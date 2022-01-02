733
Dugout Discussion January 2

2pm kick-off team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Mbeumo + Watkins absent

733 Comments
There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 GMT today – Brentford v Aston Villa, Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United v Burnley.

Thomas Frank makes two changes at Brentford, as Christian Norgaard and Sergi Canos return in place of Dominic Thompson and Shandon Baptiste, both of whom drop to the bench.

Kristoffer Ajer also takes his place amongst the substitutes, having missed two months with a hamstring injury, though Bryan Mbeumo is absent again with a calf problem.

Brentford have already lost five Premier League home matches this season, with only fellow promoted clubs Norwich City and Watford faring worse.

For the visitors, Ollie Watkins misses out, but John McGinn returns and comes in for Morgan Sanson, while Kortney Hause replaces the suspended Tyrone Mings at the back.

Bertrand Traore also comes into the starting XI, before he is set to fly out to play in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after this game.

At Goodison Park, Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns for Everton, and will make his first appearance since all the way back in August.

Seamus Coleman, Allan and Demarai Gray are also back, with the latter’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership rising to 12.0% ahead of his Double Gameweek.

Graham Potter, meanwhile, brings in Adam Webster, Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard, as Tariq Lamptey, Solly March and Jakub Moder are benched.

Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes from Gameweek 18, with Junior Firpo and Diego Llorente returning, as Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt make way.

Daniel James is fit enough to make the bench, though Patrick Bamford remains out.

Their opponents, Burnley, stick with the same XI that lost to Manchester United on Thursday, with Aaron Lennon supporting Chris Wood once again up front.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Bech, Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Canos, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Stevens, Ajer, Janelt, Bidstrup, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Forss

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Traore, Ings

Subs: Steer, Feeney, Sanson, Iroegbunam, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Archer

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Digne, Begovic, Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Gbamin, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin, Onyango

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Lamptey, Gross, Moder, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Steele, Duffy, Richards

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Roberts

Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Moore, Jenkins, Bate, James, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Burnley XI: Hennessey, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Wood

Subs: Norris, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Collins, Stephens, Vydra, Cornet, Rodriguez

  1. Bertonian
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    4 mins ago

    Gordon blimey

    Open Controls
  2. DRIZ ✅
    • 10 Years
    4 mins ago

    Phoney YC

    Open Controls
  3. Top Mark.S
    • 4 Years
    4 mins ago

    I want Salah Hattrick jota brace trent goal and triple assist rudiger and Alonso goals

    Open Controls
    1. DRIZ ✅
      • 10 Years
      just now

      Same points as everyone else then

      Open Controls
  4. Differentiator
    • 6 Years
    4 mins ago

    GORDOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOON

    Open Controls
  5. Zim0
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 3 Years
    4 mins ago

    Anyone go Gordon over Gray 😆

    Open Controls
  6. asr
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Dallas goal

    Open Controls
    1. KAPTAIN KANE
      • 5 Years
      just now

      Patience finally pays off

      Open Controls
    2. Twisted Saltergater
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      just now

      Dynasty OG

      Open Controls
  7. KAPTAIN KANE
    • 5 Years
    3 mins ago

    Feel so jammy with Gordon because I couldn’t afford anyone else!

    Open Controls
    1. Hazz
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      You have Gray. Your profile has your team link...

      Open Controls
      1. Bartowski
        • 11 Years
        just now

        lol

        Open Controls
    2. robredo10
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 12 Years
      2 mins ago

      Not according to your link...

      Open Controls
    3. Zim0
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 mins ago

      Lol why u lying when your team is linked 😛

      Open Controls
    4. Gudjohnsen
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      1 of 10 owners

      Open Controls
    5. TheBiffas
      • 1 Year
      1 min ago

      Stop man 😆

      Open Controls
    6. RedRo
        just now

        Good pick mate, well played

        Open Controls
      • Iwantmorepointsthanks
        • 8 Years
        just now

        Gordon is not Gray.
        There names start with the same letter and the play as mids for Everton, but they are different people.

        Open Controls
    7. Duke Silver ☑
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      3 mins ago

      Jonjoe Kenny assist. Pisss off 😆

      Open Controls
    8. Baps hunter
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL AA

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        just now

        It ain't much, but it's honest work.

        Open Controls
    9. Hryszko
      • 4 Years
      3 mins ago

      Another week with no Salah, could do with a Trent & Jota haul. A quiet day for Salah would be lovely.

      Open Controls
    10. Rainer
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      Dallas is back, tears in my eyes.

      Open Controls
    11. Scots Gooner
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      3 mins ago

      For god sake Toney, can't even get me 2 points

      Open Controls
      1. diesel001
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Not good enough for the PL. Don't fall into the same trap with Dom Solanke when Bournemouth get promoted.....

        Open Controls
        1. Scots Gooner
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          I'd have sold him ages ago, just never got the chance. Gone for sure next week though. Waate of space

          Open Controls
    12. Echoes
      • 1 Year
      3 mins ago

      Nearly brought in McAllister, Gordon, Wissa and Burn but didn't because of FFS as no-one was talking about it.

      Open Controls
    13. Differentiator
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      DCL stays on. Let's go

      Open Controls
    14. Hryszko
      • 4 Years
      2 mins ago

      Get in Dallas

      Open Controls
      1. Twisted Saltergater
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 12 Years
        just now

        Debbie did

        Open Controls
    15. Jdpz
      • 1 Year
      2 mins ago

      Will Salah play?

      Open Controls
      1. Rainer
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        No but his brother Mo starts.

        Open Controls
        1. Twisted Saltergater
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          just now

          Will Greenwood?

          Open Controls
      2. Duke Silver ☑
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 7 Years
        1 min ago

        He starts

        Open Controls
    16. MikeS
      • 7 Years
      1 min ago

      Who scores more:

      A. Salah Vs Chelsea
      B. Ronaldo Vs wolves

      Open Controls
      1. RedRo
          just now

          B

          Open Controls
        • Rainer
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 5 Years
          just now

          Salah, by a distance.

          Open Controls
      2. RAFA THE GAFFA
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 min ago

        Really strong Chelsea 11

        Open Controls
        1. Hazz
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Decent. Not the strongest. 2nd choice wing backs. Forward only just back from fitness. Kante good but has been struggling with injuries. Concerned Silva rushed back for this.

          Open Controls
      3. PartyTime
          1 min ago

          raphinha involved in the celebrations

          Open Controls
        • Differentiator
          • 6 Years
          just now

          Can't believe I captained Gordon this week. Unbelievable.

          Open Controls
        • Sun Jihai
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 10 Years
          just now

          OR #7 with Gordon first on bench. Will get him if DCL doesn't play vs. NOR 😉
          https://fantasy.premierleague.com/entry/5587373/event/21/

          Open Controls
        • Bury94
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          just now

          Such an irrelevant set of goal scorers and assisters

          Open Controls

