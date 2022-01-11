38
Scout Notes January 11

Southampton’s home form, Broja’s goals and Brentford’s defence: FPL Double Gameweek 21 notes

Southampton swept aside Brentford in the only Double Gameweek 22 match of the day, after Everton v Leicester City was postponed on Sunday.

Our Scout Notes article reflects on the key Fantasy Premier League (FPL) talking points from the fixture.

FORTRESS ST MARY’S

Following tonight’s convincing 4-1 win over Brentford, Southampton have now lost just one of their 10 Premier League home fixtures in 2021/22.

Across the season, only Liverpool have lost fewer on home turf, with their only defeat arriving against Wolverhampton Wanderers back in September.

SOUTHAMPTON AT HOME 2021/22:
GameweekOpponentScore
21Brentford4-1
20Tottenham Hotspur1-1
15Brighton and Hove Albion1-1
14Leicester City2-2
11Aston Villa1-0
9Burnley2-2
8Leeds United1-0
6Wolverhampton Wanderers0-1
4West Ham United0-0
2Manchester United1-1

From Gameweek 26, the Saints embark on a kind run of home fixtures, taking on Everton, Norwich City and Watford, which suggests their budget options could offer FPL managers plenty of value during that run.

BARGAIN BROJA

At the start of the season, Armando Broja (£5.3m) wasn’t one of Ralph Hasenhuttl’s first-choice strikers.

However, the Chelsea loanee is developing into a player who will surely start most weeks, after producing his fifth goal of the season in Double Gameweek 21.

As a result, Broja has now racked up seven attacking returns across 16 Premier League appearances, though it’s worth noting only eight have been starts, with all of his goals arriving in those fixtures.

BROJA’S PREMIER LEAGUE STARTS 2021/22:
GameweekOpponentScoreGoalsAssistsBonusFPL points
21Brentford4-11028
19West Ham United2-30104
17Crystal Palace2-211312
16Arsenal0-30002
15Brighton and Hove Albion1-11028
13Liverpool0-40002
9Burnley2-21028
8Leeds United1-01028

Given the schedule detailed above, plus the fact they have a home tie against Newcastle United that still needs to be rearranged, Broja surely won’t remain a differential too much longer.

“This is not a surprise, he is quick and has a fantastic finish. He has some weapons that are definitely helping us. Young players can take a while to adapt to the Premier League and we knew it would be a tough start, but we are not getting worse we are getting better every day.” -Ralph Hasenhuttl on Armando Broja’s form

DEFENSIVE ISSUES AT BRENFORD

While a relegation battle looks unlikely, Brentford’s defensive form on the road is a real concern, having shipped 16 goals across their last six away games.

Given the opposition faced, which hasn’t exactly included the divisions most potent attacks (Southampton, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leeds United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Burnley), owners of Diogo Jota (£8.3m) and other Liverpool assets will be relishing this weekend’s matchup.

Notably, most of their chances during that six-game run have been conceded from their right, a theme which continued against Southampton, which is captured on their expected goals conceded (xG) shot map:

Brentford’s xGC shot map v Southampton in Double Gameweek 21

“Fair play to Southampton but my job is to look at my team’s performance. If we are not playing every second of every Premier League match 100% then we are not getting anything out of it. We needed to do better at 2-1. We can’t give three of the goals away, especially the last two. We tried to change it offensively (when Wissa came on). We were slightly better but it didn’t help. That is why it hits so hard. The big thing we want to be good at is defending well and we have done it well this season but didn’t today.” – Thomas Frank

Southampton XI: Forster, Bednarek, Lyanco, Salisu, Tella (S Armstrong 70), Ward-Prowse, Romeu, Diallo, Perraud, Redmond (Adams 65), Broja (A Armstrong 78)

Brentford XI: Fernandez, Ajer, Jansson, Pinnock (Jensen 68), Roerslev, Janelt, Norgaard, Baptiste (Wissa 56), Canos (Stevens 76), Mbeumo, Toney

38 Comments Post a Comment
  1. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    2 hours, 8 mins ago

    What to do with Chris Wood? Keep or sell?

    Open Controls
    1. FPL Brains
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 10 Years
      1 hour, 14 mins ago

      Keep

      Open Controls
    2. 11 smelly shirts
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 3 Years
      1 hour, 11 mins ago

      Isn't he bench fodder anyway? I'd sell him, maybe for one of the Watford strikers or someone else. Just looked at forwards under 7 Mio and Wood is just on position 13, plenty others who are better in this price range

      Open Controls
      1. Scots Gooner
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 10 mins ago

        He's going to Newcastle

        Open Controls
        1. NABIL - FPL otai
          • 9 Years
          1 hour, 4 mins ago

          Is it a good sign?

          Open Controls
    3. Sif
      • 8 Years
      41 mins ago

      I'd keep, he'll be full of energy to get a debut goal.

      Open Controls
      1. NABIL - FPL otai
        • 9 Years
        just now

        Yeah could be the case. Plus immediate fixtures are so kind for Newcastle.

        Thanks peeps

        Open Controls
  2. Flynny
    • 6 Years
    2 hours, 1 min ago

    Hi all.....1ft and 0.5mitb

    Am I best with a simple son and broja to maddison and Dennis - 4?

