Fantasy5 January 11

Scout’s Fantasy5 mini-league winner selects Gameweek 22 picks

They think it’s all over. It is now.

In November, Fantasy Football Scout unveiled a nine-week battle that pitted ten staff members and Pro Pundit experts against each other. To determine who truly had the best eye for a Fantasy player, the FFS Challenge mini-league took place between Gameweeks 12 and 21.

The final winner is revealed below and – to prove that Fantasy5 is most certainly not over – that person will be revealing their five picks for Gameweek 22.

To have a chance of winning £10,000 in this completely free-to-play game, all you need to do is correctly predict a player to beat their given points target from each of the weekend’s selected Premier League matches.

The deadline is at 15:00 GMT on Saturday 15 January.

Image

You can even set up a mini-league and compete with colleagues, friends and family, something we’ve done recently.

A small prize was up for grabs but, more importantly, so were bragging rights. Below the ‘how to’, you can see which players the Scout winner has selected for Gameweek 22.

HOW DOES FANTASY 5 WORK?

Fantasy5 is free to play and it follows the exact same scoring system as FPL, just without the bonus points.

It’s as simple as this: pick a player from each of the Gameweek 22 matches below and, if they all exceed their individual ‘points targets’ (a par score set by Fantasy5), you’ll be in the money:

  • Burnley v Leicester City
  • Aston Villa v Manchester United
  • Liverpool v Brentford
  • West Ham United v Leeds United
  • Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal

Anyone who manages to pick successful outperformers from each match will be in the money. Competition is limited to one entry per person per round. Full terms and conditions are here.

£100 prize every month in Scout's Fantasy5 mini-league

SCOUT’S RESULTS FOR GAMEWEEK 21

Gameweek 21’s challenge saw all five matches take place, with several of the most-backed either blanking (Cristiano Ronaldo, Trent Alexander-Arnold) or not featuring at all (Ollie Watkins).

However, the following nine players successfully exceeded their assigned points target: Mads Roerslev, Anthony Gordon, Enock Mwepu, Alexis Mac Allister, Dan Burn, Allan, Stuart Dallas, Jack Harrison and Joao Moutinho.

This brought success for four of the ten FFS competitors, with Enock Mwepu chosen by Neale and Tom and Stuart Dallas picked by FPL Marc. Impressively, Az backed both.

FINAL STANDINGS

Deputy Editor Tom Freeman led from the very start and never let go, despite early challenges from Sam and Neale.

As a Hall of Famer with an exemplary Fantasy Premier League (FPL) track record, having finished in the top 1k on five occasions and the top 10k on three more, it’s perhaps no surprise that Tom emerged as the victor.

Down at the bottom, FPL Nymfria notched up one successful pick and only came last because of FPL Marc’s late form. Scoreless during a hopeless first seven rounds, he ended on a respectful score of three.

Thanks to everyone for taking part – Fantasy5 will continue to run as normal and is a fun game to be played alongside FPL.

Congratulations to Tom for your prize and bragging rights. Here is his selection for Gameweek 22:

FPLMarc88 Newcastle fan that spends far too much time thinking about FPL.

  1. radawson
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 8 Years
    2 hours, 27 mins ago

    Having an issue where I cannot log into the FPL website from iPhone, only from laptop.

    I don’t get an error message or password incorrect message (login details are definitely correct). It just seems to refresh the page when I click “login”. Anyone ever had this issue before or know a way round it?

    Have uninstalled app, cleared cookies, restarted phone etc.

    Open Controls
    1. SINGH
      • 3 Years
      2 hours, 2 mins ago

      Hi,

      If you send me your bank account number and sort code along with the 3 digits at the back of the card then I will be able to assist you in accessing FPL.

      Open Controls
  2. Mozumbus
      2 hours, 26 mins ago

      FT. Son to
      A. Jota
      B. Bruno
      C. KDB
      (Corrected and reposted)

      Open Controls
      1. Black Knights
        • 9 Years
        1 hour, 53 mins ago

        If you can keep them long term and it won't affect you getting Mo back, go KdB.

        Open Controls
        1. Mozumbus
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Thanks. Can get Mo back for Kane later on.

            Open Controls
        2. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 28 mins ago

          C for me

          Open Controls
          1. Mozumbus
              1 hour, 9 mins ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
        3. Arteta
          • 6 Years
          2 hours, 16 mins ago

          https://www.whufc.com/news/articles/2022/january/11-january/it-happened-david-moyes-pre-norwich-city-press-conference

          The manager is here and the first question is on team news...
          "That's a difficult question to answer. Like all clubs, injuries and COVID are all round every Club, and our Club as well. It's a difficult time of year and a busy programme as well."

