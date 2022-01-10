Scout’s Fantasy5 mini-league winner selects Gameweek 22 picks

Sponsored by Fantasy5

They think it’s all over. It is now.

In November, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pitted ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly had the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league took place between Gameweeks 12 and 21.

The final winner is revealed below and – to prove that Fantasy5 is most certainly not over – that person will be revealing their five picks for Gameweek 22.

To have a chance of winning £10,000 in this completely free-to-play game, all you need to do is correctly predict a player to beat their given points target from each of the weekend’s selected Premier League matches.

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 January.

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family, something we’ve done recently.

A small prize was up for grabs but, more importantly, so were bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout winner has selected for Gameweek 22.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the Gameweek 22 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

Burnley v Leicester City

Aston Villa v Manchester United

L iverpool v Brentford

West Ham United v Leeds United

Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Anyone who manages to pick successful outperformers from each match will be in the money. Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

SCOUT’S RESULTS FOR GAMEWEEK 21

Gameweek 21’s challenge saw all five matches take place, with several of the most-backed either blanking (Cristiano Ronaldo, Trent Alexander-Arnold) or not featuring at all (Ollie Watkins).

However, the following nine players successfully exceeded their assigned points target: Mads Roerslev, Anthony Gordon, Enock Mwepu, Alexis Mac Allister, Dan Burn, Allan, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison and Joao Moutinho.

This brought success for four of the ten FFS competitors, with Enock Mwepu chosen by Neale and Tom and Stuart Dallas picked by FPL Marc. Impressively, Az backed both.

FINAL STANDINGS

Deputy Editor Tom Freeman led from the very start and never let go, despite early challenges from Sam and Neale.

As a Hall of Famer with an exemplary Fantasy Premier League (FPL) track record, having finished in the top 1k on five occasions and the top 10k on three more, it’s perhaps no surprise that Tom emerged as the victor.

Down at the bottom, FPL Nymfria notched up one successful pick and only came last because of FPL Marc’s late form. Scoreless during a hopeless first seven rounds, he ended on a respectful score of three.

Thanks to everyone for taking part – Fantasy5 will continue to run as normal and is a fun game to be played alongside FPL.

Congratulations to Tom for your prize and bragging rights. Here is his selection for Gameweek 22:

