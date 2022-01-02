2pm kick-off team news: Calvert-Lewin starts, Mbeumo + Watkins absent

There are three Premier League matches kicking off at 14:00 GMT today – Brentford v Aston Villa, Everton v Brighton and Hove Albion and Leeds United v Burnley.

Thomas Frank makes two changes at Brentford, as Christian Norgaard and Sergi Canos return in place of Dominic Thompson and Shandon Baptiste, both of whom drop to the bench.

Kristoffer Ajer also takes his place amongst the substitutes, having missed two months with a hamstring injury, though Bryan Mbeumo is absent again with a calf problem.

Brentford have already lost five Premier League home matches this season, with only fellow promoted clubs Norwich City and Watford faring worse.

For the visitors, Ollie Watkins misses out, but John McGinn returns and comes in for Morgan Sanson, while Kortney Hause replaces the suspended Tyrone Mings at the back.

Bertrand Traore also comes into the starting XI, before he is set to fly out to play in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after this game.

At Goodison Park, Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns for Everton, and will make his first appearance since all the way back in August.

Seamus Coleman, Allan and Demarai Gray are also back, with the latter’s Fantasy Premier League (FPL) ownership rising to 12.0% ahead of his Double Gameweek.

Graham Potter, meanwhile, brings in Adam Webster, Enock Mwepu and Leandro Trossard, as Tariq Lamptey, Solly March and Jakub Moder are benched.

Elsewhere, Marcelo Bielsa makes two changes from Gameweek 18, with Junior Firpo and Diego Llorente returning, as Cody Drameh and Joe Gelhardt make way.

Daniel James is fit enough to make the bench, though Patrick Bamford remains out.

Their opponents, Burnley, stick with the same XI that lost to Manchester United on Thursday, with Aaron Lennon supporting Chris Wood once again up front.

GAMEWEEK 21 LINE-UPS

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Pinnock, Jansson, Bech, Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Canos, Wissa, Toney

Subs: Cox, Thompson, Stevens, Ajer, Janelt, Bidstrup, Ghoddos, Baptiste, Forss

Aston Villa XI: Martinez, Cash, Konsa, Hause, Targett, Luiz, McGinn, Ramsey, Buendia, Traore, Ings

Subs: Steer, Feeney, Sanson, Iroegbunam, Trezeguet, El Ghazi, Chukwuemeka, Philogene-Bidace, Archer

Everton XI: Pickford, Coleman, Kenny, Holgate, Keane, Godfrey, Allan, Doucoure, Gray, Gordon, Calvert-Lewin

Subs: Digne, Begovic, Iwobi, Andre Gomes, Gbamin, Rondon, Simms, Dobbin, Onyango

Brighton and Hove Albion XI: Sanchez, Veltman, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Bissouma, Lallana, Mwepu, Mac Allister, Trossard, Maupay

Subs: Lamptey, Gross, Moder, Alzate, Welbeck, March, Steele, Duffy, Richards

Leeds United XI: Meslier, Ayling, Llorente, Koch, Firpo, Forshaw, Dallas, Klich, Raphinha, Harrison, Roberts

Subs: Klaesson, Hjelde, Moore, Jenkins, Bate, James, Summerville, Gelhardt, Greenwood

Burnley XI: Hennessey, Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, Gudmundsson, Cork, Westwood, McNeil, Lennon, Wood

Subs: Norris, Bardsley, Pieters, Long, Collins, Stephens, Vydra, Cornet, Rodriguez

