Salah Son Gallagher ESR Brownhill
    Ronaldo Pukki Dennis

    Open Controls
    1. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      22 mins ago

      Seems like my best option is going to be to sell Salah to find funds but I really don’t want to

      Open Controls
      1. I Must Break You
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        2 mins ago

        Why would you hold on to Salah at this point?

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          I I guess I was thinking I have a lot of money tied up in his value but he’ll probably drop quite a lot over the next three weeks, won’t he?

          Open Controls
    2. L S P
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      16 mins ago

      Gallagher->Bowen/Gray depending on funds

      Open Controls
      1. Dthinger
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        just now

        This is where I’m stuck. Nothing in the bank so I could get Gray but he’s not exactly exciting me

        Open Controls
  4. Cammick
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    28 mins ago

    Worth doing a minus to get James out and picking up a dgw def?

    Open Controls
    1. Murder on Zidane's Flo…
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      17 mins ago

      May as well imo, since you aren't going to have the luxury of available transfers anyway and he's a problem you'll need to sort. Better sooner rather than later

      Open Controls
    2. Dthinger
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      17 mins ago

      Yes. He’s out for a while and with two matches it shouldn’t be that hard to make up the 4 pts

      Open Controls
      1. Cammick
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        15 mins ago

        Who do you guys think will pay off then? Choices seem slim

        Open Controls
        1. Dthinger
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          12 mins ago

          Maybe a Brentford defender? They have a couple of decent fixtures.

          Open Controls
          1. Cammick
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Cheers man, will need to think more before bed time aha

            Open Controls
    3. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      16 mins ago

      Yep.

      Open Controls
  5. RogDog_jimmy
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 1 Year
    27 mins ago

    So far -

    DDG
    Cancelo, TAA, Johnson, Reguillon
    Jota, Foden, Bowen
    Ronaldo, Antonio, Watkins

    Foster, Gundogan, Martinelli, Alonso
    1.9itb, 0ft.

    a/ Watkins > DCL (-4)
    b/ Martinelli > Gray (-4) (bench Reguillon)
    c/ Both?!
    d/ Neither

    Open Controls
    1. Gabbiadini
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      D

      Open Controls
      1. RogDog_jimmy
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 1 Year
        just now

        Thanks - I feel like I know that’s the right answer and I should go to bed and sleep through the deadline.

        Open Controls
  6. seewhyaxe
    • 4 Years
    26 mins ago

    New year, new luck

    Bowen (TC) confirmed!

    Open Controls
  7. Mozumbus
      24 mins ago

      FT. Rudiger to
      A. Pinnock
      B. Jansson
      C. Digne
      D. Keane
      Would bench this GW covering for TAA.
      Already have westham triple up. Thanks.

      Open Controls
      1. S3
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 3 Years
        1 min ago

        Keane

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            just now

            Thanks

            Open Controls
      2. Erange
          23 mins ago

          Who should I sell for Bowen?

          A. Saka
          B. BSilva
          C. Foden (covid rumor)

          Open Controls
          1. S3
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Bilva

            Open Controls
        • Holmes
          • 8 Years
          22 mins ago

          Issue with getting any DGWer is benching someone with decent fixture, sigh... Will probably have to bench Dennis and Bernardo.

          Open Controls
          1. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            13 mins ago

            Gundogan, Martinelli and Alonso for me - so not the worst situation I bet some are in.

            Open Controls
          2. Cruyff's Eleven
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            12 mins ago

            Can always BB

            Open Controls
            1. Holmes
              • 8 Years
              10 mins ago

              Already used in GW2

              Open Controls
              1. Jafooli
                • 9 Years
                just now

                Use the second BB chip we were all given....

                Open Controls
        • vova
          • 11 Years
          21 mins ago

          James/Foden > Johnson/Son -4 yay or nay?

          Can get Coufal instead of Johnson but saw some West Ham fans say he is as nailed if not more in the short term.

          Open Controls
        • HD7
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Best Wham Everton defensive combo?

