FanTeam January 10

The best goalkeepers for FanTeam’s free-to-play £100k half-season game

It’s not long now until FanTeam‘s ‘Second Chance’ Premier League Fantasy game gets underway.

For those who haven’t heard already, it’s an FPL-style Fantasy game that starts in Double Gameweek 22 and runs through to the end of the season.

There is a prize pool of £100,000 up for grabs and, best of all, it’s free to enter! So if you’ve been hesitant to try a paid FanTeam tournament before, this is your opportunity to get involved at no cost.

We’ve already outlined the rules and run down a basic strategy guide, while last season’s winner of FanTeam’s £200k tournament, Josh Wooldridge, has given us his tips ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Now we turn our attention to the player list and a position-by-position guide to the best options on offer – starting with the goalkeepers.

GOALKEEPERS

David de Gea (£5.2m)

As Josh pointed out in his recent piece, the ability to roll unlimited transfers, attack blocks of fixtures and play ‘mini-Wildcards’ with our free transfers means the perceived wisdom of never making a goalkeeper change is challenged.

This is especially true when we consider the Double Gameweeks that are about to happen and the many more that will follow later in the season, with the list of outstanding fixtures still running into double figures and more blanks happening as a result of clashes with the cups.

Selecting David de Gea (£5.2m) from the off gives two fixtures in Gameweek 22, with some decent games to follow thereafter.

Manchester United are still a work in progress and defensively still look a bit suspect, even if they have conceded only three goals in five league matches under Ralf Rangnick.

What the Red Devils are doing is allowing de Gea to rack up plenty of additional points beyond his clean sheets: in those five fixtures, he has made 21 stops and earned 10.5 save points (every save point is rewarded in FanTeam, rather than multiples of three in FPL).

Jose Sa (£4.8m)

Still available at a bargain price and playing for one of the division’s meanest backlines on current form, Jose Sa (£4.8m) is an excellent option for those FanTeam managers looking at a longer-term hold between the sticks.

Wolverhampton Wanderers sit top of our Season Ticker from now until Gameweek 35, with the anticipated big ‘double’ in Gameweek 36 a possible good time to reassess for those bosses playing their Wildcards.

Gameweeks 24-27 don’t look straightforward and there’s a Gameweek 33 meeting with Manchester City in there but otherwise, there are some juicy-looking matches for a goalkeeper who has kept six clean sheets in eight matches.

There have been fixtures against Liverpool, City, Chelsea and West Ham United within that run and while Wolves are hugely overachieving when we look at their expected goals conceded (xGC) versus actual goals against (23.73 v 14), they do have one of the division’s best goalkeepers between the posts.

Sa is near the top of the tree for expected goals prevented (xGP) and save percentage, while only two defenders and one forward have outscored him in 2021/22; the additional save points and the lack of bonus points in FanTeam levelling the playing field somewhat between ‘keepers and the players in front of them.

Hugo Lloris (£5.6m)

A bit of a harder sell given the price difference compared to the two options above, not to mention that the entire Spurs defence is available for less money, Hugo Lloris (£5.6m) nevertheless starts FanTeam’s second-half season game with a Double Gameweek.

It’s a far from straightforward one, against Leicester and Arsenal, while a trip to Chelsea then follows.

That’s why he’s lower down our shopping list as a consequence but Spurs, unlike United, do have a bit of defensive form on their side, keeping five clean sheets in the eight matches that Antonio Conte has overseen.

While the calibre of opposition and the number of matches in this Covid-ridden period has to be taken into account, Spurs have conceded only three big chances since Conte took charge – that’s six fewer than any other side.

OTHERS TO CONSIDER… AND AVOID

With the FanTeam game being a starting XI affair only, there is no room for ‘benching’ a goalkeeper when their team blanks.

So right off the bat, unless you want to book in a transfer already, we have to consider that Robert Sanchez (£4.7m), Aaron Ramsdale (£5.1m) and Edouard Mendy (£6.1m)/Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.0m) will be without a fixture in at least one of the next four Gameweeks.

Brentford, Everton and Watford are towards the top of our Season Ticker over the next six Gameweeks, with the Bees and the Hornets also enjoying a double-header in Gameweek 22.

Jordan Pickford (£5.0m), Alvaro Fernandez (£4.6m) and Daniel Bachmann (£4.4m) are the budget-friendly options from that trio of teams but the problem is that they have fixtures and not form on their side, not keeping a single clean sheet between them in their sides’ last six matches. Watford, indeed, are without a shut-out all season.

The division’s best backline, Manchester City, have kept more clean sheets and shipped fewer goals than any other side in the division. Ederson (£6.1m) is a bit of a footnote in FPL with budget goalkeepers en vogue but in FanTeam, the aforementioned rule differences do may premium picks between the posts that bit more appealing.

The Brazilian has over 10 more points in FanTeam than he does in FPL and, despite a relative shortage of saves, he’s the 12th-highest scoring player in the season-long FanTeam game – and the cheapest within that top 12.