    Love broja but can't be sure when he starts and Dennis has the double

    Raphinha can come in if Leicester postponed

    Thanks

    Ddg rams
    Taa cancelo alonso (diop livra)
    Son foden jota bowen (gray)
    Ronaldo Antonio broja

    Open Controls
    1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
      • 5 Years
      58 mins ago

      I think I would do the same plan with your team.

      Open Controls
      1. Flynny
        • 6 Years
        1 min ago

        Thanks

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      1 min ago

      Decent plan imo

      Open Controls
  3. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 59 mins ago

    Any of these either definitely out or definitely playing GW23?
    A) Foden
    B) Livramento
    C) Dennis
    D) Ronaldo
    E) Trent Alexander-Arnold
    Trying to decide whether to FH or try get away with transfers. Also have Salah and Bissouma.

    Open Controls
    1. Flynny
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 34 mins ago

      I think livra is the biggest doubt

      The others should play

      Open Controls
      1. Terry Tibbs: Top Pundit
        • 5 Years
        1 hour, 31 mins ago

        Sounds promising. Thanks.

        Open Controls
    2. Firmino
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 31 mins ago

      Foden, Dennis, Trent plays. Ronaldo probably. Livra probably not.

      Open Controls
  4. Totalfootball
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 45 mins ago

    How likely is the bura lei game to go ahead ?

    Open Controls
    1. tets mcgee (Bachmann an Rob…
      • 6 Years
      1 hour, 20 mins ago

      have leic applied to cancel.. i guess we will atleast find that out before deadline

      Open Controls
  5. putana
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 27 mins ago

    better option for the dgw (have dennis):

    a) king
    b)moura

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      1 hour, 9 mins ago

      b

      Open Controls
  6. klopptimusprime
    • Fantasy Football Scout Member
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 13 mins ago

    FH this?

    Only have DDG/Bachmann and Brownhill on for double, otherwise, the team looking ok (bench an issue)

    1FT, 2.1m

    DDG*
    TAA Dias Cancelo
    Jota Bernardo Bowen Brownhill*
    Watkins DCL Antonio

    Bachmann* James** Son** Livra**

    Open Controls
    1. Little Red Lacazette
      • 5 Years
      47 mins ago

      Sell Son to DGW player, no FH.

      Open Controls
    2. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      30 mins ago

      In a similar situation. Considering just downgrading Son and upgrading a striker to Kane. FH tempting though....

      Open Controls
    3. Casual Player
      • 1 Year
      28 mins ago

      I'm in a very similar spot and reckon I have an EV of 25-30 more from a FH. Waiting until late to actually pull the trigger, because things can change, but seems worthwhile

      Open Controls
      1. klopptimusprime
        • Fantasy Football Scout Member
        • 5 Years
        2 mins ago

        More likely to free hit than not, especially because many of the single GW players have great fixtures coming up and I don't really want to get rid

        Open Controls
  7. Roni! Toni! Toney!
    • 5 Years
    1 hour, 12 mins ago

    What players should we target if WC'ing?

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      7 mins ago

      Wood

      Open Controls
      1. Rochdale_Cowboy
        • 4 Years
        1 min ago

        Donkey

        Open Controls
    2. NABIL - FPL otai
      • 9 Years
      just now

      TAA Jota Bowen. City and Villa to be ahead of the curve

      Open Controls
  8. Kane5
    • 3 Years
    1 hour, 9 mins ago

    A) Tielemans
    B) Trossard

    0.1 off Moura...

    Open Controls
    1. The Units
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 11 Years
      17 mins ago

      A if you have to or neither.

      Open Controls
    2. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      3 mins ago

      Can you get to Wood

      Open Controls
    3. Hart-ake
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 4 Years
      1 min ago

      Depends on Leicester situation. Ideally A.

      Open Controls
  9. Hryszko
    • 4 Years
    58 mins ago

    Hi guys, any suggestions on what I should do here? Wanted to play my BB this week before son flag & so Bilva > Maddison. Should I now just do Son > Maddison & play my BB? Will have 7 DGW players.

    Lloris
    Cancelo - TAA - Coufal
    Son - KDB - Bilva - Jota - Bowen
    Antonio - Dennis

    Bachman - Lamptey - Rudiger - Broja

    Open Controls
  10. NABIL - FPL otai
    • 9 Years
    44 mins ago

    At this rate, Chris Wood will make or break my season.

    Open Controls
    1. TheTinman
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 6 Years
      28 mins ago

      Well he will make Newcastles season and break Rochdale Cowboys heart. Seems he is that kind of guy

      Open Controls
      1. Rochdale_Cowboy
        • 4 Years
        just now

        Obsessed! As long as Burnley go down I'll be just fine.

        Open Controls
    2. NorCal Villan
        just now

        If that’s true it’s probably already broken 😎

        Open Controls
    3. Disturbed
      • Fantasy Football Scout Member
      • 8 Years
      just now

      Best Son replacement here?

      Son Jota Bernardo Bowen gray
      Ronaldo Antonio king

      Open Controls