          A) Pickford Coufal/Dawson
          B) Fab Keane

          Open Controls
          1. L S P
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 6 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            just now

            B

            Open Controls
        • Ruinenlust
          • 4 Years
          20 mins ago

          Have Bowen and Antonio.

          Dawson or Keane?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            9 mins ago

            K

            Open Controls
          2. Bleh
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Same situation. Think I might go Everton just to avoid tripling up on any team.

            Open Controls
        • IN SANE IN DE BRUYNE
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          17 mins ago

          As things stands..
          Which player would you chose in your wildcard?

          A) Foden (rumours of covid?)
          B) Maddison (should be fit) + 1+2M

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            1 min ago

            Madd

            Open Controls
          2. RogDog_jimmy
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            just now

            Maddison for sure.

            Open Controls
        • Cruyff's Eleven
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          15 mins ago

          Would you take a - 4 to go Foster to Fabianski, if you already have DDG?

          Open Controls
          1. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            7 mins ago

            Will Palace score at home?

            Open Controls
            1. Cruyff's Eleven
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 3 Years
              6 mins ago

              Only need one CS to break even no? Add a few save points and I'm in the money...

              Or am I missing something?

              Open Controls
              1. AC/DC AFC
                • 6 Years
                just now

                Of course, but you'd want to be in credit.

                I'm avoiding West Ham defensively.

                Open Controls
          2. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            6 mins ago

            Nah

            Open Controls
        • squ1rrel
          • 7 Years
          13 mins ago

          GTG? Anything worth a hit here? Bench order right?

          DDG
          TAA - Cancelo - Alonso - Williams - Goode
          Salah - Jota - KDB - Foden - Bowen
          Watkins - Dennis

          Steele - King - Williams - Goode

          0.0 ITB, 0 FT

          Open Controls
        • S3
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 3 Years
          12 mins ago

          Guaita
          Cancelo, TAA, Davies,
          Jota, Foden, Bernado, Bowen(C) Son
          Ronaldo, Dennis,

          Foster, Rudiger, James, Gelhardt
          0.1 ITB. 1FT

          A. James to Dawson
          B. Bernado to Gray
          C. James/Gerhaldt/James to Johnson/Antonio/Gray (-8)

          Open Controls
        • sulldaddy
          • 11 Years
          10 mins ago

          I am on
          Sanchez/Ramsdale
          Lamptey/Lvramento/James/Cancelo/Dalot
          Bowen/Jota/ESR/KDB/Foden
          Watkins/Kane/Dennis

          1FT 0.7 ITB
          Im dumping James for probably Coufal
          Thinking about moving ESR to Gray for a -4

          Anything else jump out? Im not excited about any Brentford options nor anyone beyond Gray for Everton.

          Will listen to any convincing arguments for Antonio.

          Thanks for any suggestions everyone!

          Open Controls
          1. S3
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            just now

            Remember what Antonio did to Norwich a couple of seasons ago?....never know

            Open Controls
        • HD7
          • 4 Years
          9 mins ago

          Bernardo or Foden to Gray?
          This Foden rumour made the choice difficult. If we sell Bernardo and he hauls or if Foden isnt ill and hauls...

          Fab
          TAA Rudiger Keane Cancelo
          Son Bernardo Foden Bowen
          Antonio Watkins

          Steer Livra, Saka, Scarlett

          Open Controls
        • AC/DC AFC
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          Everyone in the UK will be hitting any streams for that untelevised West Ham v Norwich game in 12 days time.

          I'm punting on Lanzini with Antonio and Bowen.

          Is James to Reguilon worth a - 4 hit?

          Open Controls
        • Ragabolly
          • 11 Years
          9 mins ago

          Hey friends, would you pick Coady or Lamptey on a WC with an eye on potential DGW22?