  1. Jordan.
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 11 Years
    3 hours, 22 mins ago

    i dont care who is the masked singer

    1. Zalk
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 59 mins ago

      i don't care about sentence structure

  2. Bury94
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 13 mins ago

    How many DGW players will you end up with for GW22? I'm looking at 5 atm. Obviously a lot can change between now and Friday.

    1. Lemongrab
      • 12 Years
      3 hours, 10 mins ago

      4 without a hit.

    2. hustler7
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      3 hours, 9 mins ago

      4 with a hit

    3. lugs
      • 4 Years
      3 hours, 4 mins ago

      6 atm, with another 3 on my bench with little or no chance of coming on

    4. Zalk
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 58 mins ago

      at best 4 without a hit

    5. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 49 mins ago

      2 atm, might be looking at 4/5

    6. CABAYE4
      • 10 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      5

    7. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      4 no hit

    8. PAs lag
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      7 with -4

    9. CrouchDown
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      5 with a hit, at best

    10. NateDog
      • 1 Year
      2 hours, 40 mins ago

      5 with a hit. If it looks like Leicester won't have a DGW I'll probably just get KDB and have 4

    11. Roni! Toni! Toney!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      5 dgw players with 1 hit, if Dennis plays.

    12. Vertigo
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      Five after an FT, unless I choose to keep Watkins over King, which is looking quite likely.

    13. internal error
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 34 mins ago

      7 with a hit

    14. Esalman
      • 12 Years
      2 hours, 31 mins ago

      2 atm. FH on the cards.

    15. The Mentaculus
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      1 hour, 58 mins ago

      4 max (optimistically including Maddison who I already own)

  3. lugs
    • 4 Years
    3 hours, 10 mins ago

    who would have thought at the start of the season, that there would be a dgw involving Utd with decent fixtures and Bruno would be so lowly owned, i'm tempted to WC and punt on him for a few weeks in the hope that Ronaldo gets dropped for his toxic influence on team morale,

    this is what i came up with with 1.2m left itb, which is exactly enough to do Bruno to Salah in a few weeks if it doesn't work out

    Sanchez
    Taa, Cancelo, Bavis
    kDB, Bruno, Jota, Martinelli
    Kane, King, Maupay

    Bachmann, Brownhill, Ait Nouri, White

    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      Good team, why King over Dennis though?

      1. Roni! Toni! Toney!
        • 5 Years
        2 hours, 43 mins ago

        Because Dennis is flagged, isn’t he? or is he safe?

      2. lugs
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 40 mins ago

        cheers, i just went for King because he's cheaper and its just the way the sums add up that that leaves 1.2m itb for Bruno to Salah in a few weeks, also Dennis is currently flagged and may not have the right state of mind to be selected after being denied his AFCON place by Watford

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          2 hours, 18 mins ago

          I think we don't know the full story here. What would have been his role, did he really want to go?

          1. lugs
            • 4 Years
            2 hours, 10 mins ago

            i'm sure he did want to go, i have no idea whats going on behind the scenes, but i do know he got pulled off at HT in his last match, Ranieri said he got a kick, but did he though ? or was he not putting in the required effort having a sulk ? i didn't see the game so i don't know

    2. Roni! Toni! Toney!
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 44 mins ago

      I am tempted to WC and get Bruno as a placeholder for Salah, keeping enough money itb. Maybe I can go from Bruno to kdb on gw23 and then to Mo.

      1. lugs
        • 4 Years
        2 hours, 38 mins ago

        go for it, i'm not sure you'd want to sell KDB with his upcoming fixtures though

  4. tbos83
    • 1 Year
    3 hours, 5 mins ago

    What to do here? Tempted by Son + Livra > Mount, Reguilon

    Sanchez
    TAA Keane Cancelo
    Bowen Gray Gallagher Jota
    Dennis Ronaldo Antonio

    Steele Livra* Son* White

    1. ChelseaGuy
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 47 mins ago

      I won't be getting a Chelsea player atm, upcoming blanks and all that

      1. tbos83
        • 1 Year
        2 hours, 37 mins ago

        Fair point. Maybe Maddison instead, though don't know who to sub out.

  5. RamaJama
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 45 mins ago

    Any chances Sou-Bre will be on tomorrow?

    1. tets mcgee (Bachmann an Rob…
      • 6 Years
      2 hours, 39 mins ago

      why wouldnt it?

    2. FourLokoLeipzig
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 37 mins ago

      You mean off? It’s expected to go ahead as planned at present

    3. mdm
      • 9 Years
      2 hours, 5 mins ago

      50-50

  6. We Go Again
    • 7 Years
    2 hours, 44 mins ago

    For those FH for GW22, are you going all out with 11 DGW players, or mixing in some SGW in there?