          Open Controls
          1. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            2 hours, 15 mins ago

            No comment on Coufal. Is this good or bad?

            Open Controls
            1. El Presidente
              • Fantasy Football Scout Member
              • 2 Years
              1 hour, 30 mins ago

              Good

              Open Controls
            2. Dark Side Of The Loon!
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 29 mins ago

              Good for people who don't own him.

              Open Controls
              1. El Presidente
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                • 2 Years
                1 hour, 28 mins ago

                Nope, Coufal is definitely playing

                Open Controls
                1. El Presidente
                  • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                  • 2 Years
                  1 hour, 28 mins ago

                  I don't own Coufal btw

                  Open Controls
                  1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                    • 5 Years
                    1 hour, 26 mins ago

                    What I meant was its less of a tension for people who don't him. It's not that he has been hauling and the Hammers have been keeping cleanies.

                    Open Controls
                    1. El Presidente
                      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                      • 2 Years
                      just now

                      That is true indeed

                      Open Controls
        4. royals forever
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 12 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          Would you WC this team or take a -8 (Salah, Jesus and James > Jota, Ronaldo/Kane and Regulion) instead (FH already used in GW21)

          Ramsdale De Gea

          Rudiger Cancelo James Mitchell Tsimikas

          Salah Bernardo Saka Bowen Mbeumo

          Jesus Lacazette Dennis

          1.5 ITB 1 FT

          Any ideas would be welcomed

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            When in doubt, save FT

            Open Controls
        5. Champions League Varane
          • 3 Years
          2 hours, 15 mins ago

          What to do with Son Johnson and Dalot on BB?

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 30 mins ago

            Expect zero points.

            Open Controls
            1. james 101
              • 9 Years
              30 mins ago

              Ha

              Open Controls
          2. El Presidente
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 29 mins ago

            Probably a minus points somewhere

            Open Controls
        6. james 101
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 12 mins ago

          1. Are you Free Hitting GW22?

          2. How many DGW players will you play?

          Open Controls
          1. Boly Would
            • 5 Years
            2 hours, 7 mins ago

            No.
            4 at the moment, will probably be 5 by Friday.

            Open Controls
            1. james 101
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 32 mins ago

              5 is solid

              Considering FH at playing 9 or so dgwers

              Open Controls
          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            2 hours, 2 mins ago

            No
            4 atm. Maybe 5 if I replace Son or Salah

            Open Controls
          3. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 54 mins ago

            4 if Ronaldo is fit. 5 based on further news

            Open Controls
          4. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 50 mins ago

            No
            4 (Reguilon, Alonso, Maddison, Daka/Dennis)

            Open Controls
          5. Nobodinho
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 45 mins ago

            Undecided but probably no

            4 including Son

            Open Controls
          6. Arteta
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            No.

            At least 5 or 6, depending on my next transfer.

            Open Controls
            1. Men in green tights
              • 3 Years
              1 hour ago

              Not sure at the moment only 2 dgw players

              Open Controls
        7. Jafooli
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 10 mins ago

          Will FPL be returning our entry fee for this farcical season?

          Open Controls
          1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 40 mins ago

            Already credited to my account.

            Open Controls
            1. james 101
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 23 mins ago

              Hope you claimed compensation for interest lost also?

              (That comment works on at least two levels)

              Open Controls
              1. Dark Side Of The Loon!
                • 5 Years
                1 hour, 21 mins ago

                Harassment reported.

                Open Controls
                1. james 101
                  • 9 Years
                  just now

                  Lol

                  Open Controls
              2. Jafooli
                • 9 Years
                1 hour, 6 mins ago

                😛

                Open Controls
          2. Goonerly
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            What fee did you pay the FPL site to register your team?

            Open Controls
          3. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            I expect some discount for next season

            Open Controls
        8. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Which move looks like the best one?
          A. Son & Antonio > KDB & Dennis (-4)
          B. Salah & Wood > Ronaldo & Maddison
          C. Salah & Son > Maddison & Tielemans
          D. Son > Sterling/Maddison/Raphinha
          E. Save FT (play Tierney)

          Thinking A or E atm.

          Open Controls
          1. Nobodinho
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            Yea think A is good

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 27 mins ago

              Thanks. Sorry B & C also for a hit

              Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Might as well keep Wood for the double. Can you do Salah & Son to Maddison & KDB/Sterling?

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              1 hour, 22 mins ago

              Yes I can do Salah & Son to KDB & Maddison (-4).