          Open Controls
          1. Holmes
            • 8 Years
            7 mins ago

            Coady

            Open Controls
            1. Ragabolly
              • 11 Years
              just now

              Thanks Holmes

              Open Controls
          2. AC/DC AFC
            • 6 Years
            5 mins ago

            Lamptey is a good long term squad option.

            Wolves good defensively.

            Both played 18 so have as many games to play, depending how the doubles fall.

            Open Controls
            1. Ragabolly
              • 11 Years
              4 mins ago

              Thanks mate, appreciate it

              Open Controls
            2. CROWLEY NOT CRAWLEY
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 1 Year
              just now

              Lamptey looked great again this week. Only concern is minutes as he seems to get pulled after 60. Prior to DGWs in 21 I was doing James to Lamptey. Did Coufal instead. But still like him long term.

              Open Controls
          3. Bleh
            • 5 Years
            1 min ago

            Coady for me. Reliable option in a good defensive team.

            Open Controls
        • ragsyboys
          • 6 Years
          8 mins ago

          Why are people not considering Benrahma here ? He has great fixtures to score .. I wud consider Antonio, Bowen and Benrahma triple up

          Open Controls
          1. Ragabolly
            • 11 Years
            1 min ago

            Afcon after tomorrow

            Open Controls
            1. ragsyboys
              • 6 Years
              just now

              Oh thanks Raga !

              Open Controls
        • tomasjj
          • 7 Years
          6 mins ago

          Capt:
          KDB
          Ron
          Bowen?

          Open Controls
          1. Gabbiadini
            • 4 Years
            just now

            C

            Open Controls
            1. tomasjj
              • 7 Years
              just now

              Thx. Am on him currently.

              Wolves rarely concede.

              Open Controls
        • Slitherene
          • 3 Years
          3 mins ago

          Bench order G2G?

          Sanchez ¦ Steele
          TAA Cancelo Dawson Cash
          Foden Gray Bowen
          Ronaldo Kane DC-L
          ¦ Gallagher Livramento Martinelli

          Open Controls
          1. Bleh
            • 5 Years
            just now

            Aren’t all bar Martinelli flagged?

            Open Controls
        • Bleh
          • 5 Years
          2 mins ago

          James > Keane a no brainer? FT.
          Bilva > Gray worth a -4?

          De Gea
          TAA, Cancelo, Dier
          Son, Bilva, Jota, Bowen
          Ronaldo, Antonio, Watkins

          (4.0, James*, Allan, White)

          Open Controls
        • AxeMinion
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          2 mins ago

          Am I being a moron for not insta-captaining Bowen? I've owned him for a little while ahead of the crowd which was nice, but can't seem to shake the desire to captain Antonio for this one... is that madness??

          Open Controls
          1. Jafooli
            • 9 Years
            just now

            Either or is perfectly fine

            Open Controls
        • Kryptonite666
          • 2 Years
          2 mins ago

          Lads, could use some opinions

          DDG (Ramsdale)
          TAA Cancelo James* (Livramento) (Veltman)
          Son Jota Bernardo Foden (ESR)
          Ronaldo Antonio (Broja)

          A. James + ESR + Bernardo + Broja to Johnson + Bowen + Gray + DCL for -12

          B. James + ESR + Bernardo to Dawson + Bowen + Gray for -8

          C. James + Smith Rowe to Dawson + Bowen for -4

          Any thoughts ?

          Open Controls
        • HD7
          • 4 Years
          1 min ago

          A) Bernardo to Gray (-4)
          B) Foden to Gray (-4) - Covid rumour

          Fab
          TAA Rudiger Keane Cancelo
          Son Bernardo Foden Bowen
          Antonio Watkins

          Steer Livra, Saka, Scarlett

          Open Controls
        • Jafooli
          • 9 Years
          1 min ago

          Er, been out the loop for a while, when did everyone ditch Salah?

          Am I the only one still with him?

          Open Controls
        • HD7
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Any chance Everton get a postponed game?

          Open Controls
        • SuperDan
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Yay or nay?

          Watkins > DCL (-4)

          Open Controls