    1. Weak Become Heros
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 28 mins ago

      Im not personally but surly you cant overlook the plum SGWs

    2. Jimbo-Jones
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 18 mins ago

      TAA, Jota - maybe even DCL are v strong SGW options.

    3. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 56 mins ago

      No one is currently, but i bet that changes by Thursday.

  7. Little Red Lacazette
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 31 mins ago

    This team good enough in your eyes?

    Lloris
    TAA Regulion Cancelo Alonso
    Bilva Gallagher Jota ESR
    Antonio Broja

    Ramsdale Watkins White Son

    1. lugs
      • 4 Years
      2 hours, 22 mins ago

      i wouldn't be happy with it for this week no, only 3 DGWers, with Gallagher, ESR, Broja, Bilva currently meh and TAA flagged with covid

    2. bso
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 7 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Son to Maddison? A long time otherwise to be holding him...hold cash for Salah's return.

      1. mdm
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 59 mins ago

        Son to Bruno and bench Gallagher

      2. Little Red Lacazette
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 45 mins ago

        Madds looks like a good option.

  8. Who are all Lukakus
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 26 mins ago

    Only 4 DGW players, including double Chelsea defense that I don't trust. 1 FT 2.0m itb, would you:
    A. FH
    B. Son to a mid (Maddison?), bench Saka
    C. Watkins and Son to Maddison and CR7 / Kane -4, bench Saka and Foden/Cancelo
    D. Other moves

    DDG*
    Rudiger* Alonso* TAA Cancelo
    Jota Bowen Foden Saka
    King* Antonio
    Ramsdale Dawson Watkins Son

    1. PLerix
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 5 Years
      2 hours, 16 mins ago

      I’d do B. Considered Bruno?

  9. PLerix
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    2 hours, 17 mins ago

    Son -> Bruno?
    Other early suggestions?

    Sanchez
    TAA*, Reguillon**, Cancelo
    Son*, Jota, Bowen, Gray
    Kane**(c), King**, Antonio
    Ramsdale, Keane, ESR, Dalot

    1. vova
      • 11 Years
      2 hours, 11 mins ago

      Nah, teams looks good. Do you really want Bruno past this DGW though?

  10. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    If you are holding Chelsea players then you should simply look beyond the Manchester City game and the Brighton game is the bonus.

  11. Baps hunter
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 4 Years
    1 hour, 57 mins ago

    With hindsight I shouldn't have played my WC last week. I did know that Lei is postpone risk, but their defense was something to target also. Selling Dennis because he was proud to be selected to represent his country made sense also. But what do I do now?!?

    DdG / Sanchez
    TAA, Cancelo, Reguillon, Keane, Cash
    Son, Maddison, Jota, Bowen, Gray
    Kane, DCL, Antonio

    1 ft, 0.1 itb
    A) Antonio to Dennis for free
    B) A + Son to someone with dgw, who?
    C) downgrade Son to max 6,0 and Antonio to CR7
    D) something clever, what?
    E) save

    I usually know what to do and don't need to be spoonfed, but I am a bit lost now tbh. Thx for any answers.

    1. mdm
      • 9 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      E and next week Son to a man city mid

    2. AC/DC AFC
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 52 mins ago

      A
      B

      Or D.

    3. Not again Shirley
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 40 mins ago

      I did something very similar to you but at least after a WC we don’t have too many injuries so 11 players to field is not an issue.

      Making sure I can bring in De Bruyne in the week after next and then switch to Salah the week after that. This move will come down to having sufficient money in the bank.

      So for you would be son to Kev then to Salah. That means you get a transfer this week so could be son to Maddy or even Keane to BRI defender.

      Anyway, that’s my thinking but up to you ofc.

      1. Not again Shirley
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 39 mins ago

        To get Salah or Kevin then you would need to downgrade someone otherwise you won’t be able to afford. Sorry only just noticed that. I can afford as I have Dennis whereas you have DCL

        1. Baps hunter
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 17 mins ago

          Kane to Dennis is probably the way to get funds. But I can't do it now. If I downgrade Antonio (or DCL) to Dennis now, and sell Kane next week to get, it's going to mean one extra transfer and -4.

      2. Baps hunter
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 4 Years
        1 hour, 12 mins ago

        Keane to Lamptey and benching Cancelo is an option. If TAA is out it's probably worth doing, but benching Cancelo is always risky business.

  12. AC/DC AFC
    • 6 Years
    1 hour, 46 mins ago

    10 fixtures plus:

    Manchester United away at Brentford.
    Chelsea at Brighton.

    Burnley home to Watford in a crunch relegation game.
    Leicester v Spurs with both teams hot and cold.

    As bonus games.

    And everyone acting like there's no options to pick from.

    Maybe it's a Salah addiction and cold turkey?

    1. Meechoo115
        1 hour, 38 mins ago

        It’s more the lack of planning because of cancellations. Week to week transfers is wild. Maybe best to just let teams roll but that isn’t engaging!