              Wish I can do Son to KDB straight swap, but I can't. You don't think Son to Sterling is good?

              Open Controls
              1. The Mentaculus
                • Fantasy Football Scout Member
                1 hour, 9 mins ago

                I've been looking at both. My gut feel was to go for Sterling, but the benchings against Leeds & Brentford are a bit concerning. Despite KDB's (historical) fitness issues he now seems to be playing every game & therefore makes a more reliable captaincy option for GW23-5. Its close though & I may still decide to gamble on Sterling. Maddison will be my captain for 22 so I obviously like the moves that include him too

                Open Controls
                1. NABIL - FPL otai
                  • 9 Years
                  52 mins ago

                  Yeah Sterling looking great these days. Should be first on PK with no Mahrez but yep the odd benching can be frustrating.

                  Heck I can even get both Sterling and kdb.. really not feeling DGW mids atm. Maddison is good but team might struggle and poor fixtures to come. I think Raph can do great as well. And then there's a little magician to consider later.

                  I really feel like saving FT to have greater flexibility next GW but yeah look stupid to leave 25m on bench for nothing.

                  Open Controls
        9. Disturbed
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 8 Years
          2 hours, 4 mins ago

          Any suggestions for this team? 1ft, 0.1m itb. Thanks

          LLORIS
          Taa cancelo ALONSO
          SON Bernardo Jota Bowen
          RONALDO KING Antonio

          Foster gray Johnson tierney

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 39 mins ago

            Save FT, play Gray. 2 FTs and DGW23 information will be golden next week imo

            Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 25 mins ago

            Gtg

            Open Controls
          3. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Yeah. Save or shift Son

            Open Controls
        10. CrouchDown
          • 9 Years
          2 hours ago

          If WHU v Lee is off, will you play FH?

          Open Controls
          1. DannyDrinkVodka
            • 2 Years
            1 hour, 31 mins ago

            why would WHU Leeds be off?

            Open Controls
          2. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            If it is, I'd probably have to. Is there any reason for it to be off though?

            Open Controls
            1. BrockLanders
              • 6 Years
              1 hour, 21 mins ago

              Don't tell me it's at risk now!! Goodness sake

              Open Controls
          3. CAVEAT KING
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 21 mins ago

            Why this comment? Do you know something nobody else knows?

            Open Controls
          4. CrouchDown
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 1 min ago

            It looks like a possibility

            https://twitter.com/fplgoat7/status/1480801025208422400?s=21

            Open Controls
        11. Little Red Lacazette
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 58 mins ago

          Broja masterclass today. You heard it here first.

          Open Controls
          1. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 34 mins ago

            Not an owner but would love to see it.

            Open Controls
          2. Nobodinho
            • 7 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Yes please

            Open Controls
          3. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 24 mins ago

            I hope so too. Last game for him in my team for a while

            Open Controls
          4. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 23 mins ago

            On my bench. Going to St Mary's. Could be painful.

            Open Controls
          5. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 19 mins ago

            Is he likely to start?

            Open Controls
          6. hustler7
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Would be great to see, game not televised?

            Open Controls
          7. My heart goes Salalalalah
            • 5 Years
            55 mins ago

            Oooh I'll take that! Got Alonso 6 points on bench

            Open Controls
        12. Ginola
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 54 mins ago

          Who to lose for Dennis?

          A. Ronaldo
          B. Antonio
          C. Watkins
          D. Hold

          Open Controls
          1. Make Arrows Green Again
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 51 mins ago

            D for me in your position. You have a good DGW captain option, a player with a good fixture and more to come, and a player with a potential DGW next week.

            Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 46 mins ago

            Antonio or hold. Definitely not Watkins

            Open Controls
          3. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 36 mins ago

            D

            NABIL - FPL ot
          4. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 35 mins ago

            D

            Open Controls
        13. Bavarian
          • 4 Years
          1 hour, 46 mins ago

          Ramsdale
          TAA-Cancelo-Rudiger-Reguilon
          Jota-Bowen-Gallagher
          Kane-Antonio-King

          Guaita-Salah-White-Allan

          Would you save or do the move Salah >> Bruno/KDB? If yes, which one?

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 17 mins ago

            KDB long term

            Open Controls
        14. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          1 hour, 45 mins ago

          Salah & Pukki to Kane (c) & Trossard for -4??

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 9 mins ago

            Anyone??

            Open Controls
          2. NABIL - FPL otai
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Could work

            Open Controls
          3. Overated Mou
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 3 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Your team pls?

            Open Controls
          4. Bavarian
            • 4 Years
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
        15. Wild Guus Chase
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 40 mins ago

          Algeria - wasteful!

          Open Controls
        16. Moxon
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 7 Years
          1 hour, 39 mins ago

          Would you take Watkins over Antonio on WC for the potential DGW23?

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            1 hour, 15 mins ago

            I would

            Open Controls
          2. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 8 mins ago

            Yes

            Open Controls
        17. Steve The Spud
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 1 Year
          1 hour, 37 mins ago

          Nicola sturgeon has a bad game week and knee jerk cancels crowd at outdoor events

          Having to take -4 now to put it right

          Open Controls
        18. The 12th Man
          • 8 Years
          1 hour, 34 mins ago

          Bench Son and save my FT?
          Sa
          TAA,Cancelo,LOWTON,REGUILON
          Bowen,Jota,Gray
          dcl,KANE(c),Antonio

          Pickford,Odegaard,Son,Dawson

          Open Controls
        19. Totalfootball
          • 5 Years
          1 hour, 31 mins ago

          Leicester DGW still on?
          Following Everton postponement

          Open Controls
          1. The Mentaculus
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 hour, 7 mins ago

            Dont know yet. Hopefully we'll find out whether Leicester apply for postponement before deadline

            Open Controls
            1. Totalfootball
              • 5 Years
              1 hour, 1 min ago

              Thanks

              Open Controls
          2. The 12th Man
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            This week.?
            Its Everton v Leicester thats been postponed so only one game which has been played.

            Open Controls
          3. The 12th Man
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 6 mins ago

            Dont know about 22.

            Open Controls
        20. james 101
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 29 mins ago

          Why are so few people Free Hitting in dgw 22?

          Open Controls
          1. The 12th Man
            • 8 Years
            1 hour, 27 mins ago

            Probably better weeks to use it. Most already have the key players.

            Open Controls
          2. Little Red Lacazette
            • 5 Years
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Uncertainties due to games getting cancelled at any time, doubles don't look very juicy.

            Open Controls
          3. Steve The Spud
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Most single game week players of high ownership have a great Fixture so you’ll end up free hitting and keeping half your team anyway

            For example I already own 2 Liverpool, Bowen, Antonio and Ronaldo

            Then there is cancelo who most will also include on free hit because he can punish in any game

            Open Controls
          4. Drumandbaines123
            • 1 Year
            1 hour, 26 mins ago

            Because there is a lack of decent doublers and many of the popular single gameweek players have good fixtures.

            Open Controls
          5. Black Knights
            • 9 Years
            1 hour, 20 mins ago

            The popular SGWers (TAA, Jota, Bowen, Antonio, recently added Evertons) all have brilliant games. Sprinkle that with a couple of already owned DGWers (Spurs defender, DDG, CR, Chelsea defence, Watford forward) and you don't have too many slots left to fill. FHing to change 2-4 players doesn't seem like a big win.

            Open Controls
            1. NABIL - FPL otai
              • 9 Years
              49 mins ago

              Spot on

              Open Controls
          6. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            8 mins ago

            Poor fixtures and there will be better options going forward

            Open Controls
        21. james 101
          • 9 Years
          1 hour ago

          Will son play gw 22?

          Open Controls
          1. putana
            • 3 Years
            just now

            extremely unlikely

            Open Controls
        22. putana
          • 3 Years
          55 mins ago

          anyone else thinking of doubling up on king and dennis?

          Looking to bring in king depending on how broja does tonight

          Open Controls
          1. BrockLanders
            • 6 Years
            9 mins ago

            Just one for me

            Open Controls
          2. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            7 mins ago

            I am

            Open Controls
        23. BrockLanders
          • 6 Years
          9 mins ago

          DDG,
          TAA, Cancelo, DAVIES, DALOT, ALONSO
          Foden, Jota
          Watkins, Antonio, Pukki

          Ramsdale, Gallagher, ESR, Salah

          Would you guys do? Salah & Pukki to Kane (c) & Trossard or just roll?

          Open Controls
          1. RamaJama
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            • 9 Years
            8 mins ago

            Kane & Trossard

            Open Controls
        24. RamaJama
          • Fantasy Football Scout Member
          • 9 Years
          6 mins ago

          How can we be sure that there’s not only 1, but 2 better DGWs coming up to spend our FH/FH/WC in?

          Open Controls
          1. Hiiler
            • Fantasy Football Scout Member
            1 min ago

            We can't be sure about that, but we can be sure that GW 22 double is not so good double as doubles go. Since there might be postponements and doubke fixtures aren't great.

            Open Controls

